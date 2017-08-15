Astea International's (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Zack Bergreen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Fredric Etskovitz - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Chadwick - Antithetos Capital Management, LLC

Operator

With us today from Astea International Incorporated are Zack Bergreen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Etskovitz, Chief Financial Officer.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2017 results. Following my overview, I'll turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the details of financial results. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

As I shared with you in the last conference call, 2017 is a year of change for Astea International. It signifies our movement into a sales and marketing driven culture, and although we will not give up our relentless pursuit of innovative technology, we are committed to consistently focus on how we help our clients deliver value to their customers.

I am pleased to report that we are well ahead of where we stood at this time last year and similar to last year we expect a strong close to the end of 2017. Many of our financial matrices continue to trend upward and we expect this revenue growth to continue in both the third and fourth quarter due to add-on sales from existing customers, license sales to new customers, increased professional services revenue from new customers, increases in recurring revenue from annual maintenance and SaaS sales, and a natural cyclic nature of our clients buying cycle.

2016 represented a second year in a row of double-digit revenue growth and we are committed to achieve a third consecutive year of similar revenue growth. This positive trend of improving revenues is reflective of our increased focus on sales and marketing execution in all our operating region, which resulted in an 8.4% increase in quarter two year-to-date revenue of the same period last year.

In the past 12 months, we acquired a number of new customers. I will like to highlight briefly some notable, large multinational organization that we signed. Mitutoyo Corporation, a Japanese multinational corporation with a network spanning 22 countries. Konami, a Japanese entertainment company with a presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and America, Park Place Technologies is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. with customers in more than 100 countries.

Proservia, a ManpowerGroup brand is a key player in the Digital Services market was present in more than 15 European countries. Kubota Group, a global manufacturing company, specializing agriculture, water, and living environment products, with worldwide network over 100 countries.

And finally, Mitsubishi Electric, a technology company was operation across the globe just to name a few. Many of these new clients are global company for which our flagship product alliance was designed. These types of organizations represent both and immediate win as well as additional growth in revenue in future quarters as they deploy our solution into many regions and which they operate.

Let me now switch over to cover our professional services. Our services business remained very strong and we have significant backlog that will carry us well into 2018. I am pleased to see a level of professional services activity elevated in all our region worldwide, and we have also recently signed a significant dedicated professional services contract with one of our largest customers that will allow them to utilize our staff to implement Alliance in many other key areas of the Company of on the globe more quickly.

This will also result in additional license revenue, once worldwide the rollout commences. We are also seeing a greater interest in our latest release Alliance version 14.5, in our new Alliance Mobile product, Mobile Edge. This is fueling additional services walk as we have a backlog of customers that are looking to upgrade to this version as soon as possible.

We're receiving strong positive feedback on our Mobile Edge products from new prospects and seeing increased activity in our sales pipeline as a result. Astea Alliance Mobile Edge is a reflection of our relentless commitment to innovative product development.

We are at par to engage regularly in collaborative sessions with our customers some of the world best, service-driven organization in order to design and prioritize enhancements that will deliver the greatest impact to their bottom line. Just this quarter, we held our global user conference.

In addition to strengthening relationship, sharing product development and best practices lesson learned, we are able to engage directly with our customers' base to services product refinements and enhancement that will be added direct value to the usage of our field service technology.

The reception of Mobile Alliance Edge has clearly set a new standard in mobile workforce management. There are application has simplified the complexity of today's service experience by combining deep functionality, robust customer and asset lifecycle information and a powerful new emerging technologies with highly-customizable interface, workflow rules and reporting. The result is a platform designed to enhance technician effectiveness and efficiency and every possible way including the ability to create digital workforce environment that suits each technician's affinity for technology and the speed of learning.

With Alliance Mobile Edge, we've consciously addressed the challenges the service-driven companies face today. To effectively compete in there, they require mobile workforce application that is increasingly complex, capable and connected, get intuitive and user friendly, so the technician can adopt it faster. Quicker user adoption and higher satisfaction directly equates to higher profitability and improved ROI for our customers.

Alliance version 14.5 responded to customers end market demand for more efficient utilization of contingent workers and smarter allocation of personnel both native and third-party workers, which helped organization improve service margin and boost customer satisfaction.

Alliance 14.5 also alliance with the growing trend among service organization for mobile first strategy by providing mobile version of Astea's customer and partner program. This releases the little and expensive number of advancements to up companies optimized scheduling across all workforce, leveraging contingent workers in a cohesive efficient way providing customer with the 360 degree view of their relationship and deliver a modern intuitive mobile experience to native and third-party technician and customers and partners.

As we prepare for the second half of 2017, we are even more excited about the innovation that we will introduce to the market and the positive corporate results they will allow our customers to realize. We are poised to have service companies translate emerging technology trend into actionable business used cases that will transform their organization.

A special example of this is the Internet of Things. Service companies can harness all information and business intelligence that will gain from connected devices and equipment to create brand new business models that will complement and more predictive event driven and outcome-based service mindset.

Astea remain committed to helping service-driven companies leverage their other trends such as augmented realities and artificial intelligent to combat aging and shrinking workforce and overcome challenges of knowledge and change management. We are incorporating these evolving mindset into our solution, so business leaders have a single point of visibility and control when managing and interfacing with their stakeholders that can influence their service performance.

Our customers rely on our solution and expertise to help them overcome challenges they face everyday form increasingly intense competition, increasingly demanding customer expectation, and increasingly complex technology environment and assets. The world leading service-driven enterprise continually look to Astea to have them transform from vendors to trusted partners and advisers for their customers.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rick to cover our financial review. I will make some additional closing comments after he finishes his review. Go ahead Rick.

Fredric Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Astea reported revenues of $6 million compared to revenues of $5.7 million for the same period in 2016. Net loss to shareholders for the quarter was $0.4 million or $0.10 per share compared to net loss to shareholders of $1.2 million or $0.33 for the same period in 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported revenues of $12 million compared to revenues of $11 million for the same period in 2016. The net loss available to shareholders was $1.2 million or $0.32 per share compared to a net loss to shareholders of $2 million or $0.56 per share for the same period in 2016.

Total revenues increased 5% this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, total revenues increased 8.4% compared to the same period last year. We expect to maintain this positive trend of improving revenues throughout the remainder of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared the negative $0.5 million for the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2017, adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.5 million compared to negative $0.8 million for the first half of 2016. On Friday, we moved our banking relationship to Bridge Bank. We signed a new financing agreement that increases our borrowing capacity by 40% and slightly reduced our borrowing cost. Our agreement extends through August of 2019.

This concludes my remarks, and I will turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. We are proud of all the accomplishment and the hard work of our team thus far in 2017. As mentioned earlier, this year is a transformational one for us and we reinforce the end reinvigorate our sales and marketing initiative while remaining laser focused on delivering innovative solution that create real value for our customers. Our current trajectory will help us to achieve our ongoing goal for building value not only for our customers, but also for our shareholders.

Before I conclude, I want to remind you of the many industrial revolutions that I spoke of on our last quarter call. The world environment has become more and more connected every day. Connected devices and equipment provide organization with the colossal amount of business intelligent and customer and asset data. The service organization that can harness this data, analyze it and turn into actionable insight to predict events can achieve what is known as big impact through Big Data or impact at scale.

Reality is that most companies do not have the resources to analyze and put this data to use effectively. And this is where Astea solution becomes even more missions critical. Our solution empowers service-driven organization to leverage emerging technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to transform their operation, outpace their competition, and reinvent their business models. We stand at a forefront of this revolution, poised to advice and guide our customers and deliver technologies they will need to succeed in the new world.

Thanks for taking the time to attend today's call. And I now would like to have the call - operator open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alan Ginsberg of Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. How are you?

Zack Bergreen

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

It looks like you're on the right track and this quarter looks like a very good quarter, had a couple of questions about the rest of the year. You say you are going to be - it sounds like it going to be profitable for the second half of the year. Do you think that for the entire year that would make up for some of the losses in the first two quarters?

Fredric Etskovitz

Allen, this is Rick. And the answer is our expectation is that yes, second and third and fourth quarter will be profitable. Whether or not that's more than enough to make up for the loss accumulated through the first half of the year is really dependent on the ultimate mix of what those sales turn out to be, because as we've seen before, and continue to see companies that come in with the expectation of maybe going the route of being perpetual on-premise, where we can immediately recognize revenue compared to a host of customers where that revenues deferred until go-live, ultimately impacts what we report.

So based on my expectation now of the mix of sales, I think it will be close to profitable possibly net profitable for the year, but again based on that ultimate mix of how the customers ultimately decide what platform they want to run on or have a substantial impact on what the final results are.

Unidentified Analyst

Some of the announcements that you made in your presentation about some of these companies that you signed up, could you give me a breakdown on the ones that were on premise versus the cloud?

Zack Bergreen

I would say that the customers that we mentioned most were on-premise. A few were cloud and they began this is for the past 12 months, so some of them were in 2017, some of this, second half of 2016. But the thing that's important is these are multinational companies, number one. Number two, they have very significant and substantial service implementations that have generated a decent amount of service revenue for the first half of this year and will continue to throughout this year, and also more importantly they're going to result in add-on sales after they go live and continue to expand throughout the regions they operate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and is it fair to say that some of the smaller companies that you're trying to attract would go for the cloud rather than the on-premise - upfront quarter?

Zack Bergreen

Yes, Alan it really - in terms of the size of the customers, it really varies. I don't believe that size necessarily is a guiding drivers to whether they select on cloud or on-premise. There are more of cultural issues. We find that some traditional Japanese companies tend to opt for on-premise because of internal resources and perhaps because of the concern about the data security and things of that nature.

Yet we find the more American-based companies of Western Europe-based companies, they tend to opt for primarily at cloud solution and many of one can also be a sizable in nature. So it varies more as to the culture of the Company and not necessarily as the size of a company as such.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, now the new Alliance Mobile Edge, you were mentioning I think in the last call or maybe I read about this that you could upgrade if you're a Company and you want to start at a lower level, it would be easier to upgrade to a higher level if your company gets bigger be seamless. Is that correct?

Zack Bergreen

Yes, I think the Alliance Mobile Edge, specifically was designed with some of the latest technology from Google. That we utilize and it gives our customers ability to upgrade. It also gives our customers the ability to operate in the mix mode that is if we already have technicians who are using one technology, but newer technician that will be added - newer technology, they can operate in the mixed mode fashion without any interference or any impact.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well it all sounds very good, now the last time I questioned you on the last quarter's call or I asked about possibly you increasing your exposure to customers that are not that that buy the stock, which hardly ever trades and looks to me as I said completely undervalued. So now that it looks like things are getting in place, do you think you're going to expand your focus on that because it's very frustrating to hear all these good things and to see the stock traded couple hundred shares of week. How do you answer that?

Fredric Etskovitz

Well, certainly that something that we are looking at clearly there are many ways to possibly concern expansion, but unfortunately, we stopped…

Unidentified Analyst

Because it is something that you are interested and I mean you're the biggest shareholder I understand that. But it is a public company and it's frustrating it that that you're doing so well and the stock seems to be so undervalued.

Zack Bergreen

Well, sometime I appreciate the comment. We certainly are going to investigate it further. I think the challenge is for at the additional float, is to - typically it's being done through a secondary offering.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Zack Bergreen

But when the price of the share is relatively low, it's very difficult to undertake that, so but we're certainly looking into it.

Unidentified Analyst

No, I understand both of those things very well because that was in the business. But having a little financial PR might help get the stock price higher, so that is secondary offering would make sense.

Zack Bergreen

I fully…

Unidentified Analyst

And these are the things I'm sure you're fully aware of, but I'm just stating it way.

Zack Bergreen

I appreciate that Alan, without any doubt or comments

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, thanks very much for taking my questions. And I appreciate the terrific work you're doing?

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Alan.

Fredric Etskovitz

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. We will go next to Mike Chadwick with Antithetos Capital. Please go ahead.

Mike Chadwick

Thank you. Gentlemen, thank you for taking the calls today. I wanted to just start off with a little bit on the particular deals you had that in the pipeline here or more importantly in the quarter that were booked. It sounded like you referenced perhaps six new signings in terms of some of these global customers. So can you share a little bit of color in terms of the contract that were executed?

What I'm looking for is to try to get a better understanding in terms of what is the majority are along the lines of a single division with the intent to rollout the other side once they're live and are sort of demonstrating value, which we've seen in the past in some of your other engagement? Or are we seeing more of the sites and generally speaking signing on to the entire projects upfront? Can you share little color there?

Zack Bergreen

Thanks for joining us, Michael. Typically, we see customers tend to start off with a single division or single location site and eventually expand into other regions, other sites and so on. We have one Japanese company that will - by the way we signed more than six new customers. I don't know if we got an impression. We just named six, but we certainly signed more than six.

But clearly we have one large Japanese entity that is starting off with the deployment and essentially in China, and now looking at deployment first in Asia-Pacific as well expansion into Europe and so on. So clearly the possibilities as we progress in rollout, the possibilities of additional revenue form additional sites or the other divisions with these large multinational is very much in place.

Mike Chadwick

Okay, great. And in terms of some of these agreements, I mean can we disclose whether or not over the life of the agreement, whether it's two or three years between subscription and services and so forth are we expecting one or more of these agreements to be material in nature?

Fredric Etskovitz

I didn't get the first part of your question Mike. Would you mind repeating it?

Mike Chadwick

Sure, Rick. So what I'm trying to get at guys is, I mean some of these agreements I know you've had some - I mean like we had that one agreement, right where the customer got acquired and we had an accelerated sort of buyout and that was a significant agreement, it was a seven figure agreement. And so what I'm trying to do is just understand whether or not if one or more of these agreements either is or has the potentiality to fall into that type of the category.

Fredric Etskovitz

The answer to your question is, yes. I think unfortunately few customers become smarter when it comes to buying and they tend to put the risk at the back end of the agreement. They don't buy as much upfront as they did say 10 years ago. So they make a smaller commitment for licenses upfront and it doesn't matter whether it's on premise or whether it's hosted.

They go through the full implementation and once they've - it's proven to them that it actually works as well as they had hoped that's when they start buying more. They don't - more and more companies now do not make a large upfront commitment as they did in the past.

So the backend opportunity on all of the deals that Zack mentioned is actually multiples of what they've signed so for. And so we'll see down the road, I guess there's no commitment on the front part of the customer, but the intention is that they're going to roll it out to other divisions or other geographies, which will significantly increase the sales generated from those customers.

Mike Chadwick

Right. Okay, great. Great, and then it looks like there was some pretty significant margin improvement on the services and maintenance line. I noticed that - I didn't look at the sequential, but I looked at the year-over-year and just back of the math and it looks like we were about 15% last year and we assumed that's about nearly 29% this year. What do you guys doing to get those margin improvements? And then secondly is that a sustainable level we should be thinking about?

Fredric Etskovitz

Let me answer the second part of your question first. Is it sustainable? Yes, we believe that it is. So as the business grows, I think that we've kind of hit a point where we've exceeded the fixed cost component of our operations. So we've been - with larger backlog of work, we're getting higher utilization and as a result that by nature of itself is going to generate higher margins. I think management has improved, so therefore, we're doing what we do better.

And overall, I believe that the mortgages are closer to the level that we believe they should. We also, if you recall, I mentioned that we had one instance that all our customers actually requested or was - asked for a set of resources that would be dedicated to a global rollout. And that relationship has been concluded and we have - these dedicated resources are not going to be assisting in that global rollout for the next 12 to 18 months.

Fredric Etskovitz

That's not included in the results that you're seeing, yet.

Zack Bergreen

Yes.

Mike Chadwick

And is that a margin level that within at an acceptable level within the targets that you're focused on at this point what you're seeing as well. Is that a fair statement?

Zack Bergreen

It is.

Mike Chadwick

Okay. Great. Congratulations on both the margin improvement on the line and then also that contract you are talking about. And then just - I think finally here just in terms of the credit line, obviously it sounds like you guys wanted to close out the SVB. Was there an impetus in terms of a better rate? Or easier covenants in terms of going the bridge? Can you give us a little bit of insight there?

Fredric Etskovitz

So we had an opportunity to increase our line of credit and get a slightly better rate at same time. So we were able to improve the bank arrangement in two areas. So that's the reason - primary reason for making that change.

Mike Chadwick

Got it. Okay, all right. Super. Thank you.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you.

Fredric Etskovitz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll go next to [Alan Benzer] of Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, Rick.

Fredric Etskovitz

Hi, Alan.

Unidentified Analyst

How you doing there?

Fredric Etskovitz

How you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

Having watched you guys for the better part of kind 15 years, I've seen your revenues stuck in the range of $20 million, $25 million annually and it's seems to me with the improvements of the dedication to your craft has grown that - we're at a point now where there could be a breakout, it seems to me.

Is that fair to say in terms of revenues that if a few things fall into place, a few of these contracts do expand billing wise that we could see a breakout from this $20 million, $25 million year annual rate to something quite more substantial than 5% to 8% growth that we're seeing quarter-over-quarter currently? Could you just give me an idea of what you envision?

Zack Bergreen

Yes, I think Alan that your perspective is exactly as ours is. We do believe we've turned a corner. We do believe we're on a growth trend. We're not growing at a 100% a year, but we have been growing at double-digits for the last two years. We expect that to continue. I think it's been a combination of having looked at every part of our business and working to improve it. I think having the ability to offer both on-premise as well as hosted platforms to our customers makes it this available for every kind of business. I think that our sales and marketing operations have improved.

The product technology is also growing and staying ahead of the curve, so we're using the latest and greatest out there. And I think that every one of these things makes a contribution and it's compounding on itself and what we've seen in the last couple years, we think is going to grow and hope to be able to continue to maintain this rate of growth or hopefully improve upon.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I take to heart that the multiples of add-on could produce this and I'm looking very much forward after all these years to having a congratulatory phone call that celebrates a new level both for the revenues of the Company, the profits that might be forthcoming and eventually, hopefully, most definitely our stock price. So good luck for that.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. And we thank you for all those things that you mentioned and we'll do everything and we can to achieve them. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good luck.

Fredric Etskovitz

Thank you.

Operator

We will go back to Alan Ginsberg, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had one follow-up question. You had mentioned Zack that you made a deal with a customer for service. Could you give a little more color on that and whether you think that's significant where that could go?

Zack Bergreen

That's a touching one.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Zack Bergreen

So I'm not going to touch on the size of the services contract, but it's significant in size, I'll leave with that. It will require a number of resources to be dedicated to this bigger project. And we're happy with that because it would also accelerate deployment in other regions or other parts of the world. Go ahead Rick, if you have any?

Fredric Etskovitz

Yes, just going to add to it, I think one of the most important things about it is this customer plans to design a plant to rollout the Alliance licensees to multiple locations throughout the world and building a standardized template for their company, so that they can roll it out to countries everywhere. And to me that's a commitment on their part to continue to use Alliance and ultimately once this is completed, it gets it done faster for them, but it also will allows them and requires that they're going to need to buy licenses now that they have everything ready to go. So it's going to have pay dividends to us as a Company.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess if we work through would be the template for other deals such as that?

Fredric Etskovitz

Well, in the concept, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay. Thanks very much again.

Fredric Etskovitz

Sure, Alan. Thank you.

Operator

Zack Bergreen

We want to thank you all for joining us today, and hopefully see all of you at the next –scheduled conference call, which is going to be in November 2015 or thereabout. Thank you again.

