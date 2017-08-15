Happy 35th Birthday To The Greatest Bull Market Of All

By Gary Alexander

The greatest bull market of all time was born August 13, 1982, but there was no birthday celebration by the press. Instead, we saw stories comparing the current situation to the crash years of 1929 and 1987.

Here are three sample articles from late last week, all featuring terrifying predictions of a coming crash:

"Top Economist: Get Ready for a Stock Market Drop" - Fortune, August 10, 2017

"Michael Moore Predicts Trump-driven Economic Crash." - MarketWatch, August 11, 2017

"Dow at 1989 Levels, Amazon at $4: What a 1929-Style Crash Would Look Like Today."

- MarketWatch, August 11, 2017

Over the weekend, I searched in vain for any article commemorating the 35th anniversary of the greatest bull market of the last century. "El Toro Grande" (Ron Miller's term) was born on August 13, 1982. It was born with an odd pair of lucky numbers: 13 and 777. The baby bull was born on a Friday the 13th in the 13th quarter of net negative GDP growth, with a Las Vegas-style lucky low of Dow 777 on August 12.

There were two other 15-18-year mega-bull markets in the last century but 1982-99 was the best by far:

Previous to 1982, the Dow kept butting its head on the 1,000 ceiling, first with a close of 995 in 1966 (see chart below), then a few brief penetrations of the 1,000 barrier in 1973, 1976, and 1981. In 1982, however, the Dow broke through 1,000 with explosive power, hitting 1287 by late 1983, and 2722 in August, 1987.

The summer of 1982 seemed like 1932 all over again - maybe worse, since the Prime Rate hit 21.5%, unemployment hit 11.2%, and inflation reached 13% at its peak. Banks were failing right and left. After Penn Square Bank in Oklahoma City failed in August 1982, Fed Chairman Paul Volcker flew home from a fishing vacation and - in the parlance of the day - blinked. Since taking office in 1979, Volcker had throttled inflation by raising interest rates sky high, turning off the printing press, and choking liquidity.

There was also a Latin American debt crisis. Inflation rates were triple-digit in Argentina (130%) and Brazil (100%). The Mexican stock market fell 80% in U.S. dollar terms in the first nine months of 1982. At the time, pundits (and I) were predicting another Great Depression - based on the 50-year Kondratieff Wave (a popular theory of the time). But the world avoided another 1930s Depression by remembering the mistakes of that era. Instead of reducing money supply, as in the 1930s, the Fed turned on the spigots.

In the second half of 1982, Volcker cut the Discount Rate five times within five months, from 12.0% in July to 8.5% in November. In response, short-term (90-day) T-bills declined from 13.3% to 7.8% in the third quarter, and banks lowered their Prime Rate from 21% to 13%. The crisis was suddenly over.

For the week of August 16-20, 1982, the Dow gained 79.11 points (+10.3%), to close at 869.29, the second best weekly percentage gain since 1940. Tuesday, August 17 was the day El Toro Grande began snorting. On that day, the Dow shot up 38.31 points (+5%), the fifth largest daily gain since 1950 (by percent), and the largest single daily point gain to that date. The 5% gain on August 17 told most investors that the dark days were over for good. Ironically, exactly five years later, on August 17, 1987, the Dow closed above 2,700 for the first time (at 2,700.57). It would peak one week later, at 2,722.42.

The "Secret Ingredient" of the Biggest Bull Markets Since 1962

A bill will be presented to the Congress for action next year. It will include an across-the-board, top-to-bottom cut in both corporate and personal income taxes. It will include long-needed tax reform that logic and equity demand … Every dollar released from taxation that is spent or invested will help create a new job and a new salary. And these new jobs and new salaries can create other jobs and other salaries and more customers and more growth for an expanding American economy. - President John F. Kennedy, August 13, 1962, in a national radio/TV broadcast.

While the Trump administration keeps wasting time over the Obamacare repeal and replace stalemate, I've been saying he should make tax reform Job #1. He can take a lesson from a Democrat in this regard.

On August 13, 1962, President John F. Kennedy promised an "across-the-board, top-to-bottom" cut in corporate and personal taxes, due to take effect on January 1, 1963. The Dow shot up 3% that week, launching a 16.2% second-half gain. Kennedy's tax cuts were delayed in Congress, but the next President, Lyndon Johnson, followed up on Kennedy's promise in 1964, accelerating the market's gains.

The "Kennedy-Johnson" tax cut (the Revenue Act of 1964), signed into law on February 26, 1964, cut the top rate from 91% to 70%, while all other rates fell and a standard deduction was added. Prosperity soon erupted: The jobless rate fell from 5.2% in 1964 to 3.8% in 1966 and 3.5% in 1969, the lowest rate in the last 50 years. Initial fears of a loss of revenue were forgotten when tax revenues increased each year - so much so that the federal budget was balanced (with a surplus!) in 1969, despite LBJ's "guns and butter" (welfare and war) spending, plus the project of landing men on the moon and the launching of Medicare.

The next major bull market began on August 13, 1982, but the seeds of recovery were sown in the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981, reducing the top income tax rate from 70% to 50% while phasing in 25% cuts in individual rates over three years: 5% cuts in 1981, 10% cuts in 1982, and 10% cuts in 1983.

Another 20 years passed before the next major tax cuts. The Jobs & Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003 was signed into law on May 28, 2003, reducing the top tax rate to 35%, while cutting long-term capital gains and dividend rates sharply. The resulting prosperity engendered a five-year bull market.

In summary, tax cuts in the early 1960s, 1980s, and 2000s each led to significant stock market gains:

Are you listening, President Trump and Congress? Make corporate tax reform your Goal #1 in 2017.

