Where Is Facebook's Current Growth Really Coming From?

How strong is the support from this growth driver, and is it sustainable in the short- to medium-term?

Emerging markets are growing for sure, but are they strong enough to justify Facebook's current growth rate?

Facebook’s (FB) growth has been amazing to say the least, as the Zuckerberg-led social media giant kept expanding its revenue and user base at a furious pace over the last several years, growing into a more mature advertising platform.



While Facebook’s long-term growth prospects look strong because of relatively low penetration in emerging markets, what about short- to medium-term growth? Is high penetration in developed markets going to end their growth streak soon, or can it sustain itself over the next few years until emerging markets can adequately support it? Growth in emerging markets doesn’t tell the whole story. It’s the company’s own back yard that we need to look at very carefully.



A closer look at Facebook’s past growth pattern reveals that there is one region playing a huge role. And it’s actually great news for the company because this region still offers plenty of room to improve Facebook’s numbers over the next several years - and that region, surprisingly, is North America.



During the second quarter of 2017 Facebook reported advertising revenues of $9,164 million, compared to $6,239 million the year before, or a 47% increase. Between the second quarter of this year and the prior period, Facebook’s monthly active user base expanded by 294 million. If we further break that number down, Rest of the World added 98 million users, Asia Pacific added 164 million, US and Canada added 22 million and Europe added 10 million.



But user base is only one part of Facebook’s revenue growth equation: the other part is Facebook’s Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU. During this period (Q2-16 to Q2-17) Worldwide ARPU increased from $3.82 to $4.73, an increase of $0.91.







While it’s easy to get lost in the rapid user base expansion numbers in Asia-Pacific and start thinking this is where all of Facebook’s future growth is going to come from, the potential for short to medium-term growth still comes from its primary market: North America.

That’s not to say that RoW and APAC won’t contribute. They hold a lot of promise for the long term. But Facebook’s immediate fortunes are more closely tied to their performance in their home markets of United States and Canada.



Facebook’s advertising revenues grew to $9,164 million between the second quarter of 2016 and Q2 2017. In absolute dollar terms, it is $2,925 million. Of that increase, $1,373 million came from the United States, followed by $664 million by Europe, $549 million from Asia-Pacific and $339 million from Rest of the world.



With nearly half of its revenue growth contribution coming from the United States, Facebook’s growth will be tied to their performance in this region for several more years. The single biggest reason behind Facebook’s stunning performance in the region is increasing ARPU.



Between Q2-16 and Q2-17, Facebook’s Advertising ARPU increased from $13.74 to $18.93. At the end of second quarter of 2016, Facebook had 226 million monthly active users in US and Canada and then added ten more million user by the end of second quarter of 2017. The ARPU increase of $5.19 for 226 million users is $1,172 million and the additional ten million users with an ARPU of $18.93 brought another $189 million to the table, thus taking the overall revenue increase in the region to $1,362.24 million.



To put that in simple terms, the United States accounted for nearly 46% of Facebook’s revenue growth during the second quarter of 2017, and ARPU expansion accounted for most of that growth during that period.



Though user base growth in United States has come down compared to the past, Facebook is still adding users at a steady clip. Facebook kept adding few millions users every quarter during the last twelve months, which means that company is far from maxing out its user growth in the region. If things are growing sequentially, which is the case with Facebook then year over year growth definitely going to happen for few more years.



The biggest reason for continued growth despite high penetration in North America is business users and advertisers. With Instagram now fully integrated into the Facebook Audience Network, more advertisers are flocking to this double-deal platform.



And you can see how that’s happening when you look at Facebook’s advertiser numbers. Reuters reported a few months ago that there were more than 5 million businesses advertising on Facebook as of April 2017; that’s up from the 4 million they had in September of last year. That equates to an addition of one million advertisers in the span of seven months.



These one million advertisers also need branding, not just Facebook ads, which means user base growth in tandem with advertising ARPU and overall ad revenue increase.



For every additional million users in the region, an ARPU of $20 will increase Facebook’s revenue by $20 million. Facebook’s user base growth cannot accelerate indefinitely in this region as they already have 236 million users, while the current population in the United States and Canada is only around 360 million. But ARPU is being driven up because of business accounts.



Investment Case



And that’s what I’m getting at. The high penetration among individuals (read that as consumers) is drawing more and more businesses to the platform, thereby not only increasing the user base, but also the average spend per user. And larger businesses tend to have more than one account for social media platforms, which is why Facebook launched its Business Manager utility about three years ago.



That, in short, is the secret to Facebook’s short- to medium-term growth. It’s not about APAC or RoW yet, although it will be in the future. Right now it’s about North America and the steam they’ve been building up there. That’s also why Facebook has been warning its investors about ad loads. In the eventuality that business user growth does slow down, management doesn’t want investors to unload the stock in bulk.



That said, all the signs point to stable growth over the next several years, and that stability is going to primarily come from North American businesses increasing their presence and their ad spend on Facebook.



When you look at it from that perspective, you’ll see why adding one million advertisers in 7 months offers proof of short-term stability.



What does that mean for FB stock? It means adequate support for the short- to medium-term. Even if there is a slowdown in ARPU growth over the next few quarters, it isn’t going to suddenly drop. And any gradual drop is going to be more than compensated for by growth in emerging markets, which is also on the rise, as we saw earlier.



That’s a significant point because, all of a sudden, Facebook doesn’t look as risky of an investment despite its high valuation. The short-term upside comes from its own home territory, not outside. And that’s important for investors to realize.



Facebook is a clear buy, with a strong and long growth runway for both user base and ARPU in North America over the next several quarters; and ARPU increase, particularly in the United States, is one of the major factors that will fuel Facebook’s revenue growth over the next few years.



The good news is that ARPU in this key region grew 35.15% during the second quarter and, as the trend indicates in the above chart, Facebook does have room to keep improving it for some more time.

Let’s just take their next quarter as a test case.



During the third quarter of 2016, Facebook’s ARPU in the region was $15.65, so even if we assume a conservative 30% YoY growth, then ARPU should hit $20.345 during Q3-2017, a number that’s well within Facebook’s reach because their second quarter ARPU is already at $19.38. With 236 million users already in the rolls, an increase of nearly $5 in ARPU will add 1,180 millions to Facebook’s quarterly revenue during the next quarter.



This clearly shows that even though Facebook’s revenue growth is expected is slowly come down in the future, the company will easily be able to post strong double-digit growth over the short to medium term. As long as ARPU in the United States and Canada keeps expanding in the 30% to 50% range, revenue growth is possible for Facebook.



