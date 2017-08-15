Swiss Franc In Demand But Not For Long

The CHF is set to depreciate further versus the euro through the course of this year and next.

The Swiss franc (CHF) surpassed the 1.15 mark at the beginning of the August and increased to the highest levels since the SNB’s floor abandonment in January 2015. Meanwhile, the geo-political tensions between the USA and the North Korea increased investors risk aversion in the past few days and caused modest CHF appreciation. The EUR/CHF didn’t stay low for longer but rather quickly rose back above 1.14 mark. The rapid CHF appreciation caused by rise in risk aversion shows that the SNB’s task is really not an easy one. However, I still see the CHF in the depreciation trajectory through the course of this year and next due to three main reasons.

Chart 1: The EUR/CHF movements

Source: Bloomberg

First of all, the SNB still considers that the CHF is significantly overvalued. Indeed, the EUR/CHF is still trading 5% below the former exchange rate floor (EUR/CHF=1.20) and roughly 30% below the pre-crisis levels. This is putting weight on the Swiss inflation and is harming growth. Therefore, it is no surprise that the SNB plans to maintain the interest rate differential with the euro zone and other countries in order to further weaken the CHF and boost inflation. The expected bond tapering in the euro zone will increase the interest rate differential at the long end of the curve relatively soon. The announcement of the tapering is expected in September but should not occur later than October according to the ECB statements.

Secondly, the Swiss inflation rate is significantly below the one of the euro zone. This means that the SNS will have a good reason to keep the short end rates at currently low levels for longer period of time. Finally, this will increase the rate differential at the short end of the curve in the late 2018 or early 2019 and should further weaken the CHF.

Chart2: The Euro area and Switzerland inflation movements and projections

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, the political instability in the euro zone calmed down recently and the sentiment indicators are suggesting that the global economic conditions will stay supportive in the months ahead. The risk-off episodes such as the latest one could never be excluded. Nevertheless, it seems like there is no reason to believe that we will see any stronger or longer lasting correction in the investors risk appetite in the near term.

All in all, shorting the CHF in the current market conditions seems to be a good opportunity in the risk and reward terms. Potential risk-off occasions are worth watching in order to use the exchange rate correction to short the CHF at more favorable terms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.