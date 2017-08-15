Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/11/17: CAPL, FRGI, IPI, VIRT, HPP, AAT, REV, RDUS

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/11/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now increasing, as more companies open their trading windows to executives after June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue increasing throughout August, beginning another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Virtu Financial (VIRT);
  • Intrepid Potash (IPI);
  • Hudson Pacific (HPP);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI);
  • Crossamerica Partners (CAPL), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Revlon (REV), and;
  • Radius Health (RDUS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT);
  • Eagle Pharm (EGRX);
  • Trinet (TNET);
  • Realpage (RP);
  • Mgm Resorts Intl (MGM);
  • Hasbro (HAS);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Bank Of America (BAC), and;
  • Appfolio (APPF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Global Payments (GPN), and;
  • Bank of NY (BK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Temasek

BO

Virtu Financial

VIRT

JB*

$25,999,990

2

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$5,245,028

3

Perelman Ronald O

DIR,BO

Revlon

REV

B

$5,235,404

4

Friedman Brian P

DIR

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$3,012,272

5

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$2,557,392

6

Clearway Capital Mgt

BO

Intrepid Potash

IPI

B

$1,604,764

7

Reilly John B Iii

DIR

Crossamerica Partners

CAPL

B

$1,299,765

8

Braunstein Douglas L

DIR

Eagle Pharm

EGRX

B

$1,001,087

9

Two Harbors Investment

BO

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

GPMT

AB

$824,569

10

Glaser Jonathan M

DIR

Hudson Pacific

HPP

B

$797,670

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Garden Edward P

DIR

Bank of NY

BK

JS*

$530,849,984

2

Hassenfeld Alan G

DIR,BO

Hasbro

HAS

S

$15,310,813

3

Stad Marc

BO

Appfolio

APPF

S

$7,171,260

4

Mangum David E

PR,COO

Global Payments

GPN

S

$7,163,670

5

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$6,221,502

6

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$5,083,809

7

Babinec Martin

DIR

Trinet

TNET

AS

$4,222,760

8

Seren Capital

BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$3,732,901

9

Bramble Frank P

DIR

Bank Of America

BAC

S

$2,096,107

10

Murren James

CB,CEO

Mgm Resorts Intl

MGM

S

$1,806,505

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

