The article linked below from Barron’s is jumping to conclusions that are highly improbable, in our opinion. While the Disney (DIS) content is important to Netflix, it will not mark the end of the world. Netflix saw this day coming a few years ago. That is why it has been pouring its profits into two areas: expanding its market dominance in streaming and developing high quality content of its own.

We would expect that the move by Disney will be followed by AT&T (T) which in combination with Time Warner (TWX) will move to create a streaming service, too (in addition to what is already available from TWX). HBO Now is already being offered by Disney.

Amazon (AMZN) will continue to expand its streaming service. The big content companies with deep pockets will be able to compete, but smaller companies that relied on cable networks to deliver content widely will suffer along with cable companies as more and more households cut the cable. The demise of cable is coming; it will likely be a slow grinding, torturous ordeal that lasts a decade or more from now.

It may all come down to pricing. Netflix already has the cash flow to continue building out its network and content. AT&T, Disney and Amazon also have the available capital to divert to such ventures. The difference is that the Netflix streaming service is already profitable and generating tremendous free cash flow; whereas the other streaming services may be running in the red for several more years, draining cash from other, more profitable divisions to acquire new customers. Fortunately, AT&T and Amazon already have large customer bases that each can offer streaming services at a much lower expense. Disney has quality content but it will need to spend a lot of money to compete for new customers. Because of the already low pricing models offered by Netflix and Amazon, the others will not be able to charge a large premium, at least not initially. That will keep margins low for several years. In other words, Netflix is not likely to roll over and die. It has the dominant position and it is well positioned to defend its moat which will raise the cost of entry for newcomers to streaming (in terms of pricing, margins and acquiring market share). We tend to agree with the following article instead:

Netflix will survive the Disney cord-cut, and here’s the proof: Piper Jaffray www.marketwatch.com Piper Jaffray surveyed 500 current U.S. Netflix subscribers. What they found is that just a small number watch that Disney content more than 10% of the time. In short, stop worrying.

Disney is struggling and we would be more worried as an investor in Disney than about Netflix. In watching the Red Sox beat the Yankees last night on ESPN, it became obvious that Disney is cutting costs as the knowledge of the broadcasters was well below the standard fans to which fans have become accustomed.

Verizon and Redbox got together three years ago and offered a competing service to Netflix and were losing so much money that they folded. That was at an earlier stage in the process before Netflix had become so dominant. The point being: it will not be as easy to steal Netflix subscribers as some analysts may think.

Cable companies may be colluding with Disney in going after Netflix because both have lost revenue due to all the people switching from cable to streaming. Disney needed cable to distribute its content. Now it needs either to compete with Netflix or to join it to be successful in the new distribution paradigm. In the end, Disney may find it more beneficial to return to working with Netflix if it finds that the new revenue streams with low margins do not justify the added costs. On the other hand, Disney could be threatening to leave just to stronger negotiating position with Netflix in the future. That could backfire. The exposure that Disney may not be able to duplicate the exposure it receives from Netflix as the service is already available in more than 200 countries referenced below.

Ten years ago families in Greece were dependent upon an antenna to watch limited channels on television. Today, those same families are enjoying Netflix streaming. This is the speed at which access is growing globally. It has created a big lead that others will find difficult to duplicate and compete against.

We would be remiss if we did not include this line announcing the alliance between Netflix and Friedrich Stock pick BAIDU (BIDU) to gain access to the market of China.

So, do not lose any sleep over owning shares of Netflix as the company is still early in its growth cycle and pays little in taxes because it capitalizes its content, allowing it to be depreciated/amortized. Its accounting is sound but many analysts are missing this while Friedrich does not. We continue to rate Netflix as a Strong Buy for long-term investors.

