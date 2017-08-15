Transocean To Acquire Songa Offshore For A Total Transaction Value Of $3.4 Billion.

The key factor here is that the North Sea seems in recovery mode and Transocean is positioning itself to become the uncontested leader in the floater.

Transocean expects to close the transactions contemplated by the Offer during the fourth quarter of 2017.

A - Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is the uncontested leader in the deep water sector (floaters) with an impressive backlog estimated at about $10~ billion (see graph below as of August 13, 2017 -- Backlog estimated by Fun Trading).

Note: If the acquisition of Songa is completed in 4Q'17. The total backlog will be $14.3 billion.

As you all know, the company is no longer involved in the Jack-up category.

I think it is the right time for Transocean to shop around and acquire new valuable assets. The company owns a leaner rig fleet and enjoys a stronger balance sheet with considerably less future CapEx, after transferring five under-construction jack-ups to Borr drilling.

This potential merger could be done at largely discounted value, allowing Transocean to accelerate a high-level rig attrition strategy to cut down on its obsolete older floater class -- which represents about 21 rigs (out of a total of 50 rigs, please see table below) -- either held for sale or cold stacked.

Transocean fleet situation and debt analysis.

On June 1, 2017, BORR Drilling completes transaction with Transocean for the acquisition of 15 High-Specification Jack-ups (10 Jack-ups in Transocean fleet and five new-builds under construction at Keppel Fels Ltd.) for $1.35 billion in total consideration.

This divestment allows Transocean to take care of the long-term debt by reducing it to a more acceptable level.

On June 13, 2017, Transocean announced cash tender offers for $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. The company announced early results of the tender cash-offer on June 26, 2017.

Transocean has about ~$3.8 billion in cash and cash equivalent now (including the May offering and the cash paid by Borr Drilling).

At the end of the first quarter 2017, the total debt was about $7.5 billion after Transocean's last two offerings totaling $1.88 billion, on July 8, 2016 and December 8, 2016.

This deal has the potential to cut the total debt to $6 billion, while leaving over $2.2+ billion in cash and cash equivalent.

July fleet status table (InfieldRigs) - Total floaters: 50

Category Operational Ready stacked Cold stacked Under Inspection On standby Under Construction Drillships 11 1 11 1 1 3 Semi Submersibles 9 1 10 1 1 0 Total 20 2 21 2 2 3

A quick conclusion is that Transocean could use a few semi-submersibles and drillships to revamp its aging fleet. A fleet composed exclusively of modern semi-submersibles and drillships, between 5 to 15 rigs, seems the right answer.

News Today: Acquisition of Songa Offshore SE.

Transocean released today the following:

Transocean Ltd. Has reached an agreement with Songa Offshore SE whereby it will, subject to certain conditions, make a Voluntary Exchange Offer to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Songa Offshore, including shares issued before expiry of the offer period as a result of the exercise of warrants, convertible loans and other subscription rights. The consideration in the Offer will be based upon NOK 47.50 per share of Songa Offshore, representing a 37.0% premium to Songa Offshore’s five-day average closing price of NOK 34.68 per share. The consideration implies an equity value of Songa Offshore on a fully diluted basis of approximately NOK 9.1 billion (USD $1.2 billion), and an enterprise value of approximately NOK 26.4 billion (USD $3.4 billion).

As I previously indicated Songa offshore was the perfect candidate.

Note: 1 NOK= 0.125423 $US

Transocean said:

The combined company will operate a fleet of 51 mobile offshore drilling units with a backlog of USD $14.3 billion consisting of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 11 harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters and seven midwater floaters. Additionally, Transocean has four ultra-deepwater drillships under construction, including two contracted with Shell for ten years each. Consistent with Transocean’s strategy of recycling older, less capable rigs, Transocean anticipates re-ranking the combined fleet, which may result in additional rigs being recycled.

Fleet composition: Comparative table (Based on InfieldRigs data):

Offshore drilling Company Total rigs Semi Submersible Operational Semi Submersible Ready Stacked Semi Submersible Cold stacked Songa Offshore (Not including the JV Songa Opus with 6 rigs) 7 4 2 1

Note: On April 24, 2014, Songa Offshore SE entered into an agreement with Opus Offshore Group for the sale of the Songa Mercur and Songa Venus and establishment of a strategic joint venture drilling management company.

The current international operations of Songa Offshore, primarily related to the Rigs in S.E. Asia, will be transferred to the Songa-Opus JV. In addition to the Songa Mercur and Songa Venus, the Songa-Opus JV will operate additional assets, including Opus Offshore’s Tiger series of drillships currently under construction or on order with scheduled delivery between 2014 and 2017 (delayed since then).

Analysis

Transocean will pay for the deal as follows:

Additionally, assuming the cash for equity component described below is fully exercised by the remaining shareholders the transaction will have the estimated values described below. • Total transaction value of approximately USD $3.4 billion, including premium, comprises: USD $1.7 billion net assumed Songa Offshore debt

USD $660 million estimated Transocean Inc. Convertible bond

USD $540 million estimated Transocean Ltd. Equity

USD $480 million estimated Transocean cash. As part of the transaction, Songa Offshore’s legacy fleet loan, and a portion of its unsecured bonds, including the associated swaps are expected to be retired with cash. Songa Offshore’s remaining unsecured bonds and Perestroika’s shareholder loan will be satisfied with convertible bonds issued by Transocean Inc., as described below. The Songa Offshore Cat-D secured credit facilities will be assumed by Transocean, or refinanced as determined at a future date. Additional Transaction Elements • Terms of the Offer to Songa Offshore shareholders: Songa Offshore shareholders will receive consideration comprised of 50% Transocean Ltd. Newly issued shares and 50% in convertible bonds exchangeable into new shares in Transocean Ltd.

The exchange ratio is equal to 0.7145 times , based on the Transocean Reference Price of USD $8.39 per share and a USD/NOK exchange ratio of 7.9239 as per close August 14, 2017.

, based on the Transocean Reference Price of per share and a USD/NOK exchange ratio of as per close August 14, 2017. Cash Option - Each Songa Offshore shareholder may elect to tender up to 2,631 Songa Offshore shares under the Offer for cash of NOK 47.50 per share, i.e. Up to a total of NOK 125,000 in cash per Songa Offshore shareholder. • Terms of Transocean Inc.’s convertible bond: Senior unsecured

Issued at par

Matures five years from issue

Coupon of 0.5% per annum paid semi-annually

Exchangeable into shares in Transocean Ltd.

The Reference Price is USD $8.39 per share

The Exchange Price will be set at a 22.5% premium to the underlying Reference Price

Non-callable for the life of the instrument

Songa Offshore SE fits the need of Transocean, for three important reasons.

The company operates in the North Sea sector only, and has a firm backlog of ~4.1 billion with Statoil exclusively. It is a solid market for harsh-environment floaters and Transocean is quite weak in this sector with few aging rigs. Four semi-submersibles are contracted until 2022 to 2024 at a day rate of $444/d to $490k/ (with the 5-year SPS scheduled in 2020-2021) and owns also three semi-submersibles (Songa Trim, Songa Dee, Songa Delta) either ready stacked (2) or cold stacked (1). The cost for the three rigs stacked was $7 million in 1Q'17. Total non-current liabilities was about $2.18 billion in 1Q'17, and no more direct under-construction rig (Beside the JV Songa/Opus). On July 21, 2017, The UK tribunal ruled in favor of Songa against DSME who asserted aggregate claims of USD 329 million, along with a request for repayment of liquidated damages in a total amount of USD 43.8 million, totalling to USD 372.8 million.

The present business structure is a little complicated, with the JV Songa-Opus who owns the Tiger series, which represents three drillships under-construction and one drillship ready stacked.

Conclusion

The transaction is not an easy one, and requires a long time to analyze in details. However, using the RIG stock as a currency is a plus for the company with a reference price of $8.39 per share.

As always, we will find some positive and negative and I expect a good communication to follow my article. By the way, Transocean will conduct a teleconference call to discuss this transaction at 9:00 a.m. EDT, 3:00 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

I believe this acquisition is a good move for Transocean, because it increases the company backlog by 40% with a strong semisubmersible fleet and a good partnership with Statoil in the North Sea.

The key factor here is that the North Sea seems in recovery mode and Transocean is positioning itself to become the uncontested leader in the floater segment.

