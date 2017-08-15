Buy Omega On Its Dividend Payment Date

Reinvesting dividends right on the payment date, either via DRIP or manually, helps achieve price stability and price appreciation.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), a quality triple-net equity REIT, is paying out its juicy dividend to investors on August 15, or in other words, today! Omega delivers dividend growth backed by strong and rising cash flows in an attractive industry (for the long term).

Backtesting different investment scenarios for Omega shows why it is a particularly good time to reinvest dividends right on the payment date and not hold on to them.

This article will not touch on Omega's financials and business situation, which, despite attractive AFFO growth and affordable payout ratios, is increasingly characterized by various degrees of financial difficulties from at least two of its top 10 operators. Potential investors are highly encouraged to consult a recent article from a fellow SA author on that matter.

Let's get straight into the analysis!

The process of dripping...

The hypotheses fueling that analysis are:

1) Omega is a high-yield stock and very popular among investors that reinvest their dividends automatically (DRIP) or repeatedly manually, or in other words, dividend investors.

2) Thus, we would on average expect the stock price would...

... at best to climb upwards following the payment date;

... at least to show some sort of stability and support in whatever area the stock traded on the payment date.

I have analyzed how Omega stock behaved after the last 56 dividend payment dates, i.e., did it rise, did it fall and by how much? These 56 observations cover the period from October 2003 until May 2017. The results have been grouped into 8 different categories, which differentiate themselves in terms of how many trading days have already passed since the respective dividend payment date.

To make this more practical, let's illustrate this with an example by using Omega's most recent May 15, 2017, payment date.

OHI closed at $33.23 on May 15, 2017, right on its dividend payment date. In the 30 trading days following that ex-dividend date, the stock price closed at the following levels at different points in time:

Closing price 1 trading day after dividend payment date: $33.03

Closing price 2 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.17

Closing price 3 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.41

Closing price 4 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.51

Closing price 5 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.54

Closing price 10 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.58

Closing price 15 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.16

Closing price 20 trading days after dividend payment date: $32.59

Closing price 25 trading days after dividend payment date: $33.40

Closing price 30 trading days after dividend payment date: $34.25

In that example, we clearly observe overall stability in the stock price and a clear upward trend in the first five trading days post the dividend payment date. Afterwards the stock drops heavily, before recovering shortly after.

While that is very impressive, it is just one observation. Is it representative? Are these erratic movements? How does it look for the entire observation period mentioned above?

Figure I: Breakdown of stock price appreciation following each dividend payment date (depicted only from 2012-2015)

Despite restricting the entire data set only to 5 years, it is very difficult to detect trends or patterns with that visualization. The only thing we can see is that there are significant swings to both directions. Thus, let's have a look at the aggregated (= average) yearly results instead.

Figure II: Breakdown of average stock price appreciation following annually aggregated dividend payment dates

Here we can see that the hypotheses raised above on average are realized in reality as well, albeit in a different order.

Contrary to expectations, the first five trading days show on average very stable prices across all years and in particular over the last 4 years, whereas the further away we depart from the dividend payment date, the stronger price appreciation we are observing. Interestingly, regarding the more distant periods following the dividend payment dates (specifically 20 and 30 trading days), this behavior already signals another run-up in stock price leading to the next ex-dividend date. In a recent article, I have shown that buying Omega into the ex-dividend date has yielded superior returns purely based on stock performance.

Omega pays out its dividend on August 15 (today!), and this provides another great opportunity to buy the stock, particularly given the stock's current yield, which currently sits at a 5-year historic high.

The last time Omega was yielding well above 8% was back in 2012 and at the height of the financial crisis in 2008/2009. Naturally, high yield also contains high risk, but for long-term oriented dividend investors, Omega's industry, regardless of potential interim turmoil regarding some of its operators or significant changes in America's healthcare system, will deliver strongly.

The company is profiting from the mega-trend of aging populations, as it supports nursing and senior living operators by providing capital and financing, and has recently declared its 20th consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

Takeaway

Dividend investors know that reinvesting dividends is very powerful, as it allows to automatically or manually redeploy capital into the company and, over time, enable investors to buy more and more stocks just via dividends, which in turn increases their dividend income and allows them to invest even more capital back into the stock.

What's not so clear is whether these automatic reinvestment processes are actually visible in the stock price development. Interestingly, historical analysis shows no particularly distinct stock price increases on or immediately after the payment date. Instead, this period is characterized by very stable stock prices and allows investors to more safely redeploy funds and/or add additional funds, thereby preserving capital and laying the groundwork for growing future dividend income.

Omega currently offers a very attractive, certainly not risk-free, risk/return income play. It is a stock with a very high initial yield, a stellar dividend track record and operating in an industry with long-term demand. Short-term uncertainty regarding some of the company's operators and looming changes in the healthcare system are valid risks to consider; however, in the long term an initial 8% yield, the highest in 5 years, should offer enough protection and income to weather potentially deteriorating macroeconomic and political conditions.

Thus, I will redeploy my dividend income and more back into the stock right on its payment date.

