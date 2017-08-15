Ubiquity's Unique Ways Provides Value

And finally, the market seems to catch on, testifying to the increased credibility that CEO Pera enjoys, and rightly so.

After a few quarters where growth seemed to have slowed to a crawl and margins actually declined somewhat, the perspective brightens considerably.

Ubiquity Networks (UBNT) is an unloved company because it does things differently but it gets results nevertheless. Unloved by analysts, and being heavily targeted by short sellers.

But with each passing quarter of execution, it should dawn upon the doubters that the company is for real. The products are there for all to see, and so are the results:

These results speak for themselves and should indicate that the company actually does something right.

Indeed, in Q2 it was more of the same, revenue growing at 23.1% (to $228.6M) and EPS coming in at $0.75, a dime above expectations. And, refreshing for a tech company, there is hardly a difference between GAAP ($0.74) and non-GAAP earnings by lack of stock-based compensation.

By and large, the share price has followed these results, as share prices usually do:

Business model

The company has a unique business model, the main elements of which are worth repeating:

Product introduction in carefully selected segments at prices way below the competition whilst not sacrificing much in terms of features or performance. These were segments the competition usually did not find interesting enough to mount a massive counterattack (which would have required them to make massive price cuts).

No marketing expense, but marketing through its community and professionals.

Achieve scale to drive down cost; the low price and design should achieve that.

Use developed capabilities to enter new segments. The company started off selling to service providers, then moved to small businesses, and now is selling into the corporate and consumer segment (the latter for instance with their mesh network products, the AmpliFi).

The company is also adding new sales channels, like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Sam's Club and Games Club.

During the Q4CC, CEO Pera described the difference in sales efforts between their AmpliFi mesh network product and the competition:

where as competitors constantly have to pay maybe for shelf space promotions and advertising and big sales teams and constantly push.

Their AmpliFi is "picking up steam organically" through word of mouth, their community and the product performance.

But as their capabilities develop the company is moving up-market, at least with some of their products. Not only with design, but especially by adding features and increasing performance.

For instance, the UniFy access point was introduced as a very cheap alternative compared to other vendors, but it has steadily moved up-market increasing performance and adding features; here is Pera in the Q3CC:

It's become more than just a Wi-Fi system. We've added switches. We've added gateways. Our controller is incredible. The latest AP performance were showing outperforms anyone in the industry including the vendors I just mentioned. And even - and we still don't have a sales and marketing team.

The AmpliFi has been a high-end product from introduction, it has never been a cheap product with few features, but in its newest incarnation, AmpliFi HD is top notch.

We think the most important takeaway from five years of evolving business strategy and delivering performance is that it has proven the viability not only of the strategy itself, but more importantly, the viability of the underlying capabilities, most notably those in R&D and design.

It is these capabilities that are applicable in many more segments, basically giving the business model a much wider application. Which, of course, is exactly what the company has done.

While they might very well suffer from the occasional hiccup (like with the introduction of the AmpliFi), but the general competence of the organization can no longer be in doubt.

In a very thoughtful and interesting article, SA contributor Mingran Wang ponders about the sources of Ubiquity's moat (or, perhaps better reflecting the article, its emerging moat).

He argues that it's in the fact that the company isn't afraid to do things differently, but he goes on to explain that doing things differently doesn't necessarily mean doing things better.

Indeed, the main example he comes up with is its distributed R&D model, which allows Ubiquity to hire the best people without forcing them to relocate.

We are convinced that R&D must be among their most important core capabilities if not the most important one, as it is R&D which allows them to actually build these competition-beating products. This is also the take of the excellent SA contributor Bert Hochfeld:

Why does Ubiquiti win? It basically comes down to price, performance and innovation - what you might expect. At the end of the day, Ubiquiti is able to sell its products for less because it has out-innovated its competition in terms of how its products are designed and because it has been an extremely responsive company when it comes to adding features most desired by competitors.

The amazing thing is that they do this while spending much less on R&D (8-10% of revenues) than the competition. We'd love to see a HBR case on this company.

Growth

New markets like GPON (gigabit passive optical networks, used over relatively short distances like fiber to the home).

UniFi, which started off as a low-cost, low-end solution has now evolved into a low-cost, high-end solution.

Video. The company already has their own video camera but by Pera's own admission, it's not good enough and has low sales, but the company is working on something much better.

GPON should eventually evolve, from the Q4CC:

eventually we want to lower the price point down to something sub $100 somebody could start setting up a GPON network wisp. And once we get there, I think we will further democratize GPON ISP industry to that’s the vision.

What's more, it's not supposed to stop there (Q4CC, our emphasis):

The second area of growth is what just talked about with GPON, and I would say the third area of growth which is hopefully shifts before the end of the year. We announced before as what we call LTU or Long-Term Ubiquiti wireless and that is our own standard, it's completely created from scratch for the fixed outdoor on license market.

Here is what the company has in store for UniFi, which is now:

Best in terms of user experience, best in terms of hardware, best in terms of wireless performance, we are getting into high-density deployments, people are happy with the results, we are introducing higher-end hardware, access points, 10-Gig switching, we will have security gateways coming in, we have a security team that's focused on next generation Firewall and the Universal Sub Management, introducing prevention system and introducing detection features, more advanced deep packet and inspection and so I think you will see UniFi go upstream and have an opportunity for higher ASP success.

Of course, one could argue that this is all (or at least mostly) bluff, but, well, that's been said before.

Acceleration

And management is immediately putting its money where its mouth is by increasing guidance by quite a lot. Q1 revenues will come in at $230M-$250M and GAAP diluted EPS will be between $0.80-$0.90. However, the whopper is the FY2018 guidance (from the company PR):

For the full year fiscal ending June 30, 2018, the Company expects to generate revenues of $1.0 - $1.15 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.70 - $4.30 driven by growth in the Enterprise Technology and Service Provider Technology segments.

At midpoint, that's $4 per share is exceeding even the highest analyst estimate according to Yahoo ($3.99). At midpoint this would also be a 24% increase over 2017 EPS. No wonder the stock took off after this:

When asked, Pera said that the newly announced products isn't what's driving the higher guidance, these would be icing on the cake.

Margins

Here is the area where perhaps the difference between bulls and bears is most pronounced. Bears argue that Ubiquity won't be able to sustain its high margins, and after Q2 figures were publicized in February it looked like they might have a point.

Gross margins declined in Q2 from 48.8% to 44.6%, but this wasn't the beginning of the end as the shorts might have hoped. Margins recovered somewhat in Q3 to 45.4% and 45.1% in Q4.

What's more, it's really difficult to see any pronounced downward trend in margins, even over a five-year period.

CEO Pera argues that there is a lot of room to improve margins, mainly through increases in operational efficiency and the efficiency of product development. Who would want to bet against him?

Valuation

At $4 EPS for FY 2018 (which has already started in July), the shares trade at 16.5 times earnings. One could argue that in this market it's not quite what the company deserves.

However, other valuation metrics are a bit more onerous:

More than six times sales, that's hardly cheap, but we're not too discouraged by this.

Conclusion

Ubiquity had a few quarters where it was hobbled by some problems, most notably the botched introduction of the AmpliFi. So it experienced some stagnation and margin declines, but it looks like these things are now well behind us.

Not only did revenues grow substantially in the quarter, the company is promising some kind of acceleration, and margins, which will increase again.

This time the market actually seems to buy the story, and after the experience of the last five years, we think the market is right on that. We think it's still not too late to get on board.

