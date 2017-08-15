Wall Street Breakfast: More CEOs Resign From Trump Council

Stocks

Teva Pharmaceutical has lost its position atop Israel's corporate hierarchy for the first time in 15 years - as its market cap fell to $17.6B. Tel Aviv-based Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) has taken first place. Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) tumble was precipitated by botched acquisitions that left the company mired in debt and the drugmaker has still failed to identify a new CEO since Erez Vigodman's ouster more than six months ago.

Responding to questions from the SEC, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has disclosed further details about the impact of an ongoing dispute with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). CDMA technology revenues from modem sales for iPhones "may continue to decline, in part depending on the extent of Apple's utilization of rivals' modems and the mix of the various versions that are sold... Apple's dual sourcing does not impact the licensing revenue."

Big hedge funds are pouring money into Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). According to the latest 13F filings, David Tepper, Dan Loeb and Stanley Druckenmiller built new stakes in the Chinese e-commerce giant, snapping up millions of shares in the second quarter. The stock is so far up over 70% in 2017, while the company will report earnings on Thursday.

Pandora is under new leadership after its founder stepped aside for the second time. Roger Lynch, who has held leadership roles at companies like Sling TV and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), will be CEO of the music streaming company. Pandora (NYSE:P) has faced significant pressure over the past year due to its ongoing battle against the likes of Spotify (Private:MUSIC) and Apple Music (AAPL).

Target is hiring former executives from General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to help bolster its food and beverage business. "Across all categories of our business, we are investing to build an even better Target (NYSE:TGT) for our guests," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. "We have been making positive progress with our assortment, presentation and operations."

With news that Chinese officials plan to "crack down" on multilevel marketing organizations, shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) took a hit Monday, tumbling between 5% to 7% . Four government departments in China will start to "carry out special rectification activities" to "resolutely eradicate all kinds of MLM organizations."

Sources told CNBC that Apple (AAPL) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) held secret talks last week to discuss bringing the Apple Watch to the health insurer's 23M members. Aetna already offers the wearable technology to its 50K employees, but wants to extend a free or discounted wearable device as a membership perk. Apple Watch recently overtook Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) as the top selling wearable tracker.

The global push among automakers to make ever lighter vehicles, which is critical to bring electric cars into the mainstream, is leading some Japanese suppliers to turn to an unlikely substitute for steel: wood. Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), Toyota's (NYSE:TM) component maker, and DaikyoNishikawa (OTC:DKYOF) say cellulose nanofibers made from wood pulp weigh just one fifth of steel and can be five times stronger.

The 10-week acceptance period for German industrial gases group Linde's (OTCPK:LNEGY) proposed $74B merger with U.S. peer Praxair (NYSE:PX) has officially started, and will run through Oct. 24. Linde will need 75% of its shareholders to tender their stock to the new company, while Praxair needs a simple majority vote at a shareholder meeting slated for the end of September.

Transocean -1% premarket after announcing a deal to buy competitor Songa Offshore (OTC:SGAZF) for 9.1B Norwegian crowns. The transaction, which would be mostly paid for in shares and convertible bonds, will strengthen its position in offshore drilling and increase Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) order book by $4.1B to a total of $14.3B.

Berkshire Hathaway sold its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) as of the end of June, but will still keep its hand in a legacy part of the conglomerate. Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported a 17.5M share stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), the financing arm of GE that was spun out in a 2014. It also boosted stakes in Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), Bank of New York (NYSE:BK), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Apple (AAPL).