Ride The Capitulation Coattails (Round 2)

Despite recent inventory draws, supply disruptions, and bullish market positioning, WTI price action suggests that market sentiment may be souring.

This article examines some of the latest oil market developments and the current NYMEX WTI futures positioning; furthermore, an opportunity for a near-term short trade in WTI is highlighted.

Market Positioning

Demand for petroleum products has been strong over the past few months; additionally, many E&P companies have slashed their CAPEX. Accordingly, market sentiment has been bullish lately.

As I mentioned in my original piece, "Ride the Capitulation Coattails", the relative positioning of bulls vs. bears can be gathered from the speculative long contract and short contract volumes in the futures market. Large position biases tend to correlate to price extremities; see the correlation between the long/short contracts ratio and the price of WTI below:

The market is currently positioned at a contract ratio of 2.5, which is bullish according to the five year positioning distribution. (In the positioning graphs presented in this article, speculative contracts have been defined as long or short contracts held by managed money, other reportables, and non-reportables).

Given that the market positioning has not been at an extreme during the recent selling we've seen in WTI, momentum could easily drag the price of WTI downward further; likewise, the stochastic indicators do not show signs of heavy selling, which implies there is a lessened risk of a rapid upward counter-move against the recent price action.

Warning signs are emerging that the sell-off might not be over:

1) RBOB gasoline futures breached near-term channel support:

2) The energy services sector (NYSEARCA:XES) has fallen since the beginning of the year, and it is clutching to long-term support:

3) The price of WTI retreated to near-term channel support recently:

Although the fundamental picture has appeared rosy amid the inventory draws and the recent production disruptions in Libya and Nigeria we’ve seen lately, several bearish developments have come to the limelight:

Recent data on global inventories by the IEA indicated that global inventories are 230 MMBbls higher than previously thought. Furthermore, the agency revised its forecast on global supply and demand; consequently, global inventories are now expected to rise significantly through 2018.

Venezuelan oil production has been stable despite the recent escalation in tensions within the country, which increases the probability of geopolitical risk-off selling.

Bloomberg has reported that China's oil processing dropped by roughly 500 KBPD in July; the seasonal decline in refining activity is the largest the country has seen since 2014 .

by roughly the seasonal decline in refining activity is the largest the country has seen since 2014 The latest EIA Drilling Productivity Report indicated a 117 KBPD U.S. production growth rate for September.

Long-term support in the energy services sector, near-term support in WTI, and psychological support at $50 Brent are still intact. Until we break these support levels, risk/reward favors the bulls. If support is broken, the market could quickly reach toward a $45 or $43 handle on the back of stop-loss orders.

Conclusions

I expect crude oil to trade lower in the near-term if we break the immediate XES and WTI supportive trend lines; this may provide an opportunity to make a brief short trade, since we could see capitulation on the back of stop loss orders.

My reasoning behind the trade is the following:

The supportive trend line in RBOB gasoline futures from mid-June was recently broken.

WTI futures have seen aggressive buying over the past few weeks, and the buying pressure could stall now that the market has failed to hold above $50 in the September contract. This is a particularly problematic time for buying pressure to stagnate as we are clinging to support and there are a lot of recent longs in the market who may be spooked out of their positions quickly.

Despite bullish inventory draws over the past month or so, recent (contradicting) price action suggests that market sentiment may be turning sour.

