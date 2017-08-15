Alibaba: Getting Ready For Strong Earnings

Alibaba (BABA) is scheduled to report FY1Q18 earnings on Thursday, 8/17, before the open. This article will go over expectations and key debate points to help investors prepare for BABA's earnings.

High E-Commerce Expectations

According to the China's National Bureau of Statistics, online retail sales growth accelerated to 41% y/y in June from 30% y/y in May. In fact, this is the highest growth rate since 2016. E-commerce penetration reached 18.6% in June 2017, a whopping 390 bps higher than June 2016. This acceleration obviously bodes well for BABA, however we have seen consensus estimates creep up on this data release.

It is also worth keeping in mind that during the June 2017 Analyst Day, BABA provided strong FY18 revenue growth guidance, which further increases market expectations.

Consensus Estimates

FY1Q18 sales is expected to grow a strong 54.6% y/y to $7.15B. Note that FYQ1 is seasonally the weakest quarter, followed by FYQ2, so any negative or positive surprises won't likely be as meaningful as a surprises in the second half (some investors always freak out on surprises only later to find out that the market frequently discounts seasonally weak quarters).

Looking at sales expectations by major segment, China Commerce is expected to grow 38.0% to $4.89B, Cloud Computing & Internet Infrastructure is expected to grow a whopping 106.5% y/y to $369M, International Commerce is expected to grow 52.4% to $559M, Digital Media and Entertainment is expected to grow 44.9% to $654M, Innovation Initiatives & Others is expected to grow 85.5% to $142M.

Moving on to key metrics, active buyers is expected to reach 470M and GMV is expected to hit t$153.3B.

On profitability, for FY1Q18, non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow 31.9% to $0.93 / share. Gross margin is expected to contract slightly y/y by ~ 90 bps to 62.6%, however operating margin is expected to expand by ~ 240 bps to 29.8%, driven by leveraging SG&A and R&D.

Although not widely used among domestic companies, some analyst view EBITA as an important metric for BABA, which is expected to be $2.2B or 39.2% margin.

Points of Interest

Different investors tend to focus on different topics, but generally speaking their interests should once again converge around several familiar topics: core commerce, cloud, and investment in digital media.

On core commerce, in the last earnings call, I found Mr. Tsai's commentary on the Chinese economy very useful in understanding the tailwind driving BABA, mainly, double digit increase in discretionary income growth in China. One of my interests is in trying to understand if the e-commerce acceleration is expected to continue through the year, in which case, consensus estimates should move up.

On cloud, last quarter, BABA ended the FY with 870K paying customers with revenue growing 121% y/y in FY17. Cloud is expected to grow triple digits in the foreseeable future. BABA's cloud business is still subscale relative to US cloud giants like Amazon (AMZN), so any comment on its path of to profitability should be of interest.

Last quarter, digital media and entertainment grew 234% y/y, primarily driven by the consolidation of Youku and the contribution from UCWeb. This business is still operating with negative margins but last quarter showed improvements, with losses expected to narrow this quarter - keep an eye out on that since digital media investments can notoriously get out of hand among large Chinese tech companies.

Conclusion

FY1H18 is generally viewed as having easier comps while industry data and management commentary (cited above) have been strong, so the expectation is for BABA to beat by a nice margin. If BABA comes in-line or misses, it would be a sever disappointment. However, the 1st half is seasonally weak, so if the miss is due to one-time issues, the market will likely not sell off as aggressively as it could have on a second half miss.

For long-term investors, the key is simply for BABA to maintain its strong top-line growth as underpinned by a healthy Chinese economy, while displaying evidence of operating leverage across its businesses to drive earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.