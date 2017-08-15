Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joe Tansey on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our website, www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com and click on the second quarter June 30, 2017 earnings presentation under Upcoming Events. As more fully described in that presentation, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital. Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risks of an investment in our company. Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end. It is now my pleasure to turn the webcast over to Mr. Joseph Tansey, CEO. You may begin.

Joseph Tansey

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer.

On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and provide an update on our portfolio in greater detail. Brian will then discuss our financial performance before we open up the lines for Q&A.

The overall market remained very competitive with demand for yield attracting additional capital inflows during the quarter. We continued to see deals getting done at tighter spreads and looser credit structures. Given this dynamic, we maintained our strategy of being patient and only pursued deals which we thought provided good risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders and closed four new investments and some add-on financings totaling $35.0 million which were offset by $32.6 million of repayments.

Net Investment Income was $0.29 per share and our book value declined by $0.15 per share, or approximately 1.0%. The decline was again attributable to a reduction in expected recovery on a few of our legacy credits which Mitch will discuss in greater detail.

Notwithstanding these problem credits, we continue to feel good about the credit stability and positioning of the remainder of our portfolio which is diversified across 24 industries and mostly floating rate, allowing us to capture additional NII as short term rates continue to rise.

I'll now turn it over to Mitch who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Joe. Liquidity in the market has surged as a number of existing and new managers have raised private direct lending funds. While most of the new funds being raised have targeted the upper middle market, we have experienced heightened competition, as liquidity has trickled down to the lower middle market in search of deal flow. This dynamic in our core origination market, has led to more aggressive structures coupled with tightened spreads. Given the difficult investment environment, we have continued to take a cautious and selective approach to the market.

New purchases and portfolio add-ons during the quarter totaled $35 million. This consisted of four new core loans totaling $24.5 million, with portfolio add-ons comprising the balance. The weighted average yield of the core business and overall activity, was 9.6% and 8.9% respectively.

Of the four new core deals, two were club deals and two were purchased in the syndication market. Recent deal activity has consisted mainly of deal flow in the upper middle market. While we continue to seek prudent deal flow in the lower middle market, we have experienced better relative value in the upper middle market. While yields on these deals tend to be lower than our historical averages, they tend to be better capitalized with lower loan to value ratios.

The two sponsor deals were for NBG Home and Exela Technologies, with leverage levels of 3.4x and 2.9x respectively. NBG is a wholesaler of affordable home décor products targeted to consumers in the US and Europe, while Exela is a business process outsourcing company engaged in providing information management and transaction processing solutions. The two non-sponsor deals were for Challenge Manufacturing and Diversified Gas and Oil, with leverage levels of 2x and 2.9x, respectively. Challenge is a Tier 1 auto supplier of mixed metal components and modular structural assemblies. GM has a significant ownership stake in the company, which is a sole source supplier of parts for its major SUV platforms. Diversified owns and operates gas and oil producing wells in the Appalachian Basin. We provided acquisition financing for the company with net overall advances less than 40% against proven developed production reserves.

Additions for the quarter were offset by $32.6 million in repayments with a weighted average yield of 9.6%. Core loan repayments were $29.3 million with four core loans fully repaid during the quarter. The balance of repayments came from normalized amortization and excess cash flow repayments. Overall asset levels were relatively flat for the quarter and the overall weighted average yield of the remaining portfolio was down slightly to 10.2%. In addition, net realized and unrealized losses totaled $2.5 million for the quarter, driven primarily by the reductions in expected recovery levels for Walnut Hill Hospital and Badlands, which I will touch on shortly.

First however, I would like to take a few moments now to discuss the credit quality of our overall portfolio. As Joe previously mentioned, we feel good about the credit quality and positioning of our portfolio outside of our few legacy problem credits. The portfolio mix has transitioned to a higher concentration of sponsor deals and larger, better capitalized companies with lower LTV’s, solid industry prospects and recession resilient attributes. The originated business in the lower middle market has focused on loans for sponsors that we’ve consummated repeat business with and have a successful track record.

Leverage of the portfolio, after removing the legacy credits, averages 3.8x. On the whole, these leverage levels remain well below the averages seen in the upper middle and broadly syndicated markets.

In addition, we utilize a risk grading system that reflects the quality of the balance of the portfolio. Our risk rating grades range from 1 for our highest rated companies to 4 for the lowest rated. The weighted average risk rating slightly increased to 2.7, up from 2.6 in the previous quarter. This was primarily due to the onboarding of new assets with a weighted-average risk grade of 3.0, offset by the repayments of investments with a weighted-average credit rating of 1.2. The risk grades of the rest of the portfolio remained stable and in line with the prior quarter.

I’d like to turn now to the update on Walnut Hill and Badlands, the two legacy problem credits which drove the decline in our NAV during the quarter. Walnut Hill filed for Chapter 11 during the quarter and retained an investment bank to pursue a sale of the hospital. At this point, the lease on our equipment has been written down to a level that is below what we would expect to receive if the hospital is sold to an operator. As for Badlands, we received bids from a number of counterparties as part of the on-going sale of these assets. As a result, we have further refined our mark to be in line with these recent bid levels, net of any related costs and expenses. We remain hopeful that both of these problem credits can be brought to their final resolutions by the end of the year.

One additional investment that I would like to provide an update on is Rooster Energy, as it filed for Bankruptcy during the quarter. As the Company and Lender group work through the Chapter 11 reorganization process, we felt it was prudent to not recognize additional interest income, and have placed it on non-accrual status. The addition of Rooster to our non-accrual loans brings our total non-accruals as a percentage of fair value up to 3.3%. However, it is anticipated that once this reorganization process is complete, the lender group will have a combination of reinstated debt and own 100% of the equity of two valuable business units of the company. Thus, we continue to feel comfortable holding the valuation where it has been over the previous two quarters.

Market conditions for new business in the third quarter of 2017 remain challenging. In addition to the increased liquidity in our markets, the supply of actionable new loans in the marketplace has remained limited. While the market is anticipating a prolonged economic cycle, we have incorporated the potential for a recession into our evaluation of all new opportunities. We will focus on investments in stable and mature industries, with solid sponsors and structures. Our SBIC license and lower fee structure, affords us the flexibility to pursue higher quality deals at tighter pricing levels. We’re also well positioned to pursue larger transactions with better relative value and capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically leads to opportunities in larger club transactions, rescue financings and attractive asset based lending situations. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our CFO, Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks Mitch. Net investment income was $4.6 million, or $0.29 per share, for the second quarter which covered our dividend of $0.28 with the aid of incentive fee offsets. We have announced a 3rd quarter dividend of $0.28 per share payable to shareholders on September 22, 2017. As noted on previous calls, we continue to expect net investment income to out-earn the dividend over the next several quarters as we earn our way back to the Company’s high water mark.

During the second quarter, our net asset value declined by $0.15 per share to $11.75. As Mitch discussed earlier, the decrease was mainly driven by lower recovery expectations for both Walnut Hill and Badlands. Walnut Hill, Badlands, Forest Park, Rooster and Speed Commerce now make up less than 5% of our Net Asset Value. As our legacy credit impairments become a smaller part of our portfolio we are becoming increasingly confident that our book value is stabilizing. As previously communicated on our last call, the legacy credit issues mostly stem from originations during the summer of 2014. In order to better frame the Company’s exposure to the pre-2015 vintage of assets we have done some more detailed analysis of that segment of the portfolio. As of today, the pre-2015 vintage makes up about 25% of our portfolio. However, when taking into consideration the active discussions we are having with sponsors about potential payoffs the pre-2015 exposure drops to 14%. Moreover, we are actively discussing add-ons to some of the existing positions in the portfolio which would bring the remaining pre-2015 vintage exposure down to around 9% of the portfolio. The remaining 9% in this sub-section of the portfolio consists of 4 borrowers with relatively stable performance and strong sponsor support.

Finally, we continue to have ample liquidity to originate and invest in new opportunities given the robust pace of loan repayments and the unfunded capacity in both the SBIC subsidiary and CLO revolver.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today's call and now we'd like to open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brian Hogan from William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Hogan

Good morning. I guess… a question on the incentive fees. I think in your presentation you lay out it's likely going to be no incentive fees through 2Q of 2018. I guess the bigger question is, how sustainable is that from like a talent bleed perspective? Have you lost people? Just a question of sustainability with no incentive fees.

Joseph Tansey

Fortunately for us, we have a big business here outside of just the BDC. And so it's really in the aggregate not a giant portion of our AUM or revenues, and so no, we haven't had any senior talent departures in quite some time.

Brian Hogan

All right, so you're comfortable with not paying incentive fees through the BDC for as long as it's necessary?

Joseph Tansey

Yep

Brian Hogan

And so that gives you the confidence in the dividend? Sustainable at current levels of $0.28? Because, I guess, the stock is trading at 70% of NAV, trading like expectation of a dividend cut. Why not cut the dividend, get confidence back in the book value and increase it over time?

Brian Chase

I think there are lots of reasons why the stock is trading where it is and I'm sure the dividend may have some impact on that, but my opinion is it has much more to do with the book value attrition over the last couple of years that we finally think is flattening out and I think that's starting to prove itself out in the numbers. So our expectation frankly, without prognosticating too much, is that once people have more confidence in the NAV, the stock price will go up and close the gap. In terms of the dividend, we understand if you run the math on an adjusted basis, that we fall below the distribution. But the world can change very quickly. Spreads can gap out, there can be dislocation in the market. And just because we're doing deals at 8% today or 9% today, in 3 months from now you could be buying broadly syndicated loans at low double-digit yields, right? I mean I think we've all been around long enough to see that. So there's no reason to make any adjustment while we continue to earn the dividend today outright. We do understand on an adjusted basis that we would fall below, but we have quite a bit of runway until we have to make that decision. And so we're not going to make that decision prematurely.

Brian Hogan

All right. Then going on to your credit quality, the buckets and the average risk rating, it went up from 2.5 to 2.7. In the prepared remarks, you mentioned that the onboarding of some investments with a risk rating of 3. I guess why are they coming on at a 3? I thought you were bringing them all on at a 2?

Mitch Drucker

Each of the credits has some idiosyncratic risks which made it unattractive to the CLO market. That being said, the gas deal we did, the advance rate was 40%. The normal advance rate against proven developed reserves is 80%. So that was a nice club deal. Challenge was an auto sector deal, so based on the industry we rated it a 3. But in that credit also, GM has $150 million invested into the company and it's a sole source supplier for a number of GM parts. And the other two credits had other types of risks. The reason we graded at 3, the home décor business was selling into the retail market, again, offset by very low leverage, a strong sponsor. And the business process outsourcing unit had some execution risk on an integration, but again, very low leverage with a strong sponsor. So we don't view any of these as troubled credits. It just had some idiosyncratic risk which is why we rated it a 3.

Joseph Tansey

And it's not uncommon for new originations to be either a 2 or a 3. It's not like all newly originated credits are always 2 in our system.

Brian Chase

Right. And basically, they're almost never a 1. Our new credits are probably evenly split between a 2 and a 3. And really the biggest reason for the increase in the weighted average number is because there were a couple of credits that rolled off that were very highly rated, so that brought down the average. Otherwise, it may not have moved at all.

Brian Hogan

Alright. And then a question on how you're thinking about your overall portfolio yield. Obviously base rates have increased which most of your portfolio is floating rate. And I would think almost all of them are at least at the floors if not above. But yet you're investing in lower yielding senior stuff today. How are you thinking about overall portfolio yield directionally?

Joseph Tansey

I think the simple answer is, in the market conditions we see today, we're favoring some of the stuff with a little bit less yield on a risk and return basis over some of the stuff with a little bit more yield. And so if that trend continues with some payoffs of some historical positions that have higher yields because of the time they originated, obviously yields will continue to trend down a little bit. I think that again, as Brian said, that can change in the marketplace from time to time, but right now I think -- Mitch, you want to add anything to that?

Mitch Drucker

Sure. The yield in the quarter on our core business was 9.5% and it is, as Joe said, a very extremely competitive, challenging market. We're definitely resolute in the fact that we're not going to chase yields. We're going to be prudent. But based on our platform, we focus on a lot of different channels. We expect the new sponsor business to be tight in terms of yields, but we have an SBIC we could use. The club business which is still active, the yields have been in the 8.0 - 8.5% range, and we also have an opportunistic side of our business where we get some premium yields which offset some of the lower sponsor yields, like from some of our verticals or occasional sporadic volatility in the market. So the mix, the blend should still be in the 8% to 9% range is my expectation. But undoubtedly the overall yield in the portfolio is compressing as we get some repayments on higher yielding deals and we bring on business that's lower yielding.

Brian Chase

Yeah, we've liberated ourselves from chasing any particular yield number. It's just not the way we're doing business here. We're just going to do the deals that we like and the market at this point will tell us what those yields are. It's competitive enough that I don't think anybody is getting outsized returns relative to the risk they're taking, so we're just doing the deals we like and that's what we're focused on.

Brian Hogan

And is that explaining some of the mix between the syndicated book versus direct and club? I mean we've seen that shift a little bit more towards syndicated as recent.

Mitch Drucker

Yeah, the syndicated purchase credits we're booking, again they're somewhat idiosyncratic. Coupled with the club deals, we've been averaging 8% to 8.5% on those deals. So it's a premium over the broadly syndicated market, what you're seeing in the broadly syndicated market.

Brian Hogan

All right. Then last one for me is the professional fees appeared very low this quarter from an historical run rate perspective. Was there anything weird in there? What's a go forward normal run rate?

Brian Chase

Yeah, the normal run rate should follow the previous quarter, not this quarter. There was a reversal of some expense that we thought we would have that we're not going to have. So that's the reason for that.

Brian Hogan

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Testa from National Securities. Your line is open.

Christopher Testa

Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking my question. Just in terms of the deal flow, given you guys are seeing more opportunities obviously in the upper middle market, what's the percentage of SBIC eligible assets kind of on a quarterly basis that you're seeing now?

Mitch Drucker

The SBIC eligible typically are the sponsor deals that we're working on. They typically, and Brian you can correct me here, typically don't fit with club and purchased transactions. That being said, on a go forward basis, we just signed up a sponsor deal and the expectation is that that deal will go into the SBIC. And that portion of the business will pick up as premiums start to come back in the lower middle market.

Brian Chase

It's not that -- I mean we're still seeing those deals, we're just not seeing the relative value and that relative value needs to be there for us to do more of those deals. But as Mitch said, it ebbs and flows and we're going to be doing one this quarter coming up. So there's still activity there.

Christopher Testa

Are the deals that you guys put in the SBIC, are those typically lower yielding than what you would put on in the regular portfolio or are they effectively the same types of deals?

Joseph Tansey

It's a mix I would say. Some of them, because of the subsidiary’s advantages, we can do lower yielding deals there, that doesn't mean that all the deals that we do in there will be lower yielding.

Christopher Testa

Got it. And just looking at obviously the upper middle market, and I know you did some syndicated purchases, just curious, has it been your experience over the last quarter or two that there's been more of a leakage of the covenant lite and looser structures from the broadly syndicated market kind of creeping into the traditional upper middle market?

Joseph Tansey

For sure. There are definitely -- we've mentioned in our comments that broadly in an increasingly competitive lending environment the structures are getting weaker. And it's happening a little bit everywhere. So we are trying to be vigilant and try to negotiate the best covenants that we can and participate in the deals that have the best structures that we can and weigh that up against the risk and the return. And it's part of the overall package you have to decide on, if you want to do something or not. But it's a competitive world and structure is not as strong as it was in the past unfortunately.

Christopher Testa

Are the upper middle market purchases, are those things that you consider liquid enough that if and when the loan markets dislocate again materially, you guys would say sell some of these at 94 and then go back in the market and repurchase at 87? Do you have the ability to do this or is this something we should just assume that you would hold these until maturity for the most part?

Mitch Drucker

The club deals that we're in, typically we don't trade. I think it's safe to say some of the purchase transactions have a combination of direct lenders like us and the CLO market. There is some trading that goes on in those purchased credits that we're in. But we're booking those deals, the ones we're putting in as our core business, we're booking them to hold them. And we'll look at them as par credits essentially.

Joseph Tansey

And there have been times in that circumstance where we've undersized those credits and then can add to them if they trade down. Some names over time like Sensis and some of these ones where we booked them at par but not necessarily at full size and then it traded down and you added a couple to it when things dislocated a little bit.

Christopher Testa

Okay, great. And can you just remind us if you have an ongoing share repurchase authorization?

Brian Chase

No, we don't. I think on the last call someone had asked about share repurchases and we've really sort of fixed our capital structure in the company right now and so it's impractical for us to institute a share repurchase based on how we're set up at this moment.

Christopher Testa

Okay. Those are all my questions. Thank you, guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Sinan Kermen from DRW. Your line is open.

Q –Sinan Kermen

Good morning. I had a couple of questions with regards to Walnut Hill and then one on Rooster Energy. So Walnut Hill, there was a press announcement from BidMed that they did an online auction to sell medical assets of Walnut Hill. That was on July 25. So is your current mark as per your 10-Q published yesterday, or sorry the day before yesterday, does that take into account the results of that auction sale as to what your recovery is? Or is at as of June 30?

Joseph Tansey

Very little of our collateral was part of that auction. That auction was for I guess the smaller items and the majority of the value in our collateral are larger items that are going to be sold with the hospital. So that's not a significant driver of our recovery, of what was auctioned there. So, for instance, our MRI machine was not part of that.

Sinan Kermen

The second question was when you guys put out your 10-K in March of this year, this was marked at par. In August, it's marked at $0.35 on the dollar. How does that -- how is there such a sudden drop as opposed to more gradual? I assume the company must have had operational issues between March and filing in July. How did that not get reflected in marks more gradually and there's this sudden drop? It's just incomprehensible to me that the company wouldn't have problems and all of a sudden just file it while everything was going well. And that wouldn’t get reflected in the price.

Joseph Tansey

Shareholders had continued to put in considerable funding and the asset was performing for a long time. So from that perspective, we believed at that time that they would continue to support it and/or they were bridging it to a strategic sale with those additional equity fundings. The strategic sale, there were conversations we had with potential strategic buyers to assume the lease on our equipment. We believed that that was the likely outcome at the time that those strategic buyers were going to do that. Unfortunately, that transaction didn't happen, or those transactions, there were 3 strategic, I think 2 or 3 strategic buyers, that were interested at the time. And the discussions were very advanced. Unfortunately, those discussions fell apart and then it became more of a liquidation value of the equipment as opposed to a strategic sale outside of a bankruptcy process that was going to take over, one of the other big health systems in the area was going to take it over and assume the obligations. So obviously it was a turn for the worse, but there was no shortage of -- we were aware of the company's operating performance, but it was being funded and there seemed to be a very high likelihood at the time that there would be a takeout that would just assume the obligations. And that unfortunately didn't happen and then we had to look at a new paradigm of -- well what's this worth if we have to sell the equipment?

Sinan Kermen

And then I guess as a follow-up on that, to the extent that they already auctioned off some of the other stuff and the strategic sale process fell through in the past, isn't it at least a likely scenario where your equipment as well was the rest, like there's just no buyer for it and it's a Chapter 7 liquidation for all of it?

Joseph Tansey

Obviously the buyer, without saying too much -- once you get into bankruptcy, the price that the new buyer has to pay is much less than it was to assume many of the obligations that they were going to assume in an out of court process. It very well may be the same group of buyers who would consider buying it out of bankruptcy that considered buying it pre-bankruptcy. If you understand what I'm saying. It's just getting it at a cheaper -- they're going to get it at a cheaper price.

Sinan Kermen

Okay, that's fair. My final question is on Rooster. So this one has filed and you guys have kept it at $0.80 on the dollar. I guess how, given previous recoveries that you've had or you're tending to have, whether it's Badlands, which is in the same sector as well some other ones, the fact that it's not written down. How conservative is that? Is my question.

Brian Chase

We think it's fairly valued. The services business that Rooster has is a good business and historically has done very well. Obviously leading into the bankruptcy there were liquidity issues. Some of that related to the fact that the coupon on our debt was fairly high. And I think the bankruptcy process ultimately is going to be good for the company because it's going to be liberated of its previous cap structure. We are going to be reinstating some debt there that we believe would be par and it's supported by the underlying asset value of the business that it would relate to. And then there's this services business that would represent the rest of the value that we think is very fairly valued, especially relative to what that services business was able to do previously. And so unfortunately, valuation is a bit of an art and not a science, especially when you get into situations like this. But this one feels candidly much more sort of conventional in terms of the way the restructuring is working relative to some of these others where it was almost like venture oriented lending and they didn't have a real business there yet.

Sinan Kermen

Thank you. I have one modeling question as well. I'm missing something and I'm curious if maybe you can point that out to me. So in terms of trying to calculate the interest for any upcoming quarter, in this past quarter actually it's been easy because the portfolio value has been steady from end of the first quarter of 2017 to end of second quarter 2017 at $360 million, all of that roughly speaking. And then the average yield on your portfolio going in was 10.8% as of end of Q1. Now from the 360, if I take out the nonperforming credits and the equity credits and the consumer loans, let's call it 5%, 6% total, and then just multiple that number by 10.8, I get a much higher interest income number, obviously divided by 4 because it's quarterly, than what you guys are reporting. And that's been a consistent theme across all different quarters. What am I doing wrong there? I'm always overestimating interested income by applying that methodology.

Brian Chase

I'm not sure. I mean I think that's something perhaps you can take offline and get into the weeds a little bit and we can try to help you with that. But off the top of my head, I'm not sure why you're off.

Sinan Kermen

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Chris Kotowski

Good morning. I'm looking at the portfolio highlights on page 8 of the deck, and no originated new deals for 3 quarters in a row. I'm wondering, does that also mirror the action in your private funds? And I guess to mirror the earlier question, how long can you be out of the market and still be credible both with the lower middle market sponsors as a lending source and the originators?

Mitch Drucker

Our viewpoint is right now in the lower middle market, a lot of the deal flow is just right now not actionable. The upper middle market direct lenders have come down market looking for deal flow and what you're seeing is leverage creep and yields that are senseless. And then you couple that with a number of businesses that we're looking at and industries we're looking at late in the cycle, we just don't feel some of these businesses and industries are viable at this point in the cycle. We're still bidding on that business, we haven't abandoned that business at all. And in fact, we just signed one up. But as we continue to say we see better relative value right now in these upper middle market deals, the club deals, the purchased deals. We're not sacrificing a lot on the yield side and it does mirror what we're doing in our private funds.

Chris Kotowski

Okay. And then secondly, you mentioned that it would take at least through 2Q 2018 to carry the incentive. Can you remind us exactly what the mechanism, how much do you have to earn before you are once again eligible for incentive fees?

Brian Chase

I don't know the number off the top of my head, but we have to -- as you may know, and I know everybody has got different structures and you follow a number of companies, so keeping it all straight is probably challenging, but we have a 3-year lookback. And so you just have to really go 3 years back. And then if you sort of project it out, assuming that book value completely stabilized over the next 4 or 5 quarters and then assumed we kind of earned what we've been earning, it takes you to the third quarter of 2018. That's kind of the very high level, simple math around it.

Chris Kotowski

Okay, great. Thank you. That's it for me.

You next question comes from the line of Phillip Goldstein from Bulldog Investors. Your line is open.

Phillip Goldstein

Thank you. I have one question and one comment and I'll listen for the answer. First though, how do you define a legacy position? Like why do you call it a legacy position? And secondly, regarding the share repurchases, I understand if you're capital constrained it's difficult, but on the other hand, it's hard to argue that it's not an excellent investment for the company to make purchases at 70% of book that are obviously accretive. So I think I would recommend that management and the Board go back to the drawing board and reconsider this and just not let it, just say well it doesn't suit our operating model.

Brian Chase

So in terms of the share buybacks, if you look at the cap structure of the company, we have I think about $110 million or so in equity in our on balance sheet CLO. And so whatever happens in that CLO subsidiary needs to stay within the CLO subsidiary by the covenants of the indenture. So all of the liquidity within there is completely trapped. We then have another $35-ish million or so that is in the SBIC subsidiary. And that works exactly the same way. Whatever liquidity is in there is effectively trapped, it can only be used for deals that comply within the SBIC guidelines.

Now we do have interest income, net interest income that comes out of both of those entities. But I know, and I know you know this, Phil, but everything that we earn, we have to pay out, so I can't retain any of that up at the holding company level. And then at the holding company level, we hold a number of loans there. Now if all those loans turned to cash tomorrow, I'd probably have a different conversation around this. But all of those loans are not turning into cash tomorrow. And so I don't have a lot of liquidity up at the holding company level. And in case we, like for Badlands for example, we're negotiating a DIP right now. I need to take that money from the holding company level for that DIP. I can't use that, I cannot use any money in the CLO for that and I can't use any money in the SBIC for that. And so it would be imprudent to run the business with zero liquidity at that level and use that for a buyback because frankly it could end up hurting a potential recovery on some of these assets that we're working through.

And so I totally understand your point around $0.70 and it seems like a screaming buy. We've been buying along the way here internally, so I agree with you. But at the same time, we have other things going on that we need to manage around in conjunction with thinking about buybacks. And that's why we just haven't been able to do that. We haven't been shy in the past to do it. Unfortunately, I guess in hindsight we haven't bought as well as we could have. So it's not as if we've been obstinate in terms of buying back our own stock. It's just we don't have the flexibility to do that right now.

Phillip Goldstein

Okay, what about the legacy question?

Brian Chase

So the legacy, what we're defining as the legacy portfolio are, in my prepared remarks there are 5 credits I believe that consist of the legacy portfolio. They were all originated around the same time, in the summer of 2014. We've had significant mark downs related to those assets and I think shareholders who have been following us for a while have been following the progress of those assets, and what we're trying to do is define them and bucket them so that people can see that the valuation of that group is diminishing and going away as we resolve those assets. And that the rest of the portfolio in our view is relatively clean. And so it's just a matter of segmenting it to give people greater comfort around NAV stability.

Phillip Goldstein

Yeah, well I understand that. But to me, when I hear the word, and I'm not, I haven't been following the company that long, but when I hear the word legacy, it makes it sort of sound like you're blaming it on something you inherited. But these were deals you bought into. So it's a little bit misleading, maybe you should think of another word.

Brian Chase

Well we're definitely not trying to mislead anyone. The assets that we're talking about here, and this is not to absolve the organization of responsibility, were originated by the same originator here who no longer works at the organization. Since that point in time we have changed our process around making sure that the underwriting is more robust so something like that can't happen again. But we're not trying to mislead anyone. I think we've been very transparent with people along the way and sorry if you feel like that's misleading, but that's not what we're trying to do.

Philip Goldstein

Well I didn't mean in as it was intentionally misleading, it's just subjectively, when I hear, when I as a relatively new investor hear it, I'm kind of thinking well, you were saddled with this. But I don't know, it's just --

Brian Chase

We were not saddled with it. It was of our own doing, so we're no absolving ourselves from anything. And it wasn't meant to do that.

Joseph Tansey

In previous quarters we've talked about the changes to our underwriting processes, that things are different since that time. So in that context, it was a different regime and there's a different regime after that time. So there is some legacy component to it, but we're not saying it was someone else.

Your next question comes from the line of Dan Nicholas from Baird. Your line is open.

Dan Nicholas

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Just looking at the portfolio high level, I think you all state 97% first lien debt now on the portfolio. As we think about that relative to some of the past issues, there's a lot of variance in the industry I guess in terms of how loans might be categorized. And so just trying to get a sense for what first lien I guess really means. And as it relates to your book, what percentage of that first lien book would you say is true first out - first lien where there's no one ahead of you in the capital set?

Mitch Drucker

We can get back to you with exact percentages, but when we say first lien, there's a combination of structures. One could be a bifurcated credit where we have first liens on specific assets. One could be a last out piece of a term loan that we're considering first line. Or a standalone term loan. The important thing to look at is the attachment point on the leverage side. When there is a revolver that has lien on current assets coupled with our term loan which has a first lien on fixed, we look at the combined leverage. And the average combined leverage in all of our deals on the whole as we said is 3.8x. But there are different structures around a first lien type facility.

Dan Nicholas

And as it relates to just the previous question or couple of questions on buybacks, understand the constraint there. Would the company, would the BDC consider in the future if the stock remains deeply discounted here, could the BDC consider seeking Board and shareholder approval to pay a percentage of management or incentive fees in stock going forward to kind of better align management here or better align the shareholders with the BDC?

Brian Chase

I actually think our fee structure is well aligned. I mean we haven't paid ourselves in a couple of years here and I don't think we deserve to get paid. So I think our structure is a good structure. I think it's working the way it's supposed to work. Paying out in stock is tricky. I know there's lots of different views on that, but I don't think that -- I don't think there's a problem to fix in my opinion and I don't think that paying in stock would fix anything frankly.

Dan Nicholas

Understood. Not trying to imply a lack of alignment, just thought it could be an interesting lever as a show of confidence to the market in the future. But understood. Thanks for taking the questions.

Brian Chase

Sure, no problem. Listen, we evaluate all options around the table all the time. So it's not like we're sticking our head in the sand and not open to new ideas. And so I appreciate the suggestion, but we've been very thoughtful about this and we talk to our Board about it all the time.

Joseph Tansey

And we have been buying shares in the last quarter.

Dan Nicholas

Got it. Thanks, guys, appreciate it.

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Joseph Tansey

Great. Thanks, everybody, for your time and your questions today and we appreciate you calling in.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

