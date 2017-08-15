Buy EPR Properties Under $63 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/14/17)

Stay away from Sunoco.

Cramer likes AbbVie both for dividend and growth.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 14.

Bullish Calls

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): It yields 6%. Buy it under $63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): It's a good stock. Buy it on weakness.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): It's a good company with a nice dividend.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): There's nothing negative about this stock.

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP): Cramer is a fan.

Bearish Call

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN): No. The entire group is bad.

