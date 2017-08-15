Buying Ford Below Its 52-Week Low

Ford (F) is an attractive income stock, but its stock price has gone nowhere for years. Since Ford's shares have been heading lower, selling a cash covered put in order to enter a position at an even lower price may be the right choice for investors seeking to increase their position in the automaker.

Ford is an attractive stock for income investors, due to a high dividend yield that looks well protected by the company's earnings:

F Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Ford's shares yield roughly three times as much as the broad market, and its dividend yield is about twice as high as the yield investors get from owning 30-year treasuries. Relative to alternatives, Ford's shares thus offer an attractive potential for income generation.

F Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Ford's dividend is well covered by the company's earnings so far: Over the last year, Ford has paid out $0.65 per share in dividends (the decline we see in the above chart is due to a lower special dividend, the regular dividend has not been cut) - if Ford keeps the payout at that level, the company will pay out roughly 37% of this year's earnings - that is significantly lower than what many other income stocks are paying out to their owners.

Based on the analyst consensus of $1.57 in earnings per share for the next year, Ford's payout ratio would be 41% including the $0.05 special dividend, or an even lower 38% when the special dividend payment is not included.

Since Ford's current yield of 5.5% does not include any special dividends (the yield is 6.0% when we add in the $0.05 special dividend paid this year), we can say that this dividend yield looks secure for the foreseeable future.

F data by YCharts

Nevertheless Ford's shares have been a rather bad investment for those buying after 2013 - Ford's shares are down almost 40% from the peak seen in the current cycle. As Ford's share price has not only been heading lower in the long run, but also over the last couple of weeks, it seems possible that the company's shares will take out another multi year low in the next months:

F data by YCharts

For income investors, it is beneficial to buy at the lowest possible price, as that gives those investors the highest possible initial yield, and thus also the biggest possible future income streams.

For investors that want to enter a position in Ford (or expand an existing position), doing so via selling a cash covered put option contract could be a beneficial idea:

The put options expiring in March 2018 are pictured above. We see that the ones with a strike price of $10 are trading for $0.49 right now - selling one contract (which covers 100 shares) would give investors $49 in cash right now, and investors would be forced to buy 100 shares at $10 each if the buyer of the option contract wishes to exercise said option contract.

If the option gets executed, that nets investors into Ford's shares at $9.51 - roughly 15% below the current price, for an initial dividend yield of 6.3% (6.8% when we factor in the special dividend at $0.05).

If the option does not get exercised, the investor has received $49 for holding $1000 on the sideline for seven months - an annualized yield of 8.5%. In other words: If the option does not get exercised, the investor has still received more income than he would have if he had held Ford's shares for those seven months.

Option strategies are not suitable for every investor, and everyone should look at all the pros and cons before using such a strategy, but for those who are willing to enter a position, the indirect way (doing it via selling cash covered puts) can improve the effective entry price significantly, which means higher income down the road.

Takeaway

Due to its high dividend yield that is well covered by earnings, Ford has merit as an income investment. With the share price heading lower, and possibly going down further (as the US car market is not looking very strong right now), entering a position via the selling of cash covered put options can optimize one's yield by giving investors entry prices that are lower than the company's current share price (and multi-year low).

