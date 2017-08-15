General Electric: Buffett Is Out, Should You Follow?

General Electric's (GE) shares are languishing, and the latest news that Warren Buffett's investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway dumped its GE holding last quarter is likely going to weigh on the company's share price in the short term, too. That said, though, General Electric's dividend proposition is attractive enough to consider buying the current sell-off.

In my last article I penned about GE, entitled "General Electric: How Low Can It Go", I argued that the drop in General Electric's valuation is a promising opportunity to buy a couple of shares for an income portfolio that prioritizes long term dividend growth. In my opinion, there are a few reasons why investors should think twice about buying the current GE weakness: For one thing, General Electric's shares have slumped approximately 20 percent this year, and are WAY oversold. Further, General Electric's valuation is now much more rational compared to just six months ago (General Electric's shares change hands for less than 15x next year's estimated profits).

Investor sentiment towards General Electric is bearish, partly because GE got a new Chief Executive Officer recently. Leadership changes often induce a higher level of uncertainty into a stock because investors tend to be skeptical about the future strategic direction of a company with a new CEO at its helm.

Jeffrey Immelt stepped down as General Electric's Chief Executive Officer and John Flannery, previously the Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare, took over his position on August 1, 2017. In addition to the CEO change that investors have had to digest, it was revealed yesterday that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped its holding in General Electric. The investment company sold its 10.6 million shares it previously held in General Electric.

Since investors follow Warren Buffett's actions closely, there is a good chance that Berkshire Hathaway's divestment will weigh on General Electric's share price, at least over the short haul, especially when considering that investor sentiment is already quite fragile, and investors don't have a lot of love for the industrial company right now.

Blend Out The Noise...Buy The Dividend

Even though Berkshire Hathaway dumped General Electric, GE makes a solid investment proposition as an income vehicle. I have argued in my last article on General Electric that the industrial company is reasonably valued after the rather exaggerated YTD price drop of 20 percent. Falling valuations also have a good side: The cash flow yield increases.

In case of General Electric, an investment comes with an entry dividend yield of 3.79 percent, and there is a strong chance that the 'yield on cost' will rise long term. Putting negative headlines aside, General Electric's dividend alone is worth buying.

Your Takeaway

Berkshire Hathaway's GE sale is not good news for shareholders, and it comes at a time when investor sentiment is already bearish. Since a lot of investors take their investment cues from Buffett, the news about the sale has the potential to negatively affect General Electric's share price over the short haul. That said, though, General Electric looks like a good deal at today's price point, both from a valuation as well as an income standpoint. GE has fallen too far, too fast, and investors may want to consider buying, not selling. Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.