Asterias Biotherapeutics' (AST) CEO Mike Mulroy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017

Executives

Doug Sherk - Investor Relations

Mike Mulroy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Katy Spink - Chief Operating Officer

Ed Wirth - Chief Medical Officer

Ryan Chavez - Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Analysts

Rennie Benjamin - Raymond James

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

John Godin - Lake Street Capital Markets

George Zavoico - JonesTrading

Patrick Lin - Primarius Capital

Doug Sherk

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, August 14, 2017, for the Asterias Biotherapeutics conference call and webcast to review the company’s second quarter results, as well as recent developments.

And with that out of the way, I’d like to turn the call over to Mike Mulroy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Asterias.

Mike Mulroy

Good afternoon. Thank you, Doug. With me are several other members of the Asterias Management Team, including Katy Spink, our Chief Operating Officer; Ed Wirth, our Chief Medical Officer; and Ryan Chavez, our Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel.

As many of you know, I was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Asterias in June and so this is my first quarterly call with you as CEO. By way of background, I’ve worked closely together for many years with my predecessor, Steve Cartt, who remains on our board as well as with Asterias Chairman, Don Bailey; and CFO, Ryan Chavez. Together, we build significant value for shareholders and other stakeholders and Questcor Pharmaceuticals before interventional sale in 2014 for $5.6 million.

I’ve been on the job here at Asterias for less than two months but it’s already clear that I joined the company at a very exciting time in its development. As we illustrated in the results press release and will discuss on this call, there is a lot going on at Asterias and management is executing at a high level for the company and its shareholders. In a minute, I’ll ask Katy to detail some of these areas of execution but I wanted to first discuss a few items that I’m most excited about.

Our spinal cord injury program OPC1 continues to advance in the clinic with four out of five cohorts in the SCiStar study having completed enrollment. Our next read out of the 12 month data for our first efficacy cohort, cohort 2 is expected for late Q3 or early Q4. Additionally, we are now deploying where the simple passage of time will drive a larger dataset by early 2018 a dataset that we believe is beginning to gain more traction in the investment community.

Beyond the business concepts of data collection and investor interest, there is a real human story playing out to our clinical trial. Just yesterday, I was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to cheer on one of our clinical trial participants Lucas Lindner as they threw out the first pitch for a Major League Baseball game. It’s an incredible event on so many levels. The type of event that inspires not just our employees and investors but the broader community that has learned about Lucas’ story.

In addition to our spinal cord injury program, Asterias is poised to enter the clinic with immune-oncology program joining a segment of the biotech industry that includes a number of dynamic companies taking potentially complementary approaches to the fight against cancer including CAR T therapies and checkpoint inhibitors. Importantly, our program which targets Telomerase presenting cancer cells is being run and funded by our research partner in the United Kingdom, CRUK.

Just a couple of other notes before turning the call over to Katy. As part of my process of digging in here at Asterias, the senior leadership team and I have continued management’s ongoing review of the company’s operating expenses. This process was already underway and later in the call Ryan will discuss some recent actions we have taken to reduce our cash burn rate over the next several quarters.

Finally, I’m in the process of establishing 10b5-1 purchase plan which should go into effect in a couple of days. My plan is to commend approximately 25% of my take-home pay over the next year to the plan which will be executed on a regularly monthly basis and reported through customary reporting channels.

Now, I’ll ask Katy to highlight the major progress we have made in the past several months. Ed will then provide additional details regarding the ongoing OPC1 SCiStar clinical study, and finally will turn the call over to Ryan to summarize our financial results and review some actions we have taken regarding OpEx. After the prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call for questions. Katy?

Katy Spink

Thanks, Mike. Let’s begin with our efforts and progress in the spinal cord injuries. First, the data we are seeing continues to show promising results. In June, we recorded positive new nine month follow-up data on patients with neurologically complete also known as AIS-A spinal cord injuries who were dosed to a 10 million cells of OPC1 in our ongoing SCiStar study. As a reminder, we predicted that 10 million cells should be within the effective dose range based on our extensive preclinical research. The data highlighted the potential of OPC1 help patients with complete paralysis regain arm hand and finger function.

Specifically the results show that previously reported room for improvements in our arm hand and finger function in the 10 million cell cohort of cohort 2 has been sustained and in some cases further improved at nine months following the administration of OPC1. We are increasingly encouraged by these continued positive results which shows the functional recovery of patients in cohort 2 appear to be meaningfully better than carefully matched historical control group of patients with similar spinal cord injuries that did not receive OPC1. In a few minutes, Ed will provide a more detailed summary of these positive nine months results.

As a reminder, our next date of readout will be the 12 months results for cohort 2. If we are able to show that the functional improvements reported at nine months have been 12 months, we believe we will be the first company to have shown elements of durable and graft benefit for patients with severe surgical spinal cord injuries. We expect to report these results late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter depending on when the last patient in this cohort completes his 12 month follow-up results.

I will now want to briefly discuss study enrollment. Our clinical team achieves significant progress on this front and completed enrollment and dosing in both the cohorts 3 and 4 of the study in Hawaii. In cohort 3 there has been a higher dose of 20 million OPC1 cells in the same neurologically complete ASIA population for which we are seeing promising results today. In cohort 4, we are seeing 10 million of cell cohorts in patients with slightly severe AIS-B injuries. These AIS-B patients still have no motor function but do retain one of the advisory function. We will now completed and dosage in four of the five planned SCiStar selling cohorts. And we just announced last week that we started enrollment when we studied fifth and final cohort which will test the higher dose of 20 million OPC1 cells in patients with AIS-B injuries.

We are on pace to complete patient enrollment for the entire study by the end of 2017. We currently have 22 patients enrolled in the SCiStar study and by early 2018 we should have safety and efficacy data for approximately 20 patients. We expect to provide six months readout on cohorts 3 and 4 in January 2018. This is an important development for Asterias. While we’ve been encouraged by the cohort 2 data readouts, the sample size is relatively small and we look forward to providing readout from our outstanding dataset.

As a reminder to everyone, including five patients just in previous study, we now have safety data on 27 patients and we have followed some of these patients for over five years now. We continue to see a strong safety profile with OPC1. We believe this will be helpful in our upcoming discussions with FDA. It’s also notable on the safety front that FDA recently allowed us to include patients with C-4 [indiscernible] protocol. In addition to increasing the full potential trial participants, we believe FDAs action speaks to its new rule for safety profile to date of OPC1.

Importantly, we have also held discussions with KOLs and our outside regulatory experts and began to have informal discussions with FDA on what would be next for OPC1. Following some additional data from cohorts 3 and 4, we expect to begin more formal discussions with FDA on the trial design for our next study. We plan to be able to provide a study design that has been embedded by FDA in the first quarter of 2018. As a reminder, there are currently no approved therapies that are designed to improve neurological function of the spinal cord injury despite the devastating nature of these injuries. Furthermore, each of these patients carries an extremely high lifetime healthcare cost and the estimate is that market potential for OPC1 just in the United States alone will be in excess of $1 billion annually.

Now, let me provide a quick update on our cancer immunotherapy program VAC1 and VAC2. As a reminder, our VAC program targets the telomerase protein that is present in 95% of all cancers. So we believe that there is a potential for broad utility across multiple types of cancer with these programs. Regarding VAC1, the previously reported positive results from our completed Phase 2 clinical trial of VAC1 in AML were recently published in cancer, a leading peer review journal of the American cancer society. The results showed that 57% of patients receiving AST-VAC1 who are over the age of 60 which is a high risk group in the patient population, remains in remission after a medium 54 months of follow up. Such prolonged relapse rate survival was favorable compared to historical patients not treated with VAC1. These patients, over the age of 60, experience only between 10% to 20% long term relapse free survival rates.

In addition to being positive for VAC1, we believe the results from the VAC1 study serve a proof-of-concept for our VAC2 program, which uses the same cancer immunotherapy technology but also uses our pluripotent stem cell technology and there is an off-the-shelf non-patient specific product candidate. As a reminder, the first clinical study for VAC2 will be initiated shortly in non-small cell lung cancer. On that front, we just reported a key milestone in advancing the program for the clinic.

Cancer Research UK, supported by Asterias technical personnel, has successfully completed manufacture of the first cGMP or current Good Manufacturing Practice clinical grade lot of AST-VAC2. This lot will provide initial clinical trial material for patients enrolling in the upcoming study evaluating AST-VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer. This study will be evaluating VAC2 for purposes of safety, immune response and clinical benefits. A successful VAC2 study in non-small cell lung cancer showed safety, immune response and clinical benefits could result in VAC2 being considered for other types of cancers that express along those and have higher rates of relapse. Additionally, there are significant potential to combine VAC2 with other emerging therapies such as checkpoint inhibitors to further increase the potential.

Regarding upcoming milestones for the VAC2 program, we expect to commence the first clinical study of VAC2 or non-small cell lung cancer in the fourth quarter of 2017. We also expect to have up to three sites opened and patient enrollment initiated in the VAC2 study by the end of the year.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Ed Wirth, our Chief Medical Officer, who will provide more details on the recent progress of our OPC1 program. Ed?

Ed Wirth

Thanks, Katy. Good afternoon everybody. I’m going to provide more details around the new nine month results from the SCiStar study. A total of six patients were enrolled and dosed in the AIS-A 10 million cell cohort with five to six patients completing a nine month follow up visit.

The highlights include, first, a motor level improvement – additional motor level improvement seen in the AIS-A 10 million cell cohort at nine months. Three to six patients or 50% achieved two motor levels of improvement over baseline on at least one side out of our latest following up visits through nine months. This compared to two of six patients or 33% that had improved two motor levels on at least one side to three and six months of following up.

In addition, all six patients 100% achieved at least one motor level of improvement on at least one side as of their latest follow up through nine months. Regarding upper extremity motor score, additional improvements in the average UEMS score for this cohort was observed for nine months. The average UEMS improvement at nine months was 11.2 points compared to 9.7 points at six months.

Regarding matched historical control data, the nine month result showed meaningful improvement in the motor function recovery in the AIS-A patients receiving 10 million AST-OPC1 cells compared to a historical control group of 62 closely matched patients from the EMSCI database. In the historical matched control, 29% of patients recovered two motor levels on at least one side 12 months after baseline compared to the 50% of the AIS-A patients receiving OPC1 that have recovered two motor levels on at least one side nine months after baseline. Regarding safety, the trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1.

Let me now transition to review additional data from the SCiStar study that we reported during the second quarter. The encouraging results of MRI scans from cohorts 1 and 2 showed that OPC1 cell durably engrafted and help prevent cavity formation at the injury site. Like the positive clinical efficacy data seen so far in the study, this positive MRI data which predicted by the extensive preclinical data generated on OPC1 over the last several years showed positive effects from OPC1 seen in our extensive preclinical research efforts appear to be translating nicely into actual clinical results in severely injured patients.

As Steve [ph] previously mentioned, we will report 12 month efficacy and safety data from the AIS-A 10 million cell cohort in late third quarter or early fourth quarter 2017 after the 12 month results are collected for the entire cohort. If the results show that the cohort 2 patients have maintained improvements in our in arm, hand, and finger function through 12 months, we believe it will distinguish us from other clinical studies that have seen early benefits not maintained through this period of time, and we will be the first study to show meaningful and durable functional improvement.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Ryan who will discuss our financial results. Ryan?

Ryan Chavez

Thanks, Ed. I’m going to start with our cash position and usage. As of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.9 million and combined with the companies available for sale securities totaled $25 million. Net cash used from operations for the quarter ended June 30 was approximately $7 million.

As Mike mentioned, we are focusing on managing the company’s cost structure and carefully managing our operating expenses. We are taking several steps to reduce our monthly burn for the next several quarters including the following. Reducing the scope of the process development activities the company will undertake for our VAC1 program at this time.

Deciding to enroll less than the maximum number of patients in cohorts 2 through 5 of the SCiStar study so we can optimize resources for the next study for OPC1, and becoming more efficient with several elements of our G&A expenses including reducing the shared services we received from BioTime to almost zero, monitoring vendor spin more closely and being mindful of how we backfill any open positions that occur through natural attrition.

We expect the steps that we have taken this year to reduce our monthly cash burn to just below $2 million per month for the remainder of 2017. And for the first two quarters of 2018, we expect our monthly burn to be closer to $1.8 million. We will continue to look closely at our cash expenditures as we move forward with developing our clinical programs.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Mike for concluding remarks before we go to Q&A.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks, Ryan. In summary, we continue to make good progress with our lead program OPC1 and we’re looking forward to our 12 readout in late Q3 or early Q4 as well as an expanding dataset as we begin to generate data from our cohorts 3 and 4 which are now fully enrolled. At the same time, we’re continuing to make progress on our cancer immunotherapy programs and we expect to see the first VAC2 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer begin later this year.

Finally, we are also continuing to promising partnering opportunities for OPC1 in Japan.

So with that, operator you may now open up the call to questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll now take our first question from Ren Benjamin with Raymond James.

Mike Mulroy

Hey, good afternoon.

Rennie Benjamin

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on the progress. Maybe just a couple one, starting off with the regulatory discussions. I know in the K you mentioned that you’re planning on having several, especially a discussion of what the potential next steps and trial design could be?

Can you give us any sort of a sense as to whether you guys have talks with the regulatory agencies regarding new paths, quicker paths to commercialization, such as the breakthrough designation and the like? And then also, what in your mind would be an ideal confirmatory study in this indication?

Katy Spink

Yes. So I mean, with respect to the first piece, I mean, obviously, the – our math regenerative medicine therapies designation is very interestingly past it’s available to programs similar to ours. I mean, that’s certainly something that we’re very interested in for OPC1. And now having one of their requirements of that is having some efficacy data, analysis data that we’re generating from Cohort 2 and in the near future from Cohort 2 and 4, that certainly is path, where we’re interested in pursuant with the agency.

With respect to the second question, the purpose of the SCiSTAR study is really focus to design the next phase of clinical development that we believe will be a larger randomized study most effectively. So in the ongoing study, we’re looking at things like – we’ve seen some really interesting results with 10 million cells and we’re now just starting to look at 20 million cells and we want to pick it those to the one of the study at. We’re looking at responses in various subpopulation, most notably in the cohort design AIS-A and AIS-C, but also looking for some trends and other things that make us optimize inclusion and exclusion criteria for the next study. And then we’re looking at things like what we’ve seen so far is that, the – we’re at nine months, responses were maintained and even improved, as Ed spoke about.

So, what is the right timing for the primary readout from subsequent studies? And so, so far, we think that nine months is also better than six months and that’s continuing – we’ll continue to follow as more data emerges. So all of that will inform optimal design of the next study, and so that’s something that evolving in real times. But that we’re trying to be very efficient about incorporating our learning as they come out of the factor study and whether those enable us to design that study and get it underway quickly for them relative to timelines.

Rennie Benjamin

Got it. And just as a follow-up and switching gears to VAC2. Can you give us a little bit more color on the manufacturing process that’s going to anchor them – it’s an off-to-shelf product, but how long does it take for you to make that maybe some details there? And why not start combination of studies with checkpoint, I think, you mentioned in your prepared remarks at some place that you want to be. But correct me, if I’m wrong, you guys using dendritic cells based on all of the data we have right now since anyway that you can invoke a T-cell response in conjunction with – would be axons. So how are you thinking about all these different parameters?

Katy Spink

Yes. So in response on the manufacturing process, at the highest level, our manufacturing process for VAC2 is in many ways extremely similar to our manufacturing process for OPC1. So we’ll really try to harness the potential of the pluripotent stem cell platform to use master in working cell banks to enable us to supply the entire product life cycle from a single cell line.

And then what we do is, we take a single vial from the cell bank and we sell that vial and extend it in an undifferentiated state to get the cell numbers that need, and then use a series of very carefully designed sequential addition of growth factors to drive those pluripotent cells down the right lineage for the cell type we’re trying to make. So in the case of VAC2, we’re driving those down the blood lineages and ultimately to dendritic cells.

The exact length of the differentiation process depends on the cell types we are making on a typically several weeks. And then the expansion phase prior to that depends on how many cells we need to extend to before we start. So it is now a couple of months or more manufacturing process start to finish.

With respect to your question about checkpoint inhibitors, we do think that’s a potential to layer on to checkpoint inhibitors is tremendous. So as I’m sure, you’re aware for the benefit of others on the call, with checkpoint inhibitors typically deal with they leave a break on the immune system that’s put on the immune system by a tumor. And what our therapy does is, it really targets immune cell specifically to cancer cells using telomerase, which is an antigen that’s expressed in cancer cells and not normally in normal adult human cells.

And so we think that those two mechanisms are highly synergistic [indiscernible] analogy removes the brake and steer the bus in the right direction both at the same time that will have so much greater potential. So we’re really excited about that. Why we’re not starting with that originally is, we do think it’s important to get new single agent actuality data first. So I hope that answers your question, Matt.

Rennie Benjamin

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Mike Mulroy

I would just add that, in looking at the data we have, it’s not just effectiveness, we’re looking at safety and immune response. And so I think it will be important to look at it on generally yes.

Rennie Benjamin

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And we’ll now take our next question from Yale Jen with Laidlaw & Company.

Yale Jen

Good afternoon, and thanks for taking the questions. I apologize for the background nose, if there’s any, it would be very helpful. The first question for Katy actually is that, given the Cohort 3 and 4 data could be available this January. In general, how do you consider it to be a success for outcome for Cohorts three, for instance, which is 20 million sales in AIS-A, and what would be – potentially greater success in that regard.

Mike Mulroy

Yes, I’m actually going to ask Ed to response to that, if that’s okay?

Yale Jen

Sure.

Ed Wirth

With pertaining to the question, yes, well, firstly, we’ve seen a very robust response so far in Cohort 2, the AIS-A patients with 10 million cells. And in some cases, we’re seeing patients approaching the maximum achievable upper extremity motor recovery. So one of the things we’ll be looking forward with Cohort 3 is the overall response rate with regard to motor level recovery that also the motor score recovery and whether it’s feasible to achieve a higher score with 20 million cells introduced with 10 million cells.

Just as a remainder, we’ve also estimated that t he optimal dose to be somewhere in the range of 10 to 20 million cells. But we don’t a priority whether or not 20 million will actually be better with 10 million and again, we’ve seen a very robust response with 10 million cells. So we’re going to take a look at those data readouts and that’s a very important data readout for choosing the dosing – move forward with, as Katy mentioned previously.

Yale Jen

Okay, great. That’s helpful. Another follow-up question here is that, for the Cohort 2 that you certainly have a very robust motor function recovery. But we also assume, although, you may not really reporting that or mentioning that, all those patients also have some sensory recovery as well, although that’s not the key focus for this patient cohort letting to start with? Thanks.

Mike Mulroy

Ed, you want to take that one?

Ed Wirth

Sure. Yes, that’s a good question. Yes, that’s definitely one of the things we’re going to be looking at, as we get to readouts for both Cohort 3 and Cohort 4, where in Cohort 3, we have AIS-B patients whose baseline has no motor or sensory function preserved another injury, whereas the AIS-B patients do have preservation of a limited amount of sensory function.

And so one question the study is intended to ask is, whether it is a different in terms of the amount of sensory recovery assumed between AIS-B patients versus AIS-A patients. And there’s in theory one might expect to see a greater return in sensation in ASIA-Billion, because they have a little bit amount of sensation relating to baseline. We’re looking and that’s going to be an important readout in January of next year.

Yale Jen

And I’m sorry back on one more just in terms of the follow-up on that is and what particular sort of measurement you will be using, or metrics been used for seeing the sentry recovery or improvement for any absolute patients?

Mike Mulroy

Yes, that’s a good question. So the nice thing there is the instrument we’re using to evaluate neurological function, which is called the ISNCSCI exam. It does a detailed assessment of both motor and sensory function. So the nice thing is on that same ISNCSCI exam readout, we were collecting both motor function data and sensory function data, so just from that one instrument.

Yale Jen

Okay, great. Thanks, all, and congrats on the progress.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you. Thanks, Yale.

Operator

We’ll now take our next question from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Thanks very much for taking my questions. I think, these are probably all for Ed and maybe all for Katy. These relates specifically to the involvement of the clinical sites currently enrolling patients in this SCiSTAR program in any future clinical studies you conduct with OPC1. So I’m particularly interested in whether or not any or all of these clinical sites are likely to be used in the next study or future studies beyond that?

And secondly, with respect to the protocol modifications that occurred that are relevant to the inclusion criteria whether these would be applicable in any future clinical studies along with the extended dosing window, is that going to be applicable as well? Thank you.

Mike Mulroy

I think both sides of that really found, Ed Wirth. So Ed….

Ed Wirth

Sure, yes. Thanks for the questions, Ram. So, if we go to the first part of your question, the answer is that, all of the sites in this current study have been active and nearly all of them have been very robust and successful in their ability to enroll in those OPC1 patient.

So we’ve only had one site, we did had some challenges with patients agreeing to participate. But we do expect all or nearly all of the current sites to continue to participate in the future studies of OPC1. Importantly, many of the key design elements of the current study we envisioned being carried forward.

So the manner in which the cells are injected, for example, we think likely would stay the same as well as the dosing window that we’re now at this 21 to 42 days, we think that’s likely to continue into the future.

So, yes, we think that all of the work that has gone into opening sites for the current study, as you know, we announced recently opening a two additional sites to bring us to eight currently and expect the nine site to open soon really would enable a very rapid initiation of whatever the next phase of the program would look like.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay.

Ed Wirth

Then if we go to question around inclusion/exclusion criteria in dosing window, we do believe that that again, we’ll have to see how the data look in January. But we think that the – it’s very likely that any neural tissue studies will likely include both the ASIA-A and the ASIA-B patients. And in fact, both of those patients are specifically patients that are part of the population relatively seek orphan drug designation from FDA probably a year-and-a-half ago.

So we think that will continue. And again, many of the core design elements of the SCiSTAR study, we do think likely we’ll continue in future trials, such as the dosing window, the short-term low dose immunosuppression regimen and so forth.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. Thank you, that’s very helpful. Then two very quick things, with respect to the long-term safety follow-up that regulators might require to be conducted for patients receiving OPC1. Have you gotten any indication of any kind as to how long that safety follow-up might be required to be?

And then secondly with AST-VAC2, you indicated that by the end of 2017, you expect devop to three sites coupon and enrolling. What do you expect the full complement of clinical sites to be for that Phase 1/2a study. Thank you.

Mike Mulroy

Maybe I’ll talk about the OPC1 and replicating for the VAC2. So with regards to the long-term follow-up, just to note, we already have five-year – over five-year long-term follow-up from the five patients dose in the previous Phase 1 OPC1 with 2 million cells in ballistic injuries. And we got very favorable safety data beyond five years now.

Likewise now with the first cohort in the current study with 2 million cells, we already have follow-up now coming up on two years for that whole cohort and again the safety has been very favorable. So those safety data will play an important role in our discussions with the agency around the length of long-term follow-up that will be really going forward. So that will be part of our discussions. And again, the fact that the safety data has a very good and very favorable so far, I think, is going to be very helpful for those discussions.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Yes. So Katy, on the VAC2 program, which just as a reminder for the audience is being really run and funded by CRUK over in the UK just like for those on the call that aren’t aware of that?

Katy Spink

Yes. So, as Mike mentioned, Cancer Research UK are the sponsor for that trial and so they’re definitely in the lean seat on site selection and on determining number of sites. So the final number of sites that we’re targeting for that study, I hope not been finally determined. But the thinking is that, it is likely that we will need fewer sites to VAC study than we needed for the OPC1 study for a couple of important reasons, one being non-small cell lung cancer there we’ll see a much larger indication on some spinal cord injury. And secondly, it is a non-subtute [ph] population.

So because of that we think that the ability to enroll the trial sufficiently from a relatively small number of sites should be quite good. And so Cancer Research UK are still working on screening sites and the churning which site they may want to bring up. But we anticipate it will likely be significantly fewer than the number of sites that we’re bringing up for OPC1 trial.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And we’ll now take our next question from Bruce Jackson with Lake Street Capital Markets.

John Godin

Hey, guys, this is John Godin on for Bruce. I appreciate you taking questions. Just if I could follow-up quickly on that VAC2, you guys will be willing to comment on may be some big picture timelines as far as going through recruitment in the follow-up and data on that study?

Mike Mulroy

Katy, you want to take that? I mean, my understanding is, we hope it to be in the clinic later this year and we’ll start to see some preliminary readouts in the mid-next year.

Katy Spink

Yes. I guess, I would just say on that, it is an open label study. So we’re anticipating probably readouts throughout. It has two cohorts that are dosed with VAC2. I mean, we’ll start in the more advance disease setting and then progress into the receptive disease setting once you have sufficient safety data from that advanced disease cohorts. And we expect that data on things like safety and immune response for obviously for us to come down relatively quickly after dosing a patient, and then looking for times of activity and efficacy obviously do take longer as relating the patients to progress.

John Godin

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you.

Operator

And we’ll now take our next question from George Zavoico with JonesTrading.

George Zavoico

Yes. Hi, everyone, and good afternoon and it’s good to see sort of a evidence of efficacy would look at turning out the first [indiscernible]. So I have two principal questions. You talk about reducing the fewer patients for SCiSTAR. Could you describe that in a little bit more detail, because you’re really fully enrolled although one of the cohorts. So is it just the factor of last ASIA-B cohort with 20 million cells, or what else might it affect? How else it’s going to affect the conduct of SCiSTAR?

Mike Mulroy

Ryan, why don’t you talk about it a little bit from a P&L standpoint. But I think, the introductory comment is that, under our protocol, we had the ability to enroll a certain number and we just decided to not to go to the very, very max of the number. Yes, I mean if people can recall for each of the cohorts, we had flexibility between five and eight patient in terms of the number of patients to enroll.

So, we’ve actually made the conscious decision for cohorts 3, 4 and 5 for example, she stopped at short of the eight patient maximum in order to conserve our resources and have them allocated down the road for our next study, so it’s just been a conscious decisions. So for example, when we announced that cohorts 3 and 4 were completed in terms of enrollment, those would have been at six patients for example, because we elected not to move forward with the age, so that really helps us from a burn rate in terms of the third quarter and the fourth quarter of this year.

George Zavoico

Okay, and at the same time you are expanding the eligibility criteria to include C4 patients, so by cutting back on the number of patients, you might not get C4, doesn’t that that really matter in terms of the whole C4 to C7 to C5 to C7 sort of analysis?

Mike Mulroy

Well, I’ll hand this over to Ed in a moment, he may have a better answer than I do. But I mean the real good point about being able to now enroll C4 is the FDA’s view on us from a safety perspective. So, if you recall, we weren’t initially able to enroll C4 patients, because if you move to C3, you have the chance of going back on a ventilator, so in some we had shown that the use of OPC1 and the administration of OPC1 was safe. We were prohibited from enrolling C4 patients. So it’s not so much from an enrollment perspective at this point, although to Ed’s prior answer on the question, it will definitely help us with enrollment in a future study. The real win for the current time is, FDA’s view on the safety of our product and allowing us to enroll C4 patients.

Ed Wirth

Yes, just to add one sort of final comment on that George, it’s a good question. Getting this expansion to C4 will allow us to collect initial safety data on dosing the C4 patients in the current study. And as Ryan said, really then that positions us well to include C4s and obtain a faster enrolment rate in the next study of the OPC1 program, as well as obviously to target our intended initial label for OPC1 which would be inclusive of C4 to C7 patients.

George Zavoico

Okay, and finally, you mentioned as well Ryan that you’re gaining back to the scope of the process development of VAC1, so what are you not going to do that you were going to do? And how much of a delay do you expect there may be in further development of VAC1?

Mike Mulroy

Sure, I’m actually going to ask Katy to answer that question, she has been kind of managing that project.

Katy Spink

Hi, George, it’s up to you, yes – what we are doing with the VAC1 process development, as you may recall, the major effort of that was just modernize and improve regulatory compliance of the process prior to moving into any subsequent studies, and so what we are doing at this time is, we’re completing our activities that are really designed to develop a new process that is improved from a regulatory standpoint to things like closing the system for the manufacturing process, switching to GMP compliant materials that weren’t available in the previous study that started, but that are available now, and really getting at a point where we have our process developed and we have reports from how to do the manufacturing. But delaying the activity that would require us to actually transfer into a GMP manufacturing facility and perform various qualification and validation activities in preparation for manufacturing for a subsequent trial.

So that’s kind of how we are viewing it. We are basically getting the process to the point that we think we have it kind of wrapped up with us, a nice little bow at an intermediate point developed that will hopefully allow us to think about how to get resources to bring that program forward in the future by avoiding the spend on that last phase of the transferring to GMP.

Mike Mulroy

Yes, just one final note on this George, we remain quite excited about the safety readout that we saw, but again it’s another example of just a conscious decision regarding capital allocation here at the company.

George Zavoico

I see, okay, all right. Do I have time for – is it okay to ask one more question, I’ve kind of reached my limit.

Mike Mulroy

Doug Sherk is telling us it is okay for one more.

George Zavoico

Okay. You mentioned your last piece of funding from CIRM. Is there any chance to go back to CIRM for any pieces of your development VAC1, VAC2 or OPC1 and get additional funding from CIRM?

Ryan Chavez

I think there is, though it will more likely be tied to a next trial in OPC1, so kind of hold off on that, but we view ourselves as somewhat of a success already for CIRM, given that we’ve done everything we kind of promised to do as indicated by the last kind of piece to their grant, the $1.5 million which we previously disclosed, but again it will be more tied to our trial for OPC1.

George Zavoico

Okay, great. Thank you very much, looking forward to the next results coming in the couple of months I guess, two or three months. Thank you very much.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you.

Operator

And we’ll now take our next question from Patrick Lin with Primarius Capital.

Patrick Lin

Hi there, thanks for taking my question and congratulations Mike on the recent appointment. I’m very curious to speak here some of the thinking and reasoning behind your planed stock repurchase plan and wondered if you could just share with us some of your thoughts and what you see on the dashboard that makes you motivated to do an additional purchase?

Mike Mulroy

Well, thanks Patrick. You know what I say, I think it’s part of just my own philosophy of alignment with shareholder and putting kind of my money where my mouth is. It’s something I did at my previous company Questcor, that investment paid off rather nicely. So, I think it’s less kind of some tax-specific thing and more of a philosophy and an expression of belief and built the platform we have, the technology platform, but also the team that I’m now working with.

Patrick Lin

Terrific and could you also give us a little preview of what you might have planned for the company in terms of the investment community, conferences or meetings over the next three or four months please?

Mike Mulroy

Yes, I’ll hand it over to Ryan on that, I will say we did recently participate at Canaccord’s Conference and presented there on Thursday I think it was, and then going forward, we’ve got a few others on the books, Ryan, you want to talk about that?

Ryan Chavez

Sure. Hi, Patrick. So, September, it will be busy of us, we have two investor conferences that we’ll be presenting at, one is Rodman Conference in early September and the other is the Canaccord Conference in late September. And then just in terms of industry conferences, our next one is going to be in October at the Cell & Gene Therapy Conference or the MESA Conference in San Diego, and that’s in early October. So we’ve got three that are coming up just over the next few months and then we’ll probably have some more later in the year.

Patrick Lin

Thank you, and then just one quick follow-up. In terms of getting out there with investors, do you feel like we’re still at the early stages of investors getting to know the story or are they waiting for the kind of the one year mark as additional data. What’s your sense of what the sentiment is like?

Mike Mulroy

Let me take a second, I feel like we are at a bit of an inflection point in terms of just the meetings we are getting, investors seem very engaged, they are kind of asking all the right questions. I think some of them do point to the next big data readout. We could be running into a bit of an adoption curve there, where some kind of want to go early, and some want to go late or however. But I feel – I don’t know, I feel like kind of the cadence of events here or the pace and the discussions with investors, all seem to be kind of accelerating somewhat. I think what goes on in the clinic and what goes on with investors, they sort of naturally kind of resonate, are there synergy between the two? There should be, and it’s nice to see the pickup on both sides.

Patrick Lin

Thank you so much.

Mike Mulroy

Okay, so –

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time and I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Mike Mulroy for any additional or closing remarks.

Mike Mulroy

Well, I’ll just thank everyone again for joining us today. We appreciate you following our continued progress and we look forward to speaking to you again in the future. Thank you everyone.

Ryan Chavez

Thank you.

