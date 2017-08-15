Buy EPR Properties Under $63 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/14/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 14.
Bullish Calls
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): It yields 6%. Buy it under $63.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): It's a good stock. Buy it on weakness.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): It's a good company with a nice dividend.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): There's nothing negative about this stock.
Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP): Cramer is a fan.
Bearish Call
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN): No. The entire group is bad.
