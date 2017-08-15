UrtheCast's (LFDEF) CEO Wade Larson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UrtheCast Corp. (OTCPK:LFDEF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Wade Larson - Chief Executive Officer

Sai Chu - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Rath - Executive Vice President Finance and Strategy

Fabrizio Pirondini - General Manager of Earth Observation

Analysts

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to UrtheCast's Quarter Report Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Sai Chu. Please go ahead.

Sai Chu

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone this is Sai Chu CFO for UrtheCast. I would like to thanks everyone for joining us today. With me at UrtheCast are Wade Larson, our CEO; Jeff Rath, EVP Finance and Strategy; Fabrizio Pirondini, General Manager of Earth Observation business. I would like to start off now by reading our Safe Harbor Statement before handing over to Wade.

Certain statements made in this conference call and our responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian Securities Laws.

These forward-looking statements such as statements about OptiSAR, UrtheDaily constellations, PanGeo Alliance, the ISS cameras and expected growth, revenues or any financial outlook for upcoming fiscal periods, rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events that are believed to be reasonable, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside UrtheCast's control and which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of UrtheCast to be materially different.

While we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking information are reasonable, we caution that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could affect the future performance or results of our business. We expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable Securities Laws.

During the course of this call, we may also refer to certain metrics such as adjusted EBITDA not recognized under the IFRS standard. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. UrtheCast believes that these measures may offer useful supplemental information, but they are subject to inherent uncertainties and limitations rely on various assumptions by the UrtheCast and should therefore not be relied upon for the purpose of making an investment decision.

For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties and assumptions, which may lead to actual financial results or performances being different from what's contained in our forward-looking information, please refer to our most recently filed AIF which is available on our website or on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Please note during the call we will be referring to slides that are posted on our website under Investor Highlights and Presentations.

I'll now turn it over to Wade.

Wade Larson

Thank you, Sai. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us this afternoon. We're very pleased with we've done and we hope to make this as productive session as possible. The presentation that Sai referred to on the Investor Page is what we'll be using here in the next few minutes as we go through the key messages for this analyst call.

So, if you turn to Page 3 of that presentation, the three things that we'd like you to take away from today's news and discussion are as following; we're reiterating our annual guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2017; we continue to advance our core initiatives with regard to UrtheDaily and OptiSAR and we ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

Please turn to Slide 4 of the presentation; we're very pleased to announce today the signing of a contract for an Accelerator Mission for the OptiSAR constellation; we've signed a contract exceeding $100 million for the delivery of an operational class SAR accelerator [ph] satellite to a customer that had previously signed an OptiSAR constellation MOU. Now that customer is confidential and we'd ask that you please not ask who that is or speculate on the call as to who it might be. The contract is subject to obtaining final government appropriation approval and the necessary export permits. Work on the program is anticipated to begin in early 2018 with in-orbit delivery in late 2020.

And an important consideration of this contract is that UrtheCast retains exclusive commercial distribution rights to the customer's unused satellite imaging capacity outside of the specific regions that the customer is most interested and that's on a 50-50 net revenue basis; and we believe that this Accelerator Mission validates the technology, substantially reduces the financial, programmatic and operational risks of the company and demonstrates perspective OptiSAR customers that the technology is build ready and gives them the confidence that we're able to carry out our programs at this scale. We also think it validates that there is interest out there in SAR data of this type and I remind you that this is a very unique mission; the first in its world dual band XNL.

If you turn to Slide 5, I'd like to give you some highlights as to some of the key performance metrics of this past quarter. For OptiSAR the company has been now presented with the significant opportunity to build and deliver a SAR satellite as an Accelerator Mission ahead of its OptiSAR constellation as we said. In January of this year we announced that we had converted the first OptiSAR MOU into contract; in February and March of this year we in fact concluded two separate negotiations to convert the remaining two MOUs into contracts, these contracts were fully negotiated. When we informed shareholders during our Q1 investor call on May 4, that we expect the contracts to be finalized soon that was because the company had already concluded negotiations on the contracts and been informed by both agencies that they expected that the approvals could be reasonably expected to happen soon.

Within weeks of that call however both customers for very different reasons, unique to themselves formally asked UrtheCast to prepare and submit proposals for individual standalone SAR satellites ahead of and outside of the OptiSAR constellation. And they indicated that their interest in these was in addition to their on-going interest in OptiSAR itself. So, in response to those formal customer requests, UrtheCast had submitted both agencies with fully cost to proposals for standalone 'pre-cursor or accelerator SAR satellites'.

Contract negotiations have now been completed with the first customer and are well advanced with the second. If the second contract is also successfully concluded, the plan again subject to obtaining the necessary export control approvals by this fall is for the two satellites to be built in tandem starting in early 2018 and to be launched together three years thereafter thereby providing both customers with the cost savings and programmatic advantages of building and launching these two satellites together. And as with the first contract, we expect that this also will provide us with commercialization rights to the data outside the customer's area of interest or AOI.

We see this opportunity and in fact both opportunities as big wins for UrtheCast for the OptiSAR program and for our shareholders for a number of reasons. First the accelerated mission allows for reciprocal data rights back to UrtheCast which in turn allow us for SAR accelerate [ph] data cells revenues much earlier than would otherwise have been the case and allows for building the customer base for OptiSAR data in advance of the constellation being launched.

Secondly the accelerated mission or missions significantly de-risks OptiSARs technologically, financially and programmatically.

Thirdly at this time UrtheCast management and board believe that a push out in the anticipated or target date for OptiSAR it is prudent in large part because that reflects the reality of the situation with the customers and also the reality of implementing a standalone SAR programs as described.

Fourth, the accelerated mission will provide UrtheCast with more time to sign further contracts and to arrange for the necessary export credit and project financing.

Fifth the accelerated mission will send, we think is a very significant signal to prospective OptiSAR customers that the technology and the program are real and that they significantly boost our credibility for being able to execute and deliver on programs of the scale.

And finally, the accelerated mission gives our engineering services business strong revenue visibility for three years 2018 to 2020 and in effect solving the [indiscernible] that we face from 2018 onward.

In the meantime, worth, nothing that UrtheCast sales for OptiSAR has continued to both broaden and deepen, new prospects of emerged and older prospects of advanced. Interest in the technology and the program remains strong as we continue to advance discussions with strategic customers.

I will ask you to please turn to Slide 6. On UrtheDaily the company continues to make progress on the UrtheDaily financing. We're in discussions with a number of financial institutions and reviewing deal structures and terms for funding of the UrtheDaily constellation and we believe that we will be in a position to conclude the financing and begin working on these satellites in the next couple of months.

UrtheDaily remains on schedule therefore to begin commercial operations by 2020 and with that I want to pass it back to Sai to go through our Q2 numbers.

Sai Chu

Thanks Wade. Please turn to Slide 7, in Q2 EO sales increased by 5% over 2016 and increased 9% year to date versus last year. Engineering services was 4.2 million lower in Q2 compared to last year primarily due to adjustment in Q2 of last year to record 8 million of engineering services revenue from a contract amendment. On a year to date basis engineering revenues was 1.9 million lower as one of our contracts for the provision of safe hardware was nearing completion which resulted in lower revenue recognition over the last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was 0.9 million in Q2, down from 5 million while adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2017 improved by 0.6 million compared to the first six months of 2016.

For government funding, as previously announced, during the first quarter, the company was awarded 17.6 million in funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Industrial Technologies Office as part of its Strategic Aerospace & Defense Initiative program to support the development of the OptiSAR Constellation. Subsequent to quarter end, the company has submitted its first claim for reimbursement from the SEDI program relatable [ph] cost of 5.2 million.

In Q2, the company submitted government grant claims totaling 1.2 million including 590,000 with respect to eligible costs under the Government of Canada’s Defense, Innovation, Research program 455,000 claim for reimbursement under the Government of Canada’s Technology Development Program and 145,000 claim under the Canadian Space Agency Space Technologies Development Program.

In terms of financing and liquidity, as noted in the previous quarter, we obtained a $10 million revolving demand credit facility from RBC. At quarter end, 3 million has been drawn under this facility. The interest rate is prime plus 2% and borrowing is repayable when the related accounts receivables are collected from the customer or on demand.

In April of 2017, our Spanish subsidiary also obtained EUR1 million revolving credit facility which will be used to finance observation trade receivables. At quarter end, 0.3 million had been drawn under this facility. The interest rate is 1.2% and borrowings are also repayable on the original due date and receivables or 460 days whichever is earlier. These facilities provide financial flexibility as we meet key delivery milestones and are able to recover accounts receivable.

Our liquidity at the end of Q2 was strong. We ended the quarter with cash including restricted term deposit of 27.1 million and working capital of 33.1 million compared to 15.6 million and 18.9 million respectively at year end 2016.

Please turn to slide 8, revenue growth and guidance. Our revenue has historically had a seasonal trend as illustrated in the top right chart. We have been able to grow the business fairly consistently year-over-year. This quarter we had lower revenues compared to Q2 of last year, however this was mostly as a result of that $8 million adjustment to engineering services in 2016. We continue to reiterate our expectations for modest growth in revenues and expanding margins.

Accordingly, we are providing guidance as follows; revenue of 52 million to 60 million. And adjusted EBITDA range of 7 million to 12 million.

Please turn to slide 9, we provide the snapshot of selected Q2 financial information for your reference.

I will turn it back over to Wade.

Wade Larson

Thanks Sai. If you go to slide 10, next three slides try to lay out in quite simple visual form. How we now see the story of UrtheCast particular with regards to OptiSAR relative to the -- in best scenario [ph] that we’d had in the past.

So, slide 10 shows the -- basically the two horizon McKinsey slide about how our current business in both engineering and EO imagery was leading forward in UrtheDaily and ultimately in to OptiSAR.

But what you see in slide 11 is the reality of the challenge that we've had particularly on a program of the scale of OptiSAR to scale our existing SAR engineering business into a program that of course as you know is hundreds of millions of dollars to build. But we think about not really as a challenge but really as an opportunity that has now as you’ve seen in the contract announcement manifest themselves in slide 12 into what we think the business actually looks like going forward assuming that the programs receive the full appropriation approval and the full export approvals that are required.

And so, in fact what you see there on slide 12 is that the accelerator SAR satellite, either the standalone first one or potentially even the second one provides a unique solution to the challenge we faced and allow us to de-risk OptiSAR while obtaining revenues from data sales sooner than we would have been able to do under the OptiSAR Constellation itself. And ultimately, we believe that this path forward is both prudent and allows us to prove our technology in anticipation before launch of the OptiSAR Constellation.

So, I think with that, moderator we'll close this off and open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now take questions from the telephone line. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Noel Atkinson from Clarus Securities. Please go ahead.

Noel Atkinson

I guess I'm trying to get a sense of based on your comments Wade, basically these two other customers ask for proposals on the precursor satellites, so does their MOU for the existing OptiSAR pairs still remain in place or are those MOU effectively gone now?

Wade Larson

No, the MOUs remain in place; they've not converted to contracts in the timeframe that we anticipated as you know, but that's because they've been -- superseded is the wrong word, but they've been complemented by this first Accelerator Program and potentially the second one as well; both customers have continued to maintain at least verbally their ongoing interest in participating in OptiSAR but what I think they found attractive and to stress they each independently asked for this for different reasons but in very close timing; they were searching for a shorter term faster delivery time solution to their SAR requirements; and it's really as a result of substantial amount of interaction with them that they believe that our SAR-XL solution could meet those requirements and so that's really how we find ourselves where we're today.

Noel Atkinson

And what does this do to your business development efforts for OptiSAR in the near term? Do you basically slow down and get this first accelerator up and then get it to late stage and then start the efforts again or do you still continue full effort trying to capture full OptiSAR contracts?

Wade Larson

No, we're continuing full on efforts to capture OptiSAR contracts and growth opportunities point number one, but this gives us more time to close on those contracts and to complete the necessary financing to basically launch our first eight orbital plane and I think the combination of those two points really needs to be stressed here; we're continuing to push OptiSAR, the funnel has expanded and deepened as I said, in fact we're in discussions with customers whose appetite for OptiSAR data is in some cases much larger than a single pair but what the Accelerator program does for us both at the level of the program itself but even at the larger level of the company is it substantial de-risks the urgency and the pressure of concluding those contracts, concluding the financing and getting this all up and running within the next six to nine months so to speak and so having that extra time I think is enormously helpful for us.

Noel Atkinson

And does the customer for the first accelerator have the funding to be able to do this?

Wade Larson

What I can tell you…

Noel Atkinson

Also setting up whether it's EDC or whatever kind of financing, does the customer have the ability to pay for this?

Wade Larson

As we said in the press release the customer has signed the contract, but they're going through the final appropriation steps necessary at the requisite government levels that you would expect for a program of this size to make that happen.

Noel Atkinson

Just one more question and I'll jump back in the queue, on the UrtheDaily it sounds like you folks are fairly far along in sourcing the financing, how should we take this in terms of your success so far in sourcing the requisite which you folks have said is US$30 million a year or more of annual contracts that you needed to have in place in order to source that financing?

Sai Chu

Hi this is Sai, good question, the response I had, we're looking at a number of different structures, we've received term sheets from several different investors and we're evaluating really those different structures at this time and in terms of the FEP commitments, it really has a broad range and depending on the type of financing that we take.

Noel Atkinson

Okay so, in other words you believe that you can, there are opportunities for you to be able to get financing with less than the $30 million of committed contracts per year.

Sai Chu

Again, I have to emphasize we’ve received term sheets and they are structured differently for different types of investors and different types of risks. So, in some cases obviously if we had $30 million or $50 million of financing that’s one thing or you can actually structure something that allows you to grow into that revenue commitment.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Doug Taylor

I wonder if you could help us to think about as this $100 million or $100 million SAR satellite build moves into your model? Any guidance how we should model that next year which is really in couple of quarters a way now, margin profile given that its most, that you're not doing the launch or insurance, any help there.

Wade Larson

Well the contract itself runs over a period of years and it's going to have typically the normal type of margins that the company experiences which is in the range of 15% to 20% in terms of margin, but that’s spread out over a number of years. So, the program itself starting in 2108 to 2020, so really that revenue we haven’t completed all the work on it but I think that’s the way to look at it over that period of time.

Doug Taylor

That helps I will dig out at a couple of different ways. Would it be fair to say that the build phase or the construction of the satellite, I know the contract does include some operational support but the build phase is the vast majority of the value of the initial contract at least.

Wade Larson

There is a certain segment related to post launch services but the vast majority of it is really related to build and launch.

Doug Taylor

And I mean with OptiSAR I think you had to build partner in mind, if I'm not mistaken who is going to be building this, is it the same partner or you're going to be building this yourself, any help there.

Wade Larson

The same subcontractors that we been using with that, with whom we have very, very strong partnership arrangements and contractual agreements.

Doug Taylor

Okay and can you just, obviously SAR the radar proportion of the OptiSAR seems to be what people are after most, is there any change in your thinking about the optical side of what was the OptiSAR constellation proposal?

Wade Larson

No, I don’t think there is a change in our thinking yet. Your point is a fair one that the SAR offering in OptiSAR is the most unique, kind of differentiated in the offering relative to what's out there. It's also fair point in the sense that there is a lot -- the optical side of the business is getting lot more crowded, particularly at the high-resolution part of the industry. But I want to stress that that we’ve always differentiated OptiSAR in the fact that it’s the optical and the SAR that are finding in close tend information that really is the differentiator. And at this stage we see no reason to abandon that or to declare that its exclusively about just the SAR, in other words let me put it in a different way. We think that the optical satellite in conjunction with the SAR has value beyond just a regular optical satellite, that the SAR adds value to the optical and the two in conjunction are highly differentiated.

Doug Taylor

Okay, last question for me and then I will pass the line, just to talk about the existing kind of Earth Observation business and the revenue profile for a while, 5% year-over-year growth in that business, at least by my math here in at least cash revenue, seems a little slower than it has been lately. Anything we should be gaining from that or is there anything in the quarter that would’ve impacted revenue and how we should think about the seasonality into Q3 and Q4?

Wade Larson

Yes, sure, thanks. That’s a good question. Let me hand this over to Fabrizio in Spain.

Fabrizio Pirondini

Yes. Thank you, Wade. Hi, Doug. Yes, so very good questions and let me start here please with the center that we always use in this case, that is that we don’t run [ph] our business on a quarterly basis, and that’s important and that’s not because we don’t know our business, actually it’s just the opposite. So, the Earth Observation business itself is heavily seasonal. So, there are contracting cycles and there are clearly customer needs which are very linked to seasons. But most importantly, our business is heavily non-linear and lumpy.

So, without entering too much into details the revenue recognition policies especially for large contracts create a sort of artificial lumpiness if you want. So before recognizing revenues, not only we have to sign contracts but we have to collect images, process them, deliver them and all these images have to be accepted by the final customer. So sometimes this process is not always under our control and it can be challenging. So sometimes we have to like we are doing now for example, collecting a lot of data ahead of contracts.

So, I would say it’s not really relevant to extrapolate to Q3 and Q4 what you are seeing for example in Q2. And so, as a general rule we speak to basically what we said at the beginning of the year.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Just to put a final point on that. You’ve maintained your revenue guidance for the year, is the Earth Observation versus Engineering Services mix within that unchanged from last quarter as well?

Wade Larson

Yes, they are unchanged.

Doug Taylor

Okay, so I mean it’s as expected for Earth Observation. That’s helpful. I will pass the line. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Suthan Sukumar from Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Suthan Sukumar

Thank you. Good afternoon guys. First question for me, just to sort of piggybacking the last question about the Earth Observation revenue in the quarter. Was weather at all an issue on impact to revenue this quarter?

Wade Larson

Fabrizio?

Fabrizio Pirondini

Sorry can you repeat that, what was?

Suthan Sukumar

Was the weather a factor for this quarter’s revenue?

Fabrizio Pirondini

In this case the weather was not a factor on the revenues, not a big one at least. It was a big factor on how many images we had to collect. And so, we will see as I was explaining before the effect on the weather on the revenues will be spread out in the next few quarters because the images that we -- especially large contracts, the images that we have been collecting now actually have been delivered to the customers and we will see acceptance later on. So, this effect is there, that is not immediate as you can think. I mean it’s a spread out over weeks, months, or even quarters depending on how big the contract is. So, no, nothing unusual actually. That’s the seasonality that we have seen also in previous years.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. And then just lastly on that. As you look into Q3 and Q4, I mean the last year we saw Q3 come in seasonally stronger and a softer Q4. Should we expect the same this year or should we expect a ramp heading into the back half of the year or heading into the end of the year?

Fabrizio Pirondini

I’d say again what I said before, so we don’t really want to give guidance quarter-to-quarter but we don’t treat them that way and because it’s extremely difficult for us to predict it that way, things might shift one week or another and that will have an impact on quarter. Let’s say that definitely we are reiterating our guidance for the full year.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay. Great. And then just one quick one on the new 100 million contract. How long before you guys expect to receive that final government approval?

Wade Larson

We can say for sure these processes are complicated and somewhat opaque unfortunately, but if you work backwards from what we indicated which is that we expect and are planning to start the work in early 2018 I mean you can infer here that what we need in the next couple of months is for not only the final appropriation approvals at the customer's end to be made but that then feeds into the export approvals at our end, and at the contractor's end as well, and so there's that we expect to come together in the fall.

Suthan Sukumar

And just one last one from me on UrtheDaily, so it looks like the process is largely on track here, when do you expect the built process to formally commence and will there be revenue recognized during the [indiscernible].

Wade Larson

Well again we're on track towards sometime before the end of the year we'll make a decision and progress that constellation; there wouldn't be any revenue recognition at all related to UrtheDaily until [indiscernible] launched post commissioning, so that's our target is really 2020 rolling season, so we likely won't see any revenues with respect to UrtheDaily until sometime in Q2 of 2020.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Calvin [indiscernible] from RA Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I admire what you're doing here in the space business but probably [indiscernible] your communication with shareholders. I mean you put out like four press releases since beginning of the year and the only time we get to see anything significant is really during the conference calls. For example, why didn't you tell us about this delay in the two MOUs that they changed their plans one at the [indiscernible] I mean you moved out months ago?

Wade Larson

The challenge we had was to climb the path related to what was materially changed, and when we're able to announce it, and I understand the frustration that you had but what I can tell you is that we've worked extensively with the counsel both internal and external to make sure that we get the messaging on these things exactly right and so one of the challenges we have as a -- what seems to be bit of an events driven small cap company is that we have to be very-very careful as to what we put out and when we put it out.

Unidentified Analyst

What I mean you've got so many moving parts, you've got [indiscernible] you've got OptiSAR, you've got UrtheDaily I mean something is happening almost every day and you only put out like three or four press releases for the same months of the year. I mean it doesn’t have to be a significant press release, just ongoing business update?

Wade Larson

Yes, thanks Calvin I mean I -- again I appreciate the frustration; we're trying very hard not to be promotional or…

Unidentified Analyst

I don’t want your advice [ph] on promotional, I just want you to be factual and give us an update. These long pauses between press releases two and three months is just doesn’t do well for your stock as you can see. I mean if you don't want to talk to investors, you might as well go private then?

Wade Larson

Well again thank you Calvin I appreciate your comments and we're trying to do as best we can; I think we've certainly gotten somethings wrong in the past; I think we're probably getting better at somethings and we do appreciate your comments.

Unidentified Analyst

And I thought you guys are on right on track when you hit at Investors Day last year, how come you didn’t have a follow-up this year too, another Investor Day?

Wade Larson

It's something we can look at, we've really been focused on executing on the business and trying to really deliver on these briefings that matter.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand. Well these are just my comments and I just want you to understand that, you’ve got to communicate more with your shareholders and the analysts. I have been following small cap stocks for over 30 years and this aggressive relation you guys have with investors is one of the worst I’ve seen. So, I mean in terms of room for improvement and talking to people and meet them again on road and visiting investors New York and Boston, Chicago, things like that.

So, I just want to bring this up and hopefully if you look at things will get better as the year progresses. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Next question comes from Noel Atkinson from Clarus Securities. Please go ahead.

Noel Atkinson

Thanks. I just have a couple of follow-ups here. On the SAR accelerated project, do you folks expect to get a deposit or down payment prior to starting work on project and can you give us a sense of the scale of that?

Sai Chu

Hi Noel, this is Sai. It depends on how the approvals go. But there is a provision for us to proceed with a significant down payment after approval. And depending on whether or not we have approval to proceed with continuing on with the project. So, there is a few things that have to get through the ace. But if the approval is there and funding is done it will be quite a significant down payment from customer.

Noel Atkinson

In terms of the existing business whether it’s for [indiscernible] or whether it’s for PanGeo Alliance, can you give us some sense of any sort of scale of contract wins for the existing business so far, this year?

Fabrizio Pirondini

Well, we don’t provide numbers on that. So, I can tell you a few things. Noel, thank you for the question. First one is that our yields have funded generally is [indiscernible]. So, in terms of what we had last year, this date basically we are seeing an increase of two-fold both in terms of potential contract value and in terms of let’s say number of large opportunities. So that’s due to the business development efforts that we have done. That’s due to the fact that we have an increase and improved I would say distribution network worldwide. So, we have 64 distributors worldwide now. But also to the PanGeo Alliance itself. So, the fact that we can offer the satellite of the Alliance frankly in a much more frequent way Urthe constellation is allowing us to bid for larger contracts that will be frankly possible to fulfill just using our own satellites.

So, we can offer bid for larger areas or to observe science more frequently and that’s frankly has increased significantly the range of opportunities that we can aim for.

Noel Atkinson

And then can you give us any sense of whether there have been any contract wins for PanGeo Alliance virtual constellation to-date?

Fabrizio Pirondini

There have been, the largest one has been with European Space Agency and which is more technically a new contract that we actually won two years ago. And there has been others more recently. We will probably if you also listening to the comments like the one we covered in press releases when we can. There are some customer sensitivities that sometimes prevent us to issue press release.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Larson.

Wade Larson

Okay. Thank you, moderator. And thank you to all of you who took some time this afternoon to join us. We do very much appreciate it and are grateful for your time. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.