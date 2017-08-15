Align Technology Will Continue To Ride High In 2017

In my previous article published on June 13, 2017, I had explained in detail, my rationale for considering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) as a solid investment opportunity for 2017. Currently hovering close to $175.01, the stock has already lived up to expectations.

I have already explained the market potential of the malocclusion segment and the addressable market opportunity for Align Technology’s flagship product, Invisalign, in the previous article (linked above). This article is more of an update reiterating my confidence in Align Technology as a perfect buy opportunity for 2017.

Uptake of Invisalign in North America has been driven by Align Technology’s focused teen strategy.

The performance of Align Technology in Q2 2017 was phenomenal in more ways than I could imagine.

The company reported a solid 32.3% YoY growth in revenues, all thanks to the robust rise in Invisalign case shipments across geographies, and especially those targeted towards the teen segment in North America. And the YoY growth rate was more than 30% in terms of segmental revenues, volumes, as well as EPS. Besides, Invisalign SmartTrack aligner material is also patent protected till the year 2032. This may help boost investor confidence in the long-term growth potential of Invisalign.

Invisalign cases shipped in North America rose by 27.6% on a YoY basis and 10.3% sequentially. Invisalign utilization numbers in North America have also reached an all-time high of 13.6 cases per doctor in Q2 2017.

Align Technology saw around 55,000 new teens starting on with clear aligner treatment globally in Q2 2017. Now, this was a sequential growth of 12.6% as well as YoY growth of 37.6%. The company also witnessed 11.6% sequential growth and 42.1% YoY growth in Invisalign cases shipped to the teen segment in North America in Q2 2017, much ahead of both the sequential and YoY growth rate seen for cases shipped to adults.

Q2 2017 has been the third consecutive quarter when the company has witnessed higher growth rates in the North American teen market as compared to the adult market. Hence, it seems that Align Technology has managed to latch on to a very lucrative growth opportunity. The company’s $14 million worth aggressive teen-focused marketing campaign, launched in May 2017, has played a major role in increasing demand for Invisalign. This campaign differs from other consumer marketing campaigns, as the company has specifically targeted its educational initiatives not only on the teens but also on their moms. This has convinced both the parties involved in the buying process about the suitability of clear aligners in the teen lifestyle.

Since adoption of any innovative medical technology largely depends on the opinions of the physician community, Align Technology has ramped up its doctor training efforts. Q2 2017 saw 5,000 new Invisalign-trained doctors, which will be a major growth driver for the company in the coming quarters. In addition to a top-down educational approach, the company has also deployed peer-to-peer training approach where good doctors can create awareness for Invisalign amongst other doctors. It has aggressively pursued the IMOP program aimed to increase acceptance for Invisalign amongst the physicians. All these efforts have helped boost teen demand not only in North America but also in other launched markets.

But then beyond the teen patient segment, the “Made to Move” integrated consumer marketing campaign launched in March 2017 has also played a major role in boosting overall brand awareness and subsequently demand for Invisalign, not only from adult females buy also from adult males. In addition, social media engagement is playing a key role in getting out the word for this revolutionary product, not only in USA but also across international markets.

The company has developed a focused strategy to boost Invisalign demand across both orthodontic and general physician channels.

Align Technology has focused its attention on both orthodontists as well as general physicians in North America.

There are about 10,000 orthodontists (linked above) in USA, all of which are obvious target channels for Invisalign and as customers for iTero scanners. The company has been active in the scanner business, not for diversification but because dentists using the iTero scanner increasingly opt for Invisalign cases instead of PVS cases and especially for restorative applications. iTero scanners are also required per chair in the orthodontist’s office, implying that the number of scanners shipped generally outpaces the number of orthodontists convinced with its value proposition. This implies greater demand for Invisalign cases in coming years. This cohesive strategy seems to be working, as Invisalign cases shipped to orthodontists have already risen by a solid 34.5% on YoY basis in Q2 2017.

Currently, Align Technology has a higher penetration rate amongst North American orthodontists as compared to general physicians. However, the company is focused on gradually increasing its penetration amongst the 150,000 general physicians (lined above) in USA through its strategy that focuses on two major factors. The first is by creating awareness through media spending, and the second is by launching simple-to-deliver products with fewer aligners, such as Invisalign Go and Invisalign Lite.

In Q2 2017, Invisalign cases shipped to general physicians rose by a solid 18.9% on a YoY basis, while utilization reached 3.3 cases per doctor in this channel. However, Q3 2017 performance may be muted, as general physicians may be on vacation during the summer season.

Align Technology also plans to capture a slice of the doctor-directed home market by delivering non-Invisalign clear aligner solutions to SMILEDIRECTCLUB

Align Technology has entered into a supply agreement with SMILEDIRECTCLUB and manufactures about one-third of its non-Invisalign clear aligner solutions for the doctor-directed home market. This is a slight diversification for the company, albeit in the clear aligner solution area, away from Invisalign and office-treatment channel. Align Technology currently holds a 19% stake in SMILEDIRECTCLUB.

Invisalign demand is also catching up in the international markets EMEA and APAC.

Moving to international markets, the company saw 13.6% sequential growth and 37.4% YoY growth in Invisalign case shipments in Q2 2017. Both EMEA and APAC have contributed to these solid growth figures. In EMEA, Spain and UK were the leading adopters, while the remaining three major European markets also demonstrated healthy demand for Invisalign. Invisalign case shipments also grew by 50% YoY in the Central and Eastern European and Benelux markets. Finally, the APAC markets saw 44% YoY growth in shipments, mainly driven by China and followed by Japan, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Now, ahead of USA, Align Technology has already launched the Invisalign with mandibular advancement product in certain markets in EMEA and APAC targeted at class II malocclusion corrections. This product aims to expand the company’s addressable market beyond the less severe to moderately severe malocclusion segment. Invisalign with mandibular advancement has been witnessing positive demand trends in these launched markets.

There are, however, certain company-specific risks that cannot be ignored.

Align Technology has an overtly high dependence on the clear aligner segment, a factor that exposes the company to excessive business concentration risk. Hence, any drop in demand or even average selling price for Invisalign cases is bound to affect its profitability.

Post the expiration of few patents in USA in 2017, Align Technology also expects intensified competition from other dental players such as Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), and 3M (NYSE:MMM), which are ahead of the company in terms of financial muscle and marketing experience. These patents will be expiring in certain international markets in 2018. The limited patent protection may allow these and other companies to launch their versions of clear aligners, posing direct competition to Invisalign.

On a risk-adjusted basis, Align Technology is a definite buy opportunity in 2017.

I consider increasing penetration of Invisalign in the North American teen market to be the biggest short-to-mid term growth driver for Align Technology. An increasing number of Invisalign-trained doctors in North America and international markets is a major long-term growth driver for the company.

I continue to believe there is significant upside potential in this stock for 2017. According to the latest Wall Street estimates, the 12-month consensus target price for Align Technology is around $188.17, implying a return on investment of around 7%. This seems to be a pretty conservative estimate, considering the rapid uptake of Invisalign across multiple geographic markets. There are many things working in the company's favour that have the capability to catapult its share price even beyond the target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.