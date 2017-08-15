I believe the company has reached a solid valuation and it is time to take some profit off the table at slightly under $8 per share.

The company expects to increase production for the second half of 2017, with higher throughput at Young-Davidson mine and the initial production from La Yaqui Phase I.

Alamos Gold released its 2Q'17 results on August 7, 2017. Good quarter overall with an impressive gold production, and lower AISC of $942/ Oz.

Alamos Gold (AGI) was formed on February 21, 2003, as a result of the amalgamation of Alamos Minerals and National Gold.

Investment Thesis

Alamos Gold is a mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with three operating gold mines in the USA and Mexico. The company also owns development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi and Camyurt), in Manitoba, Canada with Linn Lake and in Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerron Pelon...).

I believe the company has reached a solid valuation and it is time to take some profit off the table at slightly under $8 per share. However, the company presents some good potential and accumulate the stock on any significant weakness is recommended.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot

AGI - Second-Quarter 2017 (8 consecutive quarters) -- Click Q blue link below to get the official document.

AGI fundamentals 2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 Total Revenues $ million 131,3 121,0 132,2 125,6 120,1 104,3 115,7 103,6 Cash Provided by operation $ million 45,1 34,2 38,2 36,7 36,9 23,8 23,3 −8,4 Quarterly Earnings $ million 2,4 0,1 −20,6 4.8 −11,8 9,7 −60,5 −33,4 EPS $ per share 0,01 0 −0,08 0,02 −0,04 0,04 −0,24 −0,13 Cash and Cash Equivalent In $ million 133,7 479,2 252,2 287 273,4 273,8 282,9 313,6 Total Debt In $ million 0 315 315 302,5 317 315 315 312,1 Quarterly Production Oz 105,9 96,2 105,7 99,2 92,5 94,6 104,7 87,6 Gold Price In $ 1,262 1,225 1,23 1,325 1,253 1,146 1,109 1,123 AISC In $ 942 1,014 1,033 979 1,037 986 1,073 1,155 CapEx In $ 51,5 33,6 32,3 37,2 38,5 33,3 40,7 48,8 Shares Outstanding 324,0 323,3 267,1 267,0 264,5 262,4 258,0 253,1

Note: Dividend is $0.01 per Quarter.

Commentary

Alamos Gold released its 2Q'17 results on August 7, 2017. Good quarter overall with an impressive gold production (See graph below), and lower AISC of $942/ Oz, which is still too high compared to a few of the company peers. CEO, John McCluskey said in the conference call:

Alamos delivered a strong all-round performance in the second quarter. We produced a record 106,000 ounces of gold, up 10% from the first quarter and delivered 7% reduction in our all-in sustaining costs to $942 per ounce. This translated into our strongest operating cash flow in years and a significant improvement in our mine site free cash flow, with $18 million generated across all three mines.

Note: The issue of the calculation of the Free cash flow is a difficult issue. I chose to trust the Ychart calculation, which seems better suited, and differs sensibly from what the company indicated.

Note: AGI indicates $18 million FCF in Q2'17. Free cash flow, or FCF, is the cash a firm produces through its operations, less the cost of expenditures on assets.

Quick review per mine:

The company expects to increase production for the second half of 2017, with higher throughput rates and grades at Young-Davidson mine and the initial production from La Yaqui Phase I. Commercial production at La Yaqui should be around October-November 2017.

Conclusion

There is no doubt AGI is a solid gold company with an exciting pipeline of new midterm projects. The balance sheet is a solid balance sheet with no debt this quarter after repaying AGI high-yield notes. Jamie Porter said in the conference call:

We had $150 million of cash and equity securities at the end of June, which was down from $495 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting the repayment of the high-yield notes. Retiring the notes saves us $24.4 million in annual interest payments and total interest of $72 million over what would have been the remaining term of the notes.

Looking at the chart technically we can see that AGI is forming a symmetric triangle pattern. Symmetrical Triangle is a chart pattern, characterized by converging top and bottoms. This is created when there is indecision in the direction of the market. A possible positive breakout can result to a test of $8.75 which is a strong resistance, however, it is prudent to take some profit off the table around $8.10, depending on the gold price which is paramount when it come to investing decision in AGI.

