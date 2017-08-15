Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) Q2 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Riccardo Delle Coste – Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Tesoriero – Chief Financial Officer

Joe Cugine – President

Analysts

Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group

David Lavigne – Trickle Research

Justin Boris – Lazarus Investment Partners

Jeff Kone – Wall Street Capital Partners

Marc Nuccitelli – Dillon Hill Capital

Neil Fagen – Private Investor

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, Devin, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017.

We will discuss some of our recent accomplishments during the second quarter and first half of 2017 that are putting us in a position to build revenues for the balance of 2017 and beyond. Update you on improvements in our operations, share some insights into the sales channels and provide some perspective into the growing number of opportunities we are pursuing in our sales pipeline.

We’ve made great progress since our last update call on a number of fronts. First we've expanded our product offerings by developing a new range of smoothie products, which meet the nutritional requirements of the USDA’s School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program.

Just a month following the product launch at the school Nutrition Association’s Annual National Conference, we are pleased to announce our first major agreement in this space with 30 schools in Florida's Pasco County School District last week. The initial response has been resoundingly positive and we are already in the midst of negotiating similar agreements with other school districts around the country.

We expect this new product line to be very successful, and the market has the potential to be very meaningful to us in encompassing approximately 55 million elementary and secondary school students in United States. In fact, we believe this part of the education channel could be as big, if not bigger than some of the national accounts that we are currently in test with.

Second, we continue to contract with new business for our bulk easy pour product line. Our bulk easy pour product is perfect solution for high traffic, high volume locations and also offers very attractive economics for both the customer and us. A single serve, and bulk products provide us the flexibility to be a total solution provider for our customers, which Joe Cugine will describe a little later.

Third, we continue to make progress towards rolling out a QSR chain and expanding some of our current testing into additional ranges. We appreciate how difficult it is, for those outside the Company to gauge our progress with the larger accounts. We're well down the road and we continue to feel great about moving ahead to a national rollout in this category based on our continued positive performance in these tests.

While timing on any announcement is unpredictable, the trade off is the stability of this new revenue stream, once the commitment in made. We are very excited at the prospect of transitioning into this next phase with these customers.

Finally today, we will update you on the evolution of our sales pipeline, which our President, Joe Cugine will describe again in further detail. What we want to leave you with today, is a more complete appreciation of the strength of our base business throughout North America. We've gone to great lengths to establish necessary relationships throughout the industry, which spans from work in product development to manufacturing and food safety to the distribution, sales partners, agents and brokers and major third party foodservice operators as well as specifically targeted customers in particular channels.

With the addition of the school channel we very well positioned to increase our sales even in the seasonally slower sequential third and fourth quarters. And we look forward to executing on and realizing those opportunities.

With that let me turn the call over to our CFO, Joe Tesoriero. Joe?

Joe Tesoriero

Thank you Riccardo. Today I'll provide an update of our operations after I first summarize some of our financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Our U.S. GAAP net revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $629,000 an increase of 12.5% as compared to $559,000 for the comparable prior period. The increase in revenue is attributable to a number of factors including an increase in our customer base the expansion of our product portfolio and higher sales from our ongoing national account tests.

Our gross profit margin for the quarter was 51%, as compared with 50% in the year ago period. We anticipate that as our business scales, we will realize margin expansion as we achieve savings in raw material sourcing and expand our manufacturing operations.

During the quarter we’ve realized a year-over-year savings of $321,000 in our general and administrative expenses, with the improvement primarily driven by lower personnel expenses, which alone were down $446,000 in the quarter resulting from the November 2016 realignment of our sales force.

Turning to our logistics network, we have established forward warehousing partners that have improved service to our customers through our third party distributors, while at the same time reducing our costs. Our shipping and storage expense includes the cost of moving product from our two factories to the forward warehouses, the cost of storing product at those forward warehouses and any cost we incurred to deliver the product from the forward warehouse to our customer.

During the quarter we expanded, our distribution network into Canada with the establishment of a forward warehouse in Toronto. Overall, we expect to see improvement in our shipping and storage expense as our operations grow. However, during the second quarter we incurred a number of extraordinary shipping charges, which impacted costs. These onetime events caused the temporary increase in shipping and storage expense on a comparable basis, increasing to 27% of sales in the second quarter of 2017 versus 21% in the year ago period.

These events included expansion of our network into Canada, movement of raw materials to our factories in order to develop new products and overall higher and more varied sales activity in the quarter, which resulted in the necessity for special trucking arrangement.

Regarding our balance sheet, we ended the first quarter of 2017 with $5.7 million of cash and virtually no debt. We continue to place the highest priority on positioning the company to realize all opportunities to improve our cost structure.

And with that let me turn the call over to our President Joe Cugine. Joe.

Joe Cugine

Thank you Joe. Riccardo opened the call today by speaking to the success of our new school program and some recent wins in our bulk easy pour line, I think reflects how Barfresh is becoming a total solution provider for our customers.

And our progress is in the national account pipeline. So beyond those major themes, we are gaining momentum and traction in many other areas. We've made meaningful inroads into nearly all the food service channels in the broader market place, this includes a Canadian market, which we are now embarking on with the expansion of our distribution footprint we're reaching very large customers in Canada in the restaurant, K to 12, schools and health care channel.

Access to these channels is provided by third party food service operators where we have great relationships, which has accelerated our success in workplace, education, health care, sports and entertainment. These operators literally control tens of thousands of outlets, some of the largest venues and institutions in the country where consistency and speed of service are really the critical operating directives and we meet those needs perfectly.

A further extension of this new product innovation is our recently announced line of beverages featuring real fruit no sugar added, and no artificial preservatives, which qualified for the USDA Public School system program. Immediately following the recent rollout of this no sugar added product line, we are already selling the product in schools.

And based on the current negotiations we expect that by the end of Q3, we will be in multiple school districts across the U.S. One example, just last week we announced the first major school contract with 30 schools in Pasco County Florida, that has a student body of approximately 40,000 students, that are offered two meals a day and Barfresh will be on those school cafeteria menus and available throughout the day for any al carte purchases during breaks.

We think Pasco County is just the first example of many school districts that will recognize great taste, healthy ingredients and very easy service model of our product, which really satisfies two important constituents. First, the students who are seeking better tasting options and more importantly the administrators who need to meet federal nutritional requirements in order to gain reimbursement for needs based student meals.

Our innovation and penetration has expanded with the single serve and our bulk package across these customers and channels. For example, we’re one of the largest universities in the United States, Penn State. We’re able to offer single serve in most locations and most campuses but also bulk product in our highest traffic outlet. This is a great example by increasing the breath of our product line, we can gain much more business within our customers.

Another strong channel that's working for us is recreation and amusement. We expanded by being able to offer again both product lines and similar to our experience at Penn State we have seen some customers utilize both of these formats that are tailored to their specific needs. And this is across amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, racetracks, arenas, minor league ball park, music venues, National Park Districts such a Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Hoover Dam we’re in all of those locations.

Our comprehensive product portfolio has also gained traction with another very important channel like military, convenient stores, and airports. Now it's a little too early to expand on those opportunities, but we are really excited that the prospects in each of the channels where millions of consumers are served daily.

At the regional national account level, our business model has evolved and so have the opportunities in that pipeline. We continue to work with and target large National Quick Service Restaurant chains. There are ongoing tests occurring today, we're very pleased with the result and the prospects for moving forward with these accounts.

In addition to the national account market test we have spoken about in prior calls, we are adding more accounts of various size to the national testing program and not just a single set of facts but actually with our bulk product, to be more specific there are new national accounts that range from 400 locations to multiple thousand unit chains, that have been newly added to our testing program in multiple regions and even including Canada.

Achievement of a national rollout on any one of these accounts that are currently in test will really have a dramatic difference to our financial reform. In summary, we're creating a much more stable and consistent base of revenue to build on going forward.

Our expansion across multiple channels, will mitigate the effects of seasonality, as an example July sales were up 26% versus last year, and in the first two weeks of August we did as much as we did all of last year but the momentum is building. And this is really accomplished through the expansion into these other important channels like education and business dining and convenient stores.

Customer are visiting these outlets 365 days per year, and we're now able to grow our share at an accelerated pase in both Q3 and Q4. Traditionally not great seasonal products for Barfresh seasonal time periods. Additionally, many of our new contracts with customers are multi-year minimum volume contracts, which provide more stability and predictability to our business model, enabling us to build an efficient supply chain as we prepare for these acceleration in sales volumes.

And with that, I will turnover it over to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks Joe. As you’ve heard on this call for the first half of this year, we continue to make progress with national accounts and have added more national accounts to that testing pipeline. We will launch the new bulk format to make Barfresh a total blended beverage solution provider, a secured initial major customers and began testing with additional national accounts with these new format.

With the recent signing of the largest third party operator, we are now working with several of the largest third party operators in the country. We are beginning to see these relationships come to life with new accounts being opened around the country. Many more are expected to open throughout the balance of this year as we continue to work with our partners to roll out products within their system.

We've strategically added more channels of business that offset the seasonality in our core business and help provide year round sales. We began signing customers to multi-year sales agreements with minimum annual purchase requirements that give us a more stable revenue base as we move forward. And most recently we've launched our new school product that is having immediate success.

We believe that our channel expansions in the elementary and secondary school system in the United States has the potential to become as big, if not bigger than some of the national accounts that we've spoken about in the past.

In closing, we've executed on building an operational foundation across product development, customer channel development, manufacturing, distribution operations and strategic partnerships that put us in a position to rapidly build scale in our business and generate both a significant acceleration in revenues and the expansion of our margins.

We have opportunities across several channels and I would have shared some recent successes that have raised Barfresh’s brand profile. We've expanded our product development pipeline in both product type and targeted customers, and are extremely excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to demonstrate our team's execution.

Now with that, let me open up the call for some questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Vendetti

Yes, thank you. I just wanted to go over the a little bit more on the school program. Seems like that's being rolled out, you said 30 schools in Pasco County, but can you talk a little bit about the opportunity just nationally right, because the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program and also the Smart Snacks Program that you talked about in the note. What's the opportunity now that you have Pasco and if you can try to quantify what it is, within your current opportunity is as well as how long you would think it would take to get to other school districts like Pasco.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Anthony that’s a great question, it has actually become a very nice piece of opportunity for us, that's quite immediate. We actually thought we’d miss the window earlier in year because people not only have to put their bids up, but since we went to the show, we've really had an immediate success from demonstrating the product to school districts signing up to take the program. One of the benefits of the product, and how it came about was actually a need based opportunity. And that is, we work with one of the school districts head of nutrition to develop a product that isn’t available in the marketplace.

And that is there's no product other than ours as it stands right now that meet this reimbursable meal program, it is part of the breakfast component, that has all the required components to get approved.

So, that in itself is really set up apart from anybody else out in the market and what's really attributed to us getting this traction now. So, when you have a look at this 55 million students in elementary and secondary schools in the U.S. Pasco County is 40,000 that’s 7/10 of 1% of the market. And I can categorically tell you that we are currently in negotiations with multiple school districts and we have contracts out right now with multiple school districts country and it's only being literally a matter of weeks since we've first launched the product.

So what is it main in numbers, we think it's going to be exceptionally significant. The way the product works is that it's able to be offered to the kids as part of the breakfast program. So that is the school can purchase it, and then just mandate it. So to speak which is handed out to the kids and make it available as well as making it available during the lunch and break times on an ala carte basis where the students are able to buy it.

So, when you have a look at how many kids there are at a school. Even if you said there was a 20% acceptance, which is low, that’s quite significant.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, and then Riccardo if you could just give us an update as best you can on the national QSR’s in terms of, how they're progressing through the pipeline.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yeah sure, look that's actually been, obviously a part of our whole story, that we've been communicating. We continue to be extremely positive on that front to be able to secure a major national account this year. Nothing has changed there, other than that we continue to move forward. We've got more districts that are opening up we've got additional locations that are being added, and in additional regions.

We also have some testing, some national chains in Canada. So we continue to add more to the pipeline as well as the ones that are already in play are doing well. So nothing has changed on that front, other than it is getting bigger and better. And we still expect to be able to announce something to the market shortly.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, so there is no, it is best you can communicate to others, there's no delays or anything it's just for some of these contracts just take some time, but…

Riccardo Delle Coste

Anthony, it's been a constant delay with these guys, I mean that's how we are where we are now you know you know but we're at the end of the road. We’ve done everything, we've done so much work with these accounts.

We've spoken about it in the past on these calls. The amount of work that we've done. For these accounts on an individual basis right, and they all have their own needs. But now that we've done so many of them, what we are starting to see is the newer national accounts that are coming in through the pipeline are going to have a much shorter turnaround period.

And given that we have a lot of the boxes already kicked, the timing going into the market is potentially coming out. We believe it is going to be dramatically reduced.

Joe Cugine

Anthony it is Joe how are you?

Anthony Vendetti

Good, how are you?

Joe Cugine

I just want to add-on to what Riccardo was saying. The reason things are going quicker now with some other accounts, we have everything, we have manufacturing systems set up. We have audits, our plants have been audit, we can share those audits results with these prospective customers, all things that were a delay early on are no longer a delay.

We have done everything, we've invested a lot of time, with some of the larger customers they have invested a lot of time in this. I mean their teams have invested, it's not as much more than we have financially and with their people. We're now at the mercy of when does it fit into the calendar, and when they make their decision.

It's not much else we can do with that, what we can do and what we are doing is we're adding many more accounts into the pipeline. For example, just today we are launching in a pretty very robust test with the customer that we believe the test will last for 45 days and then they're going to go national, if the results are good. And we believe the results are going to be phenomenal because we had a test, a minor test with these folks a year ago, and it was off the charts.

So that's an example instead of a one or two year delay, they love and this is a bulk test with a large QSR, so we're going to be in 45 days have the decision where they're going to roll national. So that’s and with many more of those types of accounts in the pipeline, which you can't rely on one or two gigantic accounts even though we are and we are going to, we think we'll get some of those, we're adding many more into the pipeline to give us more consistent revenue.

Anthony Vendetti

Talk a great that's helpful, just one last quick question. I know each one of these QSR’s like you said, has their own demands and so forth. And the school districts have their specific requirements that you have to meet and it's great that you meet that, and no other company provides ready to blend beverages meets that. But my question is how quickly can you change how easy is it and how quickly can you change your manufacturing capabilities to meet whether it's a QSR demand or a school district demand?

Joe Cugine

We're not changing it, we've been preparing for it I mean. This isn't something that we're just going to wake up one day and we get an agreement and we've got a lot of there's a reason why we signed the additional agreement in Schulze for the $100 million in capacity. And that's because we have foresaw it as to what we expect to come, what the size is, what the annual volume is against each of these national accounts. So we've already been planning for it. And in actual fact part of the testing and validation with the national accounts is they want to see it. Not just rely on our words, so that’s being part of the process.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks.

David Lavigne

Sorry, I forgot to unmute. So you’re anticipating the margin in the school side to be similar to the commercial margin.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Correct.

David Lavigne

Okay. And can you give me a little sense of – I’m sort of looking at the quarter and I’m listening to and we've kind of discussed in the past some of the new additions in our Ellis Island, Hoover Dam, Visitor’s Center, Denver, so on and so forth. And looking at kind of the modest year-over-year increase, I mean, is there a fair amount of attrition in the customer base that exits or generated those numbers a year ago? Or what portion of the quarter was related to customers that didn’t exist a year ago? And, I guess, I’m wondering is that a function of maybe a particular type of customer or something that maybe doesn’t really fit the model that you will anymore? Or I’m just trying to get it that…

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, sure. It’s a very good question. And I think we have spoken about this in part a little bit earlier in the year. And it really talk to – throughout last year, one of the lessons that we’ve learned was we needed to be going off to the right customers. And when we signed up with Sysco last year, we found that there was a lot of independent mom and pop locations that needed servicing all around the country. And the challenge with that is – some of them are very remote, difficult to get to, difficult to service, don't always have the best operating procedures.

And as a result of that we kind of had a bit of a shift in our customer focus to the large and more regional base, bigger volume locations that had better operating procedures to ensure the consistency of the products and not really focus on the smaller mom and pop type locations. So has there been some attrition in the past absolutely, but where we are right now as we touched on it earlier. The base customer that we have now is significantly stronger for repeatability in sales than we’ve ever had before.

Not only in customer type, for example the Bubba Gump Shrimp or the Sherry's [ph] of the world for example or Ellis Island or some of the accounts that you just mentioned, but it also some of the smaller groups of customers and the larger independent customers that are actually signing up for multi-year agreements with minimum annual purchase requirements. We never had that before. And that's really been a significant change in this year for the parts of customers. So, we are – there's no doubt at all that the base customer is significantly stronger as we build and going to sequential use.

David Lavigne

So, can you give me a sense of what portion of the quarter was related to those better do customers?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Not on the call, but happy to follow-up with you after the call.

David Lavigne

Okay. And I have one final question from the release. You’re talking about the cash balance. You have ample capital to pursue growth opportunities. Can you elaborate on that a little bit? I guess I need looking for what that means exactly.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, sure. That means we have ample cash at the moment for how we see our growth opportunities in terms of the new accounts that we’re winning and our expected projections for the balance of the year. And given our expectations of securing the national accounts and the business growth, we believe we have ample cash.

David Lavigne

Okay, thanks.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Great, thanks.

Justin Boris

Hey, guys, just a quick question here. I think it's fairly obvious that you're in a number of subway restaurants right now because they have a six foot banner in the front, advertising Barfresh smoothies. Can you comment a little bit if you're in more stores than you were last quarter? Are we kind of in a holding pattern? I see them a bunch in New York, but I haven't seen them in Colorado yet. And just trying to get some color just because it's such a large account and I don't think they mind you’re mentioning them because they advertise you by name.

Joe Cugine

Yes. I’ll take that Riccardo if you like.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Sure.

Joe Cugine

Justin, we are in New York. We're in the tri-state area. We're in a lot stores in Connecticut. We’re in a lot of stores in The Bronx. So we’re probably at 40, 50 locations. We're in a couple of two other markets. So the task is we have to get all those point of sale worked out. We had to get a point of register key for smoothies. There was a lot of administrative work to get this test off the ground. It probably only really got off the ground about three weeks ago with their system now tracking sale and all stores have the point of sale material, which took quite a while.

But – it’s still early to tell, results, the franchisee feedback is very positive that is really simple. It meets the needs. And our hope is the test is running now until mid-October. I hope that at the end of October, we have demonstrated that this has Swmric and their system and we will get a further rollout in additional markets. We're not going to go from X number of 100 stores to 17,000, but I believe that we’ll build the case that we can go to numerous markets and significant increase amount of restaurants we have on test and then it starts to gain more momentum in their system.

So that's the hope. And I think they’ll have – I mean, they are getting behind it. You see the banners at point of sale. I mean it's really amazing. What they're doing is called Barfresh smoothies, we’re named. They have a need in this category and they recognize that and they tried it three other times before, but it’s been too operationally complex. They love the simplicity and that's why they're given the shop.

Justin Boris

Yes. You and the Fredos Pies share the same banner.

Joe Cugine

Yes. I don’t know if that's going to make it, I don’t know if that’s going to – pie is going to make it, that was a test we did in Texas. Pasco has five snack items. Sabra and Hummus, Fredo Pies and Barfresh, these six items you put in test and coming out of the test. Barfresh was the clear winner and Fredo Pie was kind of second. So they kind of cobbled them together. They don't really go well together, but we are together now. So, we'll see what happens coming out of the test.

Justin Boris

So you mentioned you're not probably going to go from zero to all 26,000 subways overnight. But if you went from zero to 2000, how much of lead time would you need as far as sourcing ingredients, manufacturing? Is this something if they gave you the green light, it would take six months to get them in the stores? Or can you just give a little clarity on that?

Joe Cugine

Yes. I’ll just comment and then Riccardo can answer that. The one thing I would tell you that makes believe you that we’re – based on proprietary products, we're not making special products for them. These are our regular based products, which certainly make it a lot easier for us to produce. So, Riccardo, you can talk about kind of lead time would be, but nowhere near six months.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. It's double digit weeks, maybe couple of months, couple months are best. And we have noticed well in advance and we’ll say okay, we want to do this with these markets by the time we get roll it out to the development agents, you do a trainer brochure or in person meeting. It will take six to eight weeks to setup. So by the time it setup, we’ll almost have the product ready. So, we don’t think that will be slow at all.

Justin Boris

All right. Well, good luck guys. Thanks so much for the update.

Jeff Kone

Hi, guys. My question had sort of been asked and sort of been answered already. You guys said that you have sufficient cash. And I'm wondering with an anticipated ramp, does that not require additional cash because of the way money flows? Or is that just mean that you'll not have to raise additional equity?

Riccardo Delle Coste

What our expectation is, we’ve got, we’ve spoken with some new – we’ve mentioned it previously. We’ve already spoken with some various financial institutions, various AVL facilities that we can actually get access to. So…

Joe Tesoriero

I think Jeff – this is Joe Tesoriero. Just to add to what Riccardo says with the ramp we’ll be building a lot of inventory. So the opportunity is to use that as a borrowing base in an AVL, versus any kind of a permanent activity raise.

Jeff Kone

Fantastic to hear, that sounds like no additional dilution.

Joe Tesoriero

That’s the plan, yes.

Riccardo Delle Coste

It will take some more years.

Jeff Kone

Thanks guys.

Joe Tesoriero

Thank you.

Marc Nuccitelli

Hey guys. Congratulations on the growing pipeline opportunity, it feels like your technology is well adopted. However, I think as a inpatient public shareholder, are you satisfied with the appearance of this anemic ramp? I mean, I was kind of shocked moving into the summer season what the type of penetration you had, I would have expected to see a little bit better numbers even with the smaller accounts.

Joe Cugine

Yes sure. Are we satisfied? Absolutely not. But at the same time, I think it's about realizing some of the challenges that we've had in the past and adapting and making the necessary changes which we've – which I believe we've done quite well in terms of the base of talk to the customers that we've got, adding product lines, increasing our customer channels, as well as contracting complement the minimum annual volumes in multi-year agreements and actually going after these larger, better suited style customers.

And that has really been a shift in how we're going about it and well fit may [indiscernible] through the summer that is starting to shift, especially as we go into the back end of the year. You really are going to start to see in the back end of the year the pulling away from last year’s sales numbers on that bigger spread and the ramp.

Marc Nuccitelli

Yes, I mean we realize you should have a seasonal bump but it is a year around product. So I’m hoping hopefully we'll see…

Joe Tesoriero

Quite no, actually quite the opposite. Traditionally the back end of the year is regarding to the winter month and you might see some seasonality start to drop off, you’re not going to see that this year at all.

Joe Cugine

Because of the sales ramp, right, that's what I was going to say.

Joe Tesoriero

Yes correct. Yes, at all.

Marc Nuccitelli

Just two, I guess, just on an Easy Pour solution, I guess when I looked at this investment quite a few years ago, I loved the single serve concept, the ability to reduce waste, offer many product lines, obviously the healthy ingredient mix and easy application. I never believed you guys were going to go head-to-head against the embedded, Iona waste is. Can you just talk about – you have this Easy Pour solution, it appeared to going head-to-head with them. Why are customers coming to you with this adoption for that solution.

Joe Cugine

Yes I'll start off and Joe if you want to may be jump in. First of all, we have a great entry to the customer and that is we have differentiated product offering without a single serve pass that is very clear. And whilst we are in some of these customers, they have multiple applications. Joe spoke briefly about Penn State University as one example, we've got amusement chains, we've got some zoos, et cetera. They might put the single serve pack in one area and then in another area where it's really high volume and they go long winds and they can’t do [indiscernible] is helpful, the bulk, easy pour product. So it gives us an opportunity to really even increase our self further within the same customers.

Further from that, we've got a great taking range of products, right. Our frozen distribution food print and the way we make our products, allows us to produce a higher quality, more premium product offering than what the competitors do – what we believe the competitors have.

And that’s resonating with our customers as we are presenting and they are sampling the product. So yea, how are we going head-to-head with them? Absolutely. How are we wining business from them? One hundred percent. So we are very excited about, particularly the back end of this year as we rollout the school system and some of these other major accounts.

Marc Nuccitelli

But Riccardo again is the fact that you have more recipes, is it your ingredient mix because obviously everybody has got a big slushy machine right, so it's really not about the machine in the easy pour. So what are the real driving factors for…

Riccardo Delle Coste

I mean if you don’t have a competitive product, [indiscernible] people want to buy it again. So first and foremost we take, but the thing that we back it with is all the nutritional value. So from that 100% juice, no added ingredient, no added nutritional ingredient, et cetera. And it’s a good scope of built over the characteristics that makes the U.S. beverage market.

Joe Tesoriero

Marc, I would just add a couple comments to that, it's clearly taste and quality, and in quality means ingredients. The marketplace shifting so quickly where people are saying how much sugar do you have? I don’t want any sugar. How much fruit is in there? We're getting pressed as they are getting pressed from their customer base whether it’s a school, hospital, business dine location, so we're able to meet those needs just playing right into our sweetspot. I don’t – they might be ubiquitous, in the mixture world, but when it comes to high quality smoothies, that’s not their forte and we’re really able to go in and if we ever had the head-to-head sampling we dominate.

So we have that plus we have the relationships with the senior levels, we and the single sell facture all the in menu accounts, so we've got an entrée into these opportunities. But we love to have the comparison, because we went overtime in that situation. But we're even getting pressured about, okay, you have no sugar added, what else can you give? What else can you take out of your product? This thing is evolving quickly. And we're able to be much more nimble from an innovation standpoint I think to meet the customer's need.

Marc Nuccitelli

So just – yes, I guess maybe we could just segue to the schools for moment, obviously with all these great health benefits and you secure this first agreement, when you look at the national buying of these schools, USDA programs, are they done on a local level, they've done at a regional level, because other ways I mean its I think it’s a Herculean task to start to penetrate all these individual administrators. Or is this very lucky early on or how do we get into the larger school distribution? We're talking public schools correct?

Joe Tesoriero

It could be public schools, could be charter schools, we’re the one with charter school, 30 charter schools in Texas. We have a with us the top couple of hundred schools in United States L.A. Unified, number one district in the United States. We have currently – we're going after L.A. Unified, right. So they are thousands of schools. So we have our team focused on schools, visiting schools, contacting schools, and once we get a kind of a foothold in Pasco County for example, the women that we’ve dealt with the nutritionist, she said listen, the distributor that I have they service hundreds of other schools within Florida, and once I do it, they are going to want to do it. So we believe get in a couple wins here and there is going to lead to more and more success. But we're just talking about largest districts…

Riccardo Delle Coste

I'll actually go one step further in that, they are actually [indiscernible] that to be other districts, to the other heads of nutritionists of other districts. So that’s the kind of detail that’s going on at the backend level, we've seen this within a districts in the portfolio it’s a…

Marc Nuccitelli

So these decisions are all made at the local administrator level. It’s a not a region or national level.

Joe Tesoriero

That’s correct.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Correct.

Marc Nuccitelli

Certainly, like L.A. Unified, they speak for 800 schools Pasco at valley speaks 40 or 30 schools, so they did various sizes across the country, but it’s a local decision or regional decision when not a national decision.

Riccardo Delle Coste

The Pasco County probably one – would probably be on the smaller size.

Marc Nuccitelli

Yes, it's absolutely, absolutely.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes.

Marc Nuccitelli

All right. This is my final question, move just to the QSR's for a moment, is that beating a dead horse, obviously we're all waiting impatiently to see some of these starts to really activate, we all know it’s a category buster, you seem to have a lot of plenty of good information that you are exceeding their expectations. I know from a very simplified view it’s a smoothie, it’s a simplified, it’s a blender, you mix it up and they want to sell 20, 25 a date. So I guess first question is have you lost any QSR's and then the second question is just try to explain, there seems to be numerous delays, what is the real issue when all these big QSR's, know, they need this category.

Joe Tesoriero

It's not really about losing any, Marc, it's really about fitting within their timeline. We've done everything that we can do for them and they have to do their process. And if – during that process, they have a crisis that they need to deal with within their business, then we need to wait – and that's really – that's all there is to it. It's not like the products performing poorly or it's not like, we’ve done anything wrong, it's really just a matter of we need to fit in within their timeline. The good part about it as we’ve mentioned before is, we believe given the path that we’ve taken and the road that's being done we are at the end of that path now. So still expect like we’ve communicated prior to announce at least one news.

Marc Nuccitelli

So you're not seeing any competitors trying to encroach on your territory at this point, it's just these days are typical…

Joe Tesoriero

These groups have spent so much time and so much money with us that anyone that would have tried to have encroached. And I can tell you this categorically because we had one of the national accounts that we develop products for, that they had been approached by multiple suppliers after we'd already gone down that path. And they had been communicated that they're not interested in any other suppliers that they've already chosen there it’s really – so that's definitely not the case.

Marc Nuccitelli

Right, so I just – I'm sorry for dominating the call. My last question, so you mentioned about your signing for lot of these accounts with minimum guarantees now. Can you start to talk about? What your guidance will look like in the next two quarters being that you build in these type of multi-year contract?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look, I think we’re still steering away from the guidance for the pure and simple reason that the expectation on the timing for the largest of the national accounts is still expected. And the severity of or the significance of any one of these accounts rolling out is extremely large. Even just the opening orders could be significant multiples of all of last year's revenue. So opening orders could be anywhere in the vicinity of $5 million to $8 million and then follow it up again by another one only weeks later so at this stage, no, to answer your question.

Marc Nuccitelli

But do you – are you expected to be at least breakeven to positive cash flow by the quarter – calendar quarter?

Joe Tesoriero

Again, we're not giving guidance. We're not giving guidance on any of that at the moment.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. Okay, guys. Thank you very much.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks a lot.

Neil Fagen

Hi, guys. So Riccardo, my question – I have a couple of questions around the sales team. And it kind of dovetails into the conversations about the rather high cash burn, we're still incurring and the slow ramp in quarter-to-quarter revenues. It's my understanding we have over 35 salespeople, they're all salaried. It's my understanding that they're not involved with the QSR vertical. So I just like you to talk a little bit, are you all happy with the structure of the sales team. Do you feel like it's…

Riccardo Delle Coste

Those numbers aren’t quite correct. I think we've got 30 something people in the total company. So…

Joe Tesoriero

33 in the total company.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, 33 in the total company. So those numbers are a little bit off the – quite significantly off that you have but understanding the point of where you're going to a couple of things, one is we're at a very different place now the way we have been earlier in the year. And that is we've got a lot of our agreements are being signed, we've got a lot of our agreements are now being – have been applied.

So for example, we haven't spoken about in a great deal and this may actually be a great segue, Joe, for you to jump in once I’m done, with regard to the third-party operators that we've signed agreements with. That’s now we're actually executing these accounts, whereas prior to that we were really getting the agreement signed and getting activated and training and explaining the product in doing demonstrations to people.

So, I’ll let Joe explain a little bit more about what that means in the field, particularly as it relates to the third-party operators. But from the cash flow perspective, we expect our cash flow, where our cash burn to reduce significantly as we go into the back half of the year. So you will – we do expect to see a significant reduction. And Joe, do you want to maybe elaborate on. I guess the application of the sales force in the field. And there's always room for improvement, Neil. There's no doubt about it.

Neil Fagen

Well, yes, I know and its part of the answer, Joe, maybe you can help me. I want to understand are we starting to hold our salespeople accountable. Are they being mark to quotas? Are we turning out weak performers and replacing with new blood on a regular basis. I want to understand because they do have a target rich environment now. They've got tens of thousands of individual food service provider venues. And they do have everything that you would think they would need now and they have for the last six months to really be productive in my mind a good salesperson in this space is going to close 20, 30 accounts a month and you multiply that over a 20 some person sales team. And you should be seeing very dramatic ramp month-to-month, quarter-to-quarter. So I'm just wondering if we need this, and is it necessary for the schools and can we justify it. And how are we evaluating individual salespeople, is it monthly quarterly quota?

Joe Tesoriero

Well, I don't want to – I want to be very clear that. We're not just thinking about performance management or are we going to start holding people accountable. We're already holding people accountable. We, both Tim Trant, our Chief Customer Officer and I come from Texico, where we had very rigorous sales performance management standards and we've taken that here to Barfresh. So everyone has a list of customers that they're going after, we have quotas, we have weekly calls reviewing the quotas, what the priorities are, we review the priorities, where are you on your target list. Where do you stack up, we rack and stack our performers.

We're constantly optimizing the structure, optimizing the people that is happening real-time and has been happening for the last year. So we have maybe nowhere near 34 people, we may have had that a couple of years ago we’re well down below 20 now. And we aren’t trying to get the best people and somebody can make it. We improve performance management out of the system and we replace them with better talent. So that process is already in place. Over the last six months – a couple of things is happen. One is we have finally gotten these contracts in place with all of these big contract feeders. So before we're going on cold calls to a hospital cafeteria or university or Goldman Sachs business dining occasion, much more difficult to win that when you know have contracts lined up with the big headquarter contract feeder.

So great work on our team over the last 90 days, we have gotten contract with many of these customers. So now we're officially approved anybody can order our product or in their system, we have codes that is monumental in our business. So now we have very targeted customers with each of – within each of the contract feeder channels that we're going after.

So again it allows us even more so to hold our people accountable, how many schools have you gotten. How many military bases have you got? How many customers within these contract feeders in schools and hospitals and business dinning occasions have you received? So it enables us to even hold people more accountable than we currently have been. So I think the performance management process is in place. Last year in the second quarter, one of the factors that affect our year-over-year run rate is that Cisco is a great partner. But they bought in all their location bought pallets of product, because we're part of the cutting-edge solutions that artificially increased our volume last year.

And many of those customers have cycled out, as we've changed our strategy we're going after a larger more repeatable business, which we're getting. Hence our performance in July is a lot higher than the Q2 growth rate and August will be as well and the back half of the year will be exponentially higher than last year. So we believe the momentum is in place, we’ve got the right customers. We've got contracts with the big customers. Particularly the contract feeders, because they're the – outlets it have 365 days a year in December and the university or November we are getting a lot of kids drinking smoothies, which is going to help our – the seasonality of our product.

So I understand you may be frustrated, but I think we're really poised now to go after this both with single serve and with these bulk offerings and we've got a very targeted list in certain – in very specific channels that we're now going after. So it’s no longer a cold-call environment. We’re able to target our people's time and energies.

Neil Fagen

Okay. I'm not frustrated. I just didn't really understand the structure in the last number I had from two quarters ago. I believe was we were in the low-30s. So we've cut the sales team significantly over the last two or three quarters and in a perfect world, it’d be fantastic if you need to double the sales team. So I appreciate the color around it and I'll let someone else chime in.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Great, thanks everyone. I just want to thank everyone for joining us today and we look forward to an exciting back half of the year and updating everyone as soon as possible. Thanks again.

