JD.Com: Margins Scream 'BABA'

JD.com (JD) reported disappointing 1Q17 earnings on Monday, 8/14, morning. While revenue exceeded estimates and management's guidance, gross margin came in much lower than expected at 13.6%, or ~240 bps lower vs. consensus.

The weak gross margin is driven by multiple factors, including the deconsolidation of JD Finance, and the reclassification of fulfillment costs into COGS, both accounting-driven issues that I am not concerned about. However, there is evidence that intensifying competition also played a role, an issue that investors ought to be hyper focused on.

Quick background information: JD is China's largest direct sales (1P) retailer and second largest on-line retailer after Alibaba (BABA). However, JD has been engaged in intense competitive battles with Alibaba (BABA), which is expected to continue with no end in sight. This March 2017 academic paper summarizes China's competitive e-commerce industry well by concluding, "From market analysis, China’s C2C and B2C marketplaces has a counterintuitive structure of outer market resembling Oligopoly and inner markets resembling effective competition."

While JD's management barely mentioned competition during its Q2 earnings call, it is easy to point to evidence of intensifying competitive landscape in China. For starters, JD and VIPshop (VIPS) publicly called out BABA for its unfair and monopolistic market behavior, to which BABA responded in kind by, essentially, publicly calling JD and VIPS complaining losers (click here for an English article on this topic).

So what kind of behavior is JD referring to? According to this June 2016 IDC report, BABA has been raining on JD's made-up 6.18 sales event by engaging in a price war. (Like Amazon's made-up Prime Day, JD has 6.18 company anniversary promotion and BABA has 11.11 Single's Day.) Per this June 2017 article, the two companies are also locked in heated battle for brands. According to this article, competition extends even into eye-popping employee benefits in an attempt to poach each other's talents. My contacts in China also observed aggressive price matching by Alibaba through the latest 6.18 JD annual promotion.

With a vast logistics network that includes more than 250 warehouses throughout China, observers generally view JD has having a competitive advantage in logistics, an advantage JD has used to gain market share on BABA through its direct-to-consumer business. However, logistics infrastructure is expensive, forcing JD to sell JD Finance in order to finance its logistical ambitions and to fight back against BABA.

Consensus estimates still expects that JD's 2017 gross margin will expand by 70 bps y/y to 15.9%, and further expanding to 16.6% in 2018 and 17.3% in 2019. Given this competitive backdrop, the big leg down in JD's gross margin in Q2 and the continued need to build out its infrastructure, I believe there is downside risk to these consensus estimates.

The next Chinese shopping holiday will be BABA's Single's Day in November, which will mark another round of promotional competition. Investors should carefully observe the rhetoric and price aggression of both companies. However, JD investors may be wise to follow Warren Buffett, who sold his Walmart (WMT) shares citing a "tough, tough competitive force" that the rest of us simply calls Amazon (AMZN). The Amazon of China is, of course, BABA.

