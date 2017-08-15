Crude Oil Up In Asia As API Estimates Ahead To Set The Tone

Crude oil gained in Asia on Tuesday ahead of estimates on U.S. inventories expected to show drops across the board.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for September delivery rose 0.21% to $47.96 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent gained 0.28% to $50.87 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its estimates of crude and refined product stocks at the end of last week in the U.S. late on Tuesday. The figures will be followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. The figures often diverge widely.

Analysts expect a 3.176 million drop in crude stocks in the U.S. last week, and a 1.527 million decline in gasoline inventories with distillate supplies down by 620,000 barrels.

Overnight, crude futures settled lower on Monday, as data showed Chinese demand for oil eased in July while concerns over a rise in OPEC output continued to weigh on sentiment.

Chinese refineries processed 10.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, down around 500,000 bpd from June and the lowest rate since September 2016.

The nearly twelve-month low for Chinese refinery activity comes against concerns that a glut of refined fuel products could lessen demand for oil, reducing the prospect of oil inventories falling below the five-year average, adding further pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, investors continued to mull over data released last week, from OPEC and the International Energy Agency, showing an uptick in oil production from the cartel in July to 33 million barrels a day.

In May, OPEC producers agreed to extend production cuts for a period of nine months until March, but stuck to production cuts of 1.2 million bpd agreed in November last year.

Meanwhile, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) reported on Friday its weekly count of oil rigs operating in the United States ticked up by three rigs to a total of 768, suggesting that U.S. production may start to taper.

