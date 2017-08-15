Innovus Pharmaceuticals' (INNV) Bassam Damaj on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:INNV) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:15 PM ET

My name is Kerry Ahearn from Chesapeake Group. We provide Investor Relations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals. And with me today from Innovus is President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; and Vice President of Finance, Mr. Rauly Gutierrez.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap for the remainder of 2017. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the FlutiCare launch and the rest of the products pipeline. We’ll then open the line up for questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on today's conference call is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During today's conference call management will be making some certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results, and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business development, plans and objectives such as out-licensing and acquiring products and product candidates, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves, and the development of the company's products pipeline. Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially.

Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-1 and Annual and Quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business.

These documents can also be found on the company's website at innovuspharma.com. Innovus Pharma's financial results press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's website. The 10-Q for the second quarter of 2017 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

And so with that, I'd now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj?

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Kerry, and good afternoon everyone. Innovus Pharma delivered sound operational results in the second quarter with growth on the top and bottom lines. We are confident in our underlying strength of our business, driven by our focused execution of key product launches, coupled with the continuous contribution from our core businesses and the approaching launch of our FlutiCare drug for allergy in the fourth quarter of this year, which we believe position us well for the remainder of 2017 and for the long term.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Rauly to discuss our financial results, which I will follow with a detailed discussion on our corporate and business performance. Rauly?

Rauly Gutierrez

Thank you, Bassam. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, we recorded net revenue of $2.0 million and $4.2 million respectively. Products such as Vesele, UriVarx, Sensum+, and ProstaGorx represented almost 88% of the net product revenue recognized during the second quarter of 2017.

For the first time since we acquired the Beyond Human sales and marketing platform, a product other than Vesele was our top selling product during this quarter. That product was UriVarx, which we launched in the late fourth quarter of 2016 and is on track to do close to 3.5 million for 2017.

We have seen tremendous growth with this product since its launch and we expect this product and Vesele to be our best selling products until the expected launch of FlutiCare later this year. ProstaGorx, which was launched in May is showing great promise as well, as we generated net revenue of approximately $160,000 in the month of June alone and is on track to do at least 1 million for 2017.

Although we experienced a slight decrease in our overall net revenue of 139,000 or 6% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, which was mainly due in part to delays in our international shipments to our partners. We expect to see an increase in our net product sales in the coming third quarter of 2017, which historically has been our strongest quarter.

As we will have a full quarter of ProstaGrox sales, we launched the piece for arthritis pain relief and ArthriVarx for joint health in July. We expect to launch PEVarx here in August and we expected increase in ex-US sales of Zestra as we fulfilled the initial order on hand from our new partner Densmore and expect to receive the initial order from our other new partner Luminarie for sale of Zestra Australia, which was recently approved for commercialization.

Our gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was approximately 80%, which is still higher when compared to the same periods in 2016 of approximately 74% and 69% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 respectively. We have been able to consistently maintain a gross margin of close to 80% quarter-over-quarter in 2017, which is a testament to the efficiencies we have gained through our materials requirement planning processes and successfully launching our products through the Beyond Human sales and marketing platform.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, for a third straight quarter, our sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue has decreased. The decrease was primarily driven by continued efforts to refine our sales and marketing spend as we implement a more targeted approach to our print and online media advertisements.

As some of our products have been on our sales and marketing platform for a few quarters, we are utilizing such sales history to target our ad spend dollars and maximize our ROI. However, with the launch of four products through June 2017 and five more products expected in 2017 costs have been and will be incurred to gain market share increased brand awareness and obtain sufficient sales history to better target our ad spend dollars for those products. This has led to higher sales and marketing costs overall when compared to same periods in 2016.

We believe that the sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue will continue to decrease as our newly launched products in 2017 have more sales history and we have sufficient data to better target our ad placements through our sales and marketing platform. Also as more customers subscribed to our monthly shipment program across multiple new and existing products, this revenue stream does not require any additional sales and marketing cost and thus we believe we will contribute to our sales and marketing expenses decreasing as a percentage of revenue.

General and administrative expense decreased to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The second quarter amount did however include non-cash stock based compensation totaling 162,000, as well as non-cash depreciation and amortization of 162,000. Therefore, after factoring in these non-cash expenses general and administrative expense was only 859,000 for the quarter.

Second quarter general and administrative expense represents an almost 31% or $522,000 from the first quarter of 2017. This demonstrates our continued efforts to control our operating cost as we work towards achieving our goal of profitability. Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million, which as stated before includes $324,000 worth of non-cash stock based compensation and amortization.

This represents an overall decrease of $535,000 or 32% from the first quarter of 2017. Our loss from operations as a percentage of revenues has decreased by 21%, when compared to the first quarter of 2017. As we continue to look at different ways to control operating cost and conduct more targeted print and online media advertisements, we believe this trend of decrease in our loss from operations shows our progress to reach our goal of profitability.

Lastly, at June 30, 2017, our cash balances were $1.8 million and our cash used in operations for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $474,000. Also our shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017 was 151,027,774.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Rauly. Overall our business remains well positioned to benefit from the fact that customers and healthcare system around the world continue to search for more affordable and natural alternatives and OTC products for their healthcare needs. Healthcare costs continue to be a focus around the globe and Innovus’ ability to provide quality, affordable healthcare, natural and OTC expected products makes us a key part of the healthcare cost solutions.

The key to our success has been the ability to add proprietary and clinical proven drugs and products to our sales and marketing channels. Therefore, it is important to discuss both, the sales and marketing channels that we have and the products we’re adding. I will start our sales and marketing channels, which has been consistently delivering excellent results for the product.

We currently sell our products through the following channels. We have products for wholesalers and retailers in the U.S., or through our 160 websites and our 2 million subscribers, through 15 international distributors, through our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform, and through our Amazon stores.

So as you can see from the previous quarter that we have, we continue to expand our channels as now we have moved more and more towards Amazon and other channels to really being able to continuously expand our revenues.

Moving to second point, I will discuss our key over the counter and dietary supplement product. I will start with FlutiCare. As we recently announced, we are eagerly awaiting the delivery of our first commercial batch of our drug FlutiCare nasal spray for allergy to commence the launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

We have more than 220,000 units of the 120 spray version of the drug that are currently being manufactured with an expected delivery in late September or beginning of October of this year, which will allow us to launch the drug before the end of the year. As part of those commercialization efforts, the company has or is completing the following tasks. We are first receiving the first commercial batch of 220,000 units, which I said is expected to arrive in September or October 2017.

We are finalizing agreements with the drug wholesalers, retail stores, which we are a vendor of record and independent pharmacies. We’re preparing to provide sampling to the top 20 prescribers of the fluticasone propionate nasal spray and this is an important point as you may know companies no longer provides free samples like the Flonase and others to those physicians. So we will be among the few companies actually providing a sample of FlutiCare to those physicians that are high prescribers, which will give us a very large OMS actually for the physicians and the patients.

We are preparing to launch also under our Beyond Human sales and market platform through print and online media. And this is very important for us because our sales and marketing platform reaches about 20 million people a month, we had an over 3,000 newspapers in the country, multiple magazines, thesis, and so forth.

And again, online, we are very strong online through our many websites, through our blogs and through our subscribers through Amazon. And again this is important for us why, because we are reaching directly the consumer, and our ability to offer the consumers to subscribe on a monthly basis to receive this product is an advantage to over the retail stores.

As you know retail stores are not in a position to offer monthly subscription to those customers where they can receive a product to their house every month, whereas Innovus has already that in place and we use for all of our products. So that give us a tremendous advantage to be able to continuously supply the product without the [indiscernible].

And finally, we are preparing the launch also through our online platform like Amazon and other source that we have online. This is actually, as you know, Amazon now allows a lot of the OTC drugs to be listed by the owners and no longer through other distributors. So this is a big advantage for us to be able to be present on those platforms. And as I mentioned, we mentioned in our press release, we expect to receive over $3 million in gross revenue from each batch for FlutiCare that we sell in the United States.

As I said, we already have our first batch being manufacturers and we committed multiple batches for 2018 and we expect this product to be a big seller for us on a 12-months basis expecting between $10 million to $15 million total revenues.

Going to Vesele, Vesele continues to deliver for the company. For the six months we sold over 34,000 units of the product and received 1.6 million in net revenues and we expect to do at least 3.5 million in 2017 in the US alone. The company filed for approval in Canada, which actually we filed for claims for erectile dysfunction and if we received the approval, we expect our overall company revenues to increase therefore by about 10%.

In addition, October 2017 is the last month of the company. The company has to pay a royalty on the product, which would add an additional 3% to the bottom line. Going to UriVarx, as Rauly mentioned, we launched a product at the end of 2016 and we sold over 33,000 units so far and we received $1.3 million. Based on these sales, the product is currently on-track to do 3.5 million for 2017.

Moving on to Sensum, we sold approximately 12,500 units so far in 2017. We received $600,000 and we currently expect the product to do 1.2 million for 2017. ProstaGorx, we launched the product in May of this year. We already sold approximately 3,300 units and received 185000, at this rate the product is currently on track to do at least 1 million in 2017.

As you can see, which is a big testament to the strength of the beyond human platform, but also to the ability of the team to launch products all of the products that we have launched so far are all tracking to be multi-million dollar revenue for the company, and I think this is important for us to have multiple products generating multiple million dollars a year. So, we can really have a very balanced revenue generating portfolio.

Moving onto Apeaz, our drug Apeaz and ArthriVarx. We just launched Apeaz for arthritis pain relief in conjunction with ArthriVarx for joint help and we are in the optimization phase of the launch. We have high expectation for the two products and we will keep you appraised on the performance in the third quarter.

Moving on to PEVarx, which is another new product we expect to launch for increased sexual intercourse time. This is a product with high potential and we expect to be a strong seller under our sales and marketing platform. In addition to the above, we continue to expand the number of international distributors for our core products and an increase in revenue from those sales. This is important why? Because ex-US sales do not have any sales and marketing cost to us, and gross margins from those revenues hit directly to our bottom line, which will allow us to get to profitability faster.

With the addition of the PEVarx and ProstaGorx, we have strengthened our men's health franchise as we continue for licensing in or acquiring additional companies, products or products in the OTC and the OTC ANDA space in sexual dysfunction, migraine and brain health, prostate disease, bladder disease, men's and women's health, and respiratory diseases.

Reaching profitability, entering 2018, I believe the revenue growth we have been experiencing along with the additional product launches commercial partnerships increasing revenues and FlutiCare projected launch in the fourth quarter in addition to maintaining our high gross margins of 80% and the continued efficiencies in our operation and the decrease in the loss will pave the way to achieve our goal. As a result, we are currently confident with our ability to achieve profitability entering 2018.

And with that, I will turn over to the questions and answers session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Jay Albany with SeeThruEquity. Please go ahead.

Jay Albany

Hi guys thanks for taking my call and congratulations on the continued progress and growth. I just wanted to - need to get a sense of, in terms of, what is the timing of revenue recognitions as you move forward with this FlutiCare launch over the next renewal in the quarter? Is it when you shipped your partner or is it when they [indiscernible]? Also, I was wondering what the breakeven kind of revenue that you are targeting would be next year? Thanks, bye.

Bassam Damaj

Sure. Thank you, Jay. For the first question I will turn it to Rauly for the answer.

Rauly Gutierrez

Yes, we will be recognizing revenue when it’s shipped to the customer or when we do sell to wholesalers and retailers that will be recognized when we ship to those wholesalers and retailers.

Jay Albany

Okay great, thank you.

Rauly Gutierrez

And then the second question about the breakeven point, and that would be – it’s $15 million.

Jay Albany

Okay that’s great. Thank you very much and congratulations again.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you Jay, I appreciate the questions.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Congratulations guys on an exciting quarter, very nice to see this great progress. I had question about what steps have you taken to prelaunch the FlutiCare, and what steps you have already taken to launch that.

Bassam Damaj

Sure, definitely. As I mentioned, actually we have multiple steps that we have taken for FlutiCare. I mean the first actually, which is important for us is to be able to receive the first 220,000 units, which we expect to in September, October of 2017. We are a vendor of record with multiple wholesalers, retailers, and independent pharmacies. So now our team is working relentlessly to finalize those agreements. As you know, there is a lot of technical steps to be taken before you could ship to any retailer overall sailor.

We do sell currently to retailers and the steps involved are quite elaborate from agreeing on the size of the box and the units on the box, the way the stock in the box are proving that by an independent third party, so we are really working through all those steps in order to finalize that before we can ship to those retailers. The other thing that we are doing, which we are really actively - is really the sampling program.

The sampling program we have is very important for us as no one right now is sampling fluticasone propionate nasal spray to those prescribers. So those were the top 20 prescribers that used to prescribe the drug when it was prescription, now that it moved to OTC there aren’t any samples that go there that are given to patients, and I think this is important for us to be actually among the only company giving free samples. So the physicians now can continue recommending the product to patients and patients knowing the product and specifically asking for it.

And then when they come to us, this will be an important point because of our competitive pricing that we are actually projecting to have for the drug and our ability to offer the product in multi-units or monthly subscription whether you can ship in the product every month, it will give us a tremendous advantage over just other companies who have the products sitting on the shelf space at the CVS or at Wal-Mart.

Then which is the coupon - and the direct sampling and coupon programs to consumers that we are preparing to launch, as you know, now that the products’ OTC coupons become very important in order to get them to do savings and stay with the brand. The first thing we are doing, which is important, we are really pushing forward in our editorials to push in the print media and the magazines, the steel sheets, and also online media, blogs, and also the stores that we have and Amazon. This is pretty important for us.

As you know, we actually are in about 3,000 newspapers in the country, and I think we are in a large number of magazines that reach at least 10 million to 15 million additional readers. So totally we are reaching somewhere around the 30 million readers between the newspapers and magazines on a monthly basis and that actually is a big advantage to us to be able to go out there and be in front of those people that actually not all the time go on to the stores or log in on time.

Hence we have our call centre with 75 people who currently actually take order from our other products that are being trained in order to really receive the sales from the orders from FlutiCare. So those are actually the main steps that we are undertaking in order to prepare the launch of FlutiCare and I believe we will be ready actually by the fourth quarter to put it out there, as soon as the batch is received and clear.

Carrie Beal Amaro

One follow-up question on that, what is the update on the first manufacturer FDA and the submission and what importance do you feel that this is going to have to the company?

Bassam Damaj

So this is an important question. The current partner still has not received the final approval from the FDA. They are confident that they would receive the approval, but they haven't received it yet, so our hope is that that will still come shortly and the importance for us is really not just for the US market as we have said, but the importance is that currently the company will own the ex-US filings under the OCA and that actually will allow us really to push for the product outside the US, and really push to those markets where there is a little competition to black fill with their Flonase actually in multiple markets.

So this is very important actually for us and as soon as our partner receives the FDA approval, which we feel is imminent for them we will move forward fast on the ex-US sales. As you know, we are very strong ex-US, we have already 15 partners we spend in multiple markets so we do know the ex-US markets very well, we have a lot of experience in it and we are ready to move forward on pushing it outside the US.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Thank you. May I ask one more question, can you provide any update with the NASDAQ out listing?

Bassam Damaj

Sure. So for the NASDAQ, I mean the company's goal is to list on NASDAQ and as I mentioned publicly, we will move forward when the share price is really at a good share price. Currently the share price is not optimum for an up listing. We would have to do a very high reverse split, which the company is not ready to do at this time. So, we are waiting for the share price to grow organically and be at the right price for us to move forward on the up listing.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Great, thank you so much.

Bassam Damaj

Awesome. Thank you.

So, what we will do next, actually something that we haven't done before and since we have over 1,600 shareholders and we receive a lot of calls from shareholders a lot of questions by phone, email, and I’m sure we have a lot of shareholders on the call, as our calls actually get a lot of people calling in, and instead of taking just random calls over the phone, we have compiled and eight-page question from the shareholders that emailed us online, called us, and send us the questions.

And what I will do right now I will go through the questions, identify the investor if he agreed to give his name, and then move to the questions, and then do the answers. I think that for us probably would be the best way to answer the most number of questions that people have sent us, called in, or emailed us.

So I will start with the first question that came in, which is do you have any projections for 2018?

As it is our custom, we only give guidance’s for the coming year towards the end of this year. So we will give our guidance in terms of revenue projections for 2018 towards the end of 2017.

The second question, are you still on target for $10 million $15 million revenue for 2017?

Yes. We are still on target for that. We have not changed our guidance.

The third question, when do you expect to hit cash flow positive?

So, the company, as I mentioned the company is working hard towards exiting 2017 and entering 2018 profitable. You can see from the results we have, we are decreasing our losses, increasing our revenues, getting more efficient on our operations. So, we are actually working hard to meet that goal.

Can you tell us your top three selling products and if you see recurring order from those?

So the top selling products is Vesele, UriVarx, Sensum so far. Those are the top three selling products that we have. The recurring orders from those are around the 25% actually of people that continue to order from us. Please remember that we have the monthly subscription program that we have where people subscribe and then they have monthly ownership that go to them. So, we do have a lot of recurring orders from that, from those.

What do you anticipate FlutiCare revenues in 2018 to be?

So our guidance for that is $12 million to $15 million in revenues from the first 12-month period after the launch; $10 million to $15 million in revenues for the 12-months period after the launch. We are on that guidance and we look forward to achieving it.

What is the current percentage of inside their ownership?

So inside ownership of the current percentage of inside their ownership?

So the inside ownership of the company 19% beneficially owned by the management and the board.

Next question, what countries are products being sold in and do you anticipate that increasing? If so, expanding in what countries?

We are currently actually selling in the US, Canada, couple of countries in Europe, Morocco, Lebanon, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, and now India. We are actually expecting to expand more into Europe. We are expecting to expand more into New Zealand and into some of the Latin American countries that we are working towards.

What new products do you anticipate aside from FlutiCare for this year?

As I mentioned, we are working into launching PEVarx to increase sexual intercourse in August and then we have our drug Xyralid for hemorrhoids that we are working towards launching before the end of the year. In addition, we are working towards AndroVit for prostate health and Urocis sales for the UTI infections to push before the end of this year.

Do you have any plans for 2017 acquisition?

I mean, we are always evaluating third-party products and technologies and any opportunity that we feel will fit under our sales or marketing platforms or expand into new markets. We will seriously take a look at it and think over it.

The next set of questions come from a shareholder called Bill, I am sure Bill is on the call, Bill told that he sends questions two, three times a week. So, we’ve compiled actually a set of questions. I will go for his answers removing, all the insults that he sends, and then answer the questions. The first question that came from Bill, why is the stock price down over 75% from when you took control back in January 2013?

So first, before I answer, I want to say thank you to Bill for his continuous emails and advise. When I joined the company in 2013, the company had zero revenue had no products on the market, they did not even have a pipeline. The company has done a reverse merger at that time or the shares were locked and the volume was close to zero shares. So, really the - whatever price was on the stock that was not actually a real price for the company. I came in 2015 and I put in $2.5 million amount of credit of my own personal money and built the pipeline, the partnership's, the sales and marketing platform, and did not take any salary for three years. In addition, and as the filings with the SEC show, I actually purchased shares on the open market on two occasions to support the stock in 2013 and 2015. So, there is no CEO of an OTC public company or the risk is on money and time as I did. And I’m happy I did because now we are a reputable company, with a real pipeline of 21 products on multiple markets. Real continuously growing revenues, real drugs and our pipeline, we have respectable large pharma partners and clear path to profitability and growth. Yes, the share price might be down, but again we look forward for the market to really understand the value of the products we have, where we’re going and appreciate over time.

The second question we received from Bill, he says the Chief Executive Officer should give back 8 million of his shares to the company.

And my answer actually belongs to, I'm sure Bill you are aware, as for the public filings that most of my shares did not come from my employment agreement. I converted my line of credit that I gave to the company and to the sales at $0.40. I came in to the company with over 5 million shares that I owned before joining and I purchased on the open market. And I think honestly it is ridiculous to expect that a CEO to work for a company without a salary, invest his own money build supply, build product to [indiscernible] revenues, to give back his shares that he received under his employment agreement. Having said that, as per our filing with the SEC, the management and the Board of Directors surrendered an uninvested restricted shares of 3.5 million shares that went back into the stock option in 2016 of which I personally surrendered 2 million RSUs. So, I did my part here.

The next question, the total expenses of Innovus will continue to rise, their salaries and admin cost are getting out of question for the profit they generate. You also talked about the dilution of the stockholders.

So my answer here is the following. First, thank you for this comment. I will encourage you to carefully read the filings and financial statements. We actually cut our net loss and increased our revenues. I did not take a bonus for 2016, actually surrendered RSU grand of 2 million shares in 2016. I did not take a salary until the third quarter of 2016. As for the dilution, it is of course the company had to raise money to acquire products and market them. It is impossible to have a public company that is not making profits. Not to go to the market and raise money. So we needed to raise money to grow. We needed to raise money to acquire products, to acquire companies, and be able to have the pipeline that we have that is currently generating the revenues that we have.

The next question, why did the CFO leave so quickly, 6 months to 7 months and then gone. As stated in the filings, the CFO did not leave for any disagreements with the company, but left for another job that paid him more. You can read the filings for the compensation of the CFO at his new company.

Next question. Why did Bassam hand over 12.8 million shares to Novalere ANDA shares when it is still has been FDA approved. How is that move in the best interest of the shareholders?

First of all, I did not hand over any shares to anyone. The Board of Directors evaluates a situation, makes a decision based on several factors. In the case of Novalere, and this was in the filings we did with the SEC. Novalere received the shares, but agreed to a lockout period. It is in the best interest of the company and the shareholders to keep the large shareholders from selling their shares and holding. And as a matter of fact, Novalere shareholders have not sold a single share until today so far. So, I think that was a pretty good move in order really to keep our shareholders holding and not selling their shares.

The next question. If margins are indeed 80% and revenues going to surpass 15 million, how come we are not profitable yet, be specific?

The company will definitely be profitable when revenues hit 15 million. We are not there yet, but we are working towards that goal.

What is the bottom line strategy as apparently our CEO could care less about share price dilution is this his master plan to dilutive himself and just retire on our [indiscernible].

So Bill, again I think it is important here to understand few points, few facts. I invested my own money in the company, converted my line of credit 2.5 million at $0.40 a share. Please review the SEC filings along with my interest. I am the largest single shareholder and it is from the equity - that’s from the equity given to me during my employment. I came to the company and had already 5 million shares that I own and I continue to purchase shares on the open market on two occasions, and I converted at $0.40. I am the single largest shareholder of the company, and any loss of share price hits me the most. I do not understand, how you can say I benefit from the company, take a high salary, where I did not take a salary for three years. I understand you’re frustrated that the share price is down, so am I. I made every company I ran successful. My last company, Apricus was close to bankruptcy when it was NexMed when I took over. I took the share price from $0.37 to $6, and when I left in 2012 the share price was $4 and the company did $9 million in revenue and had $20 million on hand in the bank. I'm sorry if my answers are harsh, but I would like to state fact to make sure that every shareholders know what the management did for the company and not just read nonfactual messages and acquisitions.

Why does Bassam receive outrageous interest payments as the company's biggest creditor?

First of all, I am not a creditor of the company. I am not actually holding any debt for the company. I converted my line of credit in 2015 as $0.40 a share. I believe you are confusing me with the notes we had from the institutions, which carried high interest. I am not happy to pay interest, but being an OTC company, it is not always easy to raise money and take a nonconvertible debt to acquire assets. And this is what we did when we acquired to be on the human platform when we took the note that had 20% interest. And I have to say, I am happy we who took that note because it is that platform that Beyond Human sales and marketing platform that while the turnaround platform for the company who took us from $750,000 in revenues in 2015 to close to $5 million in revenues in 2016. So, I am very happy that we did that and we achieved that goal.

Another set of questions from shareholder called Brian DiCosmo [ph]. The first question, the main one, our daily volume is pretty low, considering the buildup to FlutiCare and other products. What is Innovus doing to get the word out on this company confident as tradeshows?

As a company I would like our volume to be larger as we have been ranging between 0.5 million to 1 million shares traded as per Bloomberg, which is very healthy for an OTC company. Also remember, we currently only have 1,600 shareholders. So the company actually have three sets of awareness program that it uses. The first ones we attend a lot of medical conferences that are relevant to the product. And we present two times to three times a year in quality investor conference. Being an OTC company does not get invitations - we do not get invitations to many of the large conferences that NASDAQ Company get invited to. So we have a few conferences available to us. Our main conferences that we go to are ones that we are invited to. So we don't have the opportunity to go to those large conferences. In addition, the company does several NAND roadshows to increase awareness to funds and investors. And here again, I mean it is important to know that being an OTC company there are only a limited number of funds that invest in OTC company. I mean those funds have restrictions in there. So they only invest in higher exchanges such as NASDAQ and NYSE. So these restricted and who we can go to tell them to buy on the open market, support the company, and get them to be long-term investors.

The other question is that, you mentioned on your prior calls that you wanted to uplift to a major index, get off the bulletin board, I understand that, but considering our share price, what are your thoughts and how that will happen? You mentioned in the third quarter 2016 that you would let the share price grow organically and would not orchestrate reverse split, have your feeling regarding this change, how will you keep that promise?

Listen, as I mentioned before and every time we are now at the second quarter 2017. We have not done a reverse split. So, really our goal is to see the share price go to where it needs to be ready - the uplift to NASDAQ. I mean as I mentioned, I am the largest single shareholder. Any reverse split affects every shareholder, including myself. So, it is for the best interest of all the shareholders right now to wait and let the share price grow organically to a certain point before we actually do an uplift to NASDAQ.

We have questions from Sayed Hassan, I apologize if I misspelled your name Sayed. All along for the past 18 months or so the guidance for 2017 has been 15 million top line revenue. There was, all of a sudden the guidance became 10 million to 15 million, why was this downgraded so casually? There is a big difference between 10 million to 15 million. This is too broad a range for a small microcap company.

Thank you for the question, Sayed for this. So the main reason we put the guidance as a range is because in 2016 we had a guidance of 5 million of revenues, and we came at 4.85 million in revenues. So we came short of $150,000. And I can tell you that we received a lot of calls and emails from shareholders that were upset how we could less our guidance by $150,000. I mean, instead of the company getting some credits for continuously increasing its revenue from $750,000 in 2015 to $4.85 million in 2016, we were hammered why we missed our guidance by under $50,000 [ph]. So what we decided to do and before, I tell you, it is important to know that there are very few companies on the OTC board that actually have significant revenues, or are really growing the same pace we are growing in terms of revenues. If you look at it over, if you look at - there is also a limited number of biotech on NASDAQ companies. And I ran NASDAQ companies that actually make money. So for us to being able to read, have real revenue and up from milestones or from, this is a revenue from a real selling products on the market that is continuously growing, I think puts us in a very unique and fortunate position. So what we’ve decided to do is actually to put the range in revenues, in order not to be in a same situation in 2016. So, we prefer to be in the situation where we beat our low guidance versus missing by few thousand dollars on our high guidance. And I know that you will appreciate what we did for that because of this specific reason.

The third question, the CEO or Rauly Gutierrez failed to explain why is the path to profitability at the end of 2017 or into 2018. There is no way Innovus can be profitable with top line, if you look at their income statement for 2016, they had 10.6 million operating expenses alone. How do they plan to reduce these expenses in 2017? They need a minimum $15 million to have a shot at profitability. So, as I mentioned on our call and as Rauly mentioned, we are continuously cutting down on our expenses and especially the use of cash per quarter to go back to being cash flow positive. I believe we would achieve our goal as quarterly net revenues increased by 99.2% and our net loss decreased by 74%, compared to the same period in 2016. So, we are still at our guidance that we will achieve profitability at least in 2017 and entering 2018.

So with this set of questions, I will stop as I believe we have answered a lot of questions which is the most number of questions on any call we’ve had so far. And I encourage our shareholders to continue to send us their questions, call in those questions so we can be able to answer all of them all of those questions in like we did today in this session and with this, I will actually tell you thank you very much for your call.

We’re really pleased with the operational strength that our business has shown in the first half of the year. We think we have a great momentum, particularly in our product launches and we think that positions us very well for the long term. I thank you for your continued support. I thank you for being on the call and look forward to updating you on the company in our next call.

Thank you very much, and have a great day.

