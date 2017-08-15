4 Charts: Falling Inflation = Stronger U.S. Growth

We expect inflation to continue falling throughout 2017. Below are analysis and four charts explaining why we think this will contribute positively to U.S. economic growth since inflation subtracts from "real" GDP.

1. Inflation: 62 Months Below The Fed's 2% Target

Below is Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. You can see it has missed the Fed’s 2% target almost 100% of the time since the Great Recession. Core PCE had been conspicuously going the wrong way up until May. There may be some semblance of stability in the near term (the month of May breaking a streak of declines at +1.51% year-over-year). This provides policymakers some optionality for framing up the narrative. The Fed’s narrative happens to be hawkish so policymakers could start to say once again they expect inflation will return to target over the medium term.

2. Reflation's Rollover

We got a similar kind of stabilizing move out of the CPI numbers reported Friday. Headline CPI ticked up 10 basis points to 1.73% year-over-year. This was the first acceleration in 4 months. Core inflation held flat at 1.7% year over year. That was flat for a third straight month.

But, as you can see in the highlighted portion of the chart below, the headline comps get progressively harder over the next couple months. This is the backbone of our baseline on Reflation’s Rollover and expectation for further deceleration in inflation over the balance of the year as comps steepen.

3. CPI: Out Of Breadth...

It’s not just energy. The disinflationary impulse has been pretty broad-based. What you see here is the breadth of CPI componentry. As you can see we’re below 50%. So there has been a little bit of improvement in the last two months but still less than 50% of the subindustries are accelerating.

4. Inflation ↓ = GDP ↑

This is kindergarten math but if headline, nominal growth is largely flat and your GDP deflator (i.e. inflation) goes down that pushes real growth up.

That is what we’re seeing. We got real income numbers, real hourly earnings numbers last Friday. You can see the acceleration coming through in the first quarter as disinflation accelerated, real income growth is going up. We expect that to flow through to the consumption numbers throughout 2017.

Bottom Line

The acceleration in U.S. growth will continue to put a backstop behind U.S. equity markets. That's one of the reasons we said buy the dip last week and on each pullback in the U.S. stock market over the last 9 months. We're sticking with that call here as falling inflation flows through to real growth.

