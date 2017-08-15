Why Energy Transfer Just Diluted Investors

On August 14, Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) announced it was pursuing a secondary offering of 54 million common units with the option for the underwriter, in this case Barclays (NYSE:BCS), to purchase an additional 8.1 million common units. As Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) is the general partner of Energy Transfer Partners LP, anything ETP does has major implications for ETE. Let's dig in.

Overview of secondary offering impact and implications

This maneuver would raise around $1.18 billion gross if Barclays decides to exercise that option ($1 billion if it doesn't), implying a net billion dollar cash raise after fees, taxes, and related expenses. ETP had 1.0217 billion units outstanding at the end of June, so this move dilutes existing investors by around 5%.

What really hurts is that ETP yields over 11%, its cost of equity is through the roof. Making this move somewhat confusing, even though it isn't entirely unexpected. Energy Transfer Partners already had a $1 billion at-the-market program (a flexible secondary offering program) that was partially utilized as of the end of Q2 ($750 million in capacity remaining).

Basically, Energy Transfer seems to be kicking the can down the road, a can filled with problems. I went over its incentive distribution rights [IDRs] problem in my last article [link here], where Energy Transfer Equity gave up the right to a large portion of ETP's cash flow through the end of 2017 to prop up Energy Transfer Partners' financial position.

Those IDRs waivers are the only reason why ETP generated $250 million in excess cash, after covering its distribution, operating costs, and maintenance capex, during the first half of this year. Without those waivers, ETP's 1.15X coverage ratio [distributable cash flow dividend by distribution] in 1H falls to 0.965X.

Keep that in mind as you compare $250 million in excess cash generation to the $2.7 billion ETP spent on growth capex in 1H and the $2.2 billion [towards growth capex] it plans on spending in 2H.

Sure, plenty of those projects are really great midstream investments [don't get me wrong, ETP has a great asset base and growth portfolio, it is the financing side of things that has me and I would assume the entire market worried], but not when the return hurdle must exceed 11% and then some.

Management is aware of this problem; the problem is there isn't any clarity on how this situation will be resolved [such as removing IDRs entirely, or cutting payouts to investors, or both]. Note this excerpt from Energy Transfer Partners' 2016 10-K:

"We plan to fund our growth capital expenditures... with proceeds from sales of our debt and equity securities and borrowings under our revolving credit facility; however, we cannot be certain that we will be able to issue our debt and equity securities on terms satisfactory to us... If we are unable to finance our expansion projects as expected, we could be required to seek alternative financing, the terms of which may not be attractive to us, or to revise or cancel our expansion plans."

The biggest thing to note is the fear over whether or not Energy Transfer has enough liquidity and/or access to liquidity to justify its current capex plan, a fear driven home by the "revise or cancel" portion at the end.

In the secondary offering press release, Energy Transfer noted it "expects that the offering will eliminate the need for additional equity issuances through mid-2018... in order to fund its current portfolio of development projects."

Combined with the notes on business risks in its SEC fillings, it seems this secondary offering was done to ensure that ETP would be able to complete its growth portfolio currently under construction. Without it, there was a very real chance that wouldn't be possible/reasonable to do.

What Energy Transfer Partners could do

Personally, I think additional joint ventures and/or partial divestments [if a JV is already in place] with an eye on its developments under construction would have been the way to go. Sell off a portion of the future upside and in return ETP gets cash right away while reducing its required capital expenditures and construction related risks. If the project isn't operational yet, this isn't taking anything away from ETP that it already has.

The partial Rover Pipeline divestment that raised $1.57 billion (while cutting capex requirements) shows this is a viable option.

The second part of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline project (ETP has 60% stake, start-up guided for Q1 2018) and/or the Revolution project (ETP has 100% ownership, start-up expected in Q4 2017) offers two solid examples of how that could play out. There are many others.

Why not just take on debt?

Investors may wonder why ETP didn't turn to capital markets. Why not raise debt with a lower cost of capital? Well, ETP had $32 billion in long-term debt at the end of Q2 with just under $7 billion in current liabilities, versus $5.4 billion in current assets and total long-term assets of $68.8 billion.

Taking on more debt is just another example of kicking the can down the road and Energy Transfer already has enough debt as is. Far more importantly, there are financial covenants [particularly regarding its revolving credit lines] to keep in mind.

From Energy Transfer Partners' 10-K:

"A significant increase in [ETP's] indebtedness that is proportionately greater than our issuance of equity could negatively impact our and our subsidiaries’ credit ratings or our ability to remain in compliance with the financial covenants under our revolving credit agreement, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows."

In other words, Energy Transfer may lose access to its two revolving credit lines with a combined $6.25 billion in capacity ($3.2 billion had been drawn as of June). Those facilities mature in late-2019 an early-2020. That's something that just can't happen.

Midstream business model has its limits

I have a feeling this may come up in the comment section below. Midstream firms need to take on debt and issue out equity to fund growth projects to generate future upside. I'm aware of the midstream business model. I'm also aware of what heavily indebtedness does to that model.

Just look at Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and its forced payout cut in late-2015, which was prompted by the need of conserve cash to pay down debt and fund its growth endeavors. While Kinder Morgan has done great work to turn its financial position around, it won't be until 2018 when payout growth returns (off a much lower base).

Final thoughts

Just in case, I'll say it again. Energy Transfer Partners LP and, through its economic stake in ETP, Energy Transfer Equity LP have a great asset base. It is the financing side of the equation that is becoming a massive risk [not trying to be hyperbolic, but really take this to heart].

True, the midstream family now can continue to cover its spending levels through mid-2018 without needing [we'll see] to issue additional equity, aided by the proceeds coming in from the Rover sale, but that is just one problem among many.

What about the IDR waivers expiring, the huge debt load, and the fact that now the boon from bringing its growth portfolio online is going to be spread out among a larger unit count? Management has some big questions to answer.

On a side note, another question I get asked a lot is whether or not I'm bullish or bearish on the companies I'm writing about. My goal is simply to inform investors about the upside possibilities and real risks facing energy companies today and in the foreseeable future. I'm not looking to sway anyone to one side or the other, only to offer my opinion on the events as I see them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.