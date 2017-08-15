NeoPhotonics - The Biggest Casualty Of The China Slowdown

This is because the company shed legacy business, has already build a lot of capacity and has reduced operational cost.

However, should Chinese demand come back, which it will at some time, a considerable amount of operational leverage could kick in.

The company is very dependent on China, and as long as Chinese demand doesn't recover, the shares aren't going anywhere.

NeoPhotonics doesn't have much of a profitable history, at least not the last 5 years.

A famous Dutch philosopher used to argue that every disadvantage has its advantage, and the same holds for optical networker NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN). At present, the company is significantly hampered by its dependency on China, which we believe to be the highest in the industry (at 53%).

As we know from a host of other optical networkers, demand from China has boomed, but late last year it started to taper off, and the long-predicted recovery is still not materializing.

This is also the message from NeoPhotonics, even if demand from China is now roughly stable, so it isn't actually deteriorating further like for some other optical networkers like Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR).

The China situation puts the company in a difficult spot, though:

NeoPhotonics has excess capacity, something that we haven't come across with other networkers.

This leads to low operational leverage and modest margins. Gross margin was 24% in Q2, down from 26% in Q1. Operating margin was -9%, although that's better than in Q1 (-16%).

Inventories are still increasing. Half a year ago they were $48.2 million. At the end of June, inventories rose to $81.3 million, or 130 days of inventory on hand.

It produces losses and cash bleed.

The cash bleed is actually fairly serious. Cash declined by $12.5 million for the quarter (to $79 million), which led the company to announce that (from the Q2CC):

without any recovery in China, there would be doubt that our existing cash would be adequate for the next full year if we did not extend at least one of these credit lines or secure equivalent financing. In line with this effort we borrowed $17 million in China subsequent to the end of the second quarter that will remain in place until early Q1 of 2018.

It is somewhat surprising that this state of affairs is after the company managed to considerably decrease cost (from the Q2CC, our emphasis):

in light of both the sale of our low speed transceiver assets and the soft business levels in China, in the second quarter we implemented a series of cost saving measures including limited restructuring actions, reducing SG&A and thinning some R&D and manufacturing overheads for legacy products. As a result of these actions, Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased nearly 20% sequentially to $24.2 million.

Capacity increases are another main source of the cash outlays: $100 million over two years, $57 million planned this year.

Things aren't really going to improve a whole lot in the third quarter either:

Visibility in China is poor, although management thinks things have stabilized there:

While China softness has continued into the third quarter we believe we are seeing relative stability in demand. However, there is limited visibility, given the inventory overhang, the move to provincial deployments and customer inventory management changes. As a result, we anticipate only modest changes in existing inventories and in gross margins, and our factory under-absorption will continue through the remainder of this year.

Excess inventories will also take a couple of quarters to work off. EBITDA will improve from breakeven to positive in Q3. So, things have the potential to improve quite considerably once the demand from China starts to materially increase and margins recover.

We have to say that even during good times, NeoPhotonics's margins leave something to be desired:

The shares have seen a considerable decline, but that's not so surprising:

With the poor margins, the company can't command a substantial valuation:

This year, analysts on average expect a loss of $0.56 per share, but in 2018 this will turn around to a profit of $0.28. Even then, the shares trade at a multiple of 20, which would only be justified if a considerable operational leverage kicks in in 2019.

This is possible, given that the company has one of the highest exposures to China, reduced cost, and little of the legacy business which hobbled margins and profitability before, but we can understand investors need some tangible proof of this before jumping in en masse.

Conclusion

NeoPhotonics built too much capacity in expectation of a Chinese recovery that has still not materialized. This excess capacity is now a considerable drag on the company, leading to cash bleed, losses and inventory build-ups.

However, it forced the company to lower operational cost significantly, sell legacy business, and should the Chinese demand come back, NeoPhotonics is well placed to profit from it and is likely to display considerable operational leverage. But this scenario requires patience and considerable faith from investors at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.