Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 18 mREIT Peers (Post Q2 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

My buy,sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 8/11/2017), and currentprice target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis on NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 6/30/2017. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the third quarter of 2017 (through 8/11/2017).

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to eighteen other mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY’s recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, BV, and economic return (loss) to the eighteen other mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to BV analysis using stock prices as of 8/11/2017. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY’s fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio while Table 3 will show the company’s recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters. This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios in light of events that have occurred during the first half of the third quarter of 2017. This includes a BV projection as of 8/11/2017.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY at periodic intervals. Understanding the characteristics of a company’s MBS and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the eighteen other mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 6/30/2017; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2017; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2017. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for NLY will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis - Overview

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the eighteen other mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 – Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the eighteen other mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 3/31/2017; 2) “at-risk” (on- and off-balance sheet; total) leverage ratio as of 3/31/2017; 3) hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2017; 4) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 6/30/2017; 5) at-risk leverage ratio as of 6/30/2017; 6) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2017; 7) BV per share at the end of the first quarter of 2017; 8) BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2017; 9) BV per share change during the second quarter of 2017 (percentage); 10) economic return (loss) during the second quarter of 2017 (percentage); 11) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 12) stock price as of 8/11/2017; and 13) 8/11/2017 premium (discount) to BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2017 (percentage).

Brief Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector:

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several recent acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have small portfolios outside each entity’s main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity’s main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity’s investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company’s classification on the monetary “fair market value” (“FMV”) of each underlying portfolio. In my professional opinion, there is no “uniform” methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities (“GSE”). NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), CYS Investments Inc. (CYS), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as fixed-rate agency mREIT companies.

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders (which is the focus of PART 2). As such, I believe AI should still be compared to the mREIT companies within this analysis which are REIT entities per the IRC.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable-rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages (“ARM”) that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security’s average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security’s “months-to-roll”. This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security’s price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security’s months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) are currently classified as variable-rate agency mREIT companies.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized debt investments. This type of company is known as a “hybrid” mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principle and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no “government guarantee” on the principle or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as hybrid mREIT companies.

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related securitized investments, non-securitized debt investments, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). I believe New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as “multipurpose” mREITs. Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the eighteen other mREIT peers.

NLY

As of 6/30/2017, NLY’s investment portfolio consisted of 78% and 11% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 3/31/2017, NLY’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio proportionally increased 2% while the company’s variable-rate agency MBS portfolio decreased (1%). NLY also continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 11% of the company’s investment portfolio balance as of 6/30/2017. This percentage was a decrease of (1%) when compared to the end of the prior quarter. This included NLY’s investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market (“MM”) lending, and MSRs.

As stated in prior mREIT articles, NLY’s recently added diversity typically results in some reduced volatility during most interest rate environments when compared to most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. This tendency came to fruition during the fourth quarter of 2016 as NLY outperformed most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers when it came to quarterly valuation fluctuations (less severe net BV decrease). Simply put, NLY’s non-MBS portfolio provided a “buffer” per se when compared to the higher duration within the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 5.6x while the company’s at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position, was 6.4x as of 6/30/2017. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 5.6x and 6.1x as of 3/31/2017, respectively. As such, NLY maintained the company’s on-balance sheet leverage while slightly increasing its at-risk (total) leverage during the second quarter of 2017. Several other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers utilized a similar strategy during the second quarter of 2017 due to attractive dollar-roll financing. NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio when compared to the eight other agency mREIT peers within this analysis. Management has implied NLY continues to have more of a “defensive posture” in regards to leverage due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) dictates future monetary policy during 2017 (in particular, the Federal [“Fed”] Funds Rate).

NLY had a BV of $11.23 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2017. NLY had a BV of $11.19 per share at the end of the second quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly BV decrease of ($0.04) per share or (0.36%). When including NLY’s quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, the company had an economic return of $0.26 per share or 2.32% for the second quarter of 2017. Similar to the prior quarter, a more “muted” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the second quarter of 2017. In other words, derivative net valuation fluctuations were basically “matched” by agency/non-agency MBS net valuation fluctuations in most instances. Simply put, spread/basis risk remained somewhat low, especially when compared to this relationship during the fourth quarter of 2016. I correctly projected most mREIT companies would experience minor BV fluctuations within the following AGNC BV projection article:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2017 And 7/21/2017 BV Projection (Includes MTGE And NLY BV Projection)

Within that article, I stated I projected NLY would report a BV as of 6/30/2017 of $11.20 per share (prior to the company’s announcement of preliminary results for the second quarter of 2017). As noted above, NLY reported a BV as of 6/30/2017 of $11.19 per share. As such, I believe my projection was extremely close to actual results and NLY’s performance was “as expected”.

Let us now discuss NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. NLY’s proportion of variable-rate agency MBS increased 10% during the third quarter of 2016 through the acquisition of Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS). With that being said, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the second quarter of 2017. Table 2 below provides NLY’s proportion of variable- and fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 6/30/2017 versus 3/31/2017 (separately including TBA positions).

Table 2 – NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (6/30/2017 Versus 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first and second quarters of 2017)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY’s proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings decreased from 12.1% to 10.3% during the second quarter of 2017 (based on par/face value). NLY’s proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly decreased from 8.5% to 8.0%. NLY’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly increased from 79.4% to 81.47%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC, ARR, and CYS, NLY continued to have a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the second quarter of 2017.

It should also be noted NLY’s on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.70% as of 6/30/2017, a three basis point (“bp”) increase when compared to 3/31/2017. In addition, NLY’s weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) decreased from 10.1% as of 3/31/2017 to 9.2% as of 6/30/2017. However, NLY’s lifetime CPR percentage within the company’s entire investment portfolio slightly increased from 10.0% as of 3/31/2017 to 10.6% as of 6/30/2017. As such, NLY’s premium amortization expense remained relatively unchanged during the second quarter of 2017. Since mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have net decreased during the third quarter of 2017 (through 8/11/2017), lifetime CPR percentages should slightly increase when compared to the end of the second quarter of 2017. Let us now move on to NLY’s derivatives portfolio.

NLY continued to remain “less cautious” when compared to most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers regarding its derivatives portfolio (lower hedging coverage ratio). If mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields net decrease in any given quarter, then NLY’s strategy will pay off under most scenarios. However, if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields were to notably net increase, NLY would have less derivative instruments in place to combat heightened interest rate risk. However, with that being said, since management has continued to diversify the company’s investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations; as discussed earlier), NLY does not necessarily need as high a hedging coverage ratio when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

To highlight the overall activity within NLY’s derivatives portfolio during the second quarter of 2017, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 – NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (6/30/2017 versus 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($27.9) billion as of 3/31/2017 (based on notional value). NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures and Eurodollar futures position of ($4.1) and ($16.7) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 61% as of 3/31/2017. When compared to the six other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, this continued to be a fairly low hedging coverage ratio. However, when compared to the eighteen other mREIT peers within this analysis, this was more of an average hedging coverage ratio. When compared to agency MBS, non-agency MBS and mortgage-related assets typically have lower durations. As such, companies like MFA, NRZ, and NYMT operate with lower hedging coverage ratios.

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($28.6) and ($2.0) billion as of 6/30/2017, respectively. NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures and Eurodollar futures position of ($6.7) and ($16.4) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio slightly increased to 65% as of 6/30/2017. This has been the eighth consecutive quarter since I have covered NLY that management utilized Eurodollar future contracts which, data dependent, can have a positive impact regarding future mitigation of BV losses and dividend sustainability. However, I also believe Eurodollar futures can be less effective then interest rate payer swaps pertaining to a mitigation of MBS valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. The reasoning behind this has been discussed in prior mREIT articles.

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 8/11/2017 NLY’s stock price traded at $12.25 per share. When calculated, this shows NLY’s stock price was trading at a premium to BV as of 6/30/2017 of $1.06 per share or 9.47%. Simply put, NLY’s stock price traded at a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) premium to BV as of 6/30/2017 and at a slightly-modestly higher valuation when compared to most of the mREIT peers within Table 1 above.

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the third quarter of 2017 (through 8/11/2017), most 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experienced minor-modest price increases. In addition, NLY likely continued to maintain a fairly low hedging coverage ratio when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. As such, NLY’s lower hedging coverage ratio is a positive factor during the current quarter as net (short) derivative instruments were not needed as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have slightly-modestly net decreased.

Through an analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting NLY’s CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/11/2017) is higher when compared to the company’s reported BV as of 6/30/2017. This is due to the more positive relationship between MBS prices and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2017 (through 8/11/2017). With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk.

For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016, in particular the second week of November and first two weeks of December. This heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the U.S. presidential election and the FOMC’s more hawkish stance on future monetary policy. However, as we have seen during 2017 (through August), the quick reaction that occurred late last year has been “tamped down”.

Comparison of NLY’s Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Eighteen mREIT Peers:

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the eighteen other mREIT peers as of 6/30/2017 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts”):

1) NRZ: 1.8x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 1.4x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

2) NYMT: 1.3x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 1.5x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

3) PMT: 3.0x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 1.9x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

4) MFA: 2.5x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 2.5x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

5) MITT: 3.7x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 4.2x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

5) TWO: 4.5x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 4.2x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

7) CHMI: 4.8x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 4.9x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

8) IVR: 5.9x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 5.9x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

9) DX: 5.2x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 6.0x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

10) MTGE: 4.4x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 6.3x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

10) WMC: 6.3x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 6.3x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

12) NLY: 5.6x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 6.4x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

13) ARR: 4.9x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 6.8x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

14) AGNC: 5.3x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 7.5x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

14) ORC: 8.5x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 7.5x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

16) CYS: 6.6x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 7.7x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

17) ANH: 6.8x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 8.0x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

18) CMO: 10.0x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 10.0x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

19) AI: 11.2x on-balance sheet leverage ratio; 14.4x at-risk (total) leverage ratio

Side Note: Regarding several mREITs’ leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not “exactly” match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a “uniform” methodology for computing an entity’s leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company’s leverage ratios based on a uniform methodology. With that being said, I believe the slight difference in several companies’ leverage ratios does not impact any concluded thoughts about each company’s recent investing/risk management strategies.

Second, the following were the hedging coverage ratios for NLY and eighteen other mREIT peers as of 6/30/2017 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

1) NYMT: 20% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT)

2) ANH: 34% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT)

3) MFA: 36% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

4) NRZ: 41% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT)

5) IVR: 57% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

6) ARR: 60% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

7) MITT: 61% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

8) NLY: 65% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

9) AI: 69% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency C-Corp.)

9) CMO: 69% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT)

11) CHMI: 71% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

12) MTGE: 81% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

13) CYS: 82% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

13) WMC: 82% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

15) ORC: 84% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

16) TWO: 86% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

17) AGNC: 98% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

18) PMT: 122% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT)

19) DX: 179% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT)

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the eighteen other mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 6/30/2017 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) NRZ: 32.85% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) MITT: 17.58% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) IVR: 15.43% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) MFA: 15.05% trailing twelve-month economic return

5) ARR: 11.45% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) CHMI: 11.15% trailing twelve-month economic return

7) MTGE: 10.85% trailing twelve-month economic return

8) TWO: 10.19% trailing twelve-month economic return

9) ANH: 9.28% trailing twelve-month economic return

10) PMT: 9.05% trailing twelve-month economic return

11) NYMT: 8.20% trailing twelve-month economic return

12) WMC: 7.58% trailing twelve-month economic return

13) NLY: 7.52% trailing twelve-month economic return

14) DX: 6.06% trailing twelve-month economic return

15) CMO: 3.51% trailing twelve-month economic return

16) AGNC: 3.32% trailing twelve-month economic return

17) ORC: 0.45% trailing twelve-month economic return

18) CYS: (2.45%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

19) AI: (15.22%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

Finally, the following were the 8/11/2017 premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2017 percentages for NLY and the eighteen other mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) PMT: (14.12%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

2) CMO: (9.89%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

3) CHMI: (7.97%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

4) IVR: (7.88%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

5) MTGE: (4.25%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

6) DX: (3.93%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

7) AI: (3.71%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017 *

* = “Tangible” BV of $12.55 per share as of 6/30/2017 (when excluding net deferred tax assets); a 3.43% premium

8) ARR: (2.27%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

9) WMC: (1.13%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

10) ANH: (0.50%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

11) TWO: 1.22% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

12) AGNC: 2.60% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017**

**= Tangible BV of $19.25 per share as of 6/30/2017 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a 10.86% premium

13) NYMT: 2.82% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

14) MITT: 3.04% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

15) ORC: 3.79% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

16) CYS: 4.93% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

17) NLY: 9.47% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

18) MFA: 13.53% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

19) NRZ: 15.03% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and eighteen other mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 6/30/2017; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2017; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2017.

First, NLY’s at-risk leverage as of 6/30/2017 continued to be near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio. Second, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2017 was near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to NLY’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, the company’s hedging coverage ratio was fairly low. Third, NLY’s trailing twelve-month economic return was slightly below the mREIT sector average. However, NLY outperformed most agency mREIT peers when it came to this metric. This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolio (which were discussed within the analysis above). Fourth, NLY’s current valuation, when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2017, was less attractive when compared to most mREIT peers which should be seen as a “cautious”/negative factor.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

Through an analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, my projected NLY CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/11/2017) is $11.50 per share. This per share amount EXCLUDES the company’s dividend for the third quarter of 2017 (ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/11/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV.

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a SELL (however close to my HOLD range). My current price target for NLY is approximately $12.10 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is an increase of $0.20 per share when compared to my last NLY article. This price target increase is mainly due to the more positive relationship between MBS prices and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2017 (through 8/11/2017). My current entry price for NLY is approximately $10.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This price is also an increase of $0.20 per share when compared to my last NLY article.

The mREIT sector, as a whole, currently has stock price valuations that are now notably closer to (and in some cases in excess of) each company’s BV as of 6/30/2017 (and projected CURRENT BVs). As such, from a valuation perspective, this sector looks less attractive when compared to last year when most mREIT peers within this analysis were trading at notably larger discounts/smaller premiums. Readers should also understand certain trends may change between now and the end of the quarter. As such, constant monitoring of all the variables at play within the mREIT sector needs to occur (which I continuously perform).

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Final Note: After dividends are declared for the entire mREIT sector for the third quarter of 2017, I will provide PART 2 of this article taking a look at the recent past and current dividend per share rates and yields for NLY and the company’s eighteen other mREIT peers (amongst other metrics). I discussed several of NLY’s dividend sustainability metrics in the following article:

Orchid Island Capital's Dividend Projection For August-October 2017

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

