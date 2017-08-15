Salem Media: An Investment In God And Trump

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: SALM) is a media company specializing in Christian and conservative content, but probably couldn't be described as a conservative investment. A dividend yield close to 4% and dependable revenue stream in the form of payments it receives from Churches are tempered by other more volatile activities like advertising and heavy debts of about $260 million. The company could have some exciting growth prospects if it can harness the shift from traditional media to online, but having taken a small position in Salem, downside risks leave me wary of making a bigger investment for now.

Salem has radio, online and book publishing operations. It was formed from the merger of Christian radio stations owned by its current chief executive Ed Atsinger and chairman Stu Epperson, who in 1993 launched the Salem Radio Network, so ticks at least one box for investors keen on companies run by their founders.

The company’s radio portfolio includes talk show stations with presenters including the high profile Christian author Eric Metaxas, music stations and business stations. Salem was keen to shout about its recent special broadcast from the White House featuring senior members of the Trump administration, when its talk radio hosts were brought to Washington as part of the administration’s “effort to broaden media access.” Websites range from political news blog RedState to Christianity.com as well as Spanish language and finance websites. The company portfolio also includes conservative publisher Regnery Publishing Inc, whose titles include “Never Trust a Liberal Over 3 – Especially A Republican” by Ann Coulter, and Xulon Press, a specialist in self-publishing of Christian books.

The radio division still accounts for the bulk of Salem’s revenue, or $202 million of a total of $274.3 million in 2016. It is also the source of one of the company’s most dependable and attractive revenue streams; money from churches who pay the company to broadcast sermons and other content. The attraction of this revenue source is that it is not as volatile as advertising markets and is also high margin, because Salem is essentially being paid to broadcast content that has been created by someone else. This revenue stream accounts for 31% of total revenue, according to a recent presentation by the company. Renewal rates exceed 95% annually and rates increase by about 2.5% to 5% a year, the company says. The latest available annual report shows revenue from this source rose to $82.6 million in 2015 from $79.5 million the previous year, while growth was more muted in previous years.

Less dependable is the company’s exposure to volatile advertising markets, a factor that is accentuated by Salem’s dependence on the political cycle. This year is proving to be a soft one for the company, because not only is it not an election year, but it is the year before mid-term elections rather than one before a general election, when spending on the presidential campaign can be expected to pick up.

Salem’s websites are perhaps the most exciting part of the company and will hopefully benefit from the continuing media shift from paper to computer screens and smartphones. But digital remains a small part of the company and is facing challenges. In the company’s second quarter results for the three months ended June 30, it reported digital media revenue down 1.6% to $10.9 million. This was due to lower political advertising which is to be expected, but also due to a fall in pageviews from Facebook. Salem is being hurt by Facebook favoring content that keeps people within Facebook rather than linking to another website – a problem familiar to other online media companies. So online media is probably best described as an exciting but challenging area for Salem.

The same is true of book publishing. As a consumer rather than academic publisher, Salem’s revenue can be choppy due to its dependence on bestsellers. Second quarter publishing revenue fell 11.4% from the previous year to $6 million, having benefited in the earlier quarter from the release of Dinesh D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America”. But the company hopes to benefit later in the year from the release of D’Souza’s “The Big Lie”. Total revenue was down by 2.5% in the second quarter to $66.1 million.

Salem is keen to highlight the ability for each of its three divisions to promote each other, with radio stations hosting book signings and websites containing links to radio programs, for example.

Source: Salem presentation

Clearly there are advantages in being able to cross promote in this way, although these shouldn’t be exaggerated. It is interesting to note that Salem’s star radio show presenter Eric Metaxas’s upcoming biography of Martin Luther is published not by Salem but by Viking Press.

Salem’s net income for the second quarter decreased to $1.3 million, or 5 cents a share, from $3.4 million, or 13 cents a share the previous year, so fell below the company’s quarterly dividend payment of 6.5 cents. However, adjusted EBITDA was down just 3.9% to $12.4 million. The company has paid a 6.5 cent dividend since 2014.

Salem is predicting revenue down 6% to 8% in the third quarter, due to factors such as a reduced book release schedule and lower political advertising revenue, though it should be noted that third quarter revenue last year was up by 5.6% from the previous year.

Still, although I don't see any immediate red flags with Salem, vulnerabilities arising from its debt level and volatile revenue streams leave me content to sit with my small position and see how things pan out before investing further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SALM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.