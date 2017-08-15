Omega Healthcare: Not As Cheap As It Looks

We examine the private market to public market valuations and conclude that Omega may not be as cheap as it first appears.

The bull- bear debate has hinged on how much risk lies in the skilled nursing facility model.

Investment Thesis: Examination of the private market valuation and supply demand fundamentals for skilled nursing leads us to conclude that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc's. (OHI) while not as cheap as it appears, is still a buy.

OHI's portfolio comprises of over 970 healthcare facilities in 42 states and the UK. It is focused on skilled nursing (84%) and senior housing (16%). The REIT receives fixed rent payments from tenants with annual escalators, while operators receive revenues through Medicare, Medicaid or Private Pay. We have previously looked at this REIT in comparison to Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and also done a "worst-case" analysis on this REIT and concluded that the fears are overblown. A couple of metrics missing from both those analyses was a look at the cap rate valuation and the supply-demand fundamentals. We examine those here.

Valuation

Based on current estimates, OHI trades at a cap rate of 8.85%.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

This does appear at first glance to be an extremely high cap rate for a defensive sector REIT. However, things are not always what they seem. Looking at transactions in the private sector for skilled nursing facility (NYSE:NC) gave us a very surprising result. Current transactions are occurring at 11%+ cap rates.

We checked if the current environment was an aberration or whether cap rates are always this high.

Historical data from NIC shows that nursing care has in recent history transacted at a very high cap rate. Just to put the above cap-rates in perspective, OHI actually appears to be trading at a big premium to NAV if we even assume a 10% blended cap-rate for a predominantly skilled nursing operator as "fair value".

Supply & Demand

We recently examined the supply-demand fundamentals in senior housing space. Those interested in understanding the situation in that space, as 16% of OHI's revenue is from senior housing, should read this analysis in full. Here, we look at the situation in skilled nursing space which drives the bulk of OHI's revenues.

Source: NIC

As of Q1-2017, the situation is very different in the nursing care space than in the senior housing sector. The 12 month annual absorption is negative which means over the last 12 months net square footage of nursing care was reduced. This probably happened as unprofitable operators closed down facilities. Inventory remained flat year over year and new construction is a very tiny part of inventory. The difference in value of skilled nursing is further highlighted by this comment from CBRE.

Pricing per seniors housing revenue unit remained relatively stable last year at $175,800 after steadily increasing since 2007. Nursing care continued to surge, closing 2016 at $101,900 per revenue unit. These trends remained relatively consistent in Q1 2017 with seniors housing averaging $178,000 per revenue unit and nursing care at $93,300.

This seems rather a shocking approach in the face of forecasted demand which is set to rise quite conspicuously.

Conclusion

The two sets of data above on private market valuation and supply demand fundamentals suggest that the market is very pessimistic on the outlook for nursing care. That is the equivalent of the proverbial "blood on the streets", as it is rare to find a more compelling long term story which is being actively shunned by the market. In light of this we believe that the premium to NAV for OHI is warranted and we would buy it regardless, as a play on this story. In due course we expect cap rates to compress in both private and public markets providing good returns. At the same time, we hope this analysis showing private market values would temper some of the more vociferous bulls on OHI. It is not as cheap as it seems.

On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate OHI a 6.5.

