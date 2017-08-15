Target Is Trying To Out-Amazon Amazon

Image credit

I have been an on-again-off-again bull on Target (TGT) in the past couple of years as the company has been negatively impacted by industry trends but more recently, has found ways to buck those trends. I was out with a bullish position a few weeks ago and given two recent news items, I’m even more bullish than I was. Target has proven it is not sitting idly by as weak industry traffic ravages its financials; this company is forward-thinking and is doing something to improve its position in the marketplace.

The first bit of good news we received is that Target is acquiring Grand Junction, a maker of logistics software. This is a critical purchase for Target as it looks to get into some semblance of same-day delivery, at least in larger metropolitan areas around the country, and will also allow for assembly and installation if Target so desires. This is an important step forward from simply offering store pickup, which is fine but doesn’t really solve the convenience problem that Amazon introduced to Target and other retailers.

The Grand Junction acquisition should allow Target to roll out its same-day delivery program to major cities next year and increase the amount of transactions that occur with Target instead of Amazon due to convenience. The impact this may have on margins is unclear but for now, I’m excited about the prospect of Target getting some of those dollars back it has lost to Amazon on things like paper towels that are bought frequently from Amazon. Staples that can be delivered are right in Target’s wheelhouse and it is set up very well to make the best of a new, more efficient system to deliver direct to consumers.

In addition to Grand Junction, we received word that Target has hired two executives to focus on food and beverage for the chain. This is another move forward into a place where Target doesn’t really compete these days and gets it into the realm of dedicated grocery stores. Prepared food has become a huge business as people seek convenience over price and Target doesn’t really offer those consumers much of anything. However, if it pushes into that area, that could be yet another driver of traffic. Imagine the consumer that goes to get take-out or swings by the grocery store for a prepared meal; Target doesn’t enter that consumer’s mind but if it gets into that business, it could very well drive additional traffic that currently goes to grocery stores. Competing in that area is huge in terms of getting people into the store and we all know that when people are in the store, they tend to buy other things as well. I love the move to focus on food and how Target can get more people to show up and more often, as that is the single most difficult job it has.

My family does a good bit of its shopping at Target but one thing we go to a grocery store for is fresh food, as Target doesn’t offer much in that realm at present. However, if it were to ramp its efforts that would create a situation for us where we’d be much more inclined to go there instead of a traditional grocery store when we need produce. I imagine I’m not the only one that feels that way and as such, I think the push into fresher food has huge potential for Target to drive traffic. In addition, if Target does roll out same-day delivery, fresh food is a prime candidate for such a service. In other words, it seems Target is making a concerted effort to make sure these two initiatives work together and that's very smart.

Driving traffic isn’t the only thing Target needs to do these days but it is a huge concern, as it is with any retailer. Weak traffic was largely responsible for Target’s downturn in the past couple of years and while we’ve seen a rebound, if it is to stay relevant in a world where Amazon is taking over everything, it has to innovate and push forward. The push for more efficient delivery and fresher food are two very prudent moves and I think Target is certainly on the right track. I was bullish before these items hit the wires and I’m more so now because it is easy to see that this management team isn’t sitting by and letting things happen; it is making things happen. Target can build upon the success it has had with its private labels and push into drivers of traffic; I still think Target is a long term buy here.

