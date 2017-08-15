Separating The Wheat From The Chaff: Part II

You’ve heard me say it before, and I’ll say it again. “the cream always rises to the top”.

Yesterday I wrote an article titled Separating The Wheat From The Chaff. I was pleased to see the responses to the article that accumulated 54 comments, with a varied number of bulls and bears.

The topic of that article was related to Washington Prime (WPG) and I summed up my hawkish comments as follows:

“I’m not trying to talk you out of owning shares in WPG, as noted, I was once a bullish buyer. However, I have become more critical of this particular REIT…”

I knew there would be some opposition to my thesis that WPG is a “value trap” and I was not surprised to see this comment,

“The CBL and WPG are going down thesis has more holes than swiss cheese. Brad if there is a site that you and I could put up a friendly wager then let me know. I’ll take CBL/WPG from now until Dec 2018 against whatever you choose.”

I got a chuckle out of the “more holes than swiss cheese” remark and as you know, I’m always open to a friendly wager, especially when I feel as though I have the facts on my side. As Benjamin Graham said,

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

Since the focus for my article yesterday was on the “chaff” known as WPG, I will focus on the counter bet (the “wheat”) today known as Macerich Company (MAC).

Remember, much of what set Benjamin Graham apart was his conviction that just because “the crowd” was pursuing a risky strategy, this should not suggest that such strategy was less speculative than the facts indicated. Let’s get started and we’ll see if my pick has “more holes that swiss cheese”.

Macerich Has A Long History Of Success

Macerich traces its antecedents back to the MaceRich Real Estate Company that was founded in New York in 1964 by Mace Siegel and Richard Cohen (who combined their first names to name their company). After years of buying and owning shopping centers privately, in 1994 the company went public as The Macerich Company and in 2006, the company name was rebranded to "Macerich." Source: Wikipedia

The 1990s were productive for MAC as the company announced a number of strategic acquisitions in key markets such as the purchase of Queens Center in New York City and several deals in California such as Santa Monica Place (Santa Monica, CA), Vintage Faire Mall (Modesto, CA), Stonewood Center (Downey, CA), Los Cerritos Center (Los Angeles, CA) and Westside Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA); as well as Washington Square (Portland, OR) and South Plains Mall (Lubbock, TX).

In 2002, MAC added another 14.1 million square feet in Arizona by acquiring the premier shopping center developer Westcor, adding a top collection of Arizona malls to the portfolio, including the iconic Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead Towne Center, Chandler Fashion Center in Metropolitan Phoenix, as well as FlatIron Crossing in Broomfield, CO. MAC also made a strategic acquisition in California - The Oaks (Thousand Oaks, CA).

In 2003, MAC added Biltmore Fashion Park (Phoenix) and Victory Valley Mall (California) and also expanded the Queens Center (Queens, NY), one of the most productive malls in the country.

In 2005, MAC acquired Wilmorite and gained another 13.4 million square feet of market-dominant East Coast properties, bringing Tysons Corner Center, Freehold Raceway Mall and Danbury Fair Mall to the portfolio. A partnership to add Kierland Commons (Metro Phoenix) is complete.

In 2007, MAC expands with the addition of Valley River Center (Oregon) and Deptford Mall (New Jersey).

Then in 2008, Macerich (like most REITs) was forced to cut its dividend.

In 2010, MAC introduces the award-winning Santa Monica Place, anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's and a roster of luxury retailers. The property will go on to earn multiple awards, including MAPIC's Best High Street Retail Development.

In 2011, MAC introduced Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA and begins the development of the innovative Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

In 2012, MAX expands its New York City footprint with the acquisition of Kings Plaza and Green Acres, and also opens the country's second Eataly in Chicago at The Shops at North Bridge, and near Washington, D.C., signs a major office tenant and the Hyatt Regency hotel brand for the Tysons Corner Center densification. The long-awaited Neiman Marcus opens at Broadway Plaza in San Francisco's East Bay.

In 2013 MAC joins the prestigious S&P 500 list, making it the first REIT to be added to the benchmark index in four years, a positive reflection on the entire REIT industry as well as MAC.

Also in 2013 MAC opens the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, the first ground-up outlet for the company. With a prime location just minutes away from O'Hare International Airport, the center offers brands and amenities for residents as well as the international tourism market.

In 2014, MAC opens the first phase of Tysons Corner and in the same year establishes a 50% partnership with PREIT to redevelop The Gallery, a major property located in the heart of Philadelphia's business and tourism center, as Fashion Outlets of Philadelphia. The company also enters into a new joint venture with Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) to acquire 50% of Sears' buildings at nine top MAC properties.

In 2015, MAC announced two strategic partnerships, contributing a 40% interest in five properties (Arrowhead, Lakewood, Los Cerritos, South Plains and Washington Square) and a 49% interest in three properties (FlatIron Crossing, Twenty Ninth Street and Deptford Mall), to raise over $2.3 billion in equity.

More recently, in 2016, MAC announced a 50/50 partnership with Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) on the acquisition of Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO. Originally opened in 1928, the iconic, 15-block, 1.3 million square foot mixed-use retail and office property is located in the heart of the city.

Macerich Stands For Irreplaceable

One key differentiator for MAC is the company's highly productive core portfolio. The company owns a portfolio of 48 regional properties located in the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with a significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro NY to DC corridor.

As you can see below, MAC has a diverse revenue stream, currently the Top 40 centers generate over $670 sales PSF, are 95.9% occupied and represent 93% of the total company NOI. As you can see below, Macerich derives a majority of Net Operating Income from market dominant centers:

Recycling has been a big part of MAC's success, the company disposed of 18 non-core malls between 2013 through 2016 and since 2012 the company has sold 33 non-core assets ad redeployed $1.6 billion of proceeds into higher-productivity assets. Over the past 10 years, Macerich strategically increased its presence in dense urban markets in the Northeast and California while simultaneously reducing exposure to slower growing regions.

Macerich has a history of replacing underperforming tenants with stronger, more productive tenants. Over the past seven years, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) for both same center Sales psf and same center total sales was 5%.Macerich’s cost of occupancy dropped from 14.2% to 13.4% during this period. Despite negative headlines of retailer bankruptcies & store closures, over the past seven years Macerich Portfolio averaged 96% occupancy on a same center basis.

The top two-thirds of tenants at our top 30 centers perform significantly better than the overall Sales psf average at those centers of $749.

In my article yesterday on Washington Prime I wrote,

“Around 80% of Washington Prime Group’s Net Operating Income (or NOI) is from Tier One and Open Air assets and the balance (20%) is made up of Tier 2 properties. According to WPG’s Investor Presentation, “Tier One Enclosed is defined as $398 Sales PSF and Tier Two is defined as $301 Sales PSF."

Now compare to Macerich:

Driving Macerich’s growth are major tenants that have absorbed significant space over the past 2.5 years:

Historically when Macerich has replaced department stores, productivity and profitability have been enhanced:

Over the past four years, Macerich strategically reduced exposure to slower growth assets & department stores:

A Superior Balance Sheet

In Q2-17 MAC’s average interest rate was 3.6% and that compared to 3.52% a year ago. The balance sheet continues to be in good shape, at quarter-end debt-to-market cap was 46% and the interest coverage ratio was a healthy 3.3x.

The average debt maturity is just under 6 years, which is very strong and should improve over the course of the year as MAC finishes financings in the second half of the year. Forward debt-to-EBITDA is 7.8x and the company’s floating rate debt was at 17% of total debt (this should go down to close to 10% by year end).

The financing market for high quality regional malls remains very good and MAC continues to take advantage of the ultra-low rate environment to reposition its balance sheet.

MAC entered into an accelerated stock repurchase program last year and during the quarter the company has been very busy with its share buyback program. MAC purchased an additional $40 million worth of stock, at an average price just over $59 and year-to-date buyback have totaled $181.7 million and close to 3 million shares have been repurchased (or roughly 2% of our shares outstanding).

Cadillac received a waiver to own 20% of MAC’s shares (it purchased $500 million in May 2016) and owns ~16.5% of the company, according to public records. According to REIT analyst, Floris van Dijkum, “the potential ownership by Cadillac would be bullish as it could facilitate an eventual, larger carved-up transaction.

MAC’s management team indicated it would generate around $900 million in the second half of the year to payoff outstanding debt on the credit line.

The Latest Earnings Results

MAC’s second quarter results were solid, which reflect both the current retail environment and the high-quality nature of the company’s portfolio. Sales for MAC’s centers increased to $646 per square foot and the trailing 12-month leasing spreads increased to 18.5% from the first quarter rate of 17.5%. As MAC’s COO, Robert Perlmutter, explains,

“We are finding our top tier centers continue to have the greatest impact in the portfolio performance. Average rent per leases signed during the trailing 12-month period was $58.08 per square foot, up from the first quarter rate of $56.93. During the second quarter, a total of 745,000 square feet of leases were signed, bringing total activity during the first two quarters to just under 1.3 million square feet.”

In 2011, MAC’s apparel represented 40.2% of the non-anchor area and at the end of 2016, apparel declined to 37.8%. The real change that occurred during this period was the format being presented and the impact caused by the fast fashion retailers.

During this 5-year period, the square footage occupied by apparel stores under 10,000 feet decreased by 12%, almost half of this decline is attributed to the bankruptcies incurred since 2014. The dislocation in apparel brands has been the transition from smaller traffic-based stores to larger brand dominant presentations.

For the quarter, MAC’s FFO per share was $0.98 compared to $1.02 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. This was above the guidance range and this was primarily due to the timing of lease termination revenues.

Same-center growth and net operating income (excluding straight line rents and SFAS 141 income) was up 3.3% for the quarter. Lease termination fees for the quarter were $9.1 million that compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of last year.

In the earnings release MAC reaffirmed its previously provided FFO guidance in the range of $3.90 to $4.00. Here’s a snapshot of MAC’s FFO/share forecasted FFO/share growth compared with the peers:

The Cream Rises to the Top

Hopefully I’ve covered this report thoroughly, but I’m sure some will shoot holes in the “swiss cheese”. Now let’s examine MAC’s dividend yield compared with the Mall REIT peers:

Clearly WPG’s 11.6% yield is more appealing than WPG’s 5% yield, but remember, I’m not chasing yield, I’m looking to own most REITs for the long-haul. Remember that the quality of income that MAC’s portfolio is generating is superior to WPG, and more importantly, MAC’s tenant slaes are up 3.3% to $646 per square foot.

Now let’s examine MAC’s P/FFO multiple compared with the Mall REIT peers:

As you see, MAC’s P/FFO multiple is in-line with the higher-quality REIT peers (TC and SPG). As far as I’m concerned, WPG is not in the same category and I see no reason to believe WPG shares will move in-line (i.e. my value trap argument). Now let’s take a look at MAC’s payout ratio history:

Again, this looks reasonable and I see no reason to believe that a dividend cut is likely. Now let’s examine the annual dividend history (based on % growth):

As you can see below, MAC is trading well-below Fair Value (67% price to NAV) and over the next few quarters I suspect that the higher-quality Mall REITs will begin to trade-up. Over a 5-year period MAC shares have traded at a 4.8% NAV relative premium and as you see below, MAC is become a quality REIT that can be purchased at a healthy discount.

I’ll take that bet (no real dollars changing hands), at the end of 2018 I believe that MAC and Simon Property Group (SPG) will outperform WPG and CBL Properties (CBL). (The Bet: Swiss Cheese Basket).

MAC’s portfolio is comprised of owning the single best retail locations in some of the best gateway markets in the US. As WPG continues to reflect its “value trap” identity – struggling department store syndrome – MAC can continue to seek out higher-quality brands like UNTUCKit, Ministry of Supply, b8ta, INDOCHINO, Athleta, Blue Nile, Bonobos, Warby Parker, Monica + Andy, Interior Define, Allbirds, Madison Reed the list goes on and on.

MAC owns the number one gathering place for town square in each of its great markets where rents and demand for centers have been strong. You’ve heard me say it before, and I’ll say it again. “the cream always rises to the top”.

