Visa: Historical Indicators Of A Correction

Two key signals are needed for a pullback that could amount to 10-20% correction in the stock.

Currently, the stock is reaching a point where historically the stock has sold off.

Visa is up over 200% since 2013 and correlates well to the company's profits over the years.

Visa Inc. (V) has been on a run for the last few years that even bank stocks have a hard time beating. In all that time, the stock has been trading in a bullish channel, bouncing off the bottom of the channel trend line (and going higher), and retreating from the top of the channel once certain market signals materialized.

Visa is currently approaching one of those signals that have historically led to a pullback but, by no means does a pullback necessarily mean the run is over for Visa.

However, with the market increasingly focused on economic fundamentals such as economic growth, consumer sentiment, and retail sales data due out on Tuesday, any signs of consumers tightening their spending patterns could trigger the signals and lead to a correction in the stock.

"Upcoming retail sales could be the true tell for the economy." - CNBC

Visa: It's everywhere you want it to be; up.

With a run of over 200%, it makes sense that we look at the current valuation of the stock for signs of a possible pullback.

V data by YCharts

Is Visa overvalued?

By traditional standards, Visa is enormously overvalued from strictly a P/E ratio standpoint. However, the P/E has come down from 48 set earlier in the year, which may indicate that the market expects future earnings reports to disappoint in the next few quarters.

Nonetheless, a 38 P/E in tandem with a $100+ stock price can only be sustained if the company's performance continues to excel.

V data by YCharts

When Visa's stock price is correlated to gross profits, we can see why the stock has been on a tear.

Profits will need to continue to outperform to maintain the current stock price and to justify the high P/E valuation.

V data by YCharts

Weekly chart:

Since this is a weekly chart, it's a good, long-term view of the stock's price action. In other words, the weekly chart smooths out all the noise from day-to-day price action and gives us a good sense of what direction investors are taking the stock.

The pink trend line connects the lows of the rally since 2014 while the red trend line connects the highs of the rally . Typically, buy and sell orders are placed by traders around the channel lines, which ultimately cause the pullbacks from the top of the channel and bounces off the bottom.

. Typically, buy and sell orders are placed by traders around the channel lines, which ultimately cause the pullbacks from the top of the channel and bounces off the bottom. The two trend lines are exact duplicates of each other. I drew the first line and cloned it, to use it for the second trend line. The reason the cloning process is important is that stocks typically trade in an angle, whether they go up or down, the angle in which stocks trade can give investors insight as to where the buy and sell orders will be for traders and more importantly for the big money, hedge fund managers.

By going with the direction of the hedge fund money and the angle or channel of the market, you have a much greater chance of having a winning trade and lower chance of being stopped out.

Currently, Visa is bumping up against the top of the channel. It's still in the channel, which is bullish and signals there's a lot of strength and momentum behind the push higher. But the more times the stock bumps up against the top of the channel without breaking out, the momentum in the stock begins to fade.

Visa weekly chart with Relative Strength Index:

At the bottom of the chart, RSI, which measures momentum, is above the key level of 50 (yellow line), which is a bullish sign.

The historical signals of a correction for Visa are plotted on the RSI.

For those new to RSI, there are a few components of RSI, but essentially the purple line is a moving average of the stock price, which smooths out the volatility in price action making it easier for us to decipher.

The red trend lines connect the lows in the RSI momentum.

The gold colored lines show the lower highs on RSI, which indicate lower fading momentum in the stock.

The two key signals for a pullback or a correction are lower highs on RSI followed by a break of the RSI red trend line connecting the lows in the rally (as indicated by the circles).

are lower highs on RSI followed by a break of the RSI red trend line connecting the lows in the rally (as indicated by the circles). Visa saw at least two times where both signals occurred, once in 2014 and once at the end of 2015. Both times the stock corrected to the bottom of the channel, which amounted to a $10 price move or roughly a 20% correction.

If you notice, both corrections didn't end the bull run for Visa probably because the company continued to financially outperform.

Currently (on the far right of RSI), we can see a lower high materializing, but the momentum has not broken below the red trend line. This is a bullish sign in the short term indicating that the stock still has momentum behind it as it pushes higher.

but the momentum has not broken below the red trend line. This is a bullish sign in the short term indicating that the stock still has momentum behind it as it pushes higher. However, the lower high in RSI relative to the stock price may be an early indicator that momentum is fading in this rally.

A word on trend lines:

If you follow my articles on seekingalpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

We can see from the weekly chart above that historically traders placed buy and sell orders around the channel lines and each time Visa hit the top of the channel, momentum faded, and sell orders kicked in eventually sending the stock to the bottom pink channel line. At the bottom, buy orders were in place and the result was a hard bounce off the bottom of the channel as a result of the bullishness in the stock. That bullish momentum was the result of the bulls taking control and driving the stock higher.

Daily Chart:

On the chart below, we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Visa.

On a bullish break of $104.50, there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may try for the $108 to $110 area.

there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may try for the $108 to $110 area. On a bearish break of $98, there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone since at this level is the most recent bottom in the stock (red arrow for the bottom). If sell orders are triggered below $98, the orders will exacerbate the move lower and a retest of $92.60 is possible.

there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone since at this level is the most recent bottom in the stock (red arrow for the bottom). If sell orders are triggered below $98, the orders will exacerbate the move lower and a retest of $92.60 is possible. If a $92.60 break occurs, it'll be confirmation that the stock is in correction mode and we're likely to see another run lower for $87.50 and possibly the bottom of the channel. It's also likely that the red RSI trend line would have been broken at this point showing collapsing momentum. The RSI trend line break would likely exacerbate sell orders in Visa since RSI is one of the most popular and closely monitored indicators by investors and money managers.

it'll be confirmation that the stock is in correction mode and we're likely to see another run lower for $87.50 and possibly the bottom of the channel. It's also likely that the red RSI trend line would have been broken at this point showing collapsing momentum. The RSI trend line break would likely exacerbate sell orders in Visa since RSI is one of the most popular and closely monitored indicators by investors and money managers. A break of $87.50 would be very bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments or a definitive bottom in the stock.

and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments or a definitive bottom in the stock. Remember a break of these levels are only significant because bullish, long traders have not allowed them to break. Allowing any of these levels to break now means those same bullish investors are on the side lines.

are only significant because bullish, long traders have not allowed them to break. Allowing any of these levels to break now means those same bullish investors are on the side lines. It's also possible we could see a rally in the coming days back to the blue line as bullish investors jump back in the stock. If this occurs, watch for any upside break in both the red and blue the trend lines at around $103.50.

But if the rally fails and the trend line holds as resistance at the $103.50 level, there's an increased risk of a volatile sell off as take-profit orders kick in as well as sell orders from investors looking to short at the top of the channel.



Why the levels are important to watch:

The sell orders could be from investors going short below $98 (for example) who have initiated a bearish position. Or the sell orders could be stop-loss orders for investors who were long Visa want to unwind their long position below $98 because it's either their break-even point or they believe there will be further selling in the stock.

As a result, the break of these bearish levels can trigger both long and short investors into selling, thus exacerbating the move lower.

Takeaways:

Overall I'm bullish Visa and the financial industry as a whole. I believe Visa has an excellent business model and the prospects look really attractive in the long term especially considering how hard it is for companies to break into this industry and compete on a high level with Visa.

Bullish fundamentals that could help Visa in the long term:

The GDPNow forecast model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta currently stands at 3.5% for Q3, which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an economic upswing in Q3. Please bear in mind, the GDPNow figure is typically revised down as the quarter progresses if the economic fundamentals don't warrant the 3.5% forecast.

which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an economic upswing in Q3. Please bear in mind, the GDPNow figure is typically revised down as the quarter progresses if the economic fundamentals don't warrant the 3.5% forecast. Treasury yields should rise, particularly the 10-year yield, which is a good forecaster for rising economic growth. With higher GDP growth, yields will likely rise and so too will investor and consumer optimism. And improving consumer sentiment would very good for Visa.

However, we may be approaching a period of adjustment lower in stocks before another rally higher given the historical trading patterns of Visa outlined in this article. The adjustment lower would likely be short term in nature. However, if your portfolio can't withstand a 10-20% correction in the coming months, I would suggest you consider employing risk management strategies.

Good luck out there.

