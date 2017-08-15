Is Chesapeake Headed For Bankruptcy?

Chesapeake could see its biggest rally since 2016 if oil manages to rally above 50 USD

The oil market is seeing some reliefs when it comes to inventories and currency tailwinds while production remains a serious problem

Even though oil prices managed to rally more than 20%, we see that Chesapeake is trading like its headed for some serious trouble

In this article, I will explain why Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has fallen more than 14% over the last month while oil soared more than 5% (and 20% from its June lows). We are seeing something very interesting which could offer tremendous chances if it turns out to be right.

Shale Is Underperforming

The current situation is a bit strange and very confusing to a lot of people. Oil is rallying from the low 40s back to the 50 mark while the most cyclical oil stocks are not only underperforming but hitting new lows in some cases.

One method of trading I have used for a few years is buying stocks with the most alpha during a certain macro trend. In this case, you want to buy cyclical shale and equipment stocks during an oil rally since those are the companies that benefit the most.

That being said, we see that unconventional oil and gas stocks (FRAK) are massively underperforming the energy industry (XLE).

The ratio spread between unconventional oil and gas stocks compared to the energy industry has fallen to 2016 lows - the same lows when oil traded below 30 bucks per barrel.

And it's not because of the terrible balance sheet that leveraged oil companies are being punished. Even the rock solid O&G equipment and service provider Helmerich & Payne (HP) is being slaughtered.

It is clear that traders have a certain scenario in mind. Something that goes beyond the mid-term action of oil and gas prices. Something is wrong, but what is it?

Rising Oil Production

One of the problems why oil does not give us a sustainable rally is the rising production. Even though this has a problem for quite some time now, we still do not see any changes.

Chesapeake gives us an perfect example of how a company tries to solve a problem by making it worse. And I do not blame the company at all.

The problem starts with cheap money after the recession. Central banks implemented a zero interest policy and made it possible for companies to finance production very cheaply. Especially emerging markets and basic material companies used this options. And let's be honest, I can't blame them.

Anyhow, this has massively supported the US shale business since it provided capital flow into production and development to lower break-even prices. In other words, the US shale industry became a major force in the global oil trade.

Now, let's fast forward to 2014-2015 when oil prices started crashing. Balance sheets got crushed and weak oil & gas companies went under. This has caused US oil production to decline for a short period of time as you can see in the graph below.

It also shows that oil production is on its way to hit a new all-time high over the next few weeks.

This trend can be explained quite easily. Companies need to improve cash flow to further repair damaged balance sheets and service debt. Chesapeake is an amazing example when it comes to cash flow repair.

As a reminder, our 2017 capital program was designed to improve our margins and increase cash flow... - Robert Douglas Lawler (Q2/2017 Chesapeake earnings call)

Chesapeake is on track to increase oil production by 10% in 2017 which puts oil production at 100,000 barrels per day. "This production target is a leading indicator of our strategic goal of restoring the company's cash flow."

Total production in the third quarter is rising to 548,000 BOE per day from 528,000 BOE in the first two quarters of this year. This production is set to accelerate even further as the company is planning to place another 60 wells in the current month.

Production is a problem which is likely going to get worse before it gets better. However, there is a second side to the story.

Pressure On Inventories

In an article published in May, I discussed rising US oil production which is not part of any OPEC deal. OPEC countries are getting increasingly uncomfortable with the idea of providing US shale producers with higher prices by cutting their own production.

... the good news for oil bulls is that Saudi-Arabia is cutting exports to the US by 15% in order to put pressure on oil inventories. This of course is a reaction after rising US oil production which is not part of the OPEC agreement. - A Fresh Cyclical Uptrend For Oil?

This theory has turned into reality as imports from Saudi Arabia are on their way to hit 2015 lows.





So far, it seems that it has worked out quite well. US inventories have fallen back into their 5-yr range after hitting new highs in the first months of this year. Even the most oil intensive PADD district (PADD3) is finally seeing lower inventories.

All things considered, we are in an environment of oil being close to 50 with falling inventories and a much weaker USD. All of this should be extremely bullish for stocks like Chesapeake Energy. What are traders betting on?

Chesapeake's Bankruptcy?

There is almost no denying that the current oil rally is a short term trend. At least that's what I get from looking at the choices traders have made. Chesapeake has a free cash flow neutrality at 50 USD oil and 3 USD natural gas. Both are more or less met while I am writing this. Add to that the hedging decisions the company has made.

For 2017, the company has hedged 74% of its remaining gas production at 3.09 USD and roughly 60% of its oil production at 50.32 USD. A big part of its 2018 gas production is hedged at the same price while 2018 oil production is hedged around 49.87 USD.

Given everything we've seen so far, it would be terrible for Chesapeake if oil were to stay below 45 over the next 18+ months. This would put an end to their balance sheet recovery and eliminate shareholder value.

However, if the current gloom and doom trades turns out to be wrong, you can buy these cyclical oil & gas stocks at dirt cheap prices. And I especially like Chesapeake because of its interesting recovery and management decisions of lowering production cost and production hikes.

Conclusion

The current trend is fueled by the beliefs that leveraged US shale companies are not going to survive. Stock prices are ignoring major short term oil rallies and only the biggest players seem to be bought. Chesapeake is one of these companies if not THE company to trade this trend.

Chesapeake is going to get into trouble if we see the same <50 USD oil prices in 2018 and beyond. This would seriously damage all their post 2016 efforts to bring the company back on track.

However, as I mentioned before. A further rally above 50 would trigger a major cashflow into Chesapeake's stock which could cause the biggest rally since the oil rally of 2016.

I am staying on the sidelines after being stopped out of a short term CHK trade a short while ago. I will monitor oil prices further to pull the trigger if the bear case is about to die. Until then, I am not willing to take this risk.

What do you think? Are traders wrong? Is the company done falling or should we brace for more?

Many thanks for reading my article. Please use the comment section to share your thoughts and to ask questions if you have any.

