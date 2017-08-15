Primary Research In The Emerging Markets

Haskovo, Bulgaria: According to Google Maps, my hometown of Haskovo, Bulgaria is 7777 kilometers from New York, where my work is. That's 4832.4 miles. At the end of the street where my family home is located there is a tire shop. Driving by the shop, I noticed something rather peculiar so I stopped and took a picture. It was a portrait of communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, who ruled Bulgaria, 1954 to 1989.

The sign under the picture reads: "Todor Zhivkov used to say: 'All this that we have built [under my leadership], you can't even paint it right now.'" The implication is that Zhivkov's rule brought prosperity for the average Bulgarian while the present economic environment is bleak. I did find it somewhat ironic that my photo includes the back end of a Mercedes Benz S-class getting its tires serviced right in front of Zhivkov's picture. In itself, this is a sign of prosperity. Seeing a top-end Mercedes was extremely rare in Zhivkov's days. If you spotted one, it was likely transporting a high-ranking Communist Party official.

Apparently, this tire shop owner has built a monument to his favorite communist dictator, even though he would not have been able to own a tire shop in Zhivkov's time. I understand why some people who have been left out of the present day economic boom might miss the old days, but the fact remains that Bulgaria is two to four times better off now than when Zhivkov was in power, in terms of per capita GDP.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Why 2-4 times? Total GDP is up twofold from the best days of Zhivkov's leadership in the late 1980s while the total population is down from about nine million to 7.1 million. Some people that do not live in the country are double-counted so the population may be less than 7 million. If total GDP has doubled and the population is less, that means GDP per capita has more than doubled since Zhivkov's best days.

The other issue is that Bulgarians, similarly to the recent infamous case of Greece, don't like paying taxes. Tax evaders conduct a lot of business "under the table" - a popular local expression that describes the unofficial economy. In fact, tax evasion is so pervasive that the black market is likely 50% to 100% the size of official GDP. I have seen studies that estimate the black market (deduced by the amounts of VAT tax collected, money that business owners spend but don't report) is larger than the official GDP number.

Sinking Bulgarian Bond Yields Signal Deflation

The migration of disenchanted people looking for a better life in the EU - or the U.S., for that matter - is highly deflationary. After the 2001-2007 economic boom driven by EU accession funds and a speculative building cycle, the economy has slowed and interest rates have collapsed. The 10-year bond yields 1.75%.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

The stock market index has started to recover after falling from 1850 to 250, but some of that rally in the past year is the pricing out of EU disintegration risk, which in early 2017 looked to be significant. This is also evident in the EURUSD cross rate which in 2017 has moved from under $1.04 to over $1.18.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

My guess is the euro rally is overdone and the EU anti-disintegration trade has more or less run out. This basically means that smaller stock markets in the region, like Bulgaria, will moderate their pace of gains. If the EU survives Brexit, Bulgaria should see better days after it joins the euro and gets a government that thinks more seriously about regional development, because right now we have seen 28 years where the capital Sofia and the beach coastline are booming, while the middle of the country sees rising numbers of deserted houses and empty apartments. If there is no work, people simply leave and/or have fewer kids.

I took a walk through an old industrial part of the outskirts of my hometown. Other than a brand-new home improvement store, there was a mile-long stretch along the main road filled mostly with abandoned industrial buildings, overtaken by weeds. It reminded me of buildings in Detroit that I have seen on TV.

"Some of those people that build monuments to dictators like Zhivkov probably worked there," I thought.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.