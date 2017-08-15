3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 15, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical news.

So what's on the docket for today?

Regeneron has a high-profile failure in respiratory viral infection

Regeneron (REGN) has been working on suptavumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment for respiratory syncyctial virus, which can lead to serious complications for infants even though infections with this virus are often mild in older patients.

REGN has been conducting the phase 3 NURSERY Preterm study in over 1000 preterm infants who had been hospitalized for viral infection. Patients received either placebo, or one of two suptavumab regimens.

Unfortunately, REGN recently announced top-line data from this study, indicating that overall the study failed to meet its primary endpoint of preventing respiratory syncyctial virus infection.

Though a subgroup of patients appeared to benefit, REGN did not feel it was worthwhile to pursue further development of suptavumab in this setting.

Looking forward: This is sad news for a potentially dangerous complication in preterm babies. It's rare that we get bad news coming from REGN, given its strong R&D track record. So it's a double hit when the company announces negative phase 3 data. Obviously, REGN will recover from this, though.

Novartis collaborator Conatus finalizes enrollment in its NASH study

A disease area that is being quickly occupied by a number of investigational treatment strategies is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]. One looming competitor in this space is Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT), in collaboration with Novartis (NVS).

The two companies are developing a pan-caspase inhibitor called emricasan, and this agent is being assessed in the placebo-controlled ENCORE-NF study. This trial has enrolled patients with stage 1 to 3 fibrosis due to NASH.

Now, CNAT has announced that it has finished enrollment in the ENCORE-NF study. These patients have received twice daily either placebo, 5 mg of the drug, or 50 mg of the drug.

Looking forward: CNAT has pushed a rather aggressive developmental pathway for emricasan, exploring the therapeutic potential in a number of liver disorders, including decompensated cirrhosis, portal hypertension, and liver transplant. ENCORE will be an important test. Top-line results are expected from the companies in 2019, so this will be something to keep an eye on!

Omeros provides update in the treatment of IgA nephropathy

If you read my previous article on Omeros Corporation (OMER), you know I have a generally favorable opinion on its upcoming treatment, OMS721.

Development has moved furthest in the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, for which OMS721 was granted orphan and fast track designation. But the agent has also been granted breakthrough designation in the management of immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recently, OMER announced updated results from a small trial involving patients with IgA nephropathy, with 3 of 4 patients achieving a persistent reduction in protein levels in the urine, which suggests improved renal function in these patients. One of these patients even had an overt improvement in glomerular filtration rate, suggesting disease control.

Looking forward: Currently, there is no approved therapy for this disease, so any progress is strongly needed. OMER sits on a pretty great opportunity to advance the use of OMS721 in several kidney-related diseases. Needless to say, that would mean huge gains for OMER, which has suffered severe setbacks for nonclinical reasons.

Conclusions

