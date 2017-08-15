North Korean War Drums Send Stocks Down...Temporarily

Despite strength early in the week, including another all-time high in the S&P 500, the stock market got nervous on Thursday due to rising tensions caused by North Korea and its direct threats to the U.S. and Guam. The S&P fell 1.43% by week's end. President Trump's "fire and fury" comment triggered some selling, but most observers believe that no immediate military action is likely. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that "Americans should sleep well at night," implying that Japan, China, and South Korea are all likely to be consulted before any military response is planned or executed against North Korea.

Furthermore, it typically takes time to see if sanctions will work before contemplating any military response, since there are still exhaustive diplomatic channels that can be exploited, especially via China. In the meantime, President Trump on Friday said that "military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely." In a move to convince Kim Jong Un to tone down his anti-American rhetoric, President Trump added, "Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path."

Next week (August 24-26), many leading central bankers will converge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the annual late summer meeting sponsored by the Kansas City regional Federal Reserve Bank. Even though the subject this year is "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy," deflation will be on their minds.

Last Thursday, the Labor Department announced that the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.1% in July, below economists' consensus estimate of a 0.1% increase. This is the first time the PPI has declined in the past 11 months. The negative numbers were evident in multiple categories: Service costs declined 0.2% and wholesale energy prices fell 0.3%. On Friday, the Labor Department announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1%, but a 0.5% decline in new and used vehicle prices and a 0.3% decline in cell phone prices helped to keep the core CPI low in July. In the past 12 months, both the CPI and core CPI have risen 1.7%. So, overall, deflationary pressures persist in the U.S. and global economies.

In the energy sector, both the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) confirmed last week that crude oil inventories continued to decline in the latest week by 7.8 million barrels and 6.5 million barrels, in their respective reports. Also keeping energy prices low is the fact that OPEC on Thursday reported that its output rose by 0.5% in July, due largely to higher production from Libya, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia; so the global supply glut is expected to persist, especially since demand typically declines in September as the Northern Hemisphere's weather cools.

Interestingly, lower crude oil prices and higher domestic production are helping to narrow the trade deficit and boost overall GDP growth. Not only do I expect a significant upward second-quarter GDP revision, due to the fact that the June trade deficit was less than expected, but I also expect that third-quarter GDP growth will reach a 3% annual rate. In fact, the Atlanta Fed is currently expecting 3.7% annual GDP growth in the third quarter. Due to corn, soybean, and wheat harvests, the third quarter tends to be one of the strongest quarters for GDP growth. In fact, last year's 3Q GDP grew at a 3.5% annual pace due to high soybeans prices, since Argentina had a severe drought that drove worldwide soybean prices higher.

What Happened to NVIDIA?

On Thursday, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) came through and announced that its second-quarter sales surged 55.9% to $2.23 billion compared to $1.43 billion in the same quarter a year ago. During the same period, the company's operating earnings rose 90.6% to $638 million or $1.01 per share compared to $313 million or 53 cents per share. The analyst community was expecting sales of $1.96 billion and operating earnings of 69 cents per share, so NVIDIA posted an impressive 13.8% sales surprise and a stunning 46.4% earnings surprise!

What happened next? The stock fell, mostly because their earnings happened to be released on a down day for the overall market. The fact that NVIDIA did not immediately rally in the wake of its stunning sales and earnings, despite raising its guidance, is a bit troublesome and indicative that we are deep in the summer doldrums. However, since analysts will likely raise their estimates higher due to the company's guidance, I expect to see a big rebound in NVIDIA in the upcoming weeks. (Please note: Louie Navellier does not currently hold a position in NVIDIA. Navellier & Associates does currently own a position in NVIDIA for client portfolios).

Meanwhile, the safest place to invest is where the money is flowing. With the weakening U.S. dollar, the flow of funds into international stocks remains relentless. Since many international companies do not want to comply with strict U.S. accounting standards, there are fewer American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) than ever. As a result, they are attracting a disproportionate amount of international fund flows.

