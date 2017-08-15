Ring Energy: An In-Depth Examination Of This Small-Cap Permian Play

We find the stock valuation to be quite generous as of early August 2017.

Production increased by 53% per year, after a hiatus in 2Q 2016, to 3,638 boe/d in March 2017, faster than equity dilution at 48.6% per year.

Proven reserves had grown at a CAGR of 63% to 27.7 MMboe (90% in oil) from 2012 to 2016.

Ring Energy has 69,456 net acres in Andrews and Gaines counties (northern CBP) and 20,490 net acres in Reeves and Culberson (Delaware Basin), in addition to its Kansas property.

1. Introduction

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI), is a Midland, Texas-based small-cap E&P company which operates mainly in Texas with minor assets in Kansas. The company was co-founded by Lloyd T. (Tim) Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe, who previously co-founded Arena Resources, which was sold to SandRidge (SD) in 2010 for $1.6 billion.

In this article, we intend to examine this company, from its acreage, via production growth prospect, to profitability, hoping to come up with an actionable investment thesis.

2. Acreage

We will primarily look at its Texas properties, and treat the Kansas assets as part of the margin of safety if there is any. As of the acquisition of April 17, 2017, Ring had 118,398 gross (89,946 net) acres in Texas, including 97,604 gross (69,456 net) acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, 20,794 gross (20,490 net) acres in Reeves and Culberson counties. Ring amassed these Texas acres through a series of land acquisitions (Fig. 1):

The company finalized the acquisition of 2,481 gross (1,567 net) acres in 92 separate leases in Andrews and Gaines Counties, Texas on March 4, 2014, with an effective date of January 1, 2014 (see here). For the operated average working interest of 81% and average net revenue interest of 61%, the company paid $6.45 million from existing cash balances. Adjusted for flowing production, it is estimated that the company paid $3,178 per net acre. The deal closed on February 27, 2014.

The company acquired on May 26, 2015, producing wells and leaseholds in Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas, in the Delaware Basin, effective May 1, 2015 (see here). The deal closed on June 1, 2015. The acquired property includes a 98% operated working interest and average net revenue interest in excess of 78% in 14,000 net acres, with net daily production at the time of purchase at 1,300 Boe/d (80% oil). The company paid $75 million for the acreage. Adjusted for flowing production, the company was paying $2,107/acre probably because of the location of the acreage being away from the hotly contested around northeastern Reeves County.

The company acquired on April 17, 2017, a 100% working interest in around 33,000 undeveloped acres in Gaines County, Texas, for $16.6 million, or $500/acre. The company paid for the acreage with surplus funds received from a December 2016 public stock offering. Over half of the acquired acres are contiguous to the existing leases of the company in the area (see here).

Fig. 1. Net acreage of Ring Energy in the Permian Basin, Texas, based on company filings and presentation.

2.1. Central Basin Platform asset

Of the 97,604 gross acres in Andrews and Gaines Counties, approximately 87,000 acres are dedicated to horizontal development. Horizontal drilling enables the San Andres pay-zones to be economically accessed beyond traditional field boundaries. There was a total of 260 gross producing vertical wells, 10 total drilled gross horizontal San Andres wells (8 producing and 2 planned for completion in 2Q 2017) and 9 saltwater disposal wells in these acres as of March 31, 2017, flowing an average net production of 2,591 boe/d (98% in oil) as in March 2017.

The company has 174 gross vertical PUDs, 13 gross horizontal PUDs. It has identified 186 probable and possible gross vertical, 16 probable and possible gross horizontal locations, 796 additional gross potential horizontal locations, and over 1,000 potential 10-acre gross vertical San Andres locations (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Drilling inventory in the Central Basin Platform, Permian Basin, after company presentation of July 2017.

The San Andres Formation is a Permian-age conventional carbonate reservoir in 4,500-5,500 feet depths, which is traditionally produced from vertical wells across much of the Permian Basin. The formation has cumulatively produced 12 Bbo and 2 Tcf of gas. Horizontal drilling (Fig. 3) leads to enhanced well economics (Fig. 4).

Fig. 3. Cross section showing the San Andres objective accessed through horizontal drilling, after company presentation of July 2017.

Fig. 4. San Andres well economics under flat realized prices of $45/Bbl oil and $2.50/Mcf natural gas, after company presentation of July 2017. Notes: 1, $1,000/acre times 640 acres; 2, $1,000/acre times 960 acres; 3, excludes location acreage cost; 4, includes location acreage cost.

2.2. Delaware Basin acreage

The 20,794 gross, or 20,490 net, acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas, have 20,794 gross or 20,490 net acres in the Bell Canyon Formation, 14,154 gross or 13,850 net acres in the Cherry Canyon Formation and 12,029 gross or 11,735 net acres in the Brushy Canyon Formation. The company had a total of 8 drilled gross Cherry Canyon vertical wells and 7 Cherry Canyon re-completions as of 1Q 2017. Some 116 active gross wells, including 108 producing vertical wells (2 planned for completion in 2Q 2017), along with 8 SWD, were flowing an average net production of 1,047 boe/d (85% in oil) as of March 2017.

The company has 44 gross vertical PUDs, 182 gross probable and possible vertical locations, 210 gross potential Delaware Mountain Group horizontal locations, 538 potential gross vertical locations targeting Cherry Canyon and 109 potential gross behind pipe locations (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Drilling inventory in the Delaware Basin, after company presentation of July 2017.

3. Growth in reserves and production

As of December 31, 2016, Ring’s proved reserves were approximately 27.7 MMboe, 90% in oil. This is a result of robust reserve growth since 2012, with a CAGR of 63%. The 2015 acquisition of the leases in the Delaware Basin added a new reserve growth engine (Fig. 6). Partly due to its still insignificant production, proven reserve replacement has been above 400% between 2012 and 2016, and reserve life was 32 years as in 2016 (Fig. 7).

The acquisition of March 4, 2014, in Andrews and Gaines Counties, Texas, added an estimated 1.45 MMboe of proved reserves net to Ring, exclusive of any additional probable or possible oil reserves. Through the Delaware acquisition of May 26, 2015, the company added an estimated 4.7 MMboe net initial proved developed producing reserves, as determined by Cawley, Gillespie, and Associates.

Fig. 6. Proven reserves, after company presentation of July 2017.

Fig. 7. Proven reserve replacement and reserve life, author's chart based on company annual filings.

Production resumed rapid growth after a hiatus in 2Q 2016, with a CAGR of 53% from 2Q 2016 to 1Q 2017 (Fig. 8). As of 1Q 2017, total hydrocarbon production averaged 2,981 boe/d as of 1Q 2017 and 3,638 boe/d in March 2017.

Fig. 8. Quarterly production, upper, after company presentation of July 2017; lower, author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

4. Profitability

In the 21 quarters since 1Q 2012, Ring achieved accounting profitability in 8 quarters. For a start-up, this is not bad at all, considering (1) that this period includes 4Q 2015 and 1Q, 2Q and 3Q of 2016 when oil price crash caused massive ceiling test impairments and (2) that G&A and petroleum production costs per boe were ridiculously high due to minimal production in the inchoate 2012-2014 (Fig. 9). By 1Q 2017, the company has managed to bring down the total operating expenses to $36.3/boe and made an accounting profit of $1.28 million or $0.03 per share. However, to maintain the rapid growth in reserves and production, the company is still far from generating positive free cash flow (Fig. 10). In 1Q 2017, it generated an operating cash flow of $11 million but spent $20 million on development.

Fig. 9. Quarterly expenses per boe, author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

Fig. 10. Operating cash flow and capital allocation to E&P, author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

5. Cash burn rate and liquidity

The company has guided toward a 2017 CapEx budget of approximately $70 million largely focused on the Central Basin Platform. With this budget, the company plans to drill 22 new horizontal San Andres wells and 6 new vertical wells, to upgrade existing infrastructure, including drilling additional SWD wells there; in the Delaware Basin, it will drill 8 new vertical wells, conduct additional remedial work on existing wells, and upgrade existing infrastructure.

In 1Q 2017, it paid $3.92 million to purchase oil and natural gas properties, $19.80 million to develop oil and natural gas properties, and $2.82 million for the purchase of inventory for development, for a total of $26.54 million. However, it only generated an operating cash flow of $11.02 million. The company's cash burn rate is thus around $15.5-17.5 million of cash per quarter.

As of 1Q 2017, Ring has $55.42 million in cash and no long-term debt. With the addition of the Delaware property, the company has entered into a new five-year, $500 million senior credit facility, an increase from $150 million, with a borrowing base of $100 million, increased from $40 million. So the company seems to have ample liquidity within a year. Going forward, if its operating cash flow generation does not materially improve, the company may have to resort to further equity dilution as it did in the past (Table 1). The company has been diluting its shares outstanding at a CAGR of 48.6% from 2012 to 2016.

Table 1. Capital raised through equity offering by Ring Energy, author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

6. Valuation

Because Ring Energy appears to be just another E&P player in a hyper-cyclical industry, without any trace of sustainable competitive advantage, we will either use transaction value or asset reproduction value in the following valuation.

Let us look at Ring's land properties first:

Between the two Central Basin Platform land acquisitions, Ring paid an average of $624 per net acre when adjusted for flowing production. The company has since further developed the acreage and increased production to 2,591 boe/d as of 1Q 2017. The 69,456 net acres there flowing 2,591 boe/d would sell for $134 million at $624/net acre.

In the Delaware Basin, the company paid $2,107/net acre for the 14,000 net acres. At this unit price, adjusted for the 1Q 2017 production of 1,047 boe/d, the 20,490 net acres there would sell for $80 million. The Delaware acreage contains an estimated 4.7 MMboe net initial proved developed producing reserves, as determined by Cawley, Gillespie, and Associates, which according to a year-end 2014 estimation using average pricing of $90.24/bo and $4.64/Mcf of gas had a PV-10 value of $128.5 million.

Ring farmed out half of the working interest in the then-17,000 net acres in Kansas to Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) for $6.2 million, so the remaining 50% working interest still held by Ring, adjusted for 2,353 net acres relinquished, would be worth $5.3 million.

Therefore, the land properties are at minimum worth $219 million. The proven reserves hosted by the acreage confirm the land value. As of end-2016, Ring had approximately 27.7 MMboe of proven reserves, 90% in oil and mostly in the Central Basin Platform. At an F&D cost of $6.43-8.24/boe, these proven reserves can be reproduced for $178-228 million.

Much of the value of the company lies in its growth potential. In the Central Basin Platform,

the 13 horizontal PUDs may hold 3.33 and 5.17 MMboe of EUR, under assumptions of 1-mile and 1.5-mile lateral lengths, respectively, and can thus be reproduced for $27.4-33.3 million at an F&D cost of $6.43-8.24/boe.

The 16 probable and possible well locations may lead to EURs of 4.1-6.4 MMboe, which can be reproduced for $33.8-40.9 million.

The potential San Andres horizontal well locations may have a reproduction value of $1,679-2,037 million, although additional costs will need to be incurred to prove up these drilling locations.

The vertical wells on average produce at around 10 boe/d. If we assume a common multiple of $35,000/boe/d to the vertical well locations, the 174 PUDs are worth $60.9 million, the 186 probable and possible vertical well locations are worth $65.1 million, and the more than 1,000 additional potential San Andres vertical well locations are worth $350 million, in the order of decreasing certainty.



As of August 4, 2017, Ring has a market cap of $634.75 million. At this market cap, we find that the market not only fully recognizes the market value of the net acreage, but also the value hidden in the PUDs, the probable and possible well locations and even some potential well locations (Fig. 11). We consider such a pricing to be quite generous. The stock price may have gotten ahead of the operational performance of the company. As conservative investors, we do not feel comfortable to rely on potential well locations in unproven intervals as a margin of safety.

7. Discussion and Conclusion

Since early 2016, the stock of Ring Energy has more than tripled. It held up especially well during the recent swoon (Fig. 12). The market certainly rewarded the company for its prudent land acquisition in less contested areas of the Permian Basin for relatively low prices and particularly its explosive growth in reserves and production. The company grew its proven reserves at a CAGR of 63% since 2012, its production at a CAGR of 152% (53% over the past year), which beat the rate of equity dilution at a CAGR of 49%. Rapid production growth has helped the company greatly reduce expenses on a per boe basis. Such accelerated growth certainly was a result of the heavy capital investment, which led to perennially negative free cash flow and cash burn, although it achieved accounting profit in 1Q 2017.

To sustain the neck-breaking growth to justify its valuation, the company may need to continue to invest heavily going forward, which necessitates raising debt and/or equity issuance. Here lies the greatest risk of the company. However, the company is run by a team of seasoned management; we have confidence in it to navigate the junior E&P operation to its next phase. Should the stock price soften to a lower level, say around $10 per share, we as conservative investors may consider becoming shareholders of this well-run small independent. Fig. 12. Stock Chart of Ring Energy, after barchart.com.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.