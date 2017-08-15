Is Iron Mountain's Data Center Business A Reason To Own Shares?

This article is an attempt to shed light on the Iron Mountain data center initiatives which are now growing at a fast rate off of a small base.

Many authors attempt to compare Iron Mountain with the self-storage REIT sector and/or the data center REIT sector.

The growth of cloud computing, big data, and an Enterprise paradigm shift toward data center outsourcing and colocation have driven out-sized returns for REITs in that sector.

I regularly write about the intersection of real estate and technology. I often receive questions and comments regarding why Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) with its long history of underground data storage isn't included in my data center REIT research.

Image: Storify.com – Iron Mountain data centers

The cadence of these inquiries has increased, with last year's groundbreaking on an IRM above ground data center initiative in Manassas, Virginia - the largest US data center market.

This Is A Rebuttal

The purpose of this article is to clear up any confusion that SA readers might have regarding the scale and revenue contribution of the entire Iron Mountain data center business group, including the underground data centers.

Notably, this article includes information which I shared in the comment section of SA author Jonathan Wheeler's recent focus article on global business records storage giant Iron Mountain. Since no edits were made after my comments I felt that a short rebuttal article might help to clear up any confusion.

I felt there were two areas which might confuse SA readers regarding Iron Mountain's data center operations: 1) The article mixed up legacy IRM magnetic tape data storage business with revenue from IRM's true data center initiatives; 2) A misleading REIT peer comparison was offered up to readers regarding Iron Mountain common share valuation.

Mr. Wheeler offered up Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) as a peer for comparison. After a brief discussion of above ground data center operations currently underway at Iron Mountain, he wrote:

IRM is trading somewhat above its long-term average, but still below 15X AFFO. This compares well to peer Digital Realty Trust, which currently trades for close to 22X AFFO."

This juxtaposition between the valuation of the largest data center REIT on the planet and Iron Mountain attempts to create a relationship where none actually exists.

IRM - REIT Peer?

In my view, Iron Mountain has no REIT peers, in either the self-storage REIT sector or the data center REIT sector.

Comparing Iron Mountain to Digital Realty is akin to comparing a fishing vessel to an aircraft carrier. They both float. However, the scale of one dwarfs the other, and they are each configured for entirely different missions.

San Francisco-based Digital Realty Trust is the world’s largest wholesale colocation data center operator, with its global market share reported to be 20.5 percent, in a January industry publication. According to the company’s website, Digital operates 156 data centers in 11 countries and serves over 32 global markets."

Digital Realty has recently announced a merger with the third largest colocation data center operator, DuPont Fabros (DFT). Dupont Fabros' 12 mega data centers comprise 302MW of critical load, with another 76MW currently under development. This merger will take Digital's global market share up to 26.5%, as reported by Structure Research.

According to the Digital Realty Q2'17 earnings presentation, DLR operates a global footprint of over 27 million square feet of data centers, (comprised almost entirely of owned real estate).

Iron Mountain operates a global document storage footprint of 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in 52 countries, where the majority is leased space. However, Iron Mountain's data center operations are diminimus relative to scale of its document storage business.

IRM Data Center Scale

IRM's well-known "The Underground" is essentially a city located 220 feet below the surface in a heavily guarded former limestone mine, located an hour north of Pittsburgh, near Boyers, Pennsylvania.

However, the data center component is much smaller than most folks realize.

In 2008, Marriott leased 12,500 square feet of space to establish a data center in the Underground for disaster recovery purposes. Global IT leader NEC Corporation (OTC:NIPNF) is a data center tenant, as well as several US government agencies. After many years of operations, all of the Boyers, Pennsylvania, data center operations underground remain at ~12MW of critical IT load.

Additionally, Iron Mountain has a relatively small data center footprint in secondary markets like Boston and Kansas City. On April 3, Iron Mountain announced a green power initiative:

The data center provider signed a 15-year agreement with a new wind farm in Ringer Hill, Pennsylvania, to use 25 MW of its capacity—enough to power Iron Mountain’s data centers in three states. Part of a strategy that combines wind and solar, the company said its data center business is now powered 100 percent by renewable energy."

The announcement confirms the small-scale associated with the entire existing IRM data center footprint. Investors should keep in mind that Iron Mountain data center niches disaster recovery, and providing compliance services for highly regulated industries, not large storage or compute server farms.

Iron Mountain's first foray into an above ground new data center build was originally discussed back in 2013. This has evolved into a four-phase project on 83-acres of land in Northern Virginia, which broke ground in October 2016. The first 150,000 square-foot, 10.5MW VA-1 facility is scheduled for completion this summer.

In late July, IRM announced the acquisition of Denver-based FORTRUST Data Centers. The FORTRUST strategy fits nicely with the type of niche data center services currently offered by Iron Mountain.

Source: IRM Q2'17 earnings presentation

After operating in Denver for 15 years, FORTRUST serves 250 customers. In aggregate, they currently occupy 75% of the existing 70,000 SF of raised floor space and draw 9.1MW of critical load. This modest M&A deal will be dilutive to IRM shareholders in 2017, flat in 2018, and "modestly accretive in 2019."

To help put this deal into perspective, Digital Realty generated over $565 million of revenues last quarter. Digital signs new and renewal leases for more than $42 million of annual revenue, on average, each quarter.

When it comes to the balance sheet there is no comparison either. Iron Mountain has a BB- rated balance sheet. Digital Realty maintains a BBB rating - the only investment grade balance sheet among publicly traded data center REITs. It is a highly unlikely peer to compare with Iron Mountain, beyond the fact that they are both REITs.

IRM Data Management: Tale Of The Tape

Mr. Wheeler's article also characterized IRM's North American Data Management revenues as revenues directly associated with the Underground and nascent above ground IRM data center initiatives.

In reality, Iron Mountain data center revenues are so small, they are not broken out as a separate line item.

Source: IRM – Jonathan Wheeler SA article Aug. 11, 2017

Notably, IRM data center revenues are lumped into "Adjacent Businesses" along with art storage, and a few other lines of business that hopefully will gain traction. Management's stated goal is to have 5% of revenues derived from these initiatives by 2020. Today, these businesses account for ~2% of revenues.

The actual IRM data center initiative is diminimus relative to the size of its legacy document and magnetic tape storage businesses.

On the other hand, Iron Mountain derives a significant portion of its revenue (15%) from a business group which includes: magnetic tape storage and services, healthcare imaging, microfilm, and motion pictures film storage.

Here is an excerpt from my Data Center Knowledge interview with SVP Mark Kidd and CTO Eli Almog:

Iron Mountain also has a large magnetic tape-based disaster recovery business segment serving ~20,000 US customers. The logistics associated with this business are impressive. It requires about 3 million trips annually to pick up and deliver tapes at 30,000 customer locations. This business line is still growing in the low single-digits, since many enterprise and government customers continue to run legacy applications on-premise."

The magnetic tape services are largely part of disaster recovery plans for enterprise and SMB legacy data centers. The growth of cloud computing has introduced additional tools and alternatives for CIOs, including DRaaS (disaster recovery as a service) for critical applications.

Notably, enterprise IT departments are responsible for enormous amounts of data which are not crucial for day-to-day business operations. Both the cost and the amount of time required to send this data over fiber networks would be prohibitive.

Iron Mountain's magnetic tape business is a very cost-effective method of solving both problems, as shown in the graphic below.

Source: Iron Mountain

Notably, there are research efforts underway at both IBM and Sony (NYSE:SNE) which could extend the life of this mission-critical business for Iron Mountain. This is great news for IRM shareholders, as magnetic tapes help pay the dividend.

A Niche Business

The IRM "Iron Cloud" is focused on offering a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services for compliance, business continuity and disaster recovery.

Source: Iron Mountain

Kidd’s vision for Iron Mountain Data Center Solutions has been to leverage Iron Mountain’s strengths in chain-of-custody, asset tracking, compliance, security and service quality to deliver a highly differentiated solution for customers.

The Manassas, Virginia, data center campus initial phase is designed to serve cloud services providers, federal government agencies, system integrators, financial services firms, and healthcare companies. Iron Mountain plans to complete FISMA High, ISO 27001, PCI DSS Level 1, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type II compliance audits and certifications for the Manassas campus.

Investor Takeaway

Iron Mountain is not gearing up to compete for wholesale cloud deployments in Manassas, Virginia.

Notably, while IRM owns the 83-acre site in Manassas, Virginia, the Phase 1 data center is not even on the books. Initially, development partner Kansas City-based Kessinger/Hunter & Company will own the VA-1 data center facility until Iron Mountain chooses to exercise an option to purchase it.

There is not a schedule for the additional phases, and there are no guarantees that the entire 60MW will ever be built out, or owned by Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain is a global leader in document storage, related logistics and shredding. The company's core business focus includes data management services, mainly consisting of magnetic tape storage, other media, and related services.

This is the engine that must be looked to for AFFO growth per share. Shareholders do get a free option on the faster growing data center business embedded in Iron Mountain. However, it is not the reason to invest in this unique REIT.

I plan on adding IRM to my watch list. One thing which I will continue to monitor are the adjustments between FFO and AFFO per share. IRM shares trade at 17.9x FFO and 13.7x AFFO, respectively. It is unusual to have such a large adjustment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A member of my household in a retirement account owns: DFT. We also reserve the right to initiate a Long position, or recommend DLR or IRM over the next 72 hours.