LPG Supply Side Outlook (July 2017)

A seemingly small increase or decrease in vessel availability can often have a large impact on the market.

Shipping often rides boom and bust cycles and much of that can be traced to the supply side.

Overview

Matching up supply and demand isn't always as easy as it sounds, especially on a global playing field like maritime trade which has many participants. Often the ups and downs in this industry can be traced to supply side imbalances.

Recently several segments have been experiencing a bit of trouble brought on by an oversupply of vessels with many more still set to hit the water. This oversupply has been a main culprit behind the disequilibrium in shipping markets lately and therefore low charter rates.

LPG

LPG vessels are designed to carry liquefied petroleum gas such as propane, and butane. Additionally, some are capable of carrying ammonia and petrochemical gas cargoes such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene and vinyl chloride monomer ("VCM").

Companies engaged in the sector include, but are not limited to, Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), StealthGas (GASS), Navigator (NVGS), BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF), and Dorian LPG (LPG).

Other Reading

There isn't a whole lot of coverage on this particular segment. In fact, this is my first report on LPG since it remains a fairly under-followed sort of niche market.

But investor interest has been increasing lately, especially since Joeri van der Sman provided an excellent overview of the entire segment back in June, highlighting the potential in LPG growth coupled with a tightening vessel supply. This is highly recommended reading for all those interested in the segment.

Background

The LPG segment has been suffering from the same oversupply issues plaguing virtually every segment of maritime trade. Let's take a step back and see how this unfolded. Bear with me here, there is a reason why I have gone through the timeline in this manner and it will be clear at the end of the article.

In 2014, there were just eight VLGCs delivered during the entire year. Meanwhile, growth in the LPG trade was growing at a robust pace.

Half way through 2015, LPG rates were very attractive as noted in Fearnley's Week 26, 2015 report.

Source: Fearnley's

But 35 VLGCs newbuilds hitting the water in 2015 eventually began to take its toll on the market. In August of 2015, rates in the VLGC segment started to respond to this influx of vessels and began what can only be described as a free fall. By the beginning of 2016 as noted in Fearnley's Week 1, 2016, report VLGC rates had declined close to 60%.

Source: Fearnley's

It was at this point where the rapidly expanding VLGC fleet began impacting the smaller classes, as a larger share of the LPG trade was being carried on VLGCs due to greater availability and increasingly attractive economies of scale.

As a result, demand for the smaller vessel segments began deteriorating leading to a decline in time charter rates for these ships as well. This is an important point and will be brought up again later in the article.

The end of Q3, 2016 saw rates hitting new lows across all sizes largely based on this dynamic, as noted in Fearnley's Week 40, 2016 report.

Source: Fearnley's

Just to present a complete picture regarding the drop in rates, it is noteworthy that over this time we did see a key drop in demand coming from dwindling arbitrage opportunities which added to rate pressure. The price differential between LPG in the US and Asia has averaged a mere $60 per tonne in the third quarter of 2016, down from $208 per tonne over the same period last year. However, without a doubt the vast majority of the drop in rates continued to come from vessel supply outstripping demand growth.

In fact, the full-year 2016 saw a total of 42 VLGCs delivered into the global fleet, a new record.

Which brings us to the present and while the sharp drop has leveled off, rates recently have just set a new low for many classes in 2017 as noted in Fearnley's Week 29 2017 report.

Source: Fearnley's

These new lows indicate that oversupply issue is still firmly gripping the market and 2017 is projected to have the fourth most deliveries on record. Until this supply side issue is resolved there is very little chance for a recovery.

There are two ways to correct a supply side imbalance. First, through large amounts of demolitions. Second, by curbing vessels hitting the water so the demand side has a chance to catch up with supply.

Demolitions can have an immediate impact by taking tonnage out of the equation right away. But curbing deliveries can be a more tedious process, which can sometimes take years to play out. It starts with curtailing orders for newbuilds, but due to the lengthy nature of the shipbuilding process that takes a couple years to really see an impact on deliveries. But, even after deliveries have slowed, the market will need additional time to adjust. That amount of time depends on the magnitude of the market disequilibrium.

LPG Supply Side

Let's start first by putting the recent flurry of deliveries into perspective.

Below is a snapshot of the current LPG fleet.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research, Chart By James Catlin

Since 2015, we have seen significant growth in several key classes.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research, Chart By James Catlin

Notice that 98 of the 260 VLGCs on the water have entered service since the beginning of 2015. That represents approximately 60% fleet growth for that class in just the past 31 months. But it doesn't stop there. Take a look at the percentage in growth from the 2015 base fleet across all classes.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research Chart By James Catlin

Turning to the order book we see there are still quite a few vessels set to hit the water in the near term, further exacerbating the oversupply issue.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research Chart By James Catlin

Again, percentages would be helpful to make sense of the order book, so let's take a look at it in those terms.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research Chart By James Catlin

Remember, the VLGC class seems to have been a main culprit behind the oversupply issue, thanks to its exceptionally large volume. While a 12% order book would be acceptable in normal conditions for a market in equilibrium, this market is anything but that right now.

The high degree of deliveries lately needs to be taken into account in terms of proportion. Remember the fleet has grown by 60% since 2015. If we were to compare the fleet on order to the 2015 fleet on the water, the order book would be almost 20%.

To look at it another way, once the VLGC order book is fully delivered the fleet would have grown by 80% since 2015.

As noted earlier, curbing vessels hitting the water so the demand side has a chance to catch up with supply is one way for a supply-side correction to take place. Even though demand growth has been, and is projected to be, quite robust for the LPG trade, it will require quite some time for this balancing to take place. Just how long? We'll make some rough projections at the end of this article.

So let's take a look there to see if the demolition of older vessels can provide some relief to this market.

First, we'll look at recent scrapping trends since 2015.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research Chart By James Catlin

The number of demolitions has been quite low since 2015. The reason for that is simple. The LPG fleet is actually very young and there are relatively few opportunities for scrapping.

Vessels Value, the leading maritime valuation service, was kind enough to provide information to construct the following chart. Though they group the vessels in a different manner than Clarkson Research, but the point is quite clear. The average fleet age is quite young especially among the larger classes.

Source: Data From Vessels Value Chart Created By James Catlin

Let's take a closer look at the VLGC class in order to determine the scrapping potential going forward.

Source: Data From Vessels Value Chart Created By James Catlin

The vessels built in 1987 or before represent likely scrapping candidates. The vessels in the 1988-1992 range also have some potential for scrapping, especially come 2019 and 2020 when two new IMO mandates (the BWMC and 2020 Sulfur Cap) will require some investment to keep them on the water.

But overall, high levels of scrapping aren't to be expected relative to the fleet. So demolitions will provide very little relief.

Now some might have noticed that the smaller sizes have a bit older average age and a more attractive order book. This has led some to conclude that a recovery in the smaller classes may be in store for the near future.

But I am skeptical and here is why. Earlier I said that we would return to a point about how the influx of VLGCs impacted the smaller segment in the past. Well, that is because we can apply that same outcome to the future.

VLGCs are responsible for approximately two-thirds of the overall LPG trade. The economies of scale argument can be made for VLGCs in a market at equilibrium. But in a skewed market where VLGC rates are depressed, this economies of scale argument gains further ground at the expense of smaller classes.

Therefore, where applicable taking into consideration port size and LPG demand, VLGCs due to their high availability and low rates will provide a more attractive method of transporting LPG. This should keep rates among the smaller classes low until we begin to see the VLGC class begin to correct.

Look back at the chart which illustrates fleet growth since 2015 for the smaller classes. It doesn't show an inordinate amount of tonnage hitting the water that would create such a massive drop in rates. No, in fact, that drop as suggested earlier, was due to the influx of VLGCs taking market share.

Breaking It Down

What will it take for the segment to return to the boom year of 2015? Well, here come those projections I promised.

As noted, demolitions won't provide a great deal of help so we are going to focus on how long it will take for the supply of vessels to come in line with demand. Demand for LPG has been quite robust growing at about 12% or 7mt in 2016.

So here goes some rough math. Grieg Shipbrokers calculated that the number of VLGCs required to transport 1 million tonnes of LPG per year is between 3.5 and 4. Let's go with the high end of that estimate and just say four, so we can roughly account for increasing ton mile demand.

We have seen 98 deliveries since 2015 with another 31 on order for a total of 129 vessels. Let's say we get some demolitions over the next couple years, maybe 9. So that means we have 120 vessels that need to have demand materialize for their services.

That would require 30mt of new LPG demand. Now we already saw 7mt materialize in 2016 and that's a great start. I'm going to suggest that we might see another 8mt come in 2017. Great we are halfway there. Let's stay with this trend and add an additional 15mt through 2019 and that should see the fleet balance out with demand.

Given that some of these orders aren't going to hit the water until 2019 and a few in 2020, it looks like late 2018 into early 2019 (hard to say because of potential demand changes, slippage, etc.) could be the point where we see much of this oversupply absorbed through new demand.

But that means no new orders, which is unlikely. Remember, in June we saw the newbuild contracting drought end with orders for up to five VLGCs materializing as owners are finding it tough to resist the drop in prices for these vessels.

Speaking of price drops, Vessels Value was once again kind enough to supply a snapshot of price changes for a vessel on the water.

Source: Vessels Value

Notice that a 5-year old VLGC vessel has lost approximately 40% of its value since the end of 2014. As rates remain depressed so will these asset values, presenting a sort of double whammy for stocks since two main components of their equity value are FCF and NAV. But on the bright side, we see how bull markets can actually create an uptrend in NAV values, so if we do find a balance in 2019 things can actually start looking up in more ways than one.

Conclusion

The distortion in the LPG shipping market can be traced primarily to the massive influx of VLGCs hitting the water starting in 2015. Not only did this take a toll on that particular class but it had a ripple effect through the entire segment.

Most of these vessels have hit the water but there are still several left to come into the market which should further exacerbate the disequilibrium in the short run. Meaning things might get a bit worse before they start getting better.

However, newbuild orders have remained scarce over the past year, and given the high degree of demand growth for LPG, the market could right itself in a relatively short time frame.

This demand growth is key to the re-balancing effort, as there are few prospects for demolitions in the very young VLGC fleet, and therefore will be the most important variable to monitor in order to determine how quickly this oversupply of vessels is being remedied.

So while an 80% increase in fleet size over approximately a five-year period sounds like the making of the dry bulk crisis all over again, the double-digit demand growth will present much better prospects for a recovery in a shorter amount of time.

In fact, at the current pace of demand growth, the second half of 2018 could see the re-balancing effort firmly underway with 2019 and beyond potentially seeing a shortage of vessels begin to manifest based on the current order book, latest newbuild contracting trends, and robust demand growth.

This vessel shortage, if it does come to fruition, would significantly alter the rate structure for these vessels as well as asset values and could be the beginning of a very bullish cycle for the LPG shipping segment.

Thank you for reading, and I welcome all questions/comments.

