Upcoming BDC Dividend Cuts: Part 2

Investors should take the time to assess dividend coverage potential during worst-case scenarios, especially given the continued yield compression in the sector.

One of my primary concerns for BDCs is the ability to cover the dividend without "reaching for yield," which is taken into account in my Dividend Coverage Levels.

This article is a follow-up to " Upcoming BDC Dividend Cuts For Q3 2017 " that mentioned:

Business development companies ("BDCs") will be reporting Q2 2017 results this week and I am expecting at least two companies to announce dividend cuts, which could impact stock prices and buying/selling decisions."

In Part 1, I predicted that FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) would be announcing a reduced dividend this month which was confirmed by the company on August 9, 2017:

Subject to market conditions, FSIC's board of directors also currently intends to reduce the regular cash distribution for the fourth quarter and subsequent quarters to $0.19 per share"

Subscribers of my "Sustainable Dividends" platform on Seeking Alpha are notified each time the company reports results or when there are meaningful changes to the company for updated dividend coverage, suggested pricing, and rankings. As you can see in the chart below, the biggest drop in stock price came after reporting Q4 2016 results, which was when I downgraded the dividend coverage expectations for the company:

Why Timing Matters:

Earlier this year, I had a series of articles discussing why timing matters when investing in BDCs, especially given the opaque reporting standards and high retail ownership. Investors with access to institutional quality research have a clear advantage. FSIC reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 1, 2017, giving investors plenty of time to assess dividend coverage before the markets opened the following day. The stock price declined over the next two days as shown in the chart below. I discussed this in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 4" along with the potential for a dividend cut for FSIC before the company reported Q1 2017 results as shown in the chart above.

Also, discussed in the series were dividend cuts for Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD):

Upcoming Article: Later this week, I will discuss another BDC that is likely to cut its dividend this month.

The Good News:

Also mentioned in the FSIC announcement earlier this month was a base management fee waiver:

FB Income Advisor, LLC, the investment adviser to FSIC ("FB Advisor"), has agreed, effective October 1, 2017 and through September 30, 2018, to waive a portion of the base management fee to which it is entitled under the amended and restated investment advisory agreement between FB Advisor and FSIC, dated as of July 17, 2014, so that the fee received equals 1.50% of the average value of FSIC's gross assets."

I have taken the fee waiver into account in the updated dividend coverage leverage analysis discussed later. There was also discussion of special dividend potential to pay out earnings in excess of $0.76 per share:

to make a special distribution in the fourth quarter of 2018 that equates to the cumulative amount, if any, of net investment income earned during the twelve months following October 1, 2017 that is in excess of $0.76 per share."

Leverage Analysis And Dividend Potential

In the previous article, I predicted a dividend reduction to $0.18 using the following analysis. However, management decided to take a cut as well and reduce its base management fee to support a $0.19 quarterly dividend. Also mentioned in my previous articles is the ability to rotate out of non-income producing assets for improved dividend coverage:

Q. "The newly reduced dividend of $0.19 per share that exactly matches the $0.19 per share earnings this quarter so, obviously when the fee waivers kick in that will help dividend coverage over those next four quarters, but how should we think about dividend coverage going forward and what levers can you pull to drive further expand dividend coverage given that that earnings today were $0.19 which were exactly in line with your newly reduced dividend?" A. "We have talked about historically when we set our dividend policy. We want to set it at a level that we think is sustainable given the market condition that we are in and that we foresee over the coming quarters. And historically, we have always set it at a level where we’ve out-earned that distribution and we had I think its 11 special distributions and a number of distribution rate increases over the life of the fund. So unfortunately now we find ourselves in a challenging environment where based on what we see as the expected run rate of the portfolio that the $0.22 per share is not sustainable in today’s environment. We do think that $0.19 is a sustainable level. And to the extent that conditions improve or to the extent as Michael and Brad touched on that we are able to rotate out of those equity positions and redeploy that into income producing assets. If we foresee that we can out-earn that $0.19 per share then we and the Board will revisit the regular distribution rate and set it again at what we think is a long-term appropriate level given the portfolio and the market we see it."

The following table is similar to the ones used in many of my articles showing 9 different scenarios with various amounts of leverage, using the current portfolio yield of 9.4% and a lower yield of 8.8% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management, and incentive fees. It is important to note that this analysis is dependent on average fee income of $5 million and $10 million. Higher and lower amounts will have a meaningful impact on potential dividend coverage.

Dividend Coverage Levels:

As you can see in the table above, the reduced dividend is sustainable even with lower portfolio yield and/or lower amounts of fee income. This means that I have upgraded FSIC to be 'Level 2' dividend coverage until the company can rotate out of its non-income producing assets, which could result in a further upgrade to Level 1.

I invest in BDCs for many reasons, including having a higher yield than most investments. One of my primary concerns is the ability to cover the dividend without "reaching for yield," which can imply many things including the need to invest in higher risk assets or use higher amounts of leverage and portfolio growth. I prefer to invest in BDCs that easily cover dividends, giving management the flexibility to make higher quality originations and build a solid portfolio that can withstand economic pressures/downturns. The lending environment continues to experience "yield compression" which mostly refers to lower yields on various investments. Please see the following article for more:

For each BDC, I tend to focus on worst-case scenarios to test dividend coverage, including:

Lower portfolio yields

Higher repayments - lower portfolio growth

Lower amounts of non-recurring income (fees and dividends)

Sustainable Dividends

