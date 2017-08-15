Applied Optoelectronics: Full Speed Ahead

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is trading well below 52-week highs after a second quarter earnings report that portended weak sales and gross margin for the upcoming third quarter. Demand for 40G transceivers fell off faster than expected at one of AOI's top customers, leading to projections for sequential revenue and gross margin declines in Q3 as 100G growth couldn't pick up the slack. Despite the lower sales and gross margin 1) profit guidance came in higher than the consensus analyst estimate 2) all signs indicate the headwinds to be short-term in nature, and 3) AAOI's valuation makes for a favorable risk-reward profile.

The primary concerns regarding AAOI are over sales and gross margin guidance for Q3, which were the catalysts that have led shares to current levels, down 33% from 52-week highs of $103. AOI guided for Q3 revenue of between $107 million and $115 million, well below consensus estimates of $123 million and a sequential sales decline of 5% at the midpoint, and non-GAAP gross margin between 43% and 44.5%, a sequential decline of 175 bps from Q2's 45.5% margin.

AOI cites a faster than expected decline in 40G orders from a large customer, likely Amazon, stating:

As we look into Q3, we see softer than expected demand for our 40G solutions with one of our large data center customers that will offset the sequential growth and increased demand we expect to see in 100G. This slowdown in 40G demand has been anticipated for some time, but the decline in Q3 is greater than previously expected.

The question for investors now is whether the headwinds expected to negatively impact Q3 will affect the company moving forward. In my opinion, AOI's fundamentals remain wholly intact and the sell-off has been the product of panic and fear rather than reduced earnings expectations.

Earnings Expectations

What I haven't yet discussed was AOI's profit guidance for Q3, which was above the consensus estimate despite the lower than expected sales projections and sequentially lower gross margin. The company is guiding for non-GAAP EPS between $1.30 and $1.43, above the $1.30 expected by analysts, and I think it's a testament to the efficiency of AOI's operations that profit guidance is this high despite the weak sales and margin decline.

At the midpoint, this EPS guidance represents a 260% increase YoY, keeping up AOI's recent trend of explosive bottom line growth that's among the best in the industry. With profits still robust and above consensus, why the massive sell-off? Aren't profits the bottom line (pun intended)? AAOI's massive run-up of nearly 400% over the past 12 months likely attracted many momentum traders looking to ride the wave, traders that promptly bailed at the first sign of trouble. Yet despite the fleeing capital, the fundamental value of AAOI appears favorable.

Analyst estimates have FY2018 EPS pegged at $5.75, which would give the stock a P/E of 12 for the next fiscal year, which I think is favorable, but also a bit too conservative. EPS for 1H 2017 adds up to $2.64 and guidance for Q3 gives us EPS of $4 for the first three quarters of 2017. Let's assume Q4 EPS of $1.20, which represents a 42% increase YoY, far lower than recent averages, giving us $5.20 in FY2017 EPS. Even at just 15% earnings growth, FY2018 EPS will reach $6 or a P/E of 11.5.

For a company that has gross and profit margins this robust and growth this rapid, this P/E seems like an extreme undervaluation. And this is assuming that just 15% earnings growth is achieved when the reality is that revenue growth in the datacenter and gross margin expansion due to the shift to 100G could easily drive earnings significantly higher than $6 per share.

One would think that a forward P/E this low would be due to lagging performance in some area, when the reality is that AOI is among the best in the industry when it comes to the important metrics:

Note: numbers are GAAP

Acacia Communications' (ACIA) profit margin actually dropped down to 13% in its most recent quarter, leaving AOI as the top dog among a sizable sample of optical communications players, and although the middle chart does not display AAOI's forward P/E, as we've established, I think 11.5 is a fair, conservative estimate. Therefore, despite being tops in profit margin and way ahead of the pack in terms of YoY revenue growth, the stock's valuation is near the bottom of the industry. The strong financials and low valuation are the basis of the favorable risk-reward profile I see for the stock.

However, we must also address the headwinds that affected AOI's Q3 guidance and determine whether they threaten the company's prospects going forward.

Headwinds

The primary headwind appears to be that the shift away from 40G is happening more quickly than the shift towards 100G, or at least at one of AOI's main customers. To be blunt, investors that sold AAOI shares because they were legitimately concerned about this development made an extremely short-sighted move in my opinion.

100G capacity in the datacenter is still far from being filled as new datacenters continue to pop up and existing ones overhaul their infrastructure. These ongoing developments are the growth drivers for AOI's revenue and margins, not 40G:

This graphic shows the shift that is going on in the industry right now as 100G, which was just a sliver of datacenter transceiver capacity in 2014, is rapidly becoming the new standard. The shift is going on throughout the optical communications industry but perhaps most notably in the datacenter, which is AOI's primary market. Revenues from datacenter applications in Q2 for AOI grew 140% YoY to nearly $100 million or 85% of overall sales, with a 62% YoY increase in 100G revenue driving the growth.

Demand for 100G solutions seems poised to only increase from here in the short and medium-term time frames as datacenters continue to upgrade and open. Interestingly, AOI also secured a small customer for its 200G intra-datacenter transceivers, which is likely to be the next big battleground speed for optical players. While 200G will likely provide negligible revenues for now, AOI's development in this area demonstrates an understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to future success.

While a decline in 40G demand is not a threat to AOI's fundamentals, I should note that the company's revenues are highly concentrated in two large customers, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), which accounted for 47% and 27% of sales respectively. This is a highly concentrated customer base that might not be a risk right now, but could become one should AOI be unable to diversify. Fortunately, AOI is adding customers and diversifying away from such a concentrated source of revenue, which should give shareholders some peace of mind.

Another possible headwind could be oversupply in the 100G market, which would devastate AOI as well as the rest of the industry should it occur. Luckily this seems unlikely at this time due to the sheer number of applications and industries that are demanding these connections. Further, AOI's vertically-integrated operations make it a cost leader and therefore a company with a high probability of surviving such a downturn should one come to pass.

Ultimately, I think the valuation at current price levels indicates significant potential upsides due to strong revenue and earnings growth, best-in-class profit margins, and a low P/E going into FY2018. I also think the headwinds that caused the weak Q3 guidance and the sell-off are temporary in nature while the short-term and medium-term fundamentals of the stock remain intact. Because of this favorable risk-reward profile, shares of AAOI look deserving of a Strong Buy rating at current prices.

