AGNC: Well That's Sizable

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has just announced its monthly dividend and provided an update to its tangible book value as of July 31, 2017. Of course, while the Street has barely blinked an eye, there are several key takeaways from this seemingly benign piece of news. First, the dividend announced was $0.18, which as expected, was unchanged from the status quo. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2017 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2017. The stock will go an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2017. Based on the present share price of $21.41, the stock yields 10.1%.

Before delving into the second piece of news associated with this release ite bears repeating that this name remains one of the worst-performing stocks we have ever recommended, thanks to our entry into the stock in 2012-2013. What a nightmare this name has been over the last three years. However, so long as the dividend holds firm and the stock doesn’t implode, eventually we will get back to a breakeven point with the strong 10.1% yield here. Now that said, the time to buy has passed. Why do we say that?

This is because we prefer you to buy mREITs when they are trading at a discount-to-book. In this dividend announcement, the company also provided its update to book value. Its estimated net tangible book value was $19.39 per share as of July 31, 2017. The estimate of net tangible book value includes deductions for the company's July 2017 dividend of $0.18 as well. This is up from the tangible book value of $19.25 a month earlier. It also means that based on the present share price of $21.41, the stock is trading at a $2.01, or a 10.4% premium-to-book. This is a more than sizable premium. While book value is rising, partially justifying a potential premium, we cannot recommend you buy at these levels. Rather, we maintain a hold. While we think book value will remain relatively stable throughout 2017, what should we make of the $0.18 per month dividend, or $0.54 quarterly?

Well when the company reported earnings we saw they came in at $0.67 per share, which actually beat estimates by $0.07. That is great not only because it was a beat, but coming into 2017 AGNC delivered six misses in a row, and further in those quarters, the dividend was not covered. This resulted in a cut to $0.18 in the dividend monthly. The dividend has been slashed, but so far into 2017 it seems safe and more the great news is that the $0.54 paid out was easily covered. It is important to note that this $0.67 does exclude a $0.04 "catch-up" premium amortization cost but includes a $0.27 per share dollar roll income. The company did have a comprehensive gain of $0.40 which all things considered over the last two years, is quite strong.

Looking ahead risks come in the form of both volatile interest rates and the risk of early payments which could impact the key metrics we have to look for. The constant prepayment rate, which measures the average risk for the percent of loans to be prepaid over a period of time, has been an issue for mREITs for three years running. As you know, the higher this number the worse, because the company misses out on interest from the loans. The good news for us is that the constant prepayment rate has been on the decline overall, and last clocked in at 10.9%, down from where we were in 2015-2016, but is still higher than we would like to see. We have to keep an eye on it as the constant prepayment rate directly impacts the all-important net interest rate spread. However, the spread came in at 1.46% compared to 1.44% for Q1, mostly on the back of higher yields offsetting higher input costs. Still, Q2 saw a spike in prepayments, so we must be alert that this could weigh however in the present Q3.

So, what should we do? The dividend is safe after these results, so it was not at all surprising that the dividend was maintained. Some were calling for a hike, but that is premature. As for our holdings, we are simply collecting the payout and reinvesting it to compound the position. At this point, we are not adding to any holdings in the mREIT sector, but even if we were, we would not add to AGNC given the sizable premium-to-book.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.