Gold Weekly: How The Wake-Up Call Feels

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Gold in a nutshell

Gold is down at the start of the week due to a rebound in global risk appetite as a result of somewhat easing geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the US. Yes, I expect the current recovery in risk appetite to prove short-lived, as the geopolitical climate is likely to remain tense for some time.

Let’s analyse the speculative sentiment and investor sentiment in gold to better assess the potential for gold prices in the short term.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a fourth straight week over the reporting period (August 1-8), while spot gold prices edged up 0.5%.

The net long fund position - at 385.51 tonnes as of August 8 - increased 49.69 tonnes, or 15%, from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by short-covering (-30.56 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by fresh buying (+19.12 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 262.57 tonnes, or 214%, in the year to date, while gold prices are up roughly 11% over the same period.

My view

The improvement in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period was driven by a slight fall in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and lower US real rates - the key parameters in the gold’s function reaction used by the speculative community. Although US macro data releases were overall positive over the reporting period (e.g., the July jobs report), the tense geopolitical climate surrounding North Korea pressured the dollar and US (real) rates lower. As a result, speculators were inclined to boost further their net long exposure to gold.

Gold's speculative positioning is slightly more bullish than its historical average. According to my estimates, the net long fund position roughly 30% higher than its historical average (2006 to present) of 310 tonnes. Yet, the net long fund position remains far below its historical record of 774 tonnes reached last year.

Against this, I continue to see significant potential for an increase in net spec long positions in gold, should the macro backdrop for gold remain friendlier.

Let’s now focus on investor sentiment toward gold.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought 4.98 tonnes of gold last week (August 4-11), with the buying being concentrated on Wednesday, August 9 (+1.10 tonnes), and Thursday, August 10 (+3.60 tonnes), according to our estimates. But gold ETF holdings are about since the start of August, due to net outflows in the first half of the month.

In July, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest monthly outflow since December 2016 (-101 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 80 tonnes of gold (i.e., an increase of ~4% in gold ETF holdings), principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of August 11, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,030 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

The wave of gold ETF buying on Wednesday and Thursday last week is not a surprise considering that the escalating geopolitical tensions between the North Korea and the USA led to a significant surge in the global financial market stress index designed by Bank of America.

The spike in the global financial stress index seen last week is the largest since the downgrade of US credit rating on August 5, 2011.

In two days (August 9-10), the VIX surged 50%+ while global equities sold off ~2%. This certainly prompted macro investors to take shelter in safe-haven assets, as the rise in gold, yen, and US Treasuries clearly shows.

As Ray Dalio reminded investors last week in his latest LinkedIn post, “gold ((more than other safe haven assets like the dollar, yen, and treasuries) would benefit”, should the course of geopolitical events “go badly”. In this context, Ray Dalio considers that having 5-10% of your assets in gold as a hedge against tail risk makes sense.

The sudden drop in investor affinity for risk last week reinforces my view that the super-low volatility regime was bound to end. Many investors got caught by surprise and had to deleverage their risky portfolios.

Although global risk appetite seems to have recovered somewhat at the start of the week, I suspect that investors learned their lessons last week, and as such, I expect gold ETF buying to grow at a stronger pace in the coming days/weeks, as investors are rebalancing their portfolios toward less risk.

For investors who are not convinced that the low-volatility environment is coming to an end, let me show you a beautiful chart built by Bridgewater.

This aggregate market volatility gauge shows clearly that periods of lower volatility tend to lead to periods of greater volatility. This time is unlikely to be any different.

Conclusion

My analysis of speculative/investor sentiment suggests that there remains a lot of upside potential for gold. On the one hand, although the spec positioning in gold is slightly more “long” than its historical average, there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying, because specs tends to move from an extreme positioning to another. On the other, ETF investors remain net buyers of gold in the year to date in spite of the very low-volatility regime. Last week could be seen by macro investors as a “wake-up” call that this period of low volatility is unlikely to last for too long, which should result in an increasing pace of gold ETF buying.

As a result, I expect the monetary demand for gold to rise strongly in the weeks/months ahead, which should push prices higher.

Trading positioning

I have a long GLD position, a position that I opened on June 5.

Technical picture

GLD strengthened 2.8% last week to close at $122.79, slightly below its June high of $123.31.

The technical picture remains bullish over the near term, with GLD above its 20-WMA (i.e., positive sentiment) and 200-DMA (i.e., sign of a bull market). I expect GLD to break above its June high eventually and move gradually higher toward its 2016 high of $130.

My favourite momentum-based indicators (a combination of momentum and ADX) suggests that the current uptrend in GLD is very solid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.