Hertz: There is still plenty of uncertainty facing Hertz

Background

In my original article on Hertz (HTZ), I took a negative stance towards the company but stated in the article that,

My DCF analysis brings out many wide ranges of possible values for its market valuation since it's a highly leveraged situation. In the event that the company did effectively execute a turnaround, the company could be worth somewhere considerably more than it currently trades at.

Then, I concluded that original article by saying,

Overall, the company finds itself in a very interesting spot in terms of valuation and I can certainly understand the appeal to the bull side, which is that at this price the stock is undervalued and it could easily double. However, I am personally concerned that its increasing indebtedness as well as shareholder dilutions, combined with its declined revenues, make this investment risky and I prefer to avoid this stock.

Subsequent to that overall bearish article, I went away and thought about Hertz's FCF generating capabilities. It simply did not sit right with me. I had this feeling of unease. Not quite like Soros' backache, but I just felt like I had missed something in Hertz. Long story short, I become a shareholder. In the article that follows I explain my decision.

FCF capability

Hertz is extremely volatile in the amount of FCF it generates. It is very difficult to say what a normalized amount can be. And to obfuscate the matter further, it is very seasonal, with Q3 being peak earnings season. While Europe is a smaller part of Hertz's consolidated revenue, it is even more seasonal than the U.S. and it needs a lot of cash for investment going into peak earnings. This was another reason why management opted to carry quite a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet. But now Hertz's management feels more confident and stated in the earnings call,

... we expect the second half of the year to be free cash flow positive. The early indications are it's even better than our internal expectations.

Needless to say, I have no idea what its internal expectations were, but since the market is practically pricing Hertz for bankruptcy anything better than that is great. Also, since the company expects to actually generate some FCF it is even better.

It is very difficult to calculate what the company's adjusted FCF is likely to be. In my first article, I went with operating cash flow minus vehicle CapEx. However, the company also adjusts for vehicle financing so this makes its numbers different to mine. Obviously, adjusting for vehicle financing is absolutely the correct adjustment to make, but as an outsider with only SEC filings, it's difficult for me to estimate just how much the company will pay down its debt over the coming months.

(Source: 2016 10-K; author's calculations - not accounting for vehicle finance)

Again, while my calculations do not take into account Hertz's vehicle debt-financing and therefore I have slightly different numbers to the company's own adjustments, Hertz's adjusted FCF for 2016 is not all that different to mine, with its FCF north of $250 million in FY 2016 and its FCF north of $700 million for FY 2015, which is near enough what I get without its debt financing adjustments, which makes sense. And while the numbers are very volatile from year to year, there is a company generating quite considerable amounts of FCF in each of the past 3 years with 2017 also expected to be FCF positive.

July Pricing

2017 will be a tough year for Hertz as the company repositions its fleet, there will be an elevated amount of depreciation hitting its fleet. Moreover, the company is committed to spending the necessary amounts to fix its issues and is upgrading all aspects of its business. It has, so far, earmarked $200 million towards technology updates, which Hertz desperately needs. Additionally, Hertz also expects to incur $300 million of expenses against corporate EBITDA this year towards improving the rental experience from fleet quality which includes better training for its staff.

Furthermore, as of July, the company's efforts toward getting its fleet capacity towards optimal levels have been achieved. This, coupled with the fact that management acknowledges that by having a car that customers want to drive means that when it comes to selling its fleet, later on, customers will actually want to buy these cars. Which means that in the future, the residual value in these cars will be higher which, in turn, will bring down its fleet costs considerably.

Moreover, Hertz has had to deal with a double whammy of having to take a large depreciation hit on its fleet for 2017 as well as selling into a cyclically weaker car residual cycle.

However, the company has stated in its preliminary results for July 2017 that pricing is up 3% versus the same period in the prior year and that its ride-sharing business, which is still embryonic, caused headwinds of around 1%, implying that July pricing is actually closer to being up 4%.



In fact, the company states that its July 2017 U.S. revenue of $613 million is expected to be down 1% versus July 2016. If we look at what investors were willing to pay for Hertz's shares in 2016 in this same period of Q3, it was nearly 90% more than it trades for now. So again, while revenue is expected to still come down slightly for Q3 as the company continues to target higher-quality revenue, overall, it is reasonable to expect that since the company generates 50% to 60% of annual adjusted corporate EBITDA in this next quarter alone, the company's turnaround is slowly materializing.

Debt Position

In my most recent article on Hertz, just before its Q2 2017 results came out, titled 'Reversing My Opinion Going Into Q2' I speculated on the reasons why the company had not refinanced its 2019 notes. It turns that my rationale was wrong and the company will still be using its proceeds from the second lien fund raise to repurchase its 2019 notes. Although the company stated in the earnings call that,

Our determination that the conditions precedent to the reduction of the 2019 notes have not been satisfied was the result of our continued evaluation of the transactions related to the second lien notes [...] Our intention is to make these determinations regarding the deployment of the second lien bond proceeds by or before the end of the third quarter [...] To be clear, the redemption of the $450 million in outstanding 2019 notes is still being considered, together with our other refinancing options, and we do not intend or have the current need to use the proceeds in the second lien bond offering for our ABS structure. Rather, we intend to use the proceeds, as originally planned, for the refinancing of our corporate debt maturities.

Essentially, what Hertz is saying is that it had changed its mind on the debt offering and of using the proceeds to repay its 2019 notes. Without giving any justification to the market it then chose to keep the cash, which had been originally raised from debt holders with the purpose of refinancing. Now, in its latest twist, Hertz claims that it will make a decision at some point before the end of Q3 2017 and it will most likely repurchase its 2019 notes. The debt market appears to believe that management will actually repurchase its 2019 notes as those notes now trade at $100 face value (428040CJ6).

Competitor Valuation

Avis (CAR) released an updated guidance with its Q2 2017 results. It now expects to generate roughly $350 million in FCF for 2017, putting its stock on a valuation of roughly 8.3 times FCF. As I have already alluded to above, it is difficult to say what Hertz will generate in FY 2017, but in FY 2016 it generated $258 million and if we take that number as its normalized FCF, Hertz gets a similar multiple to Avis, it could be worth at least $2.1 billion versus the $1.5 billion it currently trades for.



Moreover, in the event that Hertz does turn its business around, and it starts 2018 with promising results backed with positive FCF, then investors might look at its business more from a growth perspective than a survival perspective.

Conclusion

Hertz is difficult to value with a truly uncertain path ahead. I suspect that the market is being too negative on Hertz. There will, undoubtedly, still be some nasty surprises to percolate through the rest of 2017 and its shares will continue to be extremely volatile upwards and downwards.

Lastly, while I am absolutely not a growth investor, opting instead for investing in companies that are out of favor and typically hated by the market, there is a fantastic growth story written about Hertz by Richard Pearson - just last week - which I highly recommend reading to all.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.