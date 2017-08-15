Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources' (SENR) CEO J. John Combs III on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCQB:SENR) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

J. John Combs III

Thank you, Jessica, and thank you all for joining us today on our second quarter conference call, especially our European shareholders who've stayed up late to attend.

Our press release covering the second quarter of this year results and subsequent events was published today and in it we addressed the highlights for the second quarter of this year and a few of the important events that have occurred or are occurring in the third quarter including the recent sale of our tactical clearing that will be discussed later. Midway through 2017 we are seeing positive results in all of our divisions with notable year over year revenue growth especially in our environmental technology solutions division MV. We are pleased to report that MV had another impressive quarter with revenues up 64% to $1.9 million. We expect to continue growing the support component of the company as our number of installation increases nationwide along with the associated recurring high margin media sales. REGS also made progress during the second quarter where we see our new chemical cleaning services gaining momentum and having acquired some new large customers including entering into a long awaited master services agreement with one of the nation's largest refinery and pipeline company.

In addition we concluded the sale of Tactical, our railcar cleaning division resulting in gross proceeds at the close of $2.4 million, additional guarantee payment of $1.1 million and the potential of an additional $1.5 million over the next three years. Paragon Waste Solutions also achieved significant progress on the operational side in key domestic markets thanks to the continued dedication of its President Fortunato Villamagna.

Before I discussed the most recent developments further I would like to turn the call over to Heidi our CFO to review the second quarter financial results. After Heidi's remarks Richard Roberts will review the results of MV. Heidi?

Heidi Anderson

Thank you, John. I will run through the second quarter 2017 financial results. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2017 increased to 71% to $2.5 million compared to $1.5 million in the same year ago quarter. This increase is primarily driven by an increase of approximately $800,000 or 64% in environmental solutions revenue, coupled with an increase of approximately $284,000 or 105% of industrial cleaning revenue.

Industrial cleaning revenue in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $0.5 million versus $0.3 million in the same year ago quarter. The increase in industrial cleaning revenue is due to the improved utilization of manpower and equipment. Environmental solutions revenue in second quarter of 2017 increased 64% to $1.9 million versus $1.1 million in the same year ago quarter. The increase in the environmental solutions revenue is due to greater long term contract revenue, one time revenue and recurring media sales to new and existing customers. Paragon Waste Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $740,600 versus $56,500 in the same year ago quarter.

Gross margins in the second quarter of 2017 increased to 14% from 11% in the same year ago quarter. The increase in gross margin is largely attributable to an increase in new purchase orders in the environmental solutions division and the improved utilization of manpower and equipment in the services division.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 grew to $3.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the same year ago quarter. The increase in operating costs of approximately $1 million is primarily the result of number one, a 64% increase in Environmental Solutions revenue resulting in a 76% increase in environmental solutions cost totaling approximate $530,000. Number two, an increase in industrial cleaning services cost of approximately $320,000 or 60% resulting from a 105% increase in industrial cleaning revenue. Number three, an approximate $275,000 increase in general and administrative expenses primarily driven by increase in depreciation and amortization of $42,000, business insurance of $58,000, professional services of a $100,000 and warrant extension expense of $83,000.

The significant increase in the industrial cleaning services cost of approximately $320,000 was the result of expenses associated with retooling REGS subsequent to the sale of the rail division. Net loss attributable to SEER in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1.3 million or a negative $0.02 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or negative $0.02 per diluted share in the same year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $413,900 compared to $422,600 in the same year ago quarter. I invite you to review the definition and further discussion about the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term in today's press release covering the second quarter of 2017 results.

Cash at June 30, 2017 totaled $0.3 million compared to $0.3 million at March 31, 2017. Subsequent to the closing of the second quarter of 2017 the company completed the sale of its wholly owned railcar cleaning division, Tactical cleaning company and received $2.4 million in gross proceeds.

That concludes my remarks and I will now turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Richard Robertson, his summary of SEER Environmental Technology Solutions Division MV. Richard?

Richard Robertson

Thank you, Heidi. We're particularly pleased with the progress that MV Technologies made in the second quarter and first half of 2017 with revenues up 64% and 108% respectively compared to the same periods last year. Second quarter revenue was $1.9 million, an increase of 8.5% over the first quarter. This also represented the highest revenue growth and most profitable segment at SEER with over $3.5 million in new purchase orders for our hydrogen sulfide removal systems with recurring media revenues during the first half of 2017. In these first half net income of $540,000 is more than five times greater than the same period last year.

We expect continued long term growth of this important component of our environmental technology solutions as well as growth in our recurring time margin media revenue as our installed base of systems increases across North America. The MV team continues to leverage the proven success of its legacy technologies while also expanding its foot print with new products and new territories. MV is proud to have won its first order in Canada with supply of its SulfAx system which is one of the MV's newest product offerings for use in Quebec's $31 million Biomethanization program. Our client SÉMECS was awarded the $31 million grant from the Quebec Provincial Government for the project located in Varennes, Quebec, which will serve the East Couronne Sud area of greater Montreal, representing 235,000 residents. Its aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while generating biogas, a green energy source and organic fertilizers, from separated residential, industrial, commercial, and institutional organic waste traditionally destined for landfills.

MV's proprietary SulfAx system is designed to safely and cost-effectively eliminate H2S by optimizing the performance of AxTrap, a high-capacity granular media that is readily disposable. MV's family of hydrogen sulfide removal systems is used in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, landfill, oil and gas, wastewater treatment, and now more than 30 anaerobic digester systems across the U.S. and now in Canada as well.

MV is honored to have been selected for such an important and ground-breaking, biogas-to-green-energy project in Quebec. This represents the sixth placement of a SulfAx system since MV launched the product last year and it adds to our installed base of systems that generate recurring high-margin revenue for MV while providing our valued clients with a safe, reliable and cost-effective solution. We expect the system to be installed and operational by late this year and start generating replacement media revenue in 2018.

Also during the second quarter we partnered with a Canadian Company, Innovative Energy Technologies to market MV Technologies patented and proprietary variable volume vapor recovery unit which we call V3RU and V3RU Plus technologies. SEER our partner IET will be operating through a newly formed joint venture Canadian Company owned 90% by SEER and 10% by IET. Working closely with IET we intend to leverage the experience of our REGS services division with its over 20 years of oil field services as well as the V3RU's proven results and domestic operating history in the Colorado and Wyoming oil fields.

Initially our collective efforts will be focused to deploy the fugitive emission capture technologies in major oil and gas fields located in Western Canada particularly in the Lloydminster area. Phase 1 will be to deploy the V3RU systems and Phase 2 will be to introduce the V3RU Plus system that not only captures emissions but also produces natural gas liquids for resale or for other beneficial uses in oil field operations. The technology has already been proven in the Colorado and Wyoming oil fields to cost effectively reduce or completely eliminate harmful greenhouse gas and volatile organic compounds emissions as smaller wells with gas emissions in the range of 200,000 to 600,000 cubic meters per day without the need for electricity.

Given the new greenhouse gas regulations in Alberta and emerging regulations regarding odors these patented SEER technologies offer an economic and compelling commercial solution for Western Canadian oil and gas producers. The systems are well suited to address the challenges confronting producers in the Lloydminster Fields as part of the growing practice of coal heavy oil production with sand, otherwise known as CHOPS. In addition to being an obvious benefit to the environment and making regulatory compliance immediately achievable these solutions provide an opportunity at thousands of smaller and stranded wells to capture low volume and intermittent methane and other VOCs for beneficial use including recovering the untrained liquids. They also present a source for sustained economic upside to the industry in the form of greenhouse gas credits. We believe this market represents an eminent and potentially very lucrative opportunity for the company and our new Canadian Partners. The partnership is a perfect fit of our technologies and service capabilities with their proven industry specific experience and expertise.

We will continue to push forward in the western U.S. fields and are optimistic that our anticipated success in Canada will help accelerate our domestic sales cycle. As additional acknowledgment and recognition of the significant benefits of our V3RU technology SEER is honored to have been recently chosen as one of 12 companies in the nation to present our V3RU to a panel of oil and gas industry leaders and investors at the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association, oil and gas cleantech challenge on Thursday, September 7th at the Governor's Mansion in Denver.

Moving on now to our newest technology division, Strategic Environmental materials or SIM for short, manufactures our proprietary BioActive Media marketed as BAM. SIM's second quarter revenue was up 57% compared to the first quarter. MV is building the installed base of systems which require SIM media and as a result we project growing SIM revenues in the quarters' to come. A second half price increase of nearly 10% will further bolster SIM's top and bottom line results going forward.

Now with the added support of SEER's new Chairman Don Moorehead, a veteran dealmaker and the solid waste industry and landfill site development. MV is poised to make new sales in-roads with key decisions from major landfill owners and operators and to further enhance our domestic marketing efforts MV has appointed experienced independent sales representatives on both the East and West Coast and is undertaking to add another senior sales rep to cover the promising Florida market. We're confident these steps will drive record annual revenues for 2017 and beyond. In fact we are already making progress in the third quarter as we appointed biogas industry veteran David Millan, President of Novo Environmental as MV's Exclusive independent representative for Southern California.

So with all those exciting developments underway I'll now turn the call back over to John for his summary of our Paragon Waste Solutions and REGS services divisions. John?

J. John Combs III

Thank you, Richard. With such progress achieved by the MV team already this year we are all excited to watch the rest of 2017 the next several years to come. Let's now review a few of the operational accomplishments that occurred in our service segment during the second quarter of 2017 and that are continuing into the third quarter. The completion of our railcar division, Tactical Cleaning Company was a rewarding event for the company and the positive impact of the transaction cannot be overestimated. The terms of the deal have already been discussed in details so I will not review them again here, as I'm sure our shareholders appreciate $2.4 million received at the closing has of course not only improved our balance sheet and positioned us to resolve the IRS liability but also position the company to more aggressively pursue the imminent opportunities now being presented to both Paragon and MV.

With Tactical solved, we can now focus on growing REGS. REGS continues to leverage its well established background in oilfield services and is now playing a significant role in the SEERs efforts to bring its patented Oil Fields Fugitive Emission Capture Systems to market both in Canada and here in the front ranges of Wyoming and Colorado. REGS's involvement in this marketing effort has resulted in the partnership with IET as Richard discussed with its very experienced, knowledgeable and competent team of industry, energy and financial executives.

As set forth in today's press release REGS has made tangible progress during the second quarter where we see our new chemical cleaning services gaining ground and the acquisition of new large refinery and pipeline companies. On a more granular level REGS has recently received a new master services agreement from one of the nation's largest refiners and pipeline operators. This will start to positively impact the bottom line starting in this quarter. Indeed the pipeline service work has already commenced and the increase in revenue and income is starting to be realized. REGS recently successfully completed its first paint cleaning project for this customer and several new projects are scheduled to commence in Texas this year.

Chemical cleaning opportunities continue and REGS was awarded project in Oklahoma with one of the largest paper industry companies in the nation. REGS continues to earn back first customer support with its long term refining customer in Wyoming with several tank cleaning projects just awarded after completing one large and several smaller tank cleaning and demolition projects. New tank cleaning projects continue to increase at the same customer's Oklahoma refinery with the addition of numerous tank projects above what was originally forecast at the beginning of this year. REGS is pleased to have been engaged to provide turnaround coordination services as well as Blast Pad oversight during the refineries 2017 fall turnaround.

Other pipeline and oil related companies have requested REGS services in or around the front range in western slope of Colorado and this bodes well for a more robust second half of 2017 and first half of 2018. While success in our service division is not our primary long term high growth target we believe that returning REGS to the profitability experience in the recent past and leveraging REGS' reputation and experience is critical to the near term growth of the company while our other segments continue to grow and establish traction and increase their revenue contribution.

Let's now discuss Paragon, one notable accomplishment made during the second quarter was the appointment of Former USA Waste Services, Chairman and CEO, Donald Moorehead as SEER's Chairman of the Board and CEO of Paragon Waste Solutions. Since his appointment Mr. Moorehead is working diligently to leverage our momentum and success with the already operational CoronaLux Technology in California and now the imminent opportunities in Florida and Texas. The company is very encouraged to have on0board one of waste industry's most successful thought leaders. In the third quarter of 2017 we are starting to see Paragon's hard work finally paying off in conjunction with the recently announced air quality permit for CoronaLux waste destruction system by the Orange County Environmental Protection Division in Orlando, Florida.

We are in active negotiations with several perspective and established medical waste partners to create a venture to establish a commercial facility in Orlando where in addition to providing the equipment and technology, Paragon would have a direct equity investment in a newly formed pharmaceutical waste collection and destruction facility. Securing this permit was one of the key condition of finalizing a transaction and combined with our new growth strategy we are aggressively pursuing a model that ensures an accelerated path to commercialization for our CoronaLux system. Once setup in Florida the facility will allow us to safely, efficiently and reliably destroy the surplus of incinerate only medical waste that is currently being shipped out of the state at great expense and creating unnecessary liability and detrimental environmental impact.

The new Florida permit allows us to operate the CoronaLux at 100% design capacity 24 hours a day, seven days a week at approximately 8000 pounds per day once adequate waste streams are secured. Next to the Texas permit obtained at the end of 2016 it was one of the shortest review periods per permit application covering our disruptive waste destruction technology. This is a testament to the dedication and tireless effort of Paragon's President, Fortunato Villamagna, it is also a consequence of the growing body of the imperial test data we're compiling. The internal changes we refined to present that data and most important regulators recognizing environmentally safe value proposition our technology brings to the community. The rapid permitting process also highlights the growing skill set within Paragon with this particular permit work in Florida having been carried out by George Clampitt, Paragon's Director of Waste Destruction Systems.

With respect to our existing permit to operate in Broward County and our statewide marketing efforts in Florida we have finalized the revocation of the license grant to our initial partner in South Florida and are now evaluating opportunities to take on new partners either regionally in Florida or statewide.

Moving to our facility in California, just last week on August 9th, Paragon participated as an attendee at a Paramount California Community hearing regarding environmental impact data in conjunction with South Coast Air Quality Management District. While the hearing was attended by citizens expressing general concerns, we believe the outcome was extremely positive with the CoronaLux technology being recognized by the AQMD as one of the cleanest waste destruction technology it had seen. Indeed it was presented that our technology was cleaner than dry cleaners and gas stations in the area. A copy of the actual presentation made by South Coast at the public hearing is posted on the company's IR website next to our corporate presentation. You are invited to review the report and come to your own conclusions. Based on the report and the hearing itself, a full permit from South AQMB is expected to be issued in this third quarter 2017.

Concluding our operational milestones for Paragon and probably the most important one is the letter of intent we just recently executed to commence operations at a large existing medical waste incineration facility in Texas. The new venture will be licensed to operate in Texas and the five neighboring states subject to performance metrics. Our partners are experienced and well-funded. One of our partners brings decade of experience in the waste and medical waste markets and can deliver a significant incinerate only medical waste stream on day one of operation.

Of course all of us partners will develop and implement an aggressive marketing program to secure waste from the entire territory. One of the other partners will commit to fund a venture with $6 million for a 50% equity stake in the venture. This funding will not impact SEER's balance sheet and will result in no equity dilution for us, SEER shareholders. The new venture will immediately purchase three existing CoronaLux large systems for $1.5 million and a total of 24 large systems over five years. Paragon will own 25% of the new company and will provide the medical waste destruction system and ongoing managerial services for compensation. The company anticipates finalizing the various transactional agreements in the third quarter of this year and commencing operations during the fourth quarter of this year. This is a very exciting development and opportunity that will no doubt launch an earnest the path to technology into the multi-billion dollar medical waste market.

In conclusion, 2017 second quarter numbers provided further evidence that the company is on the right track and is building momentum for the remainder of this year and into 2018. Having closed the Tactical sale, a big part of the company's go forward strategy is to focus on and accelerate the accomplishment of our near term expansion goal particularly the continued rule out of Paragon's medical waste destruction technology and the increase of MV's market share in the landfill gas sector.

Now with a new and second operating permit in Florida, the recent progress in California and with significant and imminent opportunities in Texas where we are already permitted and have recently executed the letter of intent with experience and capable funding partners this new cash infusion will enable us to expeditiously pursue these opportunities and our team our goal and ultimately increase your shareholder value. With our new chairman and all of our committed directors and officers, SEER is entering a new era with enhanced leadership and industry influence. We will continue to expand our Board further as well as identify new ways to accelerate our path to market and revenue growth. We have a top notch portfolio of valuable intellectual property now growing companies and large and growing market sectors with a superb team all of which we are confident will increase value for you our shareholders.

With that we're ready to open the call to your questions. Operator?

Gideon Bernstein

Hey, John. Gideon, how are you doing?

J. John Combs III

Good afternoon, Gideon. How are you?

Gideon Bernstein

Doing well. So you guys had a busy first half of the year and it looks like a lot of good things coming down the pipe. So that's great. Congratulations.

J. John Combs III

Thank you.

Gideon Bernstein

I wanted to just find out if you could give us a little bit more information or expansion on that partnership for the medical waste market Texas? How did you guys come to finding this is the right business model and what other things can you tell us about, how it's going to work?

J. John Combs III

The genesis of the project really comes through California. Our partners in Texas, our colleagues and former business associates have our partners in California. So we've been talking to them for some time. It is an existing medical waste incineration facility. We're excited about our ability to set up next to one of the few medical waste incinerators in the nation. Our first objective is to get Paragon up and running of course and if and when economic and/or appropriate we intend to initiate actual incineration and prove our model that the Paragon technology side by side with incineration enhances and makes both incineration more profitable and the overall operation cleaner.

The partners as I said are very experienced medical waste industry leaders, Gideon. So they bring to us an existing waste stream about which we're very excited so from day one when we open we have an adequate waste stream to make the facility break even, if not profitable from the get go. Texas is of course the largest market of the territory. There is the five state contiguous territory that's granted on an exclusive basis subject to some performance metrics, not the least of which is an additional 23 systems after the initial three are sold. So we think we can hit the ground running, we think that territory is ripe, our partners as I said are well funded, very knowledgeable in the industry and we're excited to get it underway.

Gideon Bernstein

And you already have the permitting in Texas so that's not really any [indiscernible] for Texas.

J. John Combs III

That's exactly. We have kind of. We have switched the egg to the chicken or chicken to the egg however that goes, in California we had the partners and then went to get the permit, in Texas we got the permit first in conjunction with the same partners I might add and with their valuable assistance but we were able to permit the existing facility so yes we have the permit, we have the funding, we have the right partners and we want to deliver the systems as soon as possible and be up and running by year's end.

Gideon Bernstein

You were saying that in Florida that you have the capacity of 8000 pounds per day per [indiscernible] is that the same assumption in Texas?

J. John Combs III

It's also unlimited, the throughput is limited only by the volume of the waste stream and the number of systems that we put in. The facility in Texas is very large. We could put many more systems in than we would require. It's a very large, very well-constructed facility and so yes there's no limit to throughput subject only to the waste stream we can secure.

Gideon Bernstein

Okay. Then as far as the system sales go and the transactions, so you're getting 25% equity in the venture and what are you contributing to that? Are you recognizing the revenue on the sale of the CoronaLux systems for that first one of the $0.5 million or is that what you're contributing as far as equity goes?

J. John Combs III

No we're recognizing the revenue that will be funded out of the initial capital infused by the funding partner, so we will recognize a $0.5 million right out of the box that's for existing inventory, Gideon. So that's been bought and paid for. We're in the process already of updating the electronics and computer systems with the updates we've achieved over the last year or so operating in California. So that will be a capital recognition event for us. We also receive an ongoing annual management fee for overseeing the project. So there's no out of pocket funding required and as I said in the statement the funding will not result in dilution at the SEER level nor will it negatively impact the balance sheet, that's an investment directly in the new venture. So we're excited about the term.

Gideon Bernstein

That's great. You said that you've - that the terms are that it's up to 25 systems overtime?

J. John Combs III

Correct, over five years.

Gideon Bernstein

Over, five years, okay .Then how many more systems do you have in inventory on top of the six systems that you mentioned?

J. John Combs III

Well we have three in inventory as we're speaking, there's three out in the field. We have essentially four large systems in inventory. The fourth is in - we have cannibalized it from time to time with a part here or part there for the systems that are already deployed. So essentially we have - we will call 3.5, as the new systems would be purchased by the Texas operation we would be required to build and manufacture those.

Gideon Bernstein

Okay, and then how much time will it usually take the turnaround one of the?

J. John Combs III

6 to 8 weeks. The beautiful part about the technology is we've discussed in the past that there's no rare or hard to find bits or pieces, it's a very simple manufacturing process. Of course we will get more efficient as we build more but it's the manufacturer in California built the first systems for us so they're already on notice and we're already ramping up and preparing for additional manufacturing and sale.

Gideon Bernstein

Okay. Then as far as REGS goes the contract that you've got from that deal was part of [indiscernible] service work. Is there any - are you going to give any guidance as far as what revenue recognition could be for the next 12 months from that contract?

J. John Combs III

Just so the record is clear I didn't say platinum. I don't know where that came from.

Gideon Bernstein

I didn't say platinum either.

J. John Combs III

I think it's platinum pipeline.

Gideon Bernstein

I said the pipeline service.

J. John Combs III

That's another customer we need to target. Of course we will, it's now taking off Gideon, so once we see and can predict the trajectory we will give some guidance. There's a couple large events that occurred not only that pipeline customer but we're getting back in the door at our 20 year customer. So there's several significant positive events that will occur that will help us better forecast quarters three and four and into 2018. So at the end of next quarter Gideon, I can give you more information and we can look at empirical data and we will give some guidance on that.

Gideon Bernstein

Okay. If you don't know I got a couple more questions to.

J. John Combs III

Sure.

Gideon Bernstein

So, Southern California, obviously been touch and go as far as the timing of getting approval from the South Coast Air Quality Management District and you've kind of given guidance in the past in terms of expectation so what gives you the high expectation at this point that this is going to happen this order and we have heard about it, you're too past about - imminent response from them and I see you are looking at the PowerPoint, it looks - did you guys prepare this PowerPoint or it's something they actually put together?

J. John Combs III

South Coast put that together and presented at their hearing.

Gideon Bernstein

Okay. Yes it looks like they actually gave it some thoughts in a positive way.

J. John Combs III

That essentially answers your question Gideon, your question is very fair and very accurate. We've had many false starts based on very accurate statements and representations from those around us. This we believe knock on wood is the final hurdle that can be created or even invented by anybody in this process. This public hearing has always been a part of what's been considered. We've been told it was unnecessary. We eventually just took our medicine and had this occur which is why I've invited people to look at the report. South Coast we think did a very good and very objective job in presenting the technology, the purpose of the hearing was really to find out if they had in any way miscalculated the science or the technology and we believe that it was very clear their report is accurate, it's based on their independent test data. So again for the however many of time based on these final and very recent events we think this is it with a little I and we'll know within a week or two really as to what their mindset is. If anybody at the hearing presented scientific data or presented errors in the calculation that's really the purpose of the meeting. So we're optimistic that just - and we appreciate the citizens' concerns but just general expressions of concern not in my backyard, we're not what South Coast was soliciting in terms of can they or should they award the permit. So we're very confident and to be continued.

Gideon Bernstein

And is this like one of the boxes that they check, like where it creates some kind of regulatory timeline that they have to give a response to you or is that not really the case?

J. John Combs III

It's not really the case. There are so many shades of different colors here. There's really no firm regulatory statutory deadline by when they have to give it and if there were they'd come and gone a long time ago. Somebody reminded me recently that impatience is not a corporate strategy so we've been really careful not to adopt that strategy. So we've been very patient, it's been a learning curve for everybody as I said I think as a call or two ago we're trying to bring a unicorn into a herd of horses. They've had to develop a unique testing protocol, they've just had to essentially reinvent the wheel statutorily, technologically and frankly politically to get this through so it's been a very fluid process and I think our patience will pay off. As I've cautioned on other calls, everybody needs to understand that the permit will require us the full permit will be for the paramount facility where we agreed many years ago we would only have the one machine so this is not the a large facility greenlight where we can put in multiple machines and paramount. We agreed for the restriction because of truck traffic and logistics within a very crowded neighborhood, but the permit does represent we believe a milestone to get the technology in that area where it's a very densely populated area and we believe if we can do it there we can do it anywhere. I think the shareholders for their patients we've received a lot of calls over the months and years. We've done the best we can at stating the facts as we knew them at the time and again people can go look at the South Coast report, it's their report, it's their research and everybody can draw their own conclusions but we're optimistic.

Gideon Bernstein

So if it gets approved or for basically the one unit that you've got, the permit would allow you to get to basically go up to the capacity of 8000 a day to 8000 pounds?

J. John Combs III

No, it's fewer pounds and California be approximately 3000 pounds which is essentially one full cycle a day a week. We have no intent of operating 24 hours a day in Paramount again we just want to be sensitive to the neighbors and the logistics. So the permit would allow us to essentially operate at what we would operate with absolutely no restrictions. So we can operate seven days a week approximately 3000 pounds a day and that's really our practical capacity given the location and the logistic concerns.

Gideon Bernstein

Okay. Then can you share like what the revenue per pound is that you expect on that or is that something that's published?

J. John Combs III

It is not yet. The answer is yes. We're in the process of modeling obviously analysts, shareholders, [indiscernible] officers and management want to see a definitive modeling proposition. So we're in the process of doing that, we are achieving very accurate empirical data in terms of operating costs we separately monitor electricity, gas, labor of course, we're getting a very good feel for the price per pound we know our operating cost per pound. So we hope to be in a position to not only utilize but provide detailed modeling so you can make your calculations Gideon as we all want to do.

Gideon Bernstein

All right. I think I've exhausted enough questions Thanks guys.

J. John Combs III

Yes. Thank you, Gideon. I appreciate it.

Richard Goldstein

Hi, John. Congrats on a momentous quarter, hopefully we can keep it up. A lot of questions I had were answered in the prior question but a couple of updates would be helpful. If you can expand on the Florida development is it going to be similar to Texas with a multi-state regional approach? That's number one.

J. John Combs III

A good question, simple answer no. That will be a Northern Florida proposition, no neighboring states not even South Florida it's a very specific territory with some existing medical waste partners that are in that region and we will start in North Florida and go from there.

Richard Goldstein

All right. Then second thing, is there any updates you can share on MWS's efforts to for other cities or locations that might uppers to floor other cities a little pieces there might be worthy of consideration?

J. John Combs III

We continue to push forward in Hayward, it's coincidentally it's not a technology issue up there to, it's building, a zoning issue for the existing structure. So we're pushing forward, we're looking for Plans B in the Central Valley and now with our progress in Southern California looking we're for a Plant C outside of the city and away from churches and schools and population density. So we're pushing for the Northern California but I think a central valley and/or Southern California facility is more imminent.

Richard Goldstein

All right. Any updates on your progress in the UK?

J. John Combs III

It's tracking similar to South Coast and by that I mean that we're dividing the distance in half [indiscernible] in terms of they call the EA there, the environment agency equivalent to our EPA and the more questions we answer the more they ask. We're optimistic that South Coast report and independent data will get that off top that center and indeed we've already provided the South Coast report over to the agencies and our partners in the UK. The facility stands ready and able to proceed in the south part of the country. We continue to push forward to answer the questions and are optimistic that ultimately we will prevail there as well.

Richard Goldstein

Is it still their intention to scale that once they approve there to other regions throughout the UK or Europe?

J. John Combs III

Yes. Certainly the UK, we have targeted facilities up the spine of a country so to speak and we're also looking for broader markets into Europe with the same partners who have been very patient, very dedicated with the process and are working closely with their engineers and the agency. So yes to all of the above.

Richard Goldstein

All right. Last question is on Canada, you might have said it, probably I wasn't clear, is there a roll out of when you can expect to get sales of the V3RU and to get those sales is there a funding that is needed to capitalize that business? How does that being structured?

J. John Combs III

Right now than the new joint venture is 90% SEER, 10% our Canadian partners. Outside funding well not required we are exploring as much for the capital or as much for the industry influence as for the capital. We believe the roll out is a very capital light proposition. We have inventory of existing V3RU units which we can deploy into Canada as soon as appropriate So if we were to accept funding it would be for the industry connections as much it is for the capital. We have no preconceived notions for the level of capital versus equity in the newco, but again the funding would not in any way dilute SEER shareholders nor would it negatively impact our balance sheet, it would be a self-contained funding proposition in Canada.

In terms of timing Richard, we have ended one of the oil and gas hearings in Canada, I don't know about a month ago we have our presentation here in Denver about which we're very excited. In fact we're inviting our industry representatives from Canada to come down to present because of his credentials and involvement not only in one of the largest oil companies in Canada but also a very high ranking environmental executive in Canada. So he will present - we hope all these will accelerate the time to market. We'd like to get started before the winter, I don't need to tell anybody rolling out technology into the snow blown oil fields in Lloydminster is not what we want to do but we hope to get at least a pilot unit or two deployed before winter.

Richard Goldstein

Great. Then here is one other thing is there any comments on your efforts from history on the hospital market is that still something that you're looking at employing post the roll-outs of the initial business prepared?

J. John Combs III

Yes, a definitive yes. You're right that was one of our original targets we've switched priorities. We've talked to Texas hospitals and large medical organizations in the Texas area and it may very well be that rather than them sending to our centralized facility there we may be able to deploy some smaller units for destruction on site. So yes that's a very viable and we believe lucrative proposition. Frankly we're the only ones that have the ability to do that based on the mobile nature and the operating characteristics of the technology. So yes we will make that a priority as soon as we can.

Richard Goldstein

Great, great. Well thank you very much John.

J. John Combs III

Thank you, Richard.

Richard Goldstein

Okay.

J. John Combs III

As always all of us at SEER thank each of you as our shareholders for your trust and continued support and we look forward to a next quarter's call when we hope to continue the positive results and report the numbers. Thank you all.

