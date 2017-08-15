Miller Industries Gets Closer To More Capacity And Efficiency

Growth investors with a perspective of more than a few months should see their patience in Miller Industries (MLR) rewarded soon. The company has been reworking its plants for more efficiency and capacity. Those efforts are finishing up, and should result in increased production, which in turn should improve the bottom line and the stock price.

Miller is a leading manufacturer of wrecker bodies, car carriers, and transport trailers. It has operations in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, France, and the United Kingdom. Its products are sold throughout the U.S., and in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa.

The company reported in its press release lower sales and gross profit for the second quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, but selling, general and administrative expenses were up. Co-CEO Jeffrey Bagdley remarked that the lower quarter was due to comparisons to “a historical high the prior year quarter.” Investors ignored the argument and sent the stock price 6% lower the next day, making Miller was one of the top losers by noon on August 10th.

Still, the stock price is higher than last quarter, as of this writing, and is still following the upward trend it has been on since late 2012:

MLR data by YCharts

The company been working on projects to revitalize plants, and investors have been waiting for increases in capacity, efficiency, and productivity. According to the earnings call, the construction on the Pennsylvania manufacturing facility has been completed. Construction on two plants in Tennessee have been “progressing well.”

Fundamentals

Bagdley has been emphasizing Miller's strong balance sheet. The company has positive Net Current Asset Value (NCAV), and it should come as no surprise, then, that the Current Ratio is 2.22 and the Quick Ratio of 1.58.

It is somewhat surprising that the company did not break out Cash Flows for the quarter, but reported only on the half year. Backing out the first quarter figures from the six month figures reported last week gives the following results:

(In millions) Six months ending June Three months ending March Three months ending June Operating Cash Flow 1.392 -3.077 4.469 Capital Expenses -14.304 -6.393 -7.911 Free Cash Flow -12.904 -9.470 -3.434

It is nice to see the cash from operations picking up. I would expect the capital expenditures to start winding down soon. Free Cash Flow could well turn positive over the next quarter.

Badgley has been touting its strong backlog, but I have not been able to find any numbers on that to date. The earnings call has been covered by only a single analyst who does not ask many questions, and Badgley seems hesitant to explain details. This is something I have been watching more closely for the past couple of quarters, but so far nothing looks remiss. Will Miller, the founder and co-CEO, is still part of the company, and I have found no reason to doubt him.

According to the quarterly report, the company borrowed $35 million, in addition to the $5 million debt it already had. However, the company paid off $20 million, leaving $20 million to be paid. No indication has been made when the remaining amounts will be paid off, but given the company’s history, the debt will likely be paid quickly. The company has a positive NCAV, including $32 million cash on hand, so debt coverage is not a concern, nor is dividend coverage for that matter.

Investor Takeaway

The company is completing its capital expenditure projects to increase capacity and efficiency. The Pennsylvania project has been finished, and the two Tennessee projects will be finished soon. The sell off last week provides a nice entry point into a solid stock for a dividend close to 3%. Growth investors with a little patience should see a reward once the revitalized plants are up and running.

Sources

All figures are derived from SEC filings, unless specified otherwise. The tow truck image was found on the Miller website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.