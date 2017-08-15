Is It Time To Buy CVS?

Shares of CVS Health Corp. (CVS) have been relatively flat for about 9 months, remaining range-bound between $75 and $85. Market reactions to recent earnings reports have been modestly negative to neutral. The stock's performance over the last few years, though, has been horrendous. Shares are down around 30% from highs above $112 in July of 2015. CVS trades today at 15.85x trailing earnings and 2.35x book value, compared to a 5 year average trailing P/E of 19.47 and a 2014-15 Price/Book multiple of 2.9 (Fidelity).

Further, its valuation has begun to digress significantly from its major comparable company- Walgreens Boots (WBA).

CVS Health has fallen out of favor with the market - that much is for certain. The question that remains for opportunistic value investors is whether this business is really losing momentum, or if current multiples present mere market inefficiency and a major buying opportunity. As always, we can answer this question by trying to understand the reasons underlying CVS's decline and evaluating the strength of the underlying fundamentals.

Diagnosing the decline

Things started to really go wrong for CVS in the market towards the second half of 2016. Despite an earnings beat in the first quarter of 2016 that showed strong top line growth and rising operating income, shares started to tank - within a few weeks, shares were trading nearly 15% below that year's highs.

As the year went on, things only got worse. A downgrade from Jefferies exacerbated the situation - the analyst cited a lack of catalysts over the next 12 months, and concerns about losses in the retail pharmacy space. On Seeking Alpha, Quad 7 Capital interpreted declines as stemming from investor concerns about competitive pressures from the pending merger between Walgreens Boots and Rite-Aid (RAD). After another earnings beat in Q3 of 2016, which also showed promising top line growth, CVS stock dropped precipitously again. On Seeking Alpha, Financial Canadian attributed the drop to an announcement that changes to the distribution network would lead CVS to lose more than 40 million retail prescriptions on an annualized basis. This loss, of course, had a significant effect on near-term guidance.

So, were the declines justified? The answer is a clear no. It's always exciting for a value investor when the shares of a strong company tank after a single quarterly earnings report - one of Graham and Dodd's core principles is never to judge a company based on the results of a single quarter. If one believes that the two big drops in CVS's share price had discrete catalysts, then this principle just compounds.

Further, looking at each of these factors qualitatively shows little reason for concern. The Jefferies downgrade placates any concerns through the analyst's own words, as he limited his concern to the immediate 12 month time frame. Not only do long-term investors know better than to get wrapped up in short-term concerns, but that time frame will also be over in just a few short months. And if Quad 7 Capital was right about concerns surrounding the WBA/RAD merger, that possibility is no longer an issue for CVS. Finally, the loss of prescriptions due to network changes, when examined more closely, is really just a natural element of competition in the PBM space, rather than a fundamental shift in the competitive environment. CVS's management acknowledged that these changes would make 2017 a challenging year from that perspective, but also affirmed that the company would pursue new network relationships to make up for the ones it has lost. CEO Larry Merlo commented that CVS continues to see steady progress, and plenty of opportunity remains. Holistically, it seems that CVS's depressed multiples are largely unjustified and present an attractive buying opportunity.

A look at the fundamentals

One reason that the market's lack of enthusiasm for shares of CVS is so surprising is the company's stellar operating record. CVS has been increasing revenue, cash from operations, and EPS virtually every year in recent history - a feat shared with very few market peers. Examining the fundamentals over the long term, CVS's operating excellence is quite clear.

Another important aspect of these financials is CVS's resilience to recession. Looking at the trend in revenues, operating cash flow, and EPS, we see that CVS was virtually unaffected in the aftermath of 2008. This fact makes CVS incredibly attractive in the current high-priced and highly uncertain market environment.

In addition to its operating record, CVS offers an attractive capital return policy. The firm has been steadily increasing its dividend for over a decade, and shares currently offer an attractive, above-market 2.52% yield. Further, the board has authorized $18B in share repurchases over the next 5 years.

Conclusion

Despite tremendous underlying fundamentals, shares of CVS have suffered in the market for over two years. The declines in the company's market value are not justified, and today's prices present an attractive buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.