Gilead's Newer Tenofovir Patents Might Aid Its HIV Franchise

The possibilities are discussed that these patents that Gilead has listed in the FDA's Orange Book on all four of its TAF-containing drugs could benefit the company in different ways.

The rationale for this is well known, but perhaps Gilead has had a trick up its sleeve.

Background

An important way - nay, the important way - that conventional drugs given orally (small molecules) really earn positive returns on capital invested comes from patent protection. In the US, while novel proteins receive a statutory 12 years of protection from biosimilars even if there is no patent, small molecules receive a paltry 5 years. (The EU gives 8 years to all drugs, proteins or small molecules, with the possibility of either 1 or 2 years additional regulatory protection.) This small period of FDA regulatory protection was set years ago, when the generic industry was much less prominent and the FDA required less of a company to get its new chemical entity approved for marketing.

Thus, companies do all they can to extend patent life for their major products and take reasonable steps to look for ways to extend protection even for small sellers.

This effort pays off now and then, sometimes with billions of dollars (or tens of billions) of additional profits. For example, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) found a way to extend the protected life of its flagship drug, Revlimid, by obtaining a patent on a crystalline form of the drug. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was surprisingly able to extend the patent life of its current bestseller, Enbrel, by many years.

Certainly Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), beset by patent cliffs on its HIV/AIDS drugs first in the EU and then in both the US and EU early next decade, has been incentivized to do this with TAF, its next-generation backbone drug for HIV/AIDS combinations, also used as a single agent for hepatitis B control.

The company may have found a way to protect its newest HIV franchise for longer than anticipated, perhaps 10 years longer than it suggests in its 10-K (see p. 15), in both the US and EU.

Before getting into the patent details, here is some background about why success in delaying generics to TAF for up to 10 years could be very important to GILD's profits.

The importance of anti-HIV drugs to GILD, and patent risks to erosion of the franchise

Conceptually, GILD has three major "buckets" of profits in 2017: HIV/AIDS drugs; hepatitis C drugs; and everything else, primarily cardiovascular drugs.

One drug, Vemlidy, is used for hepatitis B and can also be used as one of a group of drugs to treat HIV infections; its sales are usually lumped in with the HIV/AIDS combination products, such as Truvada, Odefsey and Genvoya (and several others).

Unlike the well-known HCV drugs, which are cures for the infection, the HIV/HBV drugs suppress viral replication but do not eliminate it from their "hiding places" in the body. The more difficult the virus is to suppress and the more mutation-prone it is, the greater the need for combination therapy.

GILD's entry into HIV treatment came with the chemical predecessor to TAF, namely TDF, which is also a prodrug of tenofovir. Tenofovir is a nucleotide ("nuc") that inhibits replication of the human immunodeficiency virus. The FDA approval for TDF's use in HIV in conjunction with other anti-HIV therapy came in October 2001 under the brand name Viread. TDF, chemically called tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, became the backbone of GILD's emergence as the leading global provider of the key innovation in modern HIV therapy: one tablet, once a day dosing.

In the 1990s, the big breakthrough was that the death sentence of HIV infection had been revoked, possibly allowing a normal life span but not a normal life. The drugs needed to control most strains of HIV imposed significant burdens on patients: lots of pills taken at different times in the day, and often with significant side effects.

As Gilead began to roll out 2-drug (Truvada) and then 3-drug combinations in the single-tablet regimen of one pill, once a day (it seemed nearly impossible to think of that in the '90s), it began to dominate the HIV/AIDS space, and the stock soared. Then it stagnated for a number of reasons until 2011. One of the reasons the stock lost its mojo in the 2006-11 period was an impending "patent cliff" for its drugs. GILD partly solved this by in-licensing Vitekta (elvitegravir) and combining it with Truvada to give the blockbuster 3-drug combo, Stribild. Vitekta's patent expires in 2023 in the US and 2028 in the EU.

The patent expirations for Viread, i.e., TDF, in the US and EU of 2018 and 2017 respectively represented the first patent cliff. The other drug in Truvada is Emtriva, or emtricitabine. The basic patent expiration for Emtriva of 2021 in the US controls the patent expiry for Truvada, i.e., 2021. So, Truvada is going generic in 2021 in the US and loses, or has lost, exclusivity this year in the EU.

The 3-drug combos begin to expire with Atripla this year in the EU and 2021 in the US, then Complera/Eviplera in 2022 both in the US and EU.

Stribild, however, is protected until 2028 in the EU and 2029 in the US. Those still far-off dates are, strangely enough, solely because it uses a 4th drug, Tybost (cobicistat), to keep Vitekta levels high enough to allow it to be part of a once-a-day regimen. Tybost has no antiviral effect on its own, and it is very nice that it can protect combinations, but newer drugs are here, and more are coming that do not need boosting.

Additional patent-related dates could be adduced, but you get the point. GILD's wonderful HIV/AIDS franchise needed rejuvenation, or it would follow the usual path of other great, dominant drug franchises and become a minimal profit center soon enough.

The above points are summarized and put in a broader context as follows.

Interim summary

With GILD limited to 4 different TDF-based combos, 2 of the 4 would fall to generics by 2021 and 1 one of the 4 by 2022. Regarding the 4th one, if not for the booster, generics would likely come in by 2023 in the US and 2028 in the EU.

Also, Viread, the fifth TDF drug, is going generic soon in the EU and is, or imminently will be, generic in the EU.

So, while Stribild is/was a great product, no one expected it to carry the entire load. Furthermore, the Tybost booster was becoming a thing of the past regarding HIV drugs in general and the "INSTI" or integrase inhibitor class to which Vitekta belongs. Most notably, ViiV, majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), has developed a top-notch INSTI, dolutegravir, the key drug in its blockbuster single tablet HIV/AIDS regimen, Triumeq.

Reliance on the booster Tybost to protect GILD's drugs with an INSTI is good but not great. More was needed to really give its HIV line-up some heft.

And GILD delivered, to an extent.

The next generation: TAF-based drugs and a new INSTI

GILD was able to find an improvement over TDF, while keeping tenofovir as the active drug. This prodrug improvement over TDF is abbreviated as TAF, i.e., tenofovir alefenamide. More thoroughly, it is also called tenofovir alefenamide fumarate; therefore TAF.

TAF is seen by many doctors as safer than TDF for the kidneys on long-term use (also safer for the bones - a less critical benefit); the TAF-based versions of TDF-based combos have been meeting with significant approbation with rapid uptake. GILD has left Atripla to go generic without a TAF version, as Atripla has fallen out of favor amongst HIV experts. GILD has introduced next-generation versions of its other 4 TDF drugs as follows:

Viread was updated with Vemlidy (300 mg of TDF to 25 mg TAF)

Truvada was updated with Descovy (Emtriva + TAF 25 mg)

Complera/Eviplera was updated with Odefsey (Descovy + rilpivirine)

Stribild was updated with Genvoya (Stribild, but with TAF 10 mg instead of TDF 300 mg).

In addition, GILD has filed for marketing approval for Genvoya but with an INSTI that does not require boosting (bictegravir), and therefore, no Tybost is in this pending NDA product (i.e., Descovy + bictegravir).

Finally, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is awaiting FDA approval for a single-tablet regimen for HIV/AIDS that consists of its proprietary drug darunavir, GILD's Descovy, plus GILD's Tybost. I expect that GILD will receive the lion's share of profits from this drug product, in some proportion to the patent status of the different drugs in the product. (Note: JNJ is not necessarily GILD's best friend; it also is awaiting approval of a 2-drug HIV/AIDS combo containing its darunavir and ViiV's dolutegravir.)

All these products would give GILD a good chance, in my opinion, to grow or at least sustain its HIV/AIDS franchise for many years if TAF had long-lived patent protection, but the compound patent for TAF expires in 2021 in the EU and 2022 in the US.

ViiV could likely combine dolutegravir with Descovy for its own TAF-based, dolutegravir-based combo.

Therefore, a key weakness of GILD's TAF gambit is that it leaves the Descovy version of Truvada free to serve as the backbone of any 3-drug combo that a competitor with an INSTI or other drug not needing boosting would want to introduce to the market. Or, instead, just TAF plus two other drugs.

Another key weakness is that Vemlidy and other good combos would go generic by 2021-2 and at different times thereafter. While the INSTIs are increasingly being recommended as first-line therapy for HIV-infected patients new to therapy, if a patient is doing well on a TAF-containing combo which goes generic, the doctor, patient and insurer will hardly be likely to change to the expensive, patent-protected combo.

So, while TAF is great, just how great it will be for future profits has not been clear. That's especially been highlighted this year when GILD's Phase 3 program for the bictegravir + Descovy combo merely matched Triumeq.

With HCV sales almost always a "one and done" cure, and the HIV/AIDS franchise is peaking or nearly so, why shouldn't the stock trade at or below 10X forward GAAP EPS?

Mr. Market does not owe a stock any specific P/E.

What, GILD likely has wondered, can it do to change this dynamic and procure longer patent protection for its brilliant discovery of TAF? Nothing? Is it stuck? After all, its HIV/AIDS franchise has already had a long run, and some of its line extensions do go to the 2029-33 range. Is this nearly the end of the line, except for completely novel drugs that may be in the pre-clinical stage?

Maybe yes, but a potential solution to extend the length and strength of this franchise might have been found via the patent process. Here is my observation of the story, found while reviewing the FDA's and the Patent Office's web sites.

GILD's newer TAF-related patents



These expire in 2032, similar to when bictegravir's US and EU patents are expected by GILD to expire (2033).

The US patent numbers that have these expirations are 8,754,065 and 9,296,769. Each expires in August 2032. The '769 patent is a continuation of the original application that led first to the '065 patent.

The main TAF patent that expires in 2022 is #7,390,791.

TAF is described in the Vemlidy Prescribing Information (P.I.) as tenofovir alefenamide 25 mg, equivalent to 28 mg of tenofovir alefenamide fumarate 28 mg.

The patents 5,754,065 and 9,296,769 linked to above relate to tenofovir alefenamide hemifumarate, which I will call TAH.

In TAF, the fumarate version provides one molecule of TAF in some complex or proximity to one molecule of fumarate (or fumaric acid, depending on ionization state).

In contrast, in TAH, there are two molecules of "TA" or tenofovir alefenamide for one molecule of fumarate (i.e., hemifumarate means half as much fumarate).

GILD has listed these in the "Orange Book" of the FDA, which is supposed to list patents protective of the drug product that is on the market. A company does not list a patent just for the heck of it. GILD is inventing new molecules all the time and patenting them. To list these patents, let's begin with the simplest TAF-based product, Vemlidy.

Vemlidy and the 2032-expiration patents

These are the patents and expiration dates of the patents per the Orange Book:

7390791 May 7, 2022

7803788 Feb 2, 2022

8754065 Aug 15, 2032

9296769 Aug 15, 2032

The full web page, which has more detail, is freely available at the link.

The 2022-expiring patents are what they are: TAF, i.e., tenofovir alefenamide in the fumarate form.

Here is the first claim of the '065 patent covering TAH:

1. Tenofovir alafenamide hemifumarate

This is a broad composition of matter claim.

It is not limited to TAH in pharmaceutically adequate quantities, or in some amount of milligrams greater than trace. It is just plain TAH without qualifications.

I suspect that this claim, if found valid, could give GILD the right to exclude from the market any generic to Vemlidy (or any TAF-containing combo) that has any detectable amount of TAH. And GILD may well know that it is either difficult, very difficult, or virtually impossible to produce TAF without also producing some TAH. Just a guess... but might there have been some cheering at GILD when that broad claim issued?

If my suspicion is incorrect, how would this patent be relevant to Vemlidy to justify listing it in the Orange Book? Listing a patent in the Orange Book is a serious matter and can be challenged. There is a major legal framework for generics, which when the FDA allows them to come on the market, it is with the attestation that they do not infringe any valid issued patents listed in the Orange Book. Then there is a set procedure for the brand company to challenge the generic company if there is an unexpired patent listed in the Orange Book, delaying the generic company from entry to the market, and to let the lawyers have at it. In this case, the first 16 claims relate to Claim 1.

Then there is an independent claim, #17, relating to treating an HIV patient with a therapeutically adequate amount of TAH; and Claim 20 relating to treatment of an HBV-infected subject.

So, most of the claims relate to actually using the hemifumarate version of TAF as a new product.

But Claim 1 is not limited to that use, and if one claim in a patent is infringed, then the patent holder has the right to attempt to exclude the infringer from marketing the infringing product.

There is less to discuss right now about the '769 patent. Claim 1 says GILD has invented a composition with TAH present as part of a dosage form that contains less than about 5% by weight of TAF.

Perhaps the point of this patent from the standpoint of keeping generics away is that if the '065 patent is invalidated, then if a generic has some TAH, it cannot be more than about 5% of the total weight of the dosage form. That is, the generic dosage form itself could not be especially heavy without violating that patent. I'm not sure this is much of a limitation for Vemlidy or Descovy, but it might be for Odefsey and it would be for Genvoya.

Implications of GILD obtaining these patents and listing them in the Orange Book

I can see three reasons.

One, perhaps GILD actually wants to replace TAF fumarate with TAF monofumarate. Fumaric acid may actually be nephrotoxic, according to one site I came across, so less fumaric acid might be safer. The patents recite pharmacologic advantages of the hemifumarate. So we shall see on that topic. Whether a substitution of TAF with TAH could be done by bioequivalence is not clear, but I would think so, if GILD could make that happen.

Two, to defend against ViiV, Merck (NYSE:MRK) or any other player with an INSTI or other suitable type of anti-HIV drug combining it with TAF and, possibly, also Emtriva (i.e., Descovy).

Three, to extend the patent life of Vemlidy, Descovy, Odefsey and even Genvoya, as well as the combo that JNJ is developing containing darunavir and Descovy. If GILD can actually protect all these products until 2032, which I am not predicting, and if no cure for HIV infection appears by then, a potentially immense profit stream could thereby be created.

The TAH patent situation appears similar in the EU

GILD cared enough about this invention to file for and receive a patent in the EU:

TENOFOVIR ALAFENAMIDE HEMIFUMARATE Claims of EP2744810 1. Tenofovir alafenamide hemifumarate.



2. The tenofovir alafenamide hemifumarate of claim 1, wherein the ratio of fumaric acid to tenofovir alafenamide is: 0.5 ± 0.1.

Other claims similar to #2 follow immediately. Please see the linked patent for more information if interested.

Other European Patent Office patents or applications on TAH or related topics may also be of interest to some readers (not all are from GILD at that link).

TAH has clearly received some attention at GILD.

Caveats

I am not an attorney, have not consulted one (such as a patent attorney), and am not providing any legal or investment advice in this (or any) article. The ideas and possibilities presented here are my own and could be incorrect, possibly materially so.

If you find this topic relevant or potentially relevant to your investment posture toward GILD, GSK or some other security, please consider beginning at the start and perform or commission your own research.

Concluding points

Much of what goes on in the pharmaceutical business is in the patenting process. Usually, there are no press releases. The SEC does not place heavy requirements for disclosure.

There is no way to know all of GILD's motivations about listing the '065 and '769 patents in the Orange Book for all 4 of its drugs that contain TAF. The company is supposed to be responsible about doing so, and there is a procedure for interested parties to appeal to the FDA that the listed patent is irrelevant. So far, I'm unaware of that occurring in this case. So, I do make something of these patents in the Orange Book for GILD's TAF-containing drugs. How much to make of them is an unanswered question right now. Maybe they will prove worthless; perhaps not so bad but not worth much.

However, I'm inclined to ascribe stock market value to them. With GILD so cheap to the market on a P/E basis, and with its strong balance sheet, perhaps these patents represent a cheap option.

Whether public policy should allow a brand company to keep a generic off the market because of a patent on a trace ingredient is not the issue addressed in this article (and it may or may not be part of GILD's main goals in obtaining these patents and listing them in the Orange Book).

Some of the major issues on this topic include whether these newer patents are enforceable and, if so, whether they are protective or can readily be designed around.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in a terrible funk twice in the past 5 years and broke out of it each time to rocket to new highs. While analogy is not the best way to invest, I have viewed AAPL as an ecosystem company with lots of resilience. Perhaps GILD's HIV/AIDS ecosystem has greater resilience and long-term profit potential than many think, and perhaps the patents discussed in the article could be part of that story.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, CELG, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.