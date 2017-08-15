Polar Power: A Tough Q2 Obscures Significant Progress On Its Growth Plan

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems. Polar’s products utilize Direct Current power sources for assets that are not connected to the power grid and for assets requiring backup power that cannot afford to be down for any period of time (i.e. wireless towers). Alternating Current (AC) solutions are more common, but much less efficient, requiring more power and more fuel to operate than Polar’s DC-based offerings, making them more costly to operate. Polar’s primary market focus is the telecommunications market, although it has been making in-roads in military applications as well.

Unfortunately, all has not been roses and tulips for Polar since its IPO in December 2016, culminating with a severely down quarter in Q2, its 3rd reporting quarter as a public company. As I had noted in my previous article, management had largely guided towards this result, noting it was seeing a restructuring in the supply chain with its major customer Verizon. Sales fell 48% compared to Q2 2016 and Polar swung to a loss for the quarter. On its conference call, Polar management indicated that Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) supply interruption was impacting other vendors as well, with its internal contacts at Verizon assuring the company there would be “some recovery” in Q3, as it prepares for the roll out of its 5G network. This appears to be confirmed by its backlog ticking up from $1.0m in Q1 to $1.7m in Q2, after falling from $3.1m at December 2016. Polar’s gross margins held steady at 31%, though this is below management’s long-term goal of 40-45%.

The market had been expecting a drop in Q2 as its shares had been tailing from just over $6 a month ago to under $5, but these results were clearly worse than the market’s expectations:

I believe Polar has been unfairly penalized for a short-term hiccup in its quarterly operating results. In its prospectus, Polar outlined that its goal in going public was to diversify its revenue base away from its near total reliance on Verizon, which has powered its profitability over the last year. Getting to this point will require some investment in both its balance sheet and in its operations. The Q2 earnings press release and subsequent conference call comments indicate this diversification is already being realized domestically, with additional groundwork being laid in international markets that should bear fruits in the near term.

Domestic Presence

Polar indicated the near-term restructuring of its supply arrangement with Verizon was largely complete, with orders resuming in Q3. I was encouraged by management’s emphatic statement on its conference call that it would not try to win any contract on price alone. Both price and profitability would be a consideration. Management did indicate it would pass on some of the benefits it obtains from increased scale or production improvements, but it also reiterated its goal to meet 40-45% gross margins. This statement is encouraging as young companies can fall into the trap of trying to get business at any cost. Polar has been focused on developing power systems since 1991 so it has a history of patience.

Polar had previously communicated that it had achieved approved status with two new Tier 1 telecom clients, believed to be AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). In its press release for Q2 earnings, Polar indicated it had commenced initial sales of its DC power system with a new Tier 1 carrier. On its conference call, it disclosed that it had also received initial orders from a 2nd new carrier (3rd overall). AT&T’s recently announced a large 25-year contract it won with FirstNet to supply a nationwide wireless network to support first responders in all 50 states, 5 territory and DC. This contract will clearly be able to be supported by Polar’s technology, especially in rural areas and potentially on mobile vehicles.

These new customer developments are very good news for Polar but it should be tempered somewhat as it will take the new carriers some time to engineer and permit Polar’s products with the new customer’s equipment, so the implementation will not be instantaneous. Management guided Q3’s performance to be more similar to Q1 than Q2, though it did not provide specific financial targets. The telecoms are not forth coming with sales forecasts, which makes it difficult on both Polar’s supply chain and its planning and forecasting abilities.

More encouraging for Polar’s diversification efforts is that 50% of its current backlog is with a leading manufacturer of military vehicles. Military bids take longer to award, with the procurement process taking up to three years from start to finish. The upside is it is more predictable which would enhance Polar’s ability to plan and forecast.

The company made some great headway domestically, with the financial benefits to be realized in coming quarters. However, the big takeaway from this quarter was management’s significant commitment to breaking into international markets with a goal to have international sales make up over 50% of its total by 2019.

International Presence

One of the causes of Polar’s disappointing Q2 results was the increase in its operating expenses from $0.7m in Q2 2016 to $1.4m in Q2 2017. This doubling in costs was expected, partially driven by R&D costs related to the development of a new 15kWH horizontal DC Power system and a new hybrid system designed for international markets that should be wrapped by H1 2018.

Polar also built up its international sales presence. The sales staff was bolstered with sales hires in the Latin America/Caribbean region and the Asia-Pacific region, bringing its total international sales staff to 7, including customer support staff in Romania. Management indicated that these sales levels will be largely the team going forward until certain sales levels are met. These hires have understandably led to an increase in cost that has not yet borne fruit and served to contribute to the OpEx cost increase in Q2.

Polar’s sales staff has largely been hired from other telecom players, which will bring existing sales contacts that Polar hopes to leverage. Polar indicated most of these sales staff have had annual order books of between $10 and $20m in the past, so it is likely that these may be the expectations that Polar will have for them in the medium term. Polar is already an approved vendor for 20 of the top 50 worldwide wireless carriers, which will help its sales team as well. In the last three months, Polar has put in proposals for over $75m worth of RFP quotes. At this point, it is too early to try to determine sales conversion rates but just being in the conversation is a step forward to developing its international presence.

We can see from this GSMA survey from 2015 how small the North American market is, with just 4.7% of the total global telecom market in terms of network exposure:

Source: GSMA Survey, 2015

Polar has built the operating infrastructure to address this opportunity in the last several quarters, and has already begun sales campaigns with its RFP responses. Any potential sales successes will provide potential catalysts for shareholders. There is a lot of risk associated with this venture as well since it is truly blazing new markets for its products.

Financial Status

After the recent sell-off, Polar’s market cap sits at just $45.54m. Even after a tough Q2, Polar is still sitting on over $15m in cash. This means the entire DC power business, including the sales expansion potential, is being valued at $30.5m. Polar continues to be very closely held, with 61% of shares held by management and directors, making the tradeable share float quite small at approximately 4.1m shares.

Management has indicated that it will be utilizing some of this cash balance to support inventory requirements for any new customers, as well as some additional machinery for its factory. It may also offer a vendor financing model for some of its customers, which would require cash investment upfront by Polar. However, management confirmed it had no need to raise further funds any time soon.

On its conference call, management indicated that its R&D levels would remain around current levels at $400k per quarter until H1 2018, when it expects it to de-escalate after the completion of its current projects. Polar is focused on executing its business plan and growing its business, so I don’t see any likelihood of M&A or share buybacks to be considered in the near term. To further support the business, Polar is working towards obtaining ISO 9000 compliance, which is frequently a requirement in RFPs. The company is also implementing SAP Business One to help drive data gathering in its organization. There can be risks in implementing SAP in an organization due to conversion issues but this is more common in larger, more complex organizations.

The Takeaway

Polar’s Q2 2017, unfortunately, unfolded as I had thought in my original review of the company, which is why I recommended only a half stake at the time. I believe the market has become concerned about the trend in both sales and backlog over the last several quarters:,

Date Sales Backlog 9/30/2016 N/A $6.9m 12/31/2016 $7.3m $3.1m 03/31/2017 $5.0m $1.0m 06/30/2017 $2.8m $1.7m

Source: Company Filings

With sales falling off and backlog dropping precipitously, on the surface Polar may appear to many investors like some recent IPOs, like Snap Inc. (SNAP) or Blue Apron (APRN) which released poor sales metrics and profitability performance right after they went public. With sales down H1 2017 compared to H1 2016, this contrasts with the tremendous growth Polar showed in its prospectus:

Source: Polar Power Prospectus Filing, December 6, 2016

On the surface, it appears that Polar’s business with its major customer is falling off, putting the entire organization at risk. This view misses the steps that Polar has been taking to diversify its sales levels, from establishing a new international sales team to tripling its Tier 1 domestic carrier exposure to even seeing some growth in its military presence as well. The rise in Q2 backlog, combined with the realization of new Tier 1 customer sales, is early confirmation that its business plan is bearing fruit. Its operational business plan was detailed in its original prospectus. I believe the bump in sales from the initial provisioning of the Verizon contract skewed expectations which, when missed, has led shares to fall from a high of over $11 to its current level just off its lows of $4.12.

With so many unknowns at this point as a public company, projecting revenue for Polar is very difficult. We could assume each member of the sales group, both domestic and international, brings in $5m in sales in the next 12 months (1/2 of the lower bound of its average past turnover). This has some base in past performance as Verizon by itself brought in about $20m in sales in 2016; Polar now has three Tier 1 customers. Taking the 5 international sales staff and 3 domestic, this would project out to about $40m in annual sales; I will also model a scenario of half that level. I will then assume the long-term 40% gross margin level (similar to 2016’s actual level), the lower end of its target, with Opex at current levels:

Revenue $40.0m $20.0m Gross margin $16.0m $8.0m Less: SG&A ($5.6m) ($5.6m) EbIT $10.4m $2.4m Add: Depreciation $0.5m $0.5m EbITDA $10.9m $2.9m

Source: Author Assumptions

This illustrates the scaling potential for Polar. With the market valuing the on-going business at 2016’s levels (with a 10-11x EV/EbITDA ratio), the growth potential, both domestically and internationally, is really not being factored in, giving investors a very good call option on this market opportunity. Taking this $40m sales level at 10x EV/EbITDA and adding back the cash on hand, we come to ($10.9m x 10) + $15.0m / 10.14m shares = $12.2/share. This is an upper-bound but due to the low current EV, it won't take much success to send shares northward.

Technically, Polar’s shares have been forming a falling wedge, which is a very bullish pattern if it can hold the $4 share price and break through upper resistance:

I bought my original half stake at $5.20 per share and have added after the sell-off related to Q2. As always, I will mind my stops in case sentiment shifts further. Q3 results will be a definite catalyst for the company one way or the other, but the addition of international clients or augmented domestic relationships could also serve to make the company’s strategy more clear to investors as well as providing further catalysts to the upside. There is a level of execution risk to this strategy as it is unclear how accessible the market opportunity for Polar will eventually be. Polar has addressed the customer concentration risk, which came at the right time given Verizon’s supply chain restructuring. Overall, I continue to like the risk-reward at these levels as Polar’s upside is being largely ignored at the expense of one tough quarter of results.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.